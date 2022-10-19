11 Best Makeup Set Picks for Any Occasion

Sometimes choosing individual cosmetics can simply feel overwhelming. Whether you’re looking for a solid eyeliner, lipstick, or skincare item for yourself or for that perfect gift – the holidays are coming soon, after all – it can be much easier (and more exciting!) to get your hands on a complete kit or set instead. Here are some best makeup set picks, for whatever it is you’re looking for.
1. Fenty Glossy Posse Fantasy 4Sum Gloss Bomb SetPrice: $62.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Beautiful, illuminating gloss
- Gorgeous colors
- Goes on & stays smooth
- Too sparkly for some
- Some found the product sticky
- Cream isn't as pigmented as others
This limited-edition lip set from Rihanna’s Fenty Beauty contains three cruelty, paraben, and phthalate-free nourishing and smoothing mini lip gloss luminizers along with a full-sized gloss cream in new shades exclusive to the set: Fenty Glow Fantasy, Hot Chocolit Fantasy, and Champ Stamp Fantasy. The non-sticky, peach-vanilla scented cream comes in its own new shade, too, Candy Milk. Thanks to vitamin A and shea butter, these babies will condition and leave your lips smoother, more nourished, and fuller than ever.
Find more Fenty Skin Glossy Posse Fantasy 4Sum Gloss Bomb Set information and reviews here.
2. Lancome Travel Gift SetPrice: $47.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- High quality, long-lasting products
- Nice selection of skincare and makeup
- Universally flattering lipstick
- Sizes are quite small (but last a while)
- Case is thin
- Some colors may not suit all skin tones
This 7-piece makeup and skincare set from Lancome is perfectly travel-sized, convenient for your next getaway. It comes in a handy cosmetics case and is all you need to show your best self to the world, from face cream to mascara. You’ll get the following products:
- Five-shade Color Design Eye Shadow Palette
- Rénergie Lift Multi-Action Face Cream with SPF 15
- Rénergie Lift Multi-Action Eye Cream
- Advanced Génifique Youth Activating Concentrate
- Bi-Facil Double Action Eye Makeup Remover
- Monsieur Big Volumizing Mascara
- Color Design Lipstick in Natural Beauty
Find more Lancome Travel Gift Set information and reviews here.
3. Clinique Love My Skin 7-Piece Gift SetPrice: $29.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lightweight products that last a while
- A little goes a long way, especially with the cleanser
- Products are ideal for sensitive skin
- Sizes are quite small
- Users didn't love the lipstick
- May not suit all skin types
Clinique’s Love My Skin 7-Piece Gift Set is an exclusive cosmetic bag containing:
- Dramatically Different Moisturizing BB-gel, 50ml
- Full Size Dramatically Different Moisturizing BB-Gel, 50 ml
- Moisture Surge Eye 96-Hour Hydro-Filler Concentrate, 5ml
- All About Clean Rinse-Off Foaming CIeanser, 30ml
- All About Shadow Duo in Like Mink, 1.7g
- Pop Lip Colour + Primer in Plum Pop, 3.8g
- High Impact Mascara in Black, 3.5ml
This makeup set is a great way to try many of Cliniques classic, quality products for a fraction of the price.
Find more Clinique Love My Skin 7-Piece Gift Set information and reviews here.
4. IT Cosmetics IT Girl Vol. 3 Makeup PalettePrice: $54.89Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Gorgeous, radiant colors
- Compact size and included mirror are ideal for travel
- Works well on all skin, including mature
- Doesn't come with a brush
- Too shiny for some
- Some found the eyeshadows lack pigment
The IT Girl Vol. 3 eye, cheek, and brow makeup set from IT Cosmetics come in a range of matte, radiant, and shine finishes in six flattering taupe, bronze, silver, gold, pink, and ivory. Eyeshadow colors are: Ivory Matte, Pink Champagne Pearl, Gunmetal Pearl, Taupe Matte, Olive Pearl, and Silver Pearl. Blush is in Coral, brow powder in Taupe, highlighter in Champagne, and bronzer in Bronze Soft Gold Pearl.
