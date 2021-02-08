13 Best Hair Removal Creams (2021)

Sure. You’re thinking I’m at it again… ranting about unwanted facial and body hair. Okay, it’s true. I am ranting, because being super hairy isn’t something any woman (or man) wants to deal with, and frankly the solutions don’t seem all that friendly.
I’ve looked at professional treatments, at home lasers, epilators, and plenty of other methods (like waxing – ouch!) that we won’t even discuss here. The bottom line is, when you’re a lady, you don’t want to go around sporting a mustache or tiny goatee. And if you’re a guy? Let’s be frank – that gorilla chest and back isn’t your ideal look either.
As silly as it sounds, hair removal isn’t always openly talked about. Seems as though we’re all a little embarrassed to admit we’ve got this prickly problem. But when you inherit the family pelt, you’re just hairy. Worse yet, when middle age strikes, extra hairs seem keen to sprout in the most unwanted of places.
In searching for the best hair removal cream, I focused on some facial hair removal creams because that’s the hair women are least likely to want to deal with. But you’ll see there are lots of reviews and recommendations for creams that work on legs, armpits and yes, that oh so tender bikini line too. I’ve also called out several formulas that are specifically for men, and not just for their body hair either. We’re talking about gentle formulas that can even tackle their fur “down under.”
All in all, much like lasers, plucking and shaving, there’s something you should know about hair removal creams. If you’re not careful, they can hurt. Some users have even reported blisters, skin discoloration and scarring, so it’s important to pay super-close attention to directions, and especially application times. For instance, just because your upper lip hairs are more prickly than peach fuzz, you don’t want to leave this stuff on too long.
Some hair removal creams take as little as three or four minutes to do the deed, while others take up to ten. Just throw on your robe and be sure to start with clean skin and a good timer. Also, be sure to lock the bathroom door so no one catches you with your face (or your boy parts) slathered up like a creamy white pirate.
Remember, everyone’s hair and skin are different, so take time to do a product strip test, on your arm or a less noticeable area of your body, to be sure you don’t have a bad reaction.
Amazon Customer Reviews
Price: $19.99
Read our review
Amazon Customer Reviews
Price: $15.99
Read our review
Amazon Customer Reviews
Price: $12.99
Read our review
Amazon Customer Reviews
Price: $14.30
Read our review
Amazon Customer Reviews
Price: $18.99
Read our review
Amazon Customer Reviews
Price: $29.90
Read our review
Amazon Customer Reviews
Price: $19.99
Read our review
Amazon Customer Reviews
Price: $6.49
Read our review
Amazon Customer Reviews
Price: $22.00
Read our review
Amazon Customer Reviews
Price: $15.99
Read our review
Amazon Customer Reviews
Price: $5.98
Read our review
Amazon Customer Reviews
Price: $5.79
Read our review
Amazon Customer Reviews
Price: $34.35
Read our review
1. Moom Organic Hair Removal Kit
Cons:
- Effectively removes facial hair
- Less irritating than many
- Nice organic ingredients
- Less painful than waxing
- More expensive than some
- Can irritate sensitive skin
- May cause rash and bumps
- Not effective for every user
Imagine your face hair free for up to two months. Moom’s USDA Certified Organic hair remover is perfect for all skin types and works well on your whole body in addition to the more delicate facial area. It removes coarse as well as fine hair, and because it’s water soluble, it doesn’t leave any residue on your skin.
Moom’s exclusive technology uses only pure, beneficial organic ingredients to deliver 100 percent natural hair removal. Moom hair remover actually pampers your skin with calming Chamomile, healing Tea Tree Oil and delicious Lemon Juice. It is sugar based for maximum gentleness, performance and convenience. If you’d rather test out a smaller sized jar, Moom also makes a mini-travel version of their facial hair remover.
Find more Moom Organic Hair Removal Kit information and reviews here.
