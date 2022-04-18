11 Best Prickly Pear Oils for Gorgeous Skin

If prickly pear cactus and clear, radiant, youthful skin don’t go hand in hand in your mind, it’s because you’ve never researched the insane beauty benefits of prickly pear oil. It is exactly what it sounds like – pear seed oil that’s most often cold-pressed in small batches, and there’s a lot of science behind its growing beauty buzz.
While the price might be a bit of a shocker, with some brands costing upwards of $60 per ounce, there’s a reason it costs so much. Imagine the number of seeds from this cactus fruit are required to make a single batch – they are tiny, so it takes a lot. The good news is that a few drops are all it takes to make your skin look more luminous so you can breathe a little easier about making the investment.
This lightweight oil is packed with powerful ingredients that are great for your skin, from antioxidants and vitamins to essential fatty acids, that moisturize and nourish. It absorbs really quickly, plus, it’s terrific for all skin types. Less intuitive, but perhaps even more noteworthy – it’s especially effective at combating acne, irritation, and redness because it is naturally anti-inflammatory.
We’ll give you a full breakdown at the end of our reviews, but suffice it to say, if you haven’t used a few drops of this miraculous stuff in your beauty routine yet, you’re going to want to add prickly pear oil (sometimes also referred to as barbary fig oil) to your daily ritual in the near future. It’s definitely one of our new favorite natural moisturizers.
1. EDITOR’S CHOICE: ecla SKIN CARE Prickly Pear Seed OilPrice: $32.37Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Anti-inflammatory it seriously soothes skin and acne
- Certified organic formula made from cold pressed prickly pear seeds
- Boosts skin cell renewal
- Antioxidant rich oil fights fine lines and wrinkles
- Big price for a tiny bottle
- Takes time and patience to see results
- May cause skin irritation for some
Virgin old pressed and unrefined, this prickly pear seed oil can give a huge beauty boost to dry, tired and aging skin. It attacks and diminishes dark spots, fights fine lines and wrinkles, and helps to treat sensitive or inflamed skin with deeply hydrating moisture. Thanks to its high concentration of natural fatty acids, this oil can effectively treat acne and minimize acne scars. It delivers a huge dose of skin-loving vitamins E and K, to help repair damaged skin and restore elasticity.
Light and non-greasy, this oil absorbs rapidly and leaves your skin hydrated without feeling sticky. It’s also a wicked foe for those dark circles and under-eye bags, and because it’s naturally packed with antioxidants, it can help to fight free radical damage that leads to premature aging and wrinkles. It also kick starts cell renewal, a key to younger-looking skin.
If you’re committed to Certified Organic products, this oil should land in your list of beauty favorites. It’s made from the pure ingredient of pressed prickly pear seeds.
Find more ecla SKIN CARE Prickly Pear Seed Oil information and reviews here.
2. evanhealy Blue Cactus Beauty ElixirPrice: $46.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Prickly pear seed oil is enhanced with skin calming botanicals
- Hydrates and leaves skin feeling soft and smooth
- Fights acne and other skin irritations
- Sustainably sourced and produced through women's cooperatives
- Among the most expensive
- Seems targeted specifically for acne prone skin versus every skin type
- Some packaging issues reported
While this prickly pear oil comes in near the top of the per ounce price range in this category, we love that it offers some big differences from many of the other oils we’ve reviewed. First, we love that this oil, as well as other products from evanhealy is sustainably sourced and that this company works with family farms, tribal villages, and self-governed women’s cooperatives to produce their product. That gives our soul a little extra life.
This rejuvenating oil does some incredibly wonderful things for your skin, and thanks to a load of fatty acids like anti-inflammatory Omega 6, it really helps soothe and calm acne-prone skin as well as working to minimize fine lines and wrinkles. But what you’ve heard about many of these oils, there’s a common complaint about the scent. We get it, because you’re spreading it on the skin that’s right next to your sniffer. This smells better than most.
