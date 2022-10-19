11 Best Makeup Set Picks for Any Occasion

The IT Girl Vol. 3 eye, cheek, and brow makeup set from IT Cosmetics come in a range of matte, radiant, and shine finishes in six flattering taupe, bronze, silver, gold, pink, and ivory. Eyeshadow colors are: Ivory Matte, Pink Champagne Pearl, Gunmetal Pearl, Taupe Matte, Olive Pearl, and Silver Pearl. Blush is in Coral, brow powder in Taupe, highlighter in Champagne, and bronzer in Bronze Soft Gold Pearl.

You’ll love the high-performance, long-wearing, anti-aging formulas of these gorgeous shades that were created to reduce the look of pores thanks to hydrolyzed collagen, silk, and antioxidants. Plus, each and every one looks great with any skin tone and hair color.