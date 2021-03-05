11 Best Skin Soothers: Sensitive Skin Relief

If you have sensitive skin and feel like you’re constantly fighting flare-ups, you’re not alone. And better than that, you’re not out of luck. Tons of basic skincare products like cleansers, serums, and moisturizers made for so-called “normal” skin contain irritating chemicals. You might just find relief using specially formulated products for sensitive skin made with gentle but effective ingredients and skin soothers galore.

We all have that one friend who still uses bar soap on their face with impunity or even a cousin who slathers on dish soap in the shower without fear of a blotchy, red revolt. If you’re going about your day using regular products and then comparing your misbehaving skin to theirs, stop! Everyone is different. And no one skincare regimen will work for us all.

When you have truly sensitive skin, you know that almost anything (or seemingly nothing) can set-off a bad reaction. Whether you struggle with eczema, psoriasis, rosacea, acne, hives, severe dryness, flakiness, or just crazy reactive skin, you may be willing to stop at nothing to soothe your sensitive skin’s bad-tempered backlash. The good news is there’s plenty you can do at home to tame your highly reactive skin. Take heart, sensitive skin crusaders, and take control of your fussy flesh by finding the right skincare solution to your skin-deep woes. These 11 over-the-counter treatments don’t require a doctor’s visit or even a trip to the store.

Shop these 11 best skin-soothers for sensitive skin relief at home in your PJs, and you won’t have to venture outdoors until your skin is looking as luscious and calm as your cool, collected self.