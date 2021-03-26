13 Best Self-Tanners for Face: Come Get Your Glow

I’m going to tell you something that may shock you. I have been using self-tanning products since the late nineties. Eep! I was very young then, and the self-tanning products were very very bad then. I had muddy-looking smudges of color between my fingers, I smelled like chemicals. I remember a friend asking me if I had orange dust from the softball infield on me.

I wish I could go back and give myself TAN-LUXE drops because I would have slayed. I’ve tried so, so many products and the self-tanning drops from TAN-LUXE are my favorite hands down. You can be sure I mean this, because as a beauty writer I do often receive free products to test, but I have been buying these on my own. For years.

One of my favorite things about the TAN LUXE The Face Anti-Age Rejuvenating Self-Tan Drops is that you mix them in with some of your existing facial moisturizer or serum. If you are a skincare nut like me, or are using a special regimen of products for a particular concern and don’t want to disrupt that, the TAN-LUXE drops fit right into your existing skincare routine. I love, love, love that I can stick with my painstakingly chosen product routines and still bust a glow.

They are just so customizable. Yes, you can mix them in with your current skincare products and choose to buy the light/medium or the medium/dark formula. But beyond that, TAN-LUXE also gives recommendations on how many drops you should add at a time. The directions say two drops for a “radiant” look, four drops for “sun-kissed,” eight for “golden” and 12 for “bronzed.”

Because I’m super fair-skinned, I buy the light/medium shade, of course. (Pro tip: these are particularly the best self-tanner for fair skin because they really neutralize redness.) And I usually apply my drops to my night serum. If I’m going for a real glow for a vacation or an event and haven’t been regularly self-tanning I’ll go ahead and use four or five drops. If I’m just doing maintenance self-tanning all season, I might use two drops every other night or so. The bottle feels like it lasts forever, even though it’s only 30ml. Plus, they’re not even the most expensive self-tanning product out there.

Since you’re mixing these drops in with your normal skincare, make sure you apply the mixture evenly, wait for it to dry before bed, and you won’t wake up with streaks or lingering scents. And with naturally derived DHA (where the color comes from) and no dangerous chemicals, you can feel good about what’s going on your skin.