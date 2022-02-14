12 Best Natural Face Moisturizers: Your Buying Guide

Whatever your complexion circumstance, if you’re reading this, you’re looking for the best natural face moisturizer that will leave your skin feeling nourished and hydrated. Here are our recommendations for the best natural face moisturizers.

Everyone’s face needs moisture, even women with oily skin. Some moisturizers and face creams are light, while others are heavier, geared more toward those with combination or dry skin types.

As the years have passed, I’ve tried (and ditched) dozens and dozens of moisturizers from expensive to cheap, because their promises were big, but their results were disappointing.

When it comes to the moisturizers I slather on my face, one thing I appreciate is trying out products that are natural and organic. It’s reassuring to look at a list of ingredients that I can actually pronounce, that sound healing and soothing, and seem like they’ll really take care of my skin.

Moisturizers that are infused with organic and botanical ingredients can often diminish dark spots and fight those niggling fine lines and wrinkles as well as those that use chemical compounds.

While you're searching for an organic face moisturizer that's the most healthy for your complexion, there are a lot of qualities you might want to consider. Do you want natural or organic? Would you prefer vegan or fair trade? Anti-polluting or even gluten-free? Yes indeed, all those options are available, but what do they really mean? Here's a little primer to help you sort it all out:

What Is a Natural Moisturizer?

As a descriptor, natural doesn't really mean anything about product purity. As a rule, natural moisturizers generally contain some powerful, botanically derived ingredients and avoid parabens, however, they still might contain some chemicals of concern.

Is Organic Moisturizer Right for You?

Organic is a designation that usually means a moisturizer contains agriculturally produced ingredients such as shea butter, coconut oil, berry juices, and other plant-based ingredients. If you want to be strict about your choice, purchase an organic face moisturizer that is "certified," as many that aren't may have less than your desired amount of organic ingredients.

Do You Prefer Vegan Products?

This designation simply means that the product you're choosing is cruelty-free, meaning it hasn't been tested on animals. It also means these products don't contain any animal by-products, like beeswax or dairy.

Does Gluten-free Make a Difference?

Gluten-free used to be a term used exclusively for food. So does your face require a gluten-free moisturizer? Perhaps. If you're one of those people that's super sensitive to gluten, make sure your beauty products don't contain wheat, rye, or barley. Many do.

What Does Fairtrade Mean?

Fairtrade products are as good for the soul as they are for your skin. To be deemed fair trade, these products must meet two important criteria.

First, they must adhere to strict environmental, social, and economic standards that ensure safe and healthy working conditions for their employees.

Second, the product's maker must directly invest in those communities in which their ingredients are sourced, to address issues like adequate clean water, or better healthcare and education. I personally love to shop for fair trade products whenever possible.

Does Anti-pollution Moisturizer Protect Your Skin?

These skincare products are focused on protecting skin from free radical damage, most often caused by the thinning ozone, and particulate pollution. Antioxidant formulas containing vitamin C, vitamin E, ferulic acid, and resveratrol are good pollution fighters.

To Wrap It Up

So now that you have the line-up of things to look for, and the choices to make, how can you find the best moisturizer for your face - one that nourishes your skin, and is kind to the planet and its people? This list will help you discover some of the most highly rated natural and organic moisturizers, all of which will keep you looking beautiful, and feeling like you've done something positive too.