Find the Best Face Cream for Women With These 13 Picks

This protini polypeptide cream from fan-fave, cruelty-free certified Drunk Elephant is a super lightweight formula that brings together vitamin B folic acid, amino acids, a nine-signal peptide complex, and pygmy waterlily to quickly improve skin’s tone, feel, strength, and texture. And it’s one of my long-time go-to’s.

The hydrating, moisturizing, soothing cream helps you look and feel younger and revitalized by plumping, firming, balancing, replenishing, and reducing the look of wrinkles, fine lines, and sun damage. What’s even better is this stuff lasts a long time – you don’t need much at all to see results, which I can personally attest to.