You’ll love the high-performance, long-wearing, anti-aging formulas of these gorgeous shades that were created to reduce the look of pores thanks to hydrolyzed collagen, silk, and antioxidants. Plus, each and every one looks great with any skin tone and hair color.
Find more IT Cosmetics IT Girl Vol. 3 information and reviews here.
5. Laura Geller Everyday Routine KitPrice: $60.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Smoothes out skin and hides signs of aging
- Easy to apply
- Looks natural yet hides imperfections
- Didn't absorb well enough on drier skin
- Not enough coverage for some
- Can be hard to mix the hues yourself in the primer
This three-piece makeup kit from Laura Geller includes the brand’s champagne tint primer (Spackle Skin Perfecting Primer), color-correcting foundation (Baked Balance-n-Brighten) in a color of your choice, and retractable Kabuki Brush to apply both flawlessly with its soft bristles that won’t shed.
The primer acts as a wonderful, glowy base and includes squalene and hyaluronic acid to hydrate and plump the skin, while the foundation is super lightweight and packed with Centella Asiatica and white tea extract antioxidants for even more hydration. Try these babies out and you’ll see improved skin texture, a smoothed, even complexion, and fewer lines and wrinkles.
Find more Laura Geller Everyday Routine Kit information and reviews here.
6. Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Color BalmPrice: $73.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Smooth, buildable color
- Very hydrating
- Versatile
- Can be drying for some
- Small, but a little goes a long way
- Heavy formula
Want sun protection without sacrificing that toasty glow? This collection of color balms has you covered. You’ll love the pop of color from 3 buildable shade choices. All-natural and free of allergens, chemicals, parabens, sulfates, phthalates, oils, dyes, gluten, and fragrance, they contain mineral protection to hydrate and shield lips and cheeks from UVA/UVB, pollution, blue light, and infrared radiation with SPF 50.
The formula resists sweat and water for a full 40 minutes and should be reapplied every 2 hours or more. Simply apply liberally to cheeks and lips. For a sheer look ideal for cheeks, lightly dab onto the skin with your fingertips. For a more dramatic, fuller effect ideal for lips, apply directly and layer as you please.
Find more Colorescience Sunforgettable Total Protection Balm information and reviews here.
7. Charlotte Tilbury Mini Iconic Lip WardrobePrice: $30.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Matte yet very creamy
- Glide on smooth, won't clump or dry out
- Gorgeous, versatile colors
- Tubes are very small (but last a while)
- Might transfer
- Pricey for the amount
The limited edition Charlotte Tilbury Mini Iconic Lip Wardrobe – Matte Revolution Quad comes with four gorgeous, soothing, long-lasting lipsticks: Pillow Talk, Pillow Talk Medium, Walk of No Shame, and Red Carpet Red. Creamy and matte, these lipsticks are ideal for the holidays and will have you turning heads wherever you go.
The lipsticks feature 3D glow pigments to boost the appearance of lips and help them look fuller and wider. They finish in a nice cashmere matte that protects and hydrates with the brand’s secret ingredient and orchid extract. You can rest assured you’re wearing a clean formula, too, as the lipsticks are made cruelty-free and without parabens, formaldehyde, phthalates, sulfates SLS & SLES, and other harsh ingredients.
Find more Charlotte Tilbury Mini Iconic Lip Wardrobe information and reviews here.
8. NARS Limited Edition Blush + Lip Balm Ultimate Orgasm SetPrice: $68.59Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Gorgeous, flattering colors with a soft glow
- Highly pigmented blush
- Hydrating lip products
- Lip balm & tint not too long-lasting
- Lip tint subtle, on the lighter side
- Quantities are small
The NARS Limited Edition Blush + Lip Balm Ultimate Orgasm Set is travel-friendly, coming in its own luxurious makeup bag, and includes the versatile, iconic, and universally-flattering shade of sheer peachy pink with golden shimmer. You’ll get the:
- Orgasm Blush with sheer, silky, buildable color, that easily blends smoothly
- Orgasm Afterglow Lip Balm, in a long-lasting, moisturizing formula with a high-shine finish, and
- Orgasm Oil-Infused Lip Tint, which goes on super smoothly and evenly, never greasy, and protects with raspberry seed oil and vitamins A and E.
