10 Best Goat Milk Soaps to Fight Dry Skin & Acne

Goat milk soap is a natural way to tackle tough skin problems from eczema to acne. Filled with vitamins and minerals, along with peptides (natural fatty acids), soaps made with raw goat milk help to balance your skin’s pH, as well as moisturize and hydrate. Gentler than tea tree oil soaps, these natural goat milk soap formulas can help you get back the beautiful skin you had as a kid.
1. Caprina by Canus Original Formula Fresh Goat’s Milk SoapPrice: $13.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Leaves skin soft and hydrated, not dry
- Lovely fresh scent
- Quite affordable
- Excellent for sensitive skin
- Scent is too perfumey for some
- Not an organic formula
- Feels waxy to some
This goat milk soap from Caprina by Canus of Canada features fresh goat’s milk sourced from local farmers, to give you soft, moisturized skin. With essential nutrients, and a host of beneficial vitamins, including A, B2, B3, B6, B12, and E, this soap literally feeds your skin with goodness.
Because the proteins in this soap are so easily absorbed into your skin, they create long-lasting hydration to give you smoother skin that lasts. We also love that this family owned company ensures that the farmers they work with, treat their goats ethically, allowing them plenty of fresh air, sunshine and playtime, in order to produce the finest quality milk.
It gets rave reviews from people in general, but especially from those with the most sensitive skin. While this special soap formula is already pretty affordable, you can cut the cost per bar even more by buying it in an eight or ten pack. And if you’re looking for an easier shower solution, you can also try the Caprina by Canus Fresh Goat’s Milk Body Wash, which also gets rave reviews.
Buy the Caprina by Canus Original Formula Fresh Goat’s Milk Soap here.
2. Tropical Creamy Goats Milk SoapPrice: $26.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- These scents smell like a tropical vacation
- Handmade to ensure quality
- Made with locally sourced goat's milk
- Very skin hydrating
- Expensive compared to some
- Scents are a bit faint
- Packaging seems cheap for the price
This 100 percent handmade goat milk soap smells like a heavenly trip to the tropics with scents like coconut, mango-papaya, plumeria and tropical storm. This goat milk soap is carefully crafted to ensure quality in every batch. With super creamy lather, it moisturizes your skin and leaves it feeling so hydrated, even after it’s rinsed off.
Made in Oregon with fresh, locally sourced goat’s milk, these bars are hand cut and cleverly packaged to make special gifts for the person on your list with sensitive dry skin. They contain no artificial fragrances, chemical dyes or artificial colorings.
Find more Tropical Creamy Goats Milk Soap information and reviews here.
3. Sunaroma Goat Milk Soap with Shea Butter & Manuka HoneyPrice: $7.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Deeply moisturizing ingredients
- Manuka honey fights inflammation and acne
- Cleans well, without drying skin
- Price per bar is pretty high
- Doesn’t contain as much goat’s milk as other formulas
- Artifically scented
- Large bars are hard to handle when slippery
This deeply conditioning goat’s milk soap has a few tricks up its sleeve to combat dry, aging skin. First, it features naturally nourishing goat’s milk, which is rich in proteins and vitamins your skin loves to drink in. This 100 percent vegetable based soap, won’t irritate or dry sensitive skin.
Rich in fatty acids, it leaves your skin soft to the touch, while this soap gently exfoliates to reveal smoother skin texture. It’s entriched with hydrating shea butter, known to deliver deep hydration and softness, while reducing the signs of aging.
Another power ingredient is the micracle worker, Manuka Honey. Know for its naturally antibiotic and antibacterial properties, it can help to calm easily irritated skin, and fights acne as well. It also helps to promote natural cell turnover and repair, giving you younger looking skin from deep within.
Certified by the Rainforest Alliance, it’s sulfate, paraben and cruelty free. Plus it also gets a nod as Amazon’s choice, for having legions of satisfied fans, including us.
Buy the Sunaroma Goat Milk Soap with Shea Butter & Manuka Honey here.
4. Legend’s Creek Farm Unscented Goat Milk SoapPrice: $9.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Great for those with eczema and psoriasis
- Formulated for itchy, and sensitive skin
- Tons of creamy lather using just a bit of soap
- It’s unscented (except for a hint of natural goat milk smell)
- Small bar, big price
- Not as moisturizing as some others
- Can stain your wash cloths
- Soap can be a bit crumbly
Sometimes people with the most sensitive skin have sensitive noses as well. That’s why we’re fans of this handmade goat milk soap from Legend’s Creek Farm. The rustic looking bar feels au naturel, and it is. Biodegradeable, it’s made without phosphates, sulfates or parabens, and because it doesn’t have any fragrance, you can avoid skin irritations often caused by them.
