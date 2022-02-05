17 Best Moisturizers for Men to Try Now

After meeting up with a friend, have you walked away and found yourself thinking about how you looked either a lot younger or worse, a lot older than they did? Most men don’t embrace the wrinkles that come with sun damage and age, and even fewer can straddle the ravages of time as gracefully as Sam Elliott. So what’s the secret sauce?
We’re talking about thorough cleansing and moisture here, but that alone isn’t enough to keep your face as soft as a baby’s behind, even though it will kick-start your progress.
The best moisturizer for men should also have SPF. If you’re using a minimum of SPF 15, you’re headed in the right direction. Those dangerous UVA and UVB rays are out there, sneakily trying to age your skin, even on cloudy days. If you have an outside job, it’s an absolute no-brainer. But aim for 30 SPF when you can.
If you’ve got game, and you’re willing to add an extra minute or two to your skincare regimen, you’re going to get some serious results. Better yet, your guy friends, (and women friends too,) will likely be talking behind your back about just how great you look.
These are the best moisturizers for men in 2022:
-
1. Editor’s Choice: Brickell Men’s Daily Essential Face Moisturizer for MenPrice: $35.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Oil free formula doesn’t clog pores
- Moisturizes without feeling greasy or shiny
- Natural and organic formula
- Smells manly and sexy
- Less wallet-friendly than many
- Scent is overpowering to some (they do have an unscented formula, BTW)
- Doesn’t have sunscreen
- Not as hydrating as some
Are you super picky about what you put on your face? We don’t blame you. This natural, 93 percent organic moisturizer for men is light and fast-absorbing. The oil-free formula is packed with potent natural ingredients like jojoba oil, to reduce moisture loss and antioxidant loaded green tea and aloe vera. Plus it has our fave skin saver, hyaluronic acid. It hydrates, and protects your face, without clogging pores.
If you want younger-looking skin longer, this men’s moisturizer can give you smoother, clearer and firmer skin with regular use, to help you stay looking younger, longer. This oil-free face lotion for men smells so darned delish, your lady is going to love how you smell. It’s scented with refreshing peppermint, lemongrass, and eucalyptus.
We love that it’s made without sulfates, parabens, glycols, phthalates, petrochemicals, silicones, PEGs, sulfates, synthetic fragrances, or gluten, and Brickell never tests its products on animals. Another plus.
If you want to try a group of Brickell products to see how they team up together for younger looking skin, the Brickell Men’s Daily Essential Face Care Routine Kit has a full-size face wash and a full-size moisturizer. You’ll save a few bucks buying it this way, and you can get either the clarifying kit for oily/combination skin, or the purifying kit for dry/normal and sensitive skin.
Find more Brickell Men’s Daily Essential Face Moisturizer for Men information and reviews here.
-
2. Lather & Wood Luxurious Sophisticated Men’s MoisturizerPrice: $17.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very affordable
- Infused with moisturizing hyaluronic acid
- Nice, natural ingredients
- Soothes your face, post shave
- A little heavier formula than some
- Natural oils can make skin look shiny or greasy
- Some complaints that “no added fragrance” does not mean fragrance free
- Many issues reported about the pump bottle itself
You’re looking for a moisturizer that deeply hydrates, but you don’t want something perfumed, or a face cream that leaves your face looking, or worse yet, feeling greasy. That’s why this moisturizer for men is one of our favorites.
Fragrance free, this powerful product is infused with our favorite hydrating wunderkind, hyaluronic acid (HA). This little miracle ingredient holds up to 1,000 times its weight in moisture, so it keeps working, even after it has absorbed into your skin.
This face moisturizer (which you can also use on your body) is filled with natural ingredients like peptides, hyaluronic acid, organic jojoba oil, and shea butter, and lots of botanical antioxidants such as palm oil. Use it on your eyes too, as it has ingredients designed to repair, hydrate, and fortify your skin cells. Plus it naturally soothes your face, post-shave.
No matter what your skin type, from dry to oily, this men’s moisturizer is a winner. The other thing you’ll seriously appreciate is the price point, because you get a fairly large bottle that will last a long time.
Find more Lather & Wood’s Luxurious Sophisticated Men’s Moisturizer information and reviews here.
-
3. Lumin Men’s Revitalizing Face MoisturizerPrice: $22.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Light
- Great scent
- Helps with sun damage
- Not for beards
- One fragrance option
- One purchase size
Lumin is a product you may not have heard of but is definitely worth adding to your skincare routine. The face moisturizing balm goes on smooth and won’t leave an oily residue or leave your skin feeling heavy. The lightweight balm is as perfect for fair or dry skin as it is for oily and even older skin. Any kind of guy can use this product and see nearly instant results.