This oil uses a combination of added botanicals to cool and calm your skin. Blue tansy is known for its anti-inflammatory, antifungal and antihistamine properties, which help to thwart breakouts, eczema, and skin irritations. Hawaiian sandalwood is another ingredient used to calm acne breakouts, reduce wrinkles and heal dry skin. Ylang ylang promotes healing, reduces scarring and increases cell regeneration.
Good for all skin types, this oil is vegan, Certified Organic, and cruelty-free.
Find more evanhealy Blue Cactus Beauty Elixir information and reviews here.
3. Leven Rose Prickly Pear Cactus Seed OilPrice: $29.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Anti aging oil that fights free radicals
- Targets hyperpigmentation
- Good for all skin types
- Moisturizes skin, hair and nails
- Cactus oil can cause skin irritation
- Still pretty expensive
- Has a somewhat artificial scent
If you’re looking to try out this popular skin elixir, but the price has stopped you, this bottle of prickly pear oil from Leven Rose is a bit more wallet friendly than many bottles that are half the size. As you’ve read, this oil is a beauty powerhouse, helping with cell regeneration, and targeting dark spots as well as fine lines and wrinkles.
This oil comes in an amber tinted bottle to increase its shelf life and protect it from light caused environmental damage. Also known as Barbary Fig oil, it absorbs quickly into your skin to make it soft, smooth and luminous. This brand is virgin cold-pressed and unrefined, which improves its effectiveness for dry skin, hair, nails and more.
Leven Rose also makes a rosehip oil that is perfect for nourishing your skin with moisture at bedtime, while the lightweight prickly pear oil formula seems more appropriate for daytime use. The rosehip oil is rich in natural retinol, so it tackles aging issues and also boosts cell turnover.
Want to know more about the benefits of prickly pear oil? This article features a good breakdown.
Find more Leven Rose Prickly Pear Cactus Seed Oil information and reviews here.
4. Poppy Austin Pure Barbary Fig Seed OilPrice: $49.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- The oil is hand extracted in small batches to ensure freshness
- Tripe refined for purity
- Naturally youth enhancing
- Leaves skin feeling velvety and smooth
- Money back guarantee
- A big investment
- Feels a little heavier and greasier than some
- Smell is a bit off-putting
Just a few drops a day of this super hydrating oil can make a huge difference in the way your skin looks and feels. Don’t be fooled by the name. Barbary fig and prickly pear are one and the same. What makes this oil a bit different is that it’s cold pressed, then triple purified. That can be a difference maker for some folks, because a few of the unrefined varieties can cause skin burning and irritation.
This lightweight oil is handmade so you can feel good about its purity and freshness. That’s important because botanical oils definitely have a shelf life. This oil comes in a blue-tinted bottle to protect it from external light damage and it has a dropper so you’re not tempted to slather it everywhere, which could become an expensive habit.
This oil promises the same skin enhancing results as all prickly pear cactus oils – smoother, softer and younger looking skin with fewer dark spots, skin irritations, breakouts and wrinkles. Sold exclusively on Amazon, this oil is made in small batches so you know you’re getting fresh product – a definite advantage over some of the others. We also think you’ll love the fact that Poppy Austin has a money back guarantee, so if you lay out the cash on this and don’t love it, you’re not out anything.
Find more Poppy Austin Pure Barbary Fig Seed Oil information and reviews here.
5. HD Beauty Prickly Pear + Vitamin C Daily Face MoisturizerPrice: $30.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Helps to balance and hydrate skin
- Natural botanicals offer a ton of antioxidant power
- Boosts skin's elasticity and brightness
- Very affordable compared to most
- Not 100 percent pure prickly pear seed oil
- Not Certified Organic
- May not be suited to all skin types
As if the amazing skin benefits of prickly pear oil weren’t enough to convince you to try it, this formula from Herbal Dynamics Beauty combines the hydrating and skin plumping power of hyaluronic acid in a formula that will leave your skin looking luscious. While the cactus seed oil fights fine lines and wrinkles, hyaluronic acid helps your skin maintain the big drink of moisture delivered by the oil as it holds up to 1,000 times its weight in moisture. That means your skin will look plump, healthy and more elastic.