What might seem like a plain Jane bar actually features lots of luxe ingredients to make your skin soft and supple, including olive, coconut, shea and hemp oils. These leave your skin deeply moisturized, but still clean. It also contains skin soothing oatmeal, which is a great helper for those with eczema and psoriasis. The luscious, thick lather is a giant plus too.
And, since we’re focused on that main ingredient, goat’s milk, this soap guarantees it is made with “milk from happy goats.” If you care about the conditions of these animals, you’re likely to find that super appealing. We did.
While we’ve chosen to feature this unscented soap, Legend’s Creek Farm makes 14 different fragrance combinations of goat milk soap, from Pina Colada to Patchouli. To keep your skin super smooth, and hydrated, follow up with Legend’s Creek Farm Unscented Goat Milk Lotion.
5. Horse ‘O Peace Ranch Oatmeal ‘n Honey Raw Goat Milk SoapPrice: $11.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- High raw goat milk content
- Handmade in small batches for purity
- Makes luscious, creamy lather
- Leaves skin feeling super soft and healthy
- Kind of spendy
- Can cause allergic reactions
- Soaps aren’t individually wrapped in multi-packs
- Bars melt quite quickly
Goat milk, in it’s most raw and unpasteurized form, ensures you get the maximum benefits from all the natural nutrients, and that’s just what this sweet soap bar delivers. Organic oatmeal is added to the mix for both gentle exfoliation, and to soothe and refresh dry, itchy skin.
Raw honey delivers naturally moisturizing goodness, while its antibacterial properties also help to fight blemishes and irritation. These bars are handmade in small batches to ensure you get the best quality each and every time. Then they are hand cut and wrapped, so you know you’re getting the best for your money.
They have no fillers, and deliver all the benefits of a milk bath, in a bar. Pure essentiasl oils offer a light fragrance without over powering your perfume or cologne. Olive and coconut oils deliver added moisture to even the driest skin, leaving you smooth and soft, but not greasy.
This soap delivers creamy lather, to satisfy even your wildest bubble cravings, and it’s great for your face as well as your body. Ignore the fact that it doesn’t come in fancy packaging, because what’s inside is totally worthy. You can also get this goat milk soap in relaxing lavender scent, peppermint and rosemary scent, or infused with tea tree and jojoba oils, or order the sample pack with more than a dozen options to choose from.
Buy the Horse ‘O Peace Ranch Oatmeal ‘n Honey Raw Raw Goat Milk Soap here.
6. Bend Soap Company All Natural Handmade Goat Milk SoapPrice: $24.80Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Very pure formula that’s all natural
- Handmade to ensure quality
- Works especially well for eczema
- Creates great lather
- Pretty expensive per bar
- Can cause rash and itching in some users
- Unscented variety still has a scent
- Some order mixups reported
The Northwest is renowned for its earthy appeal, laid back lifestyle, and lots of cool organic and natural products – these handmade goat milk soaps among them. Scented with natural oils and extracts, these formulas not only give your body a fresh, tingling wakeup call, the eucalyptus essential oils help to brighten your mind for the day ahead.
Made with fresh goat’s milk from local farms in Bend, Oregon, this soap also contains body soothing ingredients to moisturize and smooth dry skin. With coconut, olive and palm oils – goat’s milk, and essential oils, this soap is just about as pure as it gets because that’s absolutely all that’s in it. Really.
And if you’re concerned about the connection between palm oil and deforestation, you can be assured this soap company only uses sustainably sourced red palm oil. And, because it’s so clean, with so few ingredients, it won’t gunk up or stain your wash clothes, sinks and scrubbies.
If you’re curious about different scents, and unscented version of this goat’s milk soap, you can order a sampler pack with all six available scents. The bonus here, unlike some others, is that you’ll get full size bars, rather than little versions.
Buy the Bend Soap Company All Natural Handmade Goat Milk Soap here.
7. Best for Men: Dr. Squatch Deep Sea Goat’s Milk SoapPrice: $9.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Leaves skin feeling smooth and supple
- Nice manly scent
- Uses oatmeal to exfoliate
- Good for oily and dry skin
- Price per bar is high
- Scent doesn’t linger long
- Could be more exfoliating
- Melts fast because it lacks perservatives
I often feel bad for guys. When it comes to specialty skin care, let’s be honest, the market is heavily weighted toward women and kids. That’s why I was drawn to try out this goat milk soap, formulated just for men. Of course, it went to my hubs for more thorough testing.
This soap delivered the perfect blend of cleansing, moisturizing, and exfoliating, all with an invigorating, manly sort of smell, that quite frankly, I thought was fine for women too. Natural olive, hemp and non-GMO soy oils, along with shea butter, deliver extra softness.
Goat’s milk adds its natural goodness to the mix, helping to balance your pH, and deliver natural alpha hydroxy acids to rejuvenate tired, dry, scaly skin. Oatmean in the soap makes the perfect exfoliator, which is especially helpful for men who shave, doing a great job at eliminating razor bumps and rashiness.