If you are looking for a face moisturizer that won’t clog your pores and will leave your face feeling brand new then this is a great option. Not only will this product combat the signs of aging but it will also help with sun damage, crow’s feet, and fine lines. Most men get better results leaving the balm on overnight. They wake up refreshed and have one less thing to do in the morning.
Find more Lumin Men’s Revitalizing Face Moisturizer information and reviews here.
-
4. Most Popular: Jack Black Double-Duty Face Moisturizer SPF 20Price: $28.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Moisturizing formula also acts as a toner
- SPF 20 protects from UVA/UVB rays and future skin damage
- Natural, vegan formula
- Fresh, minty scent
- Kind of spendy compared to others
- Not as moisturizing as some
- Can cause breakouts
- Leaves a bit of residue before soaking in completely
Jack Black skin care products are undeniably some of the most popular on the market. It’s no surprise, because they’re formulated to transform your rough and rugged skin into soft, touchable handsomeness. Since time is always on your mind, and budget comes right after that, you can fall in love with this double-duty moisturizer that also acts as a toner. Two products in one, means you’re going to eliminate an extra step every time you shower or wash before bed.
This skin soothing moisturizer also gets bonus points for having SPF 20. That means you can skip yet another absolutely essential step in your skincare routine, (which I’m positive you’ve been doing, right?) applying sunscreen. They should call it triple-duty formula. This vegan formula is filled with natural antioxidant ingredients, like blue algae extract, a rich source of vitamin E, that helps keep skin supple and reduces inflammation and redness from shaving.
It also has sea parsley, a potent anti-irritant that contains a combination of naturally occurring vitamins A and skin brightening C, plus other helpful minerals, that work in concert to improve your skin’s overall appearance.
If you’ve got dry, chapped hands, Jack Black Industrial Strength Hand Healer gets rave reviews for both preventing and healing painful, cracked skin.
Find more Jack Black Double-Duty Face Moisturizer SPF 20 information and reviews here.
-
5. Best for Oily Skin: CLINIQUE for Men Oil Control Mattifying MoisturizerPrice: $39.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Leaves skin feeling refreshed and hydrated
- Mattifying formula reduces shine all day
- Absorbs fast
- Oil-free formula doesn’t clog pores
- Pretty darned pricey
- Not as moisturizing as some
- Not the best for dry skin types
There aren’t a lot of women’s beauty companies that have been smart enough to develop products for a male audience as well. CLINIQUE is one of the smart ones, that realize men want, and deserve to have a skin care line specifically for their needs. CLINIQUE for Men is a great lineup of products that hit our house several years ago, and the man who lives here loves them, especially this mattifying moisturizer.
Even if you’ve got somewhat oily skin, you still need the kind of moisture that’s clean and won’t cause you to break out. This oil-free formula sinks in fast, and leaves skin feeling soft, refreshed and smooth. Better yet, this moisturizer for men works to keep your skin mattified, and helps to control oil production throughout the day, all without clogging your pores.
Use this after you’ve washed your face and applied toner for best results. If oily skin is a serious struggle, you might try the Clinique Oil Control Face Wash for Men followed by Clinique Oil Control Exfoliating Tonic to keep your skin clear and irritation free.
Find more CLINIQUE for Men Oil Control Mattifying Moisturizer information and reviews here.
-
6. Shea Moisture Complete Beard KitPrice: $39.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Smells great
- Designed for skin and facial hair
- Inexpensive
- Limited fragrances
- Must buy package
- Only one purchase option
If you know a guy with a fabulous beard and facial hair then he probably puts a lot of time and effort into making sure that his grooming game is on point. While he might not brag about it, he most likely trims, combs and moisturizes his beard to the point where it looks amazing. There are a lot of products out there that claim they are the best but there are few that actually have the ingredients that not only help keep that beard looking great but also will nourish and maintain that look he is known for. The moisturizer in this kit has Vitamins A, E, and F to keep skin and hair moisturized. Maracuja oil delivers maximum hydration to furnish firmer, smoother skin. The best thing about this kit is that everything in it is made with all-natural ingredients so you can trust that he will be putting the best stuff on Earth in his beard and hair.
Find more Shea Moisture Complete Beard Kit information and reviews here.
-
7. Baxter of California Oil Free MoisturizerPrice: $31.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Well priced compared to many
- Oil-free formula
- Great for women too
- Hydrating without feeling greasy
- Seems a bit runny
- Not shine minimizing
- Takes a little longer to absorb than some
- Could be more hydrating
Another favorite for men with oily skin is this oil-free moisturizer from Baxter of California. This hydrating face moisturizer for men is infused with antioxidant-rich aloe vera and green tea, along with chamomile, a natural skin soother that’s been revered for centuries.
