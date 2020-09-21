10 Best Goat Milk Soaps to Fight Dry Skin & Acne

This goat milk soap from Caprina by Canus of Canada features fresh goat’s milk sourced from local farmers, to give you soft, moisturized skin. With essential nutrients, and a host of beneficial vitamins, including A, B2, B3, B6, B12, and E, this soap literally feeds your skin with goodness.

Because the proteins in this soap are so easily absorbed into your skin, they create long-lasting hydration to give you smoother skin that lasts. We also love that this family owned company ensures that the farmers they work with, treat their goats ethically, allowing them plenty of fresh air, sunshine and playtime, in order to produce the finest quality milk.

It gets rave reviews from people in general, but especially from those with the most sensitive skin. While this special soap formula is already pretty affordable, you can cut the cost per bar even more by buying it in an eight or ten pack. And if you’re looking for an easier shower solution, you can also try the Caprina by Canus Fresh Goat’s Milk Body Wash, which also gets rave reviews.