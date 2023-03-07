Top 17 Hyaluronic Acid Serum Picks for a Gorgeous Complexion

If you look in the mirror and sense something different – maybe that youthful, dewy glow isn’t as obvious anymore – don’t worry. This is totally normal as both women and men get older. While the natural hyaluronic acid in our skin depletes with age, thankfully, skincare products can help restore hydration and that dewy glow you’re missing. And with so much on the market, we’re here to help you find the best hyaluronic acid serum.
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $49.00 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
1. Editor's Choice: Dermtheory Daily C Hydrating Glow Serum
Cons:
- Reduces the look of lines & wrinkles
- Leaves skin soft, with no residue
- Improves skin texture and look
- Not thick enough for some
- Scent not for everyone
- Pricey (but lasts a while)
This hydrating, spot-correcting vitamin C serum is clinically proven to brighten your complexion, fade pigmentation and blemish marks, improve texture, and protect your skin against pollutants and UV rays. The formula contains 15% ascorbic acid that boosts radiance, firmness, and elasticity, and reveals a natural glow. Plus, the potency-boosting combination of emblica fruit protects against free radicals, while ferulic and kojic acids boost vitamin C’s antioxidant ability and reduce the look of scars and discolorations.
The cruelty-free formula is non-drying, gentle, smooth, lightweight, and nicely scented. Created by dermatologists, the serum is ideal for all skin types, fragrance-free, and made without cruelty and chemicals.
Find more Dermtheory Daily C Hydrating Glow Serum information and reviews here.
2. L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Hyaluronic Acid Serum
Cons:
- Won't clog pores
- Designed for sensitive skin
- Great bang for your buck
- Sold in smaller amounts
- Some find others more effective
- Anyone you share a bathroom with will want to use it
L’Oreal is one of the most popular names in skin and hair care and for good reason. The brand has been around since 1909 and is a trusted source for keeping consumers looking and feeling younger. This particular anti-aging serum utilizes hyaluronic acid, which has become exceedingly popular. Basically, what it does is retain water in the skin and pores. Our bodies produce it naturally but in short, supply so adding this to your skincare regimen is a great move and will provide your face with the extra moisture it needs to keep it from drying out during the day.
Find more L'Oreal Paris Hyaluronic Acid Serum information and reviews here.
3. Caudalie Vinosource S.O.S. Hyaluronic Serum
Cons:
- Great for any skin type, including oily and dry
- Plumps and smoothes fine lines
- Feels wonderfully lightweight
- Doesn't absorb well for some
- Not as concentrated as others
- Not rich enough for some in winter
This oil-free serum from Caudalie is jam-packed with hyaluronic acid and prebiotic grape water that treats, hydrates, nourishes, protects, and soothes tired, dehydrated, irritated skin, restoring its moisture and balancing it out again. Its nice, lightweight, water-based formula gives all-day hydration packed with antioxidants. The hypoallergenic, dermatologist-tested formula is lightly scented with citrus and floral notes.
After using this serum consistently, you’ll love your newly refreshed, soothed, supple, and soft skin. To use, apply morning and evening to clean face, neck, and décolleté before moisturizer.
Find more Caudalie Vinosource S.O.S. Hyaluronic Serum information and reviews here.
4. Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Anti-Wrinkle Solutions Kit
Cons:
- Visibly removes or reduces fine lines & wrinkles
- Makes skin soft, supple & dewy
- Skin feels tight & fresh
- May not be great for sensitive skin
- Excessive packaging
- Can be drying
With Juice Beauty’s clinically-proven Stem Cellular Anti-Wrinkle Solutions Kit, a complete solution to reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, you’ll see smooth, younger-looking skin before you know it. You’ll get an anti-wrinkle booster serum, moisturizer, and eye treatment, all containing a fruit stem cell and vitamin C-infused grapeseed base rich in resveratrol to defy the look of aging and improve skin’s luminosity and tone.
The products hydrate, soothe, and moisturize with organic jojoba and shea, packed with antioxidants. As well, they feature essential fatty acid emollients and antioxidants of evening primrose, and linseed and borage seeds. This trio is best used both morning and night on a cleansed face, neck, and décolleté.
Find more Juice Beauty STEM CELLULAR Anti-Wrinkle Solutions Kit information and reviews here.