With plant-based hydration technology, it absorbs quickly to restore the skin’s moisture barrier. Green tea helps protect your skin from free radical damage, and since you give it a rough workout every day thanks to shaving, chamomile helps it to heal. It leaves your face feeling smooth and refreshed with a shine-free finish that never feels greasy.
Find more Baxter of California Oil Free Moisturizer information and reviews here.
-
8. Kleem Organics Advanced MoisturizerPrice: $26.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Contains 2.5 percent retinol
- Made in the U.S.A.
- Cream feels rich and thick
- No SPF
- Higher retinol content may irritate skin
- Thicker lotion may be too rich for certain complexions.
The Kleem Organics Advanced Moisturizer is a potent skin helper with five proven complexion-boosting ingredients. These include 2.5 percent retinol, hyaluronic acid, vitamin E, green tea and jojoba oil.
The 2.5 percent retinol, in particular, is a higher amount than other moisturizers on our list and makes this a quality choice for those especially looking to reduce fine lines, wrinkles, and age spots.
This cream goes on smoothly, dries nicely and features a light, citrus scent. While the price is a bit higher, you’re getting a higher-end, results-driven product that will surely leave your muzzle looking better than ever.
Find more Kleem Organics Advanced Moisturizer information and reviews here.
-
9. RUGGED & DAPPER Face Moisturizer for MenPrice: $24.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Botanical hyaluronic acid keeps skin moist
- Antioxidants fight free radical damage and aging
- Acts as a lotion and aftershave in one
- Absorbs fast without feeling greasy
- Pretty spendy for the size
- Smell is off-putting to some
- Doesn't include SPF
This awesome men’s moisturizer from RUGGED & DAPPER delivers the goods when it comes to men’s skincare. While it hydrates without feeling greasy, this mattifying formula also helps to tackle shine throughout the day. Botanical hyaluronic acid keeps skin hydrated along with aloe vera, jojoba and shea butters. Because they’re concentrated with active vitamins, minerals and antioxidants, this moisturizer fights free radical damage that can leave you looking older.
This moisturizer also helps to fight breakouts and acne, as well as irritation caused by shaving. Eliminate dirt, oil and environmental contaminants by washing first with RUGGED & DAPPER Daily Power Scrub.
Find more RUGGED & DAPPER Face Moisturizer for Men information and reviews here.
-
10. Christina Moss Facial MoisturizerPrice: $25.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- All-natural, certified organic ingredients
- Soothing for all types of skin
- Anti-aging properties
- Pricer than other options
- Scent is hit or miss depending on preference
- Packaging comes off a little feminine
While the look of this moisturizer may scream girly, it’s potent anti-aging and super-moisturizing properties beg you to reconsider.
Packed with certified organic ingredients, this face cream for men is also non-comedogenic and great for sensitive skin. Plus, it also gently and thoroughly moisturizes the skin without stripping it of its natural oils. You can attribute that to its aloe vera, apricot and grape seed oil amongst other sooting natural perks.
This is definitely one face cream you can feel good about buying and putting on your precious punim. And it’s totally okay if you want to hide this one in your medicine cabinet too.
Find more Christina Moss Facial Moisturizer information and reviews here.
-
11. Percy Nobleman Face and Stubble MoisturizerPrice: $19.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Moisturizes well
- Gentle even on sensitive skin
- Anti-aging ingredients
- No SPF
- Some users found it drying
- Scent is hit or miss depending on preference
Fancy a well-versed lotion from a knowledgeable English chap? Then take a gander at Percy Nobleman Face and Stubble Moisturizer, a brand recently launched in the U.S.A. from a “young and conscientious entrepreneur looking to follow in the Nobleman family footsteps of crafting the finest natural hair, beard, and mustache products.”
Sophisticated yet down-to-earth, and well-performing without a hefty price-tag, this pick absorbs easily, is non-greasy and feels great on sensitive post-shave necks.
It’s scented with peppermint and cucumber and contains vitamin E, organic aloe and ginger root. While it may not be the best-bet for anti-aging properties, it does an excellent job of softening the skin, stubble and even full-out beards.
Find more Percy Nobleman Face and Stubble Moisturizer information and reviews here.