Find more NARS Limited Edition Blush + Lip Balm Ultimate Orgasm information and reviews here.
9. Glossier The Super PackPrice: $89.94Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Leaves skin supple, soft & dewy
- Brightens, smoothes & hydrates skin
- Works well on sensitive skin
- May cause (temporary) breakouts
- Need to wait awhile between Glow and Pure for absorption
- Pricey (but lasts a while)
So, this one may be more of a skincare set rather than a makeup set, but you won’t be sorry as your skin will look so gorgeous afterward, you won’t need makeup.
Glossier’s The Super Pack comes with three amazing serums for specific results:
- Super Bounce, with vitamin B5 and hyaluronic acid, gives you a boost of hydration and moisture and helps relieve tight, dry skin.
- Super Glow, with magnesium and vitamin C, nourishes, smoothes, energizes, and evens out skin tone to give you a refreshed, recharged, and glowing complexion.
- Last but not least, Super Pure, with zinc and niacinamide, calms and soothes the skin for a more even, blemish-free texture.
Find more Glossier The Super Pack information and reviews here.
10. IT Cosmetics Your Airbrush Masters Advanced Brush SetPrice: $62.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Applies makeup smoothly and evenly
- High quality and durable, including case
- Soft, dense bristles
- Some brushes are small or lack bristles
- Product fallout on Blurring Powder brush
- Handles are too lightweight for some
Cosmetics sets may be a little more interesting than makeup brush sets, but the brush is truly your key to flawless makeup application. And this Airbrush Masters 6-piece set from IT Cosmetics elevates your whole routine.
The set includes:
- Blurring Powder: a fluffy, flat top brush for seamless powder application
- Soft Touch Blush: an angled, dense brush head designed to hug facial contours
- Buffing Foundation: a flat-top, dense brush for even, smooth application
- Bent Liner: a firm, flat, angled brush
- Precision Crease: a narrow brush with a tapered head that fits into the eye crease
- Flawless All Over Shadow: a small, soft, rounded head for the eye’s delicate area
Find more IT Cosmetics Your Airbrush Masters Advanced Brush Set information and reviews here.
11. Honest Beauty Makeup Remover WipesPrice: $30.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Incredibly versatile shadows for any style or occasion
- Highly blendable shadows
- Wipes are very effective at removing makeup
- Shades may be dark for lighter skin tones
- Shimmery shades are less pigmented
- Some found wipes abrasive
This makeup kit from Honest Beauty comes with a 10-shade eyeshadow palette and handy makeup remover wipes. These shadows are great because the pigment-rich, easily blendable powders are smooth, velvety, and hydrating. Plus, they’re super versatile in color and finish – they range from matte to shimmer to satin – making them a great option for going right from day to night.
And when you’re home and ready to take it all off, the olive and grape seed oil-infused facial wipes make it quick and easy to remove excess dirt, oil, and makeup.
Find more Honest Beauty Makeup Remover Wipes information and reviews here.
What Are The Best Makeup Kits?
There are so many fantastic makeup kit options, depending on your needs. Check out lipsticks from Charlotte Tilbury and Fenty, brushes and shadows from IT Cosmetics and Honest Beauty, and skincare and foundation from Lancome and Glossier.
What Comes In Makeup Kits?
Makeup kits contain any combination and number of products. You'll find some with primer, foundation, and powder, some with lip gloss and lipstick, some with eye makeup, some with skincare items, and more.
How Do I Get A Full Face Of Makeup?
These items are considered integrative to a full face of makeup: primer, foundation, concealer, bronzer or powder, eyeshadow, eyeliner, mascara, brow pencil, and nude and bold lip color.