5. Filorga Hydra-Hyal Intensive Hydrating & Plumping Face Serum Treatment
Cons:
- Tightens, brightens & reduces fine lines
- Very hydrating and plumping
- Lightweight and smooth
- Strong scent
- Isn't always great under makeup
- Not moisturizing enough for some
Filorga’s Hydra-Hyal Intensive Hydrating & Plumping Face Serum Treatment is ideal for any skin type. The formula is concentrated with four types of hyaluronic acid that binds moisture to deliver anti-aging, brightening, clarifying, and moisturizing benefits to the skin, with no residue or sticky finish – only a beautiful, radiant glow. The serum has a gel texture enriched with Sophora Japonica extract that fights against skin aging by hydrating and plumping. Skin is left soft and rejuvenated.
Use twice daily (morning and night) before applying moisturizer.
Find more Filorga Hydra-Hyal Face Serum Treatment information and reviews here.
6. ILIA Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40
Cons:
- Amazing coverage
- Light, smooth & bright
- Looks completely natural without buildup
- Applicator can be messy
- Strong smell
- Heavy
If you’re tired of heavy foundations and would love to pull triple-duty with a one-step skincare, makeup, and sun-protection product with hyaluronic acid, keep reading. This award-winning, dermatologist-tested, non-comedogenic tinted serum is a gem that leaves you with beautiful dewy, light coverage and SPF protection. It not only provides smooth, refined hydration for your skin, but its non-nano zinc oxide protects your skin from harmful UVA/UVB/UVC rays, pollution, and blue light.
All natural, this serum contains niacinamide to smooth skin and refine tone, hyaluronic acid to help plump and moisturize, and plant-based squalane to hydrate and boost elasticity – with no risk of clogged pores. Comes in a wide range of 32 shades.
Find more ILIA - Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 information and reviews here.
-
Cons:
- Leaves skin plump, soft, and younger-looking
- Very hydrating
- Natural formula
- Some found it sticky
- May take time to see dramatic change
- Didn't absorb quickly for some
This hydrating, cruelty-free serum from GUNILLA is a super lightweight consistency that glides on smooth and absorbs instantly. It works to plump skin and reduce the look of fine lines and wrinkles, plus it protects the skin’s moisture barrier from becoming dry, leaving you with nothing but a soft, hydrated, and beautifully radiant glow.
The natural, oil-free formula is ideal for any skin type. Free of parabens, sulfates, sulfur, phthalates, and artificial fragrance, it contains organic aloe vera, vitamins, botanicals, and antioxidants including 1.5% hyaluronic acid, 5% panax ginseng, sodium PCA, carrot root, quinoa seed, red algae, hydrolyzed elastin, marine collagen, and glycosaminoglycans.
Use morning and night by applying 2-3 drops onto slightly damp skin and blend until fully absorbed. Follow with moisturizer.
Find more GUNILLA Hyaluronic Acid & Ginseng Serum information and reviews here.
8. Tatcha The Dewy Serum
Cons:
- Great moisture, hydration & plumpness
- Feels light and clean
- Smooth and dewy, not sticky or oily
- Pricey for amount given
- Some didn't see long-term change
- May not be great for very sensitive skin
Tatcha’s The Dewy Serum is a rich, luxurious, hydrating formula that delivers the ultimate moisture and nourishment while fighting aging signs. It works wonders at locking in moisture that helps to create plump, smooth, dewy, and radiantly-glowing skin.
The 3-in-1 serum is ideal for any skin type and made of clean ingredients. It resurfaces skin gently, thanks to lactic acid & gentle AHAs in hadasei-3 that promote turnover, smooth out lines and wrinkles, and improve texture, along with hyaluronic acid and sugarcane-derived squalane that work to retain moisture and give your skin a plumper, younger look. To use, gently rub 1-2 pumps into your skin.
Find more Tatcha The Dewy Serum information and reviews here.
9. Fièra Citrus Stem C Serum
Cons:
- Firms skin without pulling
- Reduces fine lines & wrinkles
- Lovely scent
- Takes time to absorb
- A bit tacky (but good under makeup)
- Some didn't see dramatic change
Fièra’s Citrus Stem C Serum contains brightening vitamin C, regenerative citrus stem cells, hyaluronic acid, Caribbean orange oil, and glycerin that helps to tighten, firm, rejuvenate, nourish, soften, smooth, and hydrate the skin. You’re left with no residue, more even skin tone and texture, and hydrated, refreshed, younger-looking skin with fewer lines and wrinkles. The antioxidant, cruelty-free formula, designed for the skin of 40+-year-olds, also helps to fight against dryness, acne or other blemishes, and dark age spots.