-
12. Neutrogena Men Triple Protect Face Lotion With SunscreenPrice: $5.09Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Affordable compared to many
- Delivers skin saving SPF 20
- Non-greasy formula conditions nicely
- Soothes shave irritation
- Heavier formula than some
- Doesn’t feel very refreshing
- Scent isn’t everyone’s favorite
- Some shipping issues reported
We love skincare products for men that save you time and money. This moisturizer for men wins with three step savers. First, this sting-free lotion soothes your freshly shaved face. Then, the non-greasy formula helps to moisturize and heal dryness, keeping your skin soft and supple.
Lastly, you can skip that sticky, sometimes pore-blocking sunscreen, because this lightweight formula protects you with SPF 20. That means, even when you’re unexpectedly exposed to UVA/UVB rays, in the car, walking to appointments or just being outside (cloudy days aren’t safe either) you’ll be protected from skin damage. The addition of sunscreen helps fight the signs of aging, and moisturizing naturally helps to reduce the appearance of lines and rough texture for smoother, healthier looking skin.
Neutrogena is known for making clean products that pamper your skin, at affordable prices. At just a few pennies over $11, you actually get a two pack with this deal.
If wrinkles are already becoming an issue, consider trying Neutrogena Age Fighter Moisturizer for Men. It features a wrinkle’s worst enemy, age defying retinol.
Find more Neutrogena Men Triple Protect Face Lotion With Sunscreen information and reviews here.
-
13. Best for Very Dry Skin: Gold Bond Ultimate Men’s Essentials 5-in-1 Face LotionPrice: $10.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Good for very dry skin
- Priced well
- Contains SPF 15
- Ginger extract soothes skin post-shave
- Has a bit of a chemical scent
- Seems kind of thick
- Could be even more moisturizing
No matter how much we like Shaquille O’Neal and his hilarious pitches for Gold Bond products, we’re not swayed by the marketing and instead add this to our list of favorites because it’s a super solution for guys with very dry skin.
This formula has seven different moisturizing ingredients to hydrate and soothe, along with Selaginella Lepidophylla extract, which is purported to help strengthen skin by improving the integrity of structural proteins. That sounds good, and this lotion feels good. It absorbs well, without feeling greasy.
The other big plus on this moisturizer for men is that it also has SPF 15. Used on a daily basis, particularly after your morning shower, this can keep you from showing signs of premature aging, think fine lines and wrinkles, from exposure to those damaging UVA/UVB rays.
Find more Gold Bond Ultimate Men’s Essentials 5-in-1 Face Lotion information and reviews here.
-
14. CeraVe Anti Aging Face CreamPrice: $21.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- SPF 30
- Hyaluronic acid
- Retinol naturally exfoliates
- Less expensive than similar serums
- Suitable for dry skin
- No fragrance
- Does not help fight acne
- Heavier than other creams or serums
You have most likely seen the Cerave commercials where the girl with dry skin writes a “V” on her shoulder. Not only is Cerave a trusted name in the skincare game, but it is a high-quality anti-aging product that is sold at a lower price-point than most of its competitors.
This Cerave serum has a 30 SPF so it is great at preventing UV rays from further damaging your skin. It also has encapsulated retinol that helps to gently exfoliate the skin without leaving skin dry or irritated. The hyaluronic acid helps to keep the skin’s natural moisture which will leave the skin looking fresh and smooth long after using the serum.
Find more CeraVe Anti Aging Face Cream information and reviews here.
-
15. Best Buy: Bulldog Skincare For Men Original Face MoisturizerPrice: $9.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Ridiculously affordable
- Doesn’t feel greasy or sticky
- Absorbs quickly
- Contains both soothing and brightening ingredients
- Scent is off-putting to some
- Not as hydrating as some
- Has a fairly thick consistency
This certified cruelty-free moisturizer, produced in the United Kingdom, has a power packed list of great ingredients, as well as a little of that legendary British wit, imprinted on the packaging. This moisturizer for men contains a few of the usual suspects like free radical fighting aloe vera, and green tea.
But its list of ingredients also includes an interesting kicker, camelina oil, which is rich in skin soothing vitamin E and skin brightening vitamin C. That’s what makes this one of our favorites, along with the insanely reasonable price.
At just 25 percent of the cost of some luxury brands, this popular men’s moisturizer is winning over fans because it absorbs quickly, hydrates well, and never feels greasy. Girlfriends of these fans love it because it smells amazing, which is definitely a plus. Bulldog also makes an age defense moisturizer for men of every age, as well as a sensitive skin formula.
Find more Bulldog Skincare For Men Original Face Moisturizer information and reviews here.
