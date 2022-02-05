17 Best Moisturizers for Men to Try Now

After meeting up with a friend, have you walked away and found yourself thinking about how you looked either a lot younger or worse, a lot older than they did? Most men don’t embrace the wrinkles that come with sun damage and age, and even fewer can straddle the ravages of time as gracefully as Sam Elliott. So what’s the secret sauce?

We’re talking about thorough cleansing and moisture here, but that alone isn’t enough to keep your face as soft as a baby’s behind, even though it will kick-start your progress.

The best moisturizer for men should also have SPF. If you’re using a minimum of SPF 15, you’re headed in the right direction. Those dangerous UVA and UVB rays are out there, sneakily trying to age your skin, even on cloudy days. If you have an outside job, it’s an absolute no-brainer. But aim for 30 SPF when you can.

If you’ve got game, and you’re willing to add an extra minute or two to your skincare regimen, you’re going to get some serious results. Better yet, your guy friends, (and women friends too,) will likely be talking behind your back about just how great you look.

These are the best moisturizers for men in 2022: