11 Best Magnetic Lashes You Need in 2021

It’s 2021, masks are a thing, and bold and beautiful lashes are officially in! Falsies and lash extensions are often where it’s at for the big eye effect. But how excited are you about going to a salon and having someone touch your eye area right now? Or if you’re going to go the DIY route, how comfortable are you poking your own eye with a tube of glue that might irritate your sensitive skin? If you didn’t answer “totally” to each question, you may have found yourself in the right place. From the long and wispy to the glam-bam-thank-you-ma’am variety, we’ve compiled your go-to list of the best magnetic lashes
That’s right, the newer, easier, more change-your-look-friendly choice is the magnetic eyelash and eyeliner look. Even if you’re a queen of traditional false eyelash applications, there’s so much to love about the newer kinds of lashes that stick-on with magnets and leave you with full-on Bambi eyes, no glue required.
Magnetic lashes go on in one of two ways: they may come with a magnetic eyeliner that you sweep over the lid line where you want the eyelash to attach. Magic! Or they may attach via “anchor” magnets that clip above and below your natural lashes. Both are easy to use, and some kits come with both. And for your convenience, we’ve included all types on this comprehensive buying guide of the best 11 magnetic lashes to buy in 2021.
1. Editor’s pick: MoxieLash Magnetic Lashes Essentials Bundle Vol 1Price: $85.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Luxury look and feel
- Option for "natural" or "bombshell" look
- Luxe bundle comes with everything
- Eyeliner can feel goopy at first
- You have to be good at eyeliner
- Lashes don't last 30 uses if you're not skilled with them
These MOXIELASH bundles are great for a number of reasons. So let me just start from the top. First, they’re silk, which is a lovely choice of material. They’re wispy and natural-looking, but they’re vegan and cruelty-free (unlike mink) and gentle on skin (unlike some synthetics). Second, there are so many customizable options when it comes to MOXIELASH. We love the essentials bundle #1. It comes with “the classy” lashes and “the cheeky” lashes for an understated and an overstated option, depending on what you’re going for. And each set is reusable for up to 30 wears. Jaw drop.
But that’s not all you get. The price point on this kit is on the higher side, but that’s because you get a high-quality, long-lasting product, and you get all the bells and whistles too. You get their mini magnetic waterproof liquid eyeliner, of course. Did you know it was the first in the industry? Hello groundbreaker! You also get a package of pre-moistened eyeliner remover swabs (convenient, am I right), as well as a specially crafted applicator tool.
It’s rose gold (cuuuutee) and looks a bit like tweezers. On one end, the points will help you hold the band in place, and on the other end, you can comb out the lashes. Finally, this all comes in a deluxe carrying case. Take my money, please.
Find more MoxieLash Magnetic Lashes Essentials Bundle Vol 1 information and reviews here.
2. Glamnetic Lash and Liner Bundle in LuckyPrice: $61.18Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cat-eye shape
- Up to 40 wears
- Includes anchors and magnetic liner
- Liner hard to wash off
- Doesn't always last 40 wears
- Synthetic
Choose a Glamnetic Lash and Liner Bundle if you want to try some of the best magnetic eyelashes but aren’t sure whether you want to commit to a magnetic liner or magnetic lash anchors. This kit comes with both so you can figure out which kind of applicator you like best, or you can switch back and forth.
Glamnetic is a super popular magnetic lash option, and is all over Instagram, thanks to influencers trying their products out on camera. They come in several shapes and sizes. My favorite is the “Lucky” option, which is a “12-13 mm cat-eye length.” These are faux mink, vegan lashes with four magnetic anchors and six magnets on each band.
Find more Glamnetic Lash and Liner Bundle in Lucky information and reviews here.
-
3. Kiss Magnetic Eyeliner And Eyelash KitPrice: $28.75Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- No parabens in liner
- Won't cause eyelash loss
- Contains biotin
- You need eyeliner skills
- No included anchor option
- Black color only
The Kiss Magnetic Eyeliner And Eyelash Kit is a great option for someone who is team magnetic eyeliner all the way as an application method. This two-pack of the kit comes with two bottles of liquid magnetic eyeliner that has iron oxides as an active ingredient. Paint it on following the package directions (may need more than one coat) and voila! Your lashline is now a magnet. Each lash comes with five tiny magnets that will click right into place, held up by your eyelid.
Find more Kiss Magnetic Eyeliner And Eyelash Kit information and reviews here.
-
4. Mirenesse Magnomatic 24hr Magnetic Eyeliner & Reusable 5D False LashesPrice: $72.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Glam day and night looks
- Comes with liner cleansing oil
- High-end product
- Magnetic liner takes practice
- On the pricier side
- Liner can stick if you don't let it dry
The Mirenesse Magnomatic 24hr Magnetic Eyeliner & Reusable 5D False Lashes sound like a mouthful, but they’re easy to use and elegant to see. Mirenesse makes three different sets that each come with a day look and a night look. I’m recommending the “Volume Vivian” set because they’re middle-of-the-road between wispy and barely-there vs. dramatic volume.
If you’re impatient and want your glam when you want it (which is now!) the Mirenesse store on Amazon is great, because they ship same-day. Another thing that’s super special about this kit is that on top of the two sets of reusable lashes, the magnetic liquid eyeliner, and a pretty storage box, it comes with a bottle of Mirenesse Magnetic Liner Eye Cleansing Oil. Magnetic eyeliner can be hard to remove, especially for those who are new to the magnetic stuff. And this oil can really help.
Find more Mirenesse Magnomatic 24hr Magnetic Eyeliner & Reusable 5D False Lashes information and reviews here.
-
5. Tori Belle Original Magnetic Eyeliner and Wonderlash KitPrice: $58.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Choice of eyeliner color
- Liner and anchors
- Customizable size
- Some complaints about customer service
- Liner hard to wash off
- Only skilled users will get 20 wears
If you’re not sure whether magnetic liner or magnetic lash anchors are the best choice for you, here’s a magnetic lashes kit that comes with both. This kit from Tori Belle comes with one set of classic Wonderlash Magnetic Lashes with 10 magnets that are trimmable and can be worn at a length of anywhere between four and 12 mm. And depending on how carefully you wear, remove, and store these babies, you can use them up to 20 times.
One of the things that’s unique about the Tori Belle brand is that you can choose between eyeliner color options. Usually, it’s thick black or the hills. With this kit, you can choose black, brown, grey, or even no liner, just anchors. Which one will work for you?
Find more Tori Belle Original Magnetic Eyeliner and Wonderlash Kit information and reviews here.
-
6. Arishine 3D Magnetic Eyeliner and Lashes Kit 10 pairsPrice: $28.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- New magnetic eyeliner
- 10 reusable eyelash sets
- Extra strong
- Big styles can feel heavy
- Eyeliner hard to wash off
- Thick band
With 10 different pairs of lashes, from light and natural to full-on pre-pandemic rave, you will have a lot to play around with when you get the Arishine 3D Magnetic Eyeliner and Lashes Kit. Airshine calls the various looks “daily” and “party” lashes. So yeah, 10 types, and they’re also reusable. This kit is great if you’re an everyday magnetic lash wearer, or are thinking of becoming one.
Another big plus of this Airshine magnetic lash and magnetic eyeliner kit (no anchors here) is that the magnetic eyeliner is a new, revamped formula. This one is less sticky feeling and is stronger, so a little goes a long way. And that’s important since magnetic eyeliner is more expensive than glue.
Find more Arishine 3D Magnetic Eyeliner and Lashes Kit 10 pairs information and reviews here.
-
7. Magnetic Eyeliner and 5D Lashes KitPrice: $22.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Reformulated liner
- Applicator tool
- 5 sets of 5D lashes
- Liner is still tacky during application
- Can feel heavy on eyelids
- Can feel itchy on very sensitive skin
Calling all magnetic eyeliner addicts! This Magnetic Eyeliner and 5D Lashes Kit has a totally revamped magnetic liner formula that goes on smooth and dries smooth. No more gluey stuff near your eyes in 2021, okay? It also contains more magnetic particles so the new liner is stronger too and lasts all day. Win-win!
You get 5 sets of 5D lashes in the kit that run from daily wear to party style, two bottles of the new formula magnetic eyeliner, and (hello convenience!) a super helpful specially shaped tweezer tool that helps you apply the lashes to your liner. All that for a low cost. What else do you need to know?
Find more Magnetic Eyeliner and 5D Lashes Kit information and reviews here.
-
8. Aroamas Magnetic Eyeliner and Magnetic Eyelash KitPrice: $24.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Silk lashes
- Extra liner
- Affordable
- A few users had allergic reactions
- Lashes too glam for some
- Takes skill to put on eyeliner
The Aroamas Magnetic Eyeliner and Magnetic Eyelash Kit is a favorite of beauty fans because, among other things, it delivers a lot for a low price. This kit comes with seven pairs of beautiful, natural-looking silk lashes. Silk is great for skin and won’t irritate.
According to Aroamas, their super-strong magnetic liner bottle contains more product than their competitors, which is also a win. And reviewers on Amazon love its long-lasting hold. Plus, I’m a sucker for anything that comes in rose gold, like the cute applicator tweezers included in this kit. And lastly, this is one of the more affordable kits on our list. Score!
Find more Aroamas Magnetic Eyeliner and Magnetic Eyelash Kit information and reviews here.