-
16. L’Oreal Paris Men Expert Daily Facial MoisturizerPrice: $10.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Includes Pro-Retinol A
- Keeps shine in check all day
- SPF 15
- Thicker cream doesn’t absorb as easily
- Scent is a hit or miss
- Retinol can dry out skin
If you’re over 40, here’s a moisturizer especially for you. The L’Oreal Paris Men Expert Daily Facial Moisturizer is designed to reduce wrinkles and firm skin, at a wonderfully modest price.
The key to this product is the Pro-Retinol A formula. Retinoid is a derivative of vitamin A, an essential component of the skin’s ability to shed and unclog pores and reduce wrinkles while increasing cell turnover.
Most quality anti-aging products include retinoids as their dermatologist-recommended anti-aging all-stars. When it comes to anti-aging products, be patient and know that it will take some time to see noticeable results.
L’Oreal claims that over a four-week time, over 90% of men saw smoother, healthier-looking skin and 70% saw a reduction in fine lines. Other users noted that it even helped clear some mild sunspots.
Find more L’Oreal Paris Men Expert Daily Facial Moisturizer information and reviews here.
-
17. philosophy renewed hope for men mattifying moisturizerPrice: $36.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Subtle, manly scent
- Mattifying, to keep shine under control
- Acts as both an aftershave and a moisturizer
- Cool corporate credo
- Super spendy
- Not as mattifying as some
- Doesn’t absorb quickly
If you’re a guy who has sensitive skin, especially after shaving, this mattifying moisturizer from philosophy for men is a great way to soothe and hydrate, without feeling greasy. This mattifying formula tames that greasy look, without clogging your pores.
Glycolic acid sloughs off dead skin cells, leaving your skin clearer and cleaner looking. With a subdued, masculine scent, it combines the benefits of both moisturizer and aftershave, meaning you get a two-fer on this deal.
The corporate profile of philosophy is another uplifting reason to buy their products. They donate a huge amount of money to charities that empower humanity, and for some of us, that’s reason enough to buy.
Find more philosophy renewed hope for men mattifying moisturizer information and reviews here.
Attention men: It's time to stop undervaluing the importance of daily skincare.
Why Should I Use a Moisturizer for Men?
If you're particularly picky about the products you use on your face, (and we don't blame you one bit!) there are quite a few organic and natural moisturizers on this list. We love them for their formulas that are packed with powerful plant extracts and other ingredients that are skin-loving, as well as earth and animal-friendly.
No matter your mindset, when it comes to the best moisturizer for men, what makes any one of them the best, is if you like them enough to use them faithfully, every single day. Even if you have oily skin, you still need moisture. We've included a few mattifying moisturizers that not only keep your midday shine at bay, but also help to reduce the amount of sebum you produce.
Do Men's Moisturizers Protect My Skin from Sun Damage?
Adding a face cream or moisturizer isn't just about vanity, it's about staying skin smart and protecting your face from the sun's harmful rays when you head out the door. Skin cancer is more likely to affect more sun-exposed areas like the face, lips, neck, and ears. And while fair-skinned men are more at-risk, males of all skin-tones and backgrounds should take proper precautions.
Look for moisturizers that include at least 30 SPF, which according to the American Academy of Dermatology protects you from 97 percent of damaging UV rays.
How Can I Restore Damaged Skin?
When something as simple as a 30-second moisturizer application can protect your skin and even correct current sun damage, there's no reason why you shouldn't be adding a face cream for men to your daily routine. Having healthy skin will improve the quality of your daily life and as a nice bonus, people will notice a difference too.
How Can I Get the Best Results from Men's Moisturizer?
Most men like keep their regimen as simple as possible, and as mentioned above, applying face cream or moisturizer in the morning as well as evening takes no more than half a minute. When it comes to selecting the right moisturizer, one size or product, does not fit all. It's best to know your skin type and what kind of results you're hoping to get.
If you have sensitive skin and want to see an overall improvement, select a cream free from irritating ingredients including alcohol and some fragrances.
If you want to reduce lines and/or acne, look for products that contain retinol or glycolic acid. The experts at Healthline agree on the effectiveness of that protocol for reducing breakouts and healing scars from past ones.
How Do I Use Face Cream for Men?
Before applying your face cream or moisturizer of choice, cleanse your skin with a mild face wash. This will remove any surface dirt or oil that could prevent the product from penetrating the skin's surface. Then, with your face slightly damp, apply the moisturizer gently using upward strokes to help work the product into your pores. You can choose to do this only in the morning or again at night, depending on personal preference.
Of course, finding the right face cream for men can be a trying task. There are endless ingredients, promises, and price points to choose from. Experiment with a few until you find the one that works best for your skin type and then stick with it for life.