Use twice daily, morning and night, by applying a pearl-sized drop to the face and neck and gently massaging in an upward motion.
Find more Fièra Citrus Stem C Serum information and reviews here.
10. Paula's Choice BOOST Hyaluronic Acid Booster with Ceramides
Cons:
- Gives smoother, moisturized, dewy skin fast
- Hydrates and plumps skin
- Absorbs & tightens skin quickly
- Small quantity
- Pricey for what you get
- Some didn't notice significant change
Paula’s Choice BOOST Hyaluronic Acid Booster with Ceramides is super lightweight yet gives deep hydration, revives, smoothes, and plumps dull, saggy skin, and reduces the look of wrinkles and fine lines. Made with zero parabens and fragrance, it contains a unique blend of hyaluronic acid, ceramides, and panthenol to smooth, replenish, and penetrate the skin and lock in needed moisture.
To use, apply on its own or with your favorite moisturizer twice daily.
Find more Paula's Choice BOOST Hyaluronic Acid Ceramides information and reviews here.
11. it Cosmetics Bye Bye Pores Glycolic Acid Serum
Cons:
- Skin is smoother and more even
- Leaves skin dewy and hydrated
- Very light & don't need much
- Some found it sticky (but dries fast)
- Can pill with other products
- May take time to see change in fine lines
it Cosmetics’ vegan, non-comedogenic Bye Bye Pores Glycolic Acid Serum contains 10% glycolic acid and hyaluronic acid that helps to refine skin’s texture and minimize the look of pores. So, if you’red dealing with uneven skin tone and texture, you’ll want to give this a try. After continued use, you’ll enjoy smoother, suppler, more even, and younger-looking skin. And the best part is the fragrance-free, dermatologist-developed formula is gentle enough for any skin type, including sensitive.
To use, apply 4-5 drops to yours face once a day after cleansing skin. If using multiple products, be sure to layer one serum at a time until fully absorbed before adding another.
12. Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Duo – Serum & Face Cream
Cons:
- Delivers intense, long-lasting moisture
- Skin looks younger, smoother & brighter
- Balances and evens out skin tone
- Smaller quantity than it may seem
- Some didn't see super results from serum
- May not be ideal for sensitive skin
If you’re suffering from dry skin, you’ll love this hydrating serum and moisturizer duo from Glow Recipe. The serum contains five types of hyaluronic acids in different molecular weights (ultra-low, low, medium, high, and ultra-high) that deliver intense hydration and plump, balanced, gorgeous skin without the look of fine lines. And the moisturizer is packed with three antioxidant-rich plums (Kakadu, Illawarra, and Burdekin) that give even more hydration, nourishment, and glow.
Both vegan products rejuvenate, absorb quickly, and leave no residue behind, plus they’re made cruelty-free and without parabens, mineral oil, phthalates, drying alcohols, and synthetic dyes.
Find more Glow Recipe Plum Plump Hyaluronic Serum & Face Cream information and reviews here.
13. grace & stella Hyaluronic Acid Serum
Cons:
- Skin feels very soft & smooth
- Lightens dark spots & reduces fine lines
- Great value
- Finicky dispenser (be gentle)
- Small quantity
- Too liquidy for some
If your skin needs a bit of a kickstart, check out grace & stella’s vegan Hyaluronic Acid Serum. The 0.5% hyaluronic acid and 2% argireline formula brightens, hydrates, and moisturizes skin as it evens out tone and texture, boosts cell turnover, and removes hyperpigmentation. When used consistently, you’ll enjoy no more fine lines, dark spots, or wrinkles – instead, your skin will look fresher, more radiant, brighter, and younger-looking. If you suffer from flaky or dry skin, this serum can definitely help improve that.
The lightweight, clean formula contains clean, gentle ingredients without sulfates or parabens and is suitable for any skin type, even sensitive.
Find more grace & stella Hyaluronic Acid Serum information and reviews here.
14. Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Hydration Set
Cons:
- Really delivers on extra moisture
- All products are non-greasy and lightweight
- Lasts all day
- Trial sizes are small (but good value)
- Some waited a while for shipment
- Felt tacky for some users
The Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Hydration Set from Laneige comes with a full-sized cream moisturizer that hydrates, nourishes, and puts the moisture back into your skin that’s been missing. You’ll also get three mini-sized goodies – a revitalizing toner, serum and eye cream, which will also nourish, hydrate, moisturize, and leave you beautifully glowing.
