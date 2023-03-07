Top 17 Hyaluronic Acid Serum Picks for a Gorgeous Complexion

This hydrating, spot-correcting vitamin C serum is clinically proven to brighten your complexion, fade pigmentation and blemish marks, improve texture, and protect your skin against pollutants and UV rays. The formula contains 15% ascorbic acid that boosts radiance, firmness, and elasticity, and reveals a natural glow. Plus, the potency-boosting combination of emblica fruit protects against free radicals, while ferulic and kojic acids boost vitamin C’s antioxidant ability and reduce the look of scars and discolorations.

The cruelty-free formula is non-drying, gentle, smooth, lightweight, and nicely scented. Created by dermatologists, the serum is ideal for all skin types, fragrance-free, and made without cruelty and chemicals.