2. No Hair Crew Intimate At Home Hair Removal Cream
Cons:
- Formulated for intimate areas
- Hydrates and soothes
- Works in as little as three minutes
- Vegan and cruelty-free
- Will cause irritation if left on too long
- May cause some ingrown hairs
- Scent is unleasant to some
When you’re concerned about too much fur down under, you want a way to get those manly bits hair free that’s effective but seriously gentle. That’s when you might want to try the No Hair Crew Intimate Hair Removal Cream. No need to risk a razor down there, because this cream is formulated to be extra gentle specifically for the groin, scrotum, and buttocks.
This cruelty-free formula starts working in just three minutes, and let’s be honest, you want it to work fast on the hair down there. While it takes a bit longer on the thickest and coarsest hair, it contains seaweed and other skin calming ingredients to ensure you don’t end up with painful irritation and itching. (Which would be very bad indeed.)
This vegan hair remover is also terrific for women’s delicate bikini area too. It also hydrates the treated area for up to 24 hours after use.
Find more No Hair Crew Intimate At Home Hair Removal Cream information and reviews here.
-
3. NEOMEN Hair Remover Cream
Price: $12.99
Cons:
- Moderately priced
- Good for sensitive skin
- Effectively removes hair
- Dermatologist tested
- Can cause redness and rash
- May not effectively remove coarse hair
- Can cause skin discoloration
NEOMEN hair removal cream works gently to remove hair from your legs, arms and underarms as well as your bikini line in as little as five minutes. Formulated with aloe vera, vitamin E and baby oil, it leaves skin feeling moisturized and conditioned after hair removal. Because it removes hair close to the root, your skin feels silky smooth with so little effort.
While it’s not recommended for facial use, this fast acting formula is easy to use and comes with a money back risk-free guarantee. It’s pretty hard to argue about that.
Find more NEOMEN Hair Removal Cream information and reviews here.
4. Amazon's Choice: Surgi-cream Hair Remover Extra Gentle Formula For Face (3-Pack)
Price: $14.30
Cons:
- Reasonably priced
- Quick and effective at removing hair
- A little goes a long way
- Comes with hair growth inhibitor cream
- Can burn if left on skin beyond the recommended time
- Not effective for all users
- May cause redness
- May cause temporary skin discoloration
Surgi-Cream Extra Gentle Formula for Face is a quick, effective and gentle way to remove facial hair from your upper lip, cheeks and chin. Smooth on cream hair remover, relax for a few minutes and rinse away.
This extra gentle formula now features soothing aloe vera, known for helping skin retain its moisture. Surgi-Cream’s hair removal process is even more kind and gentle on the delicate skin of your face, because this kit includes a free tube of Surgi-Soothe Cream with Hair Stop Plus.
Hair Stop Plus contains extracts of papaya, citrus and olive to naturally minimize the appearance of new hair growth, while Pro-Vitamin B2 and Aloe Vera help to calm, soothe and moisturize your skin after hair removal.
Surgi-Cream also makes a hair removal formula especially for use on bikini lines. Because hair removal creams are not recommended for use near your eyes, shape your brows with Surgi-wax brow strips.
5. Blitzby Men's Hair Removal Cream
Price: $18.99
Cons:
- Lots of plant botanicals that soothe and protect skin
- Works in just 5-8 minutes
- Moisturizes skin
- Suitable even for the most sensitive pubic areas
- Not as effective on very coarse hair
- May still cause some irritation
- While it's fragrance free it's not odor free
If you’re a guy who feels a bit like a gorilla, but you don’t want to shave your entire body, fear not because Blitzby hair remover cream for men is ready to rescue from that terrible fate. This rich cream removes hair at the root meaning your skin will stay smooth and bump free for longer. It also gets high marks for being non-irritating, unlike some others.
In just 5-8 minutes, you can wipe away hair from your legs, arms, and chest, without that awful razor burn – because there is no razor! This formula is enriched with plant extracts including sassafras, skin soothing aloe vera leaves, sophora flavescens roots, and wolfberry, which, according to Munskin, fight free radicals and reduce inflammation.