It’s great for both dry and oily skin.
8. Zum Bars Mint Five Ways Goat’s Milk SoapPrice: $30.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Lathers wonderfully
- Leaves skin soft and refreshed
- All natural ingredients
- Fun scent combinations
- Kind of expensive
- Bars don’t come individually wrapped
- They look kind of gross after a few uses
- Scent is super heavy
If you just happen to love mint everything, but you also like to mix your mint with other natural fragrances, these goat milk Zum Bars from Indigo Wild give you the perfect excuse to switch it up. This five-pack contains patchouli-mint, lavender-mint, citrus-mint, rosemary-mint, and peppermint.
Made with all natural ingredients, and no synthetic preservatives, these goat milk soaps give you wicked lather without stripping your skin. Made with moisturizing goat’s milk, which is full of natural triglicerides, or good fats, gently takes care of sensitive skin, without irritation.
With olive, coconut, palm and castor oils, plus the goat goodness, there’s nothing more added except for therapeutic essential oils. You can’t help but feel good about using those those ingredients for your skin. Indigo Wild makes lots of other intresting Zum Bar scent combinations like frankincense-lavender, and sandalwood-citrus.
9. Best Goat Milk Soap for Acne: Southern Natural Dead Sea Mud, Charcoal & Goat Milk SoapPrice: $20.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- Amazon’s Choice
- Very effective for acne as well as dry skin
- Leaves skin soft, hydrated and rash free
- Terriffic for eczema sufferers and those with dry, cracked hands
- Awfully expensive for whole body use
- Leaves a grey soap scum in your sink and shower
- Can stain wash cloths
- Some reports of skin irritation
If you’re a goat milk purist, this soap might not be for you, because that naturally moisturizing milk has to share center stage with two other skin purifiers, Dead Sea mud and activated charcoal. Now, on the other hand, if you suffer from acne, frequent breakouts and overly oily skin, this soap could turn your complexion around.
Olive oil, coconut oil, and sustainable palm oil, team up with goat’s milk to hydrate and cleanse. Activated charcoal draws out toxins from irritated and breakout-prone skin, and Dead Sea mud delivers a dose of helpful minerals.
This handmade soap is scented with peppermint, rosemary and eucalyptus essential oils, to deliver an arometherapy experience to your cleansing routine. An added benefit is that all these oils are also naturally antibacterial and anti microbial, making them especially well-suited to fighting acne.
Made in small batches of just 360 bars each, this soap is made by the actual owners of the goats. After suffering for years with dry and rashy skin, their discovery of the power of goat’s milk soap convinced them to kick off their own goat milk product line, with goats that were purchased to make the soap, but seem to be more like pets. We like that!
Buy the Southern Natural Dead Sea Mud, Charcoal & Goat Milk Soap here.
10. Vi-Tae Natural & Organic Handmade Goat Milk SoapPrice: $11.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
- 100 percent natural and organic
- Handmade to ensure purity
- Lathers well
- Smells heavenly
- Super high price per bar
- Robust scent is too heavy for some
- Not as moisturizing as others
Can one bar of soap really fit all the needs of all different skin types? Of course it depends on what it’s made of, and this goat milk soap boasts some impressive ingredients that fight dry lines and wrinkles, take a tough stand on acne, and exfoliates whily hydrating and moisturizing too. No wonder it is so popular.
This handmade soap features 100 percent natural and organic ingredients, a plus if you care about your skin and the planet. Get Lathered Up soap easily absorbs into the skin, deeply cleaning pores, while hydrating at the same time. Honey adds natural antibacterial and antimicrobial benefits, making this soap great for those struggling with breakouts.
Lavendar oil gives you a relaxing aromatherapy treatment while you wash, and this bar does a great job of gently removing makeup, so no need to have a separate product for that purpose.
Buy the Vi-Tae Natural & Organic Handmade Goat Milk Soap here.
If you have acne prone skin, goat milk is high in vitamin A, a natural acne fighter, and if you get a formula infused with honey, you'll get added antibacterial and antimicrobial benefits too. Want more exfoliation to help sough off dead skin cells for smooth clear skin? Grab a bar that features oatmeal, activated charcoal or Dead Sea mud.
Because goat's milk soap contains lactic acid, one of the alpha hydroxy acids (AHA,) it's a gentle cleansing option for fighting fine lines and wrinkles. Even the Food and Drug Administration acknowledges the power of AHAs in soaps and other cosmetics.
Goat's milk also has antibacterial properties that can help to reduce inflammation caused by eczema and psoriasis. If you're concerned at all about the safety of ingredients in the products you use on your skin, the Environmental Working Group rates goat's milk as a low hazard ingredient in their reviews of products containing it.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.