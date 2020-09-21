17 Best Tattoo Lotions & Creams For Aftercare

Fast forward a couple of decades and the world of tattoo aftercare products has expanded exponentially. Now there are tattoo lotions, cleansers, creams, and more stuff for tattoo aftercare than would fit in most people’s medicine chest. Here are our recommendations for the best tattoo lotion, as well as lots of creams and balms as well.

When I got my first tattoo twenty years ago, there was little talk about tattoo aftercare. Sporting my new, and somewhat painful emblem of independence, I was told to keep it clean and to moisturize it with petroleum jelly, or A & D Ointment.

Our Unbiased Reviews

The benefits of this burgeoning world of new tattoo care are many - among them, avoiding irritation and infection. More importantly, these tattoo aftercare products help with healing and preserve the design and colors of your awesome new tat. Whether your ink is fresh, or somewhat "mature" like mine, many of these products claim to refresh and renew your tattoos, to keep them looking their best.

Since people with tattoos love to expose a bit more skin than the average un-inked person, you'll also need to think about protecting your tats from the sun's damaging UV rays, and believe it or not, there are even tattoo specific sunscreens.

As you're healing, avoid spending a lot of time in the water, especially pools and hot tubs that are often laden with unseen bacteria. Your risk of infection is much greater during this important time. Also, find some comfy and loose-fitting clothes that won't rub or chafe your new tat. That will keep you from agitating already tender skin and making it itchy or causing a rash. And sweating, even if you're a gym rat, may cause additional issues during the healing phase.

If you're thinking about inking, remember this: tattoos are a lot easier to get, than they are to get rid of, so it pays to pick a great design. Do some research for the best tattoo artist in your area, and be willing to pay the price for a quality job. And it's especially important to take care of your tat, to keep it looking good for the long haul.

Don't forget, it's going to hurt a little (or a lot) depending on size. I'd say the pain is equivalent to laser hair removal, or electrolysis. Since tattoos can become kind of addictive, you'll want to stock up on the best tattoo aftercare products so you're ready for the time the urge strikes for some new body embellishment.

Let's get started with some tattoo aftercare instructions from an expert:

https://youtu.be/MSgUdNSKwu8

