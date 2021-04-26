9 Best Volumizing Hair Products for Pumped Up Style

The higher the hair the closer to god? You’ve heard the old saying, and while you don’t quite believe that aged gospel, a bit of a volume boost certainly couldn’t hurt your style on your hair’s quest to heavenly status. Whether you’ve got curly hair, wavy hair, or a Brazillian Blowout smooth coiffure, you could always use a little more lift. Check out our carefully researched and curated list of the best volumizing hair products for every type of hair.
Amazon Customer Reviews
Price: $29.00
Read our review
Amazon Customer Reviews
Price: $25.00
Read our review
Amazon Customer Reviews
Price: $41.88
Read our review
Amazon Customer Reviews
Price: $29.00
Read our review
Amazon Customer Reviews
Price: $28.00
Read our review
Amazon Customer Reviews
Price: $31.99
Read our review
Amazon Customer Reviews
Price: $35.99
Read our review
Amazon Customer Reviews
Price: $24.00
Read our review
Amazon Customer Reviews
Price: $18.95
Read our review
1. Living proof Perfect Hair Day Body Builder Hairspray
Cons:
- Ingenius nozzle lets you customize how much prodcut goes where
- Blend of polymers, emollients and anti-static helps flexible volume hold
- Free of silicones, phthalates, parabens
- Strong scent
- A bit pricy
- Can cause stickiness
Say goodbye to helmet-hair causing hairspray forever. Flexible hold in a hairspray is one thing, buildable, flexible, customizable, manageable loveliness is an entire other category of results. Beauty editors and regular customers alike love several things about the Body Builder Hairspray from Living Proof Perfect Hair Day.
Starting with the packaging itself, the nozzle is unique in that it “lets you customize how much or how little product you want in your hair, so you can go for full hold or just a zhuzh,” according to Glamour.
The formula itself is also great because it contains a mix of flexible and firm polymers that come together to create sky-high volume and mouldable style. Emollients and anti-static agents also create shine and let you brush while you style. Hole grail product? Many reviewers on Amazon think so.
Find more Living proof Perfect Hair Day Body Builder Hairspray information and reviews here.
2. Serge Normant Dream Big Instant Volumizing Spray
Cons:
- Strengthens hair with minerals and white lupine protein
- Celebrity fans like SJP
- Requires no special skill to use. Just spritz and work through roots.
- Strong smell
- Can feel drying
- Can make finer hair feel sticky
Serge Normant is a trusted name in the premium haircare world, and this Dream Big Volumizing Spray is an award-winning heavy hitter in the line. In addition to adding serious volume to your strands as you style, the Dream Big Volumizing Spray also strengthens and nourishes your hair with natural minerals and proteins.
Of course, this volumizing hair product has tons of fan reviews online, but it also has several celebrity fans as well. According to the brand’s PR, Sarah Jessica Parker told People Magazine: “This is a must. It works for so many people. Use it instead of dry shampoo or hairspray to give your hair more body.”
The best way to use it is to shake well and target your roots. It will provide lots of lift, and “touchable hold” while giving day-old hair a refresher, or new styles a pumped-up look.
Find more Serge Normant Dream Big Instant Volumizing Spray information and reviews here.
3. Amazon bestseller: REVLON One-Step Hair Dryer And Volumizer Hot Air Brush
Cons:
- Dries and styles at the same time in under 15 minutes
- Reduces frizz and increases shine in a gorgeous blowout look
- Inexpensive and less than the cost of one pro blowout
- Amazon bestseller with over 150K 5-star reviews
- Can get very hot
- Loud sound
- Bristles may fall out
The Revlon One-Step Hair Dryer and Volumizer Hot Air Brush is the number one selling blow dryer brush on Amazon with roughly 150,000 5-star reviews. Can you say cult status? The folks at Revlon can because they have created a truly iconic product that’s on Amazon’s most-wished-for beauty products list.
Reviewers love the simplicity and ease of use. You don’t need to have hair care training to operate this Revlon hair dryer brush to come away with salon-worthy results at home. There are two heat settings and a cool shot setting for a smooth finish. It’ll cut your drying time way down, and give your hair the frizz-free blowout shine you expect from a stylist’s professional blowout.
Find more REVLON One-Step Hot Air Brush information and reviews here.
4. R+Co Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo
Cons:
- Uses proven power of biotin to thicken and volumize hair
- R+Co is a trusted, highly rated brand
- Yes to natural, botanical ingredients, no to harsh chemicals
- Not the most moisturizing
- Reports of counterfit product from some sellers
- Different than previous thickening formula
Lord knows I love R+Co hair products (see my review about their curly hair shampoo here). And the thickening shampoo and thickening conditioner in their Dallas line don’t disappoint. Try using them together for best volumizing results.
First of all, they harness the power of biotin, a part of the vitamin b family, that has been scientifically shown to help with hair growth, fullness, and thickness, by actually changing the keratin (protein) structure of your hair.
Then, saw palmetto berry extract (yes that’s quite a mouthful but it’s worth it, learn it) helps hair look thicker. Another strange-sounding fruit, loquat extract, along with coconut oil, helps add luster, shine, and nourishment to strands.
Find more R+Co Dallas Biotin Thickening Shampoo information and reviews here.
5. Moroccanoil Volumizing Mousse
Cons:
- Argan oil strengthens hairs elasticity and kills frizz
- Volumizes while keeping style flexible
- Use a light touch for no sticky residue
- Can weigh down hair if you use too much.
- Contains fragrence
- Problems with the nozzle have been reported
I’m sure you’ve heard of Moroccanoil brand hair products. Named after one of their active ingredients, the super skin and hair-friendly argan oil native to Morocco, they specialize in smoothing, nourishing products. Moroccanoil Volumizing Mousse is a big winner as the best volumizing mousses for fine hair especially because you can use it to add volume to your telltale flat roots while smoothing the frizzy ends that almost always come with fine hair types.