This formula also contains vitamin C, a skin brighter that targets dark spots and discolorations, while adding even more antioxidants to fight free radicals and prevent premature aging. another ingredient, watermelon extract, is also rich in antioxidants, as well as vitamin A to boost production of new skin cells and skin healing.
But wait, there are even more reasons to love about this moisturizer. It also features resurrection plant, known to boost your skin’s ability to retain moisture and elasticity, and improves radiance along with oarweed extract, another elasticity booster with tons of skin beneficial amino acids. While it’s hard not to love such a breakthrough formulation on its own merits, we also love that the price per ounce is among the lowest in the category.
Find more HD Beauty Prickly Pear + Vitamin C Daily Face Moisturizer information and reviews here.
6. Fatima’s Garden Prickly Pear Seed OilPrice: $34.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- USDA Certified Organic 100 percent pure prickly pear seed oil
- Naturally anti-inflammatory to reduce redness and skin irritation
- Helps to target dark spots and hyperpigmentation
- Protects skin from damage cause by the sun
- Cool bottle with two different dispensing caps
- Super spendy
- Doesn't absorb as fast as expected
- Doesn't give immediate results
This USDA Certified Organic prickly pear oil is made with a single ingredient – oil extracted from Moroccan prickly pear cactus seeds. Known for its skin loving attributes, this oil targets so many skin problems for complexions young and old. Filled with natural antioxidants, this formula targets fine lines and wrinkles, but it also protects your skin from damage caused by the sun’s UV rays.
We love that this particular brand comes in a painted bottle, which protects the oil’s efficacy. It also comes with two different dispenser caps – a roller ball top and a dropper top, making it super easy to dispense without overuse. Considering the price, that’s a big deal.
With a natural anti-inflammatory effect, this oil is especially helpful for those with acne and scarring from blemishes as it helps to boost cell regeneration and healing. For older skin, it brightens dark spots and discoloration, while hydrating for more supple and smooth results with regular use. It helps to reduce skin redness and irritation, and the roller ball makes it simple to target under eye bags and dark circles.
A fast absorbing oil, it can even be used to tame frizzies with a few drops rubbed through your hair. Moroccan prickly pear seed oil is quickly catching on as a more popular beauty alternative to Moroccan argan oil for it’s rich concentration of fatty acids, vitamin K and antioxidants, and this bottle, while a bit more expensive, is twice the size of some others.
Find more Fatima's Garden Prickly Pear Seed Oil information and reviews here.
7. Au Natural Organics Barbary Fig Seed OilPrice: $26.39Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cold pressed pure barbary fig seed oil
- Naturally antioxidant rich to fight free radical damage
- Hydrating without feeling greasy
- Per ounce price is vey affordable compared to others
- Scent is somewhat odd
- Oil freshness is inconsistent
- Some shipping and packaging issues reported
With this barbary fig seed oil, you get a great combination of purity and price as it’s one of our more affordable options reviewed. This lightweight moisturizing oil is cold pressed from the prickly pear cactus seeds and it’s 100 percent pure with no other additives. As you know by now, this oil is potent with antioxidant goodness and its anti-inflammatory effect is especially beneficial to those who suffer from skin irritation, redness and acne.
It tightens pores while it moisturizes and reduces puffiness, especially in the under eye area. This skin smoothing oil fights fine lines and wrinkles to make your skin look visibly younger with regular use. It’s also great for softening cracked cuticles and alleviating dry nails that have been damaged by polishes and removers.
Au Natural Organics also sources their prickly pear seed oil from Tunisia, not far from Morocco where this oil originally gained its popularity.
Find more Au Natural Organics Barbary Fig Seed Oil information and reviews here.