This formula is fragrance-free and doesn’t contain harsh chemicals. It’s also lauded for delaying hair regrowth. It can even be used in the sensitive pubic area.
Find more Blitzby Men's Hair Removal Cream information and reviews here.
-
6. Veet Hair Remover Gel Cream, Sensitive Formula (3-Pack)
Price: $29.90
Cons:
- Amazon #1 Best Seller
- Effectively removes unwanted hair
- Easy to use
- Reasonably priced
- Smells a bit nasty
- Can cause redness
- May burn or cause a rash if left on too long
- Spatula included is somewhat ineffective
Get touchable smooth skin for up to twice as long as shaving when you use Veet Hair Removal Cream. Unlike shaving, which can sometimes dry the delicate surface of your skin, this formula from Veet contains ingredients that can help restore skin’s hydration levels.
It works close to the roots of your hair, so your hair takes noticeably longer to grow back, and your skin stays smoother, longer. The specially designed sensitive formula is enriched with Aloe Vera and Vitamin E, making it suitable for your upper lip, chin and cheeks.
Veet also makes a hair remover formula to use when you’re in the shower. For men who are looking for an effective hair removal cream, Veet also makes a special formula specifically for that extra coarse man beard.
Find more Veet Hair Remover Gel Cream information and reviews here.
7. Avon Skin So Soft Fresh & Smooth Moisturizing Hair Removal Cream – Two Pack
Cons:
- Effectively removes hair
- Moisturizes and smooths
- Affordably priced
- Pleasant fragrance
- Not effective for all
- Can cause skin irritation
- Can discolor skin
Avon’s Skin So Soft Moisturizing Hair Removal Cream makes a sometimes messy process simpler. Enriched with shea butter and meadowfoam oil, this hair removal cream is effective for the face as well as for the sensitive bikini area. The smooth, creamy formula is easy to apply and effective at hair removal.
Avon also makes a facial hair removal cream specifically for sensitive skin.
Find more Avon Skin So Soft Hair Removal Cream information and reviews here.
8. Gigi Hair Removal Cream for The Face
Price: $6.49
Cons:
- Effective at removing unwanted hair
- Comes with calming balm for after use after hair removal
- Inexpensive
- Good for sensitive skin
- Can still be too harsh for some complexions
- Can cause rash and/or burns if left on beyond time directed
- Not effective for all
- Can cause skin discoloration
Say goodbye to your mustache and mini-beard. Gigi’s hair removal cream, formulated especially for your face, is specifically designed to gently remove unwanted facial hair. In just five to eight minutes, this creamy formula includes cooling cucumber and aloe vera to soothe and restore the skin afterward.
The included calming balm gives your skin a boost of restorative moisture with mineral and coconut oils, while soothing your skin with cooling cucumber.
Gigi makes many options for hair removal on the rest of your body as well. To minimize your facial hair’s regrowth, try Gigi’s Keep it Bare for your face. To slow the regrowth of hair on your legs and arms, slather them with Gigi’s Slow Growth Lotion.
Find more Gigi Facial Hair Removal Cream information and reviews here.
9. Nair Facial Hair Removal Cream – Four Pack
Price: $22.00
Cons:
- Very affordable
- Effectively removes hair
- Leaves skin smooth and touchable
- Can cause tingling and burning
- Can feel harsh, especially on sensitive skin
- Can burn skin
- May cause skin discoloration
Nair hair removal cream for your face effectively removes unwanted hair from your chin, cheeks and upper lip. This special formula contains sweet almond oil and baby oil, and leaves your skin silky smooth, soft and invitingly touchable.
Since you’ll likely need to keep buying it, this four-pack is so well priced and comes with four two-ounce bottles of facial hair removal cream, for a total of 8 ounces. Buying in bulk makes it one of the most affordable options in this category.
Nair’s Shower Power Max works on even the toughest body hair, while Nair Glides Away works perfectly to remove hair from your sensitive pits and bikini line.
Find more Nair Facial Hair Removal Cream information and reviews here.