Argan oil helps hair’s natural elasticity without leaving a sticky residue, while the weightless, airy mousse pumps up the volume. There is a signature scent that most people love, but if you’re sensitive to fragrance, it might not be for you. I’ve used it several times, and it’s been great applying it to my rough-dried, still-damp hair, and letting my naturally thin, yet wavy locks air-dry into a tousled “I woke up like this” look.
Find more Moroccanoil Volumizing Mousse information and reviews here.
6. BioSil Hair, Skin & Nails Supplement
Cons:
- Vegan formula helps boost your body's ability to produce collagen, elastin and keratin
- Reduces chipped nails and encourages growth
- Supports healthy hair
- Reduces fine lines and wrinkles
- Results vary among users
- Seems better for nails and hair than skin
- May have some negative side effects
Thicker hair? Healthier skin? Yes, please! If you’re looking for a strictly vegan option to improve your skin, hair, and nails, BioSil is an ideal option.
It delivers choline-stabilized orthosilicic acid (ch-OSA) which has been shown to boost your body’s ability to regenerate collagen, keratin, and elastin – the three keys to beautiful skin, joint health, and hair growth.
It uses a formula of vegan silicon and choline complex to boost these beauty proteins without using beef, poultry or fish collagen to do so. And even the capsules are gelatin-free because this formula is sprayed directly onto beads made of plant fiber – an innovative solution for vegans.
This skin supplement helps to reverse the skin aging process, slowly eliminating fine lines and wrinkles. At the same time, it promotes healthy hair and nail growth, making both less brittle, reducing breakage and improving elasticity. You can also get this supplement in drop form.
Find more BioSil Hair, Skin & Nails information and reviews here.
7. Kevin Murphy Anti Gravity Oil Free Volumiser
Cons:
- Non-sticky, weightless formula
- A small amount will work for your entire style
- Powered by plants
- Adds body and volume to fine hair
- Expensive
- Better for fine hair
- Doesn't work as well in humid environment
Kevin Murphy is one of the best big-name hair brands out there. This light and lovely oil-free volumizer and texturized helps fine hair get big volume and shape without creating crunch or a chemical smell. Active ingredients like Lavandula Intermedia (Lavender) and Flower Leaf/Stem Extract come together to balance and regulate your hair’s natural oil production and add a gentle yummy scent.
So many lotiony volumizers add goopy consistency, but Kevin Murphy’s Anti Gravity line feels weightless, like the name suggests. Just a pea-sized amount of lotion can add big volume and texture to short hair. A quarter amount will take care of longer locks. It feels light and non-sticky on all hair types but is a great choice for a volumizer for fine hair.
Find more Kevin Murphy Anti Gravity Oil Free Volumiser information and reviews here.
8. Design.Me Puff.Me Root Volumizing and Texturizing Hair Powder
Cons:
- Unique powder spray pump keeps powder on roots, not your outfit
- Great for thin hair, but can work with any hair type
- No harsh chemicals or harsh cruelty practices
- Causes buildup
- More expensive than some other root powders
- Volume isn't super flexible
I love a good hair volumizer in powder form. Heck, I love any kind of hair product in powder form. If you have thin hair, you might find that when you get enough moisture on your strands to fight the frizz, that means your roots will be too oily at that point. Powders are like magic for thin hair because they absorb that extra oil at the root, providing a refreshed look while adding serious volume.
Design.Me Puff.Me Root Volumizing and Texturizing Hair Powder is great because its ingenious powder-spray nozzle/pump thing lets you dispense powder directly to roots without needing to sprinkle it all over your shoulders, outfit, life, etc. while trying to apply it. You get instant lift for all hair textures, without the yucky stuff, like parabens or harsh chemicals.
It can help extend time between washes like a dry shampoo. But be wary, it does cause build-up, so you may want to use a clarifying shampoo when you do lather up.
Find more Design.Me Puff.Me Root Hair Powder information and reviews here.
9. SexyHair Big Blow Dry Volumizing Gel
Cons:
- Cheaper than salon-quality options
- Up to 72 hours of humidity protection
- Apply before blow drying for heat damage protection
- Contains alcohol
- Chemically scent
- Can feel crunchy
SexyHair Big Blow Dry Volumizing Gel is a great choice for when you’re on a budget but still want that hair to hit high. Apply to damp hair and blow dry as normal for extra volume. It does double duty as a heat protectant, so score!
The SexyHair brand is known for big hair, so don’t be surprised that this volumizing blow dry gel is a fan favorite on their line. It can also give you up to 72 hours of humidity control. So if you have issues with frizzy hair, or have a propensity to poof, this gel can be your savior. It’s not a particularly natural choice, but it’s affordable and effective. It can leave hair feeling a bit crunchy, so make sure to work through with a comb to help disperse evenly.
Find more SexyHair Big Blow Dry Volumizing Gel information and reviews here.
What do the best hair volumizers do?
Houston-based stylist Michelle Pasterski Mesen told Byrdie that most hair volumizers work with the help of agents that plump each individual strand of hair. These include things like "polymers, collagen, even plumping powders."
Can a hair thickener or volumizer help me regrow hair?
That's a different class of product. Volumizers can plump up your hair strands, or make the total package look larger by adding texture to strands but don't actually make hair grow.
What kind of formula do I need for my hair type?
Most people looking for hair volumizing products tend to have thinning or fine hair. In that case, it's often best to look for products that have light, airy textures, like mousses, aerosols, or light powders. Stay away from heavy pomades, or things that will weigh hair down.