-
9. Velamo Magnetic Eyeliner and Multi Styles Lashes KitPrice: $13.49Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great applicator tip and tool
- Strong liner and magnets
- Affordable
- May be too bold for some
- You need liquid eyeliner skills
- Not for the sensitive eye set
The Velamo Magnetic Eyeliner and Multi Styles Lashes Kit delivers ease, choice, and big, bold style at a super low price. No lie. The kit comes with five styles of lashes, ranging in varieties of big and bold. There’s also a tweezer-ish application-helper tool (clutch!), and a “double strength” magnetic liner with “ultra-fine” magnetic particles.
Reviewers love the eyeliner applicator tip. If you can do normal liquid eyeliner you’re already a pro at Velamo magnetic liner. 10 points to Velamo! While some reviewers say they love the lashes’ natural look, I have to say I don’t think they look particularly natural. That’s not to say they don’t look gorgeous (they do). It’s just that you can tell a person is wearing suped-up lashes when you look close. But isn’t that kind of the goal when you’re doing falsies for a going-out look? I say own it!
Find more Velamo Magnetic Eyeliner and Multi Styles Lashes Kit information and reviews here.
-
10. Lanvier Magnetic Eyelashes and Magnetic Eyeliner Kit 3DPrice: $21.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stay on strong and long!
- Affordable
- Comes with applicator and case
- Liner can be hard to remove
- You have to be decent at putting on liner
- Don't get the liner in your eyes!
The Lanvier 3D Magnetic Eyelashes and Magnetic Eyeliner Kit comes with eight pairs of natural yet bold and beautiful-looking lashes. There are four sets for day use and four sets for partying it up! Each one has five slim magnets on the strip. That, combined with an easy-to-use liner filled with ultra-fine magnetic particles, makes for a secure, all-day hold.
The Amazon reviews are full of terms like “definitely recommend,” and “super easy,” which is always a good sign, right? One reviewer even fell asleep in her lashes, then woke up and took a pic looking perfect with nothing budged. Of course, it’s much healthier for your eyes to remove and clean up before going to bed, my friends! Just know that if you accidentally crash, you probably don’t have anything to worry about.
Find more Lanvier Magnetic Eyelashes and Magnetic Eyeliner Kit 3D information and reviews here.
-
11. Eyekeshe Magnetic Eyelashes and Eyeliners Faux MinkPrice: $9.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 24-hour wear
- Trimmable
- Vegan-friendly
- Synthetic fibers
- Hard to wash off liner
- Spot test for skin of eye sensitivity
Ok my girls or guys on a budget, I wanted to make sure to give you a good option. These are the cheapest set of fabulous falsies on our list of best magnetic lashes for 2021. The quality and extras are not the same as what you get at the higher-end prices, but you for sure can style these up and look amazing.
The kit comes with three natural-looking styles. That is to say they look like your natural lashes hit the gym and ate clean for a year. They are trimmable to fit your eye shape/size. And the brand says one or two coats of the strong magnetic liner is strong enough to hold on the lashes for up to 24 hours.
Find more Eyekeshe Magnetic Eyelashes and Eyeliners Faux Mink information and reviews here.
How to Choose the Best Magnetic Lashes
We've given you a great selection of price points, materials, and types of applications above, and those are the main things to look for. If you want the most natural, luxurious material, opt for real mink. This, of course, will generally cost the most. Synthetic fibers can also look great, though, and are vegan and more cost-effective. Then you'll want to decide if using eyeliner or anchors is easier for you. Many kits come with both options, and some come with a little tool to help you clip in both sides of the anchors at once.
How to Use Magnetic Lashes
First things first, don't come at your sensitive, vulnerable eyes without first washing your hands. That goes for any eye makeup application, really. Then, if you're using the magnetic eyeliner type of adhesive, go ahead and apply a swipe of it on the lashline. Follow the package directions to see if you need more than one layer or to let it fully dry before laying on the lash.
If you're using the magnetic anchor type of adhesive, check the package to see if it came with an applicator tool. If yes, follow tool directions to apply the bottom and top anchors at the same time. If not, apply the top set first, as close to the lash line as you can. Then repeat with the bottom.
Are Magnetic Lashes Safe?
Magnetic eyelashes and magnetic eyeliners are safe, as long as your skin isn't allergic or overly sensitive to any of the product ingredients. In some ways, they're safer than traditional false eyelashes because you can keep glue away from your eyes. Make sure you follow the product's directions about how many times you can safely reuse your magnetic lashes. Never share them friends (no eye germ sharing please), and always take them off before going to bed. Don't put them on if you have any redness or other signs of infection of the eye.
One major caveat: never wear anything magnetic or metal if you're getting an MRI!
How to Clean Magnetic Lashes
After you remove reusable magnetic lashes you can gently clean them before storing them. By doing this, you can make sure to get as many uses as possible before you need to throw them away. Washing with gentle soap and water and rinsing thoroughly is one great way to do it. Just make sure it's not an irritating soap that would upset the sensitive skin around your eyes in case a tiny bit of residue stays behind.
You can also try washing them with your usual makeup remover product. Rinse very well, and allow to air dry before storing them for the next use.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.