10. Nuonove Hair Removal Cream for Men
Cons:
- Chamomile soothes and helps to prevent breakouts
- Targets and removes thick and coarse hair
- Results last longer than shaving
- Expensive for a small bottle
- Can leave skin dry
- Not effective for all users
- Off-putting scent
A super hairy chest, back or belly can be every bit as embarrassing for a man as a mustache can be for a woman. This hair removal cream is formulated to tackle thick, coarse and unruly man hair and get rid of it in as little as five minutes. Plus it’s gentle on skin, so while the results are longer lasting than shaving, they come with less irritation and zero risk of nicks and cuts.
Skin soothing chamomile helps to calm irritation, and while you can leave this cream on for up to ten minutes for the toughest hair, it literally dissolves hair at below the skin’s surface for lasting results. Now if only the six pack on the label came with the cream.
Find more LASHLLO Hair Removal Cream for Men information and reviews here.
-
11. Sally Hansen Cream Hair Remover Kit
Price: $5.98
Cons:
- Very affordable price
- Effectively removes unwanted hair
- Comes with nourishing after care lotion
- Good for coarse and stubborn hair
- Can burn skin
- May leave red patches
- Unpleasant smell
Sally Hansen, long known for nail polishes and removers, moves on to help you remove unwanted facial hair, without pain or stubble. This gentle cream dissolves hair away below skin’s surface, leaving your face hair free, touchable and glowing.
Sally’s Hanen’s special kit also includes a bottle of collagen and vitamin e lotion, to soothe and soften your complexion post-hair removal.
You could start slow on this process, using Sally Hansen’s Cream Bleach to lighten unwanted facial hair. Just remember, bleaching can sting and burn skin as well. While you’re waiting for your facial hair removal cream to do its thing, give yourself a quick pedicure with Sally Hansen Insta-Dry Fast Dry Polish.
Find more Sally Hansen Hair Removal Cream information and reviews here.
12. NAD'S Sensitive Hair Removal Cream
Price: $5.79
Cons:
- Fairly effective for most at removing unwanted hair
- Reasonably priced
- Comes with soothing face balm
- Good for sensitive skin
- Not effective for everyone
- Can cause redness and irritation
- Unpleasant aroma
- Can cause burns if left on skin longer than recommended
Nad’s has come up with a precision facial hair removal cream that’s perfect for sensitive skin. This pain-free facial cream has been specifically developed for sensitive skin, using melon, aloe vera, avocado oil, and honey to help soothe the skin.
The angled applicator tip ensures the right amount of coverage for effective hair removal every time, and better yet, it takes as little as just four minutes, or up to ten minutes for particularly stubborn hair.
This hair removal cream kit also includes a terrific bonus, the Nad’s Moisture Soothing Face Balm to moisturize and soothe your skin after removing the hair. Nad’s also makes a hair removal cream just for men, in addition to their no-heat wax gel hair remover for both men and women.
Find more Nad’s Sensitive Hair Removal Cream information and reviews here.
13. Nair For Men Hair Removal Body Cream – Three Pack
Price: $34.35
Cons:
- Mineral oil formula leaves skin feeling moisturized
- Good for tough and coarse hair removal
- Easily showers off
- Huge bottle compared to most
- Can sting and burn on your manly bits
- Too harsh for facial hair removal
- Smell is off-putting
This big beefy bottle of Nair hair removal cream for men is specially formulated to get rid of that coarse hair on the chest, back and body. It comes in a large 13 ounce bottle, and with this deal you get a pack of three bottles, enough to leave you hair free for months. Convenient to apply, it can easily be rinsed off in the shower to leave your skin smoother than you ever imagined.
This cream helps to curb irritation with soothing aloe vera, and it moisturizes with mineral oil to leave your skin soft and hair free much longer than if you’d shaved. Do be careful about using it on super sensitive areas like your manly bits and nipples as it can sting and burn a little. Overall it’s a great solution for the rest of you, but may also be a bit harsh for use on your face.
Find more Nair For Men Hair Removal Body Cream - Three Pack information and reviews here.
