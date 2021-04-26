9 Best Volumizing Hair Products for Pumped Up Style

Say goodbye to helmet-hair causing hairspray forever. Flexible hold in a hairspray is one thing, buildable, flexible, customizable, manageable loveliness is an entire other category of results. Beauty editors and regular customers alike love several things about the Body Builder Hairspray from Living Proof Perfect Hair Day.

Starting with the packaging itself, the nozzle is unique in that it “lets you customize how much or how little product you want in your hair, so you can go for full hold or just a zhuzh,” according to Glamour.

The formula itself is also great because it contains a mix of flexible and firm polymers that come together to create sky-high volume and mouldable style. Emollients and anti-static agents also create shine and let you brush while you style. Hole grail product? Many reviewers on Amazon think so.