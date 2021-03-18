11 Best Magnetic Lashes You Need in 2021

Magnetic lashes go on in one of two ways: they may come with a magnetic eyeliner that you sweep over the lid line where you want the eyelash to attach. Magic! Or they may attach via “anchor” magnets that clip above and below your natural lashes. Both are easy to use, and some kits come with both. And for your convenience, we’ve included all types on this comprehensive buying guide of the best 11 magnetic lashes to buy in 2021.

That’s right, the newer, easier, more change-your-look-friendly choice is the magnetic eyelash and eyeliner look. Even if you’re a queen of traditional false eyelash applications, there’s so much to love about the newer kinds of lashes that stick-on with magnets and leave you with full-on Bambi eyes, no glue required.

It’s 2021, masks are a thing, and bold and beautiful lashes are officially in! Falsies and lash extensions are often where it’s at for the big eye effect. But how excited are you about going to a salon and having someone touch your eye area right now? Or if you’re going to go the DIY route, how comfortable are you poking your own eye with a tube of glue that might irritate your sensitive skin ? If you didn’t answer “totally” to each question, you may have found yourself in the right place. From the long and wispy to the glam-bam-thank-you-ma’am variety, we’ve compiled your go-to list of the best magnetic lashes

Our Unbiased Reviews

How to Choose the Best Magnetic Lashes

We've given you a great selection of price points, materials, and types of applications above, and those are the main things to look for. If you want the most natural, luxurious material, opt for real mink. This, of course, will generally cost the most. Synthetic fibers can also look great, though, and are vegan and more cost-effective. Then you'll want to decide if using eyeliner or anchors is easier for you. Many kits come with both options, and some come with a little tool to help you clip in both sides of the anchors at once.

How to Use Magnetic Lashes

First things first, don't come at your sensitive, vulnerable eyes without first washing your hands. That goes for any eye makeup application, really. Then, if you're using the magnetic eyeliner type of adhesive, go ahead and apply a swipe of it on the lashline. Follow the package directions to see if you need more than one layer or to let it fully dry before laying on the lash.

If you're using the magnetic anchor type of adhesive, check the package to see if it came with an applicator tool. If yes, follow tool directions to apply the bottom and top anchors at the same time. If not, apply the top set first, as close to the lash line as you can. Then repeat with the bottom.

Are Magnetic Lashes Safe?

Magnetic eyelashes and magnetic eyeliners are safe, as long as your skin isn't allergic or overly sensitive to any of the product ingredients. In some ways, they're safer than traditional false eyelashes because you can keep glue away from your eyes. Make sure you follow the product's directions about how many times you can safely reuse your magnetic lashes. Never share them friends (no eye germ sharing please), and always take them off before going to bed. Don't put them on if you have any redness or other signs of infection of the eye.

One major caveat: never wear anything magnetic or metal if you're getting an MRI!

How to Clean Magnetic Lashes

After you remove reusable magnetic lashes you can gently clean them before storing them. By doing this, you can make sure to get as many uses as possible before you need to throw them away. Washing with gentle soap and water and rinsing thoroughly is one great way to do it. Just make sure it's not an irritating soap that would upset the sensitive skin around your eyes in case a tiny bit of residue stays behind.

You can also try washing them with your usual makeup remover product. Rinse very well, and allow to air dry before storing them for the next use.