What’s so unique about these products is the proprietary Blue hyaluronic acid that delivers more, longer-lasting hydration and absorbs better and quicker than its regular counterpart. This is all thanks to double fermentation with Fucoidan, a moisturizing agent derived from deep-sea algae, and the 10-step microfiltration refining process it goes through.
Find more Laneige Water Bank Blue Hyaluronic Hydration Set information and reviews here.
15. SKIN & LAB Vitamin C Brightening Serum
Cons:
- Leaves skin looking healthy, young & glowing
- Non-irritating, non-greasy, absorbs well
- Great for acne-prone & sensitive skin
- Some found it sticky
- May not mix well with other products
- Some didn't see dramatic results
Another Korean beauty gem of a brand, SKIN & LAB’s dermatologist-tested Vitamin C Brightening Serum is a hypoallergenic, lightweight, antioxidant-rich serum containing a 15% vita energy hydrating complex, hyaluronic acid, and panthenol that brightens, evens out, moisturizes, and boosts the radiance, health, and appearance of your skin. The formula is free of fragrance, parabens, and sulfates, making it ideal for any skin type, including acne-prone and sensitive.
Vitamin C visibly evens out dark spots, acne scars, and hyperpigmentation, while vitamin E helps to fight aging signs. A blend of 15 vitamins combined with hydrolyzed collagen and MATRIXYL 3000 restores needed moisture to the skin and helps to make it tighter and more vibrant. Your skin will be refreshed with the newly locked-in moisture it’s been needing.
Find more SKIN & LAB Vitamin C Brightening Serum information and reviews here.
16. Charlotte's Magic Serum Crystal Elixir
Cons:
- Gives a beautiful, youthful, natural glow
- Reduces aging signs like fine lines
- Very hydrating and firming
- Small for the price
- May not be ideal for sensitive skin
- Smell isn't for everyone
This clinically-proven lightweight, hydrating serum produced by Charlotte Tilbury, in partnership with expert scientists, improves skin’s appearance by reducing dark spots, wrinkles, and fine lines, brightening the complexion, and plumping to help with makeup application.
The serum makes you look more youthful, as agreed by over 90% of test subjects, featuring a well-blended combination of potent ingredients:
- replexium for younger-looking skin,
- golden vitamin C for brightness,
- niacinamide to reduce the look of pores and improve skin tone and texture, and
- polyglutamic acid for hydration (which is four times more hydrating than popular hyaluronic acid – and we all need that hydration in the winter time).
Find more Charlotte's Magic Serum Crystal Elixir information and reviews here.
17. go BEAUTY Hydro Reviving Hyaluronic Acid
Cons:
- Leaves skin soft, smooth & plump
- Absorbs well, leaves no residue
- Easy to apply, don't need much
- Tough to get at all product
- Pricey for the quantity
- Scent may not be for everyone
go BEAUTY’s multi-peptide complex hyaluronic acid serum contains vitamins B3 and B5, copper, tremella, 7 active peptides, hydrolyzed collagen, panthenol, aloe vera, allantoin, and three types of hyaluronic acid to help soothe, nourish, hydrate, and restore moisture and a glowing vibrance to dull, dry skin. With continuous use, it will bring the life you’ve been missing back to your skin, helping to plump, smooth, firm, even out tone, and rejuvenate your complexion, reducing the look of wrinkles and fine lines.
The formula also helps to repair and restore your natural moisture barrier, meaning you’ll be more protected against environmental aggressors and premature aging.
Find more go BEAUTY Hydro Reviving Hyaluronic Acid information and reviews here.
What Is Hyaluronic Acid?
Hyaluronic acid is a large molecule the body - mainly the skin - naturally produces. Since it adheres to water molecules that help retain joint and skin moisture which naturally decreases as we get older, people use hyaluronic acid and squalene skincare products.
Can Hyaluronic Acid Help Me Look Younger?
Hyaluronic acid hydrates the skin's outer layers, which can help improve its appearance to a younger, more radiant version of yourself. But this isn't permanent, and nothing can actually turn back the clock. If you're looking for something a bit longer-lasting, try a wrinkle remover.
What Are The Best Hyaluronic Acid Serums?
There are many fantastic hyaluronic acid serums on the market and, since we all have different skin and needs, there isn't just one best option. Finding what will work best for you might take some trial and error. Check out hyaluronic acid products from brands like Tatcha, Charlotte Tilbury, L'Oreal, and it Cosmetics, among other great choices.