8. Aradé Beauty Prickly Pear Seed OilPrice: $60.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Cool corporate philosophy that provides living wages to Moroccan women producers
- 100 percent pure and organic
- Fights the signs of aging with ton of antioxidants
- Leaves skin fully hydrated and helps to reduce pores
- The most expensive per ounce price
- No tinted bottle to protect the product
- May cause skin irritation
If you’re that person who always opts for the most expensive product in the category, this prickly pear seed oil from Aradé will be your go to choice. Made from 100 percent pure Moroccan prickly pear seeds, it gets countless kudos for leaving skin soft, smooth and beautifully moisturized.
Filled with skin-healthy lipids, essential fatty acids and antioxidant vitamin E, this sustainably harvested oil promotes a more youthful, more efficiently hydrated complexion. Rich in linoleic acid, which has been linked to cancer prevention, it is also rich in antioxidants that fight free radicals and premature aging.
Another thing that we think makes this oil worth the price (in addition to its visible results) is that Aradé partners with Moroccan women through co-ops, paying fair wages that enable them to provide for their families. That’s a win-win in our book.
Find more Aradé Beauty Prickly Pear Seed Oil information and reviews here.
9. Valentia Organic Prickly Pear OilPrice: $24.55Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Certified Organic formula made with Tunisian prickly pear seeds
- Hydrates and soothes irritated and acne prone skin
- Pump bottle allows for easy dispensing
- Fights fine lines and wrinkles
- Takes regular use to see a difference
- Not effective for all users
- Scent can be somewhat off-putting
While prickly pear seed oil is most often associated with Morocco, this Certified Organic brand sources their prickly pear seeds from Tunisia instead. Each batch of seeds is thoughtfully sourced and cold pressed in small quantities to ensure you’re getting a quality product. Because this oil stimulated cell regeneration and naturally bolsters your skin’s moisture barrier, your skin will look more supple, healthy, hydrated and younger than your years.
The dark amber glass bottle helps to protect the oil’s rich nutrients, vitamins and powerful antioxidants so you’ll get the most benefit from the product. High in vitamin K, this oil keeps your skin glowing and bright while enhancing softness and minimizing redness, breakouts and other skin irritations. We also love that it comes in a convenient pump bottle for easy dispensing.
And if a cool corporate philosophy is a motivator when you’re weighing out brands, Valentia gives a portion of every purchase to the Change for Women collective which is made of respected and purpose-driven organizations working to bring equality and opportunities to women and girls everywhere. Gotta love that.
Find more Valentia Organic Prickly Pear Oil information and reviews here.
While you probably already love the tart prickly pear in margaritas and other refreshing drinks, prickly pear seed oil is naturally power-packed with skin-loving vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants. While it is lightweight and absorbs quickly, this oil is also touted for being great at getting rid of dark under-eye circles, visible veins, and facial puffiness. Here are a few of the reasons you'll want to give it a try:
Linoleic Acid - also known as Omega 6, this helpful fatty acid delivers anti-inflammatory moisture to even the most distressed skin. This helps with acne, redness, and frequent irritation. It also reduces the appearance of wrinkles.
Oleic Acid - or Omega 9 is another anti-inflammatory moisturizer that offers rich hydration to stressed skin.
Vitamin K - helps your skin heal, fights spider veins, and is especially effective at fighting those pesky under-eye bags and dark circles. It's also wicked at tackling dark spots and hyperpigmentation.
Vitamin E - a potent antioxidant, it helps to fight free radical damage from the sun's harmful UV rays, and helps to ward off the development of fine lines and wrinkles.
All of these work in concert to promote cell regeneration, which means your skin will look firmer, younger, clearer, and more luminous with continuous use.
Check out the formulas with some added power hitters including hyaluronic acid, botanical extracts, and other vitamins for added benefits.
One thing that might make prickly pear seed oil a beauty staple is the fact that many of the brands we've featured sustainably source their oils, in addition to supporting working women's cooperatives that lead to better lives in many parts of the world. We love that - big time.