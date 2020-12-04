15 Best Wrinkle Removers: Your Easy Buying Guide

When it comes to getting older, there’s nothing more obdurate than wrinkles. Everyone at some point will want to fight those face lines, along with the scars, ages spots, enlarged pores, and saggy skin and chins, all of which come along with living a full life.
But new technology is getting better, (just like we are) and now there are more ways to fight those fine lines and creases than ever before. There are an emerging group of wrinkle removers that target your skin at a cellular level, helping to restore both firmness and elasticity, along with building collagen and elastin. The result can mean clearer, and, most importantly, younger-looking skin.
From red light therapy (RLT) and microdermabrasion to new formulations of face creams and peels, these are the products that can really make a difference.
-
1. Tria Beauty Age-Defying LaserPrice: $495.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Makes skin look noticeably younger
- Easy to use
- Good for men and women
- Helps combat sagging jaw and chin skin
- Seriously spendy
- It can be painful to use
- Takes several months of daily treatment sessions
- Not effective for every user
- Some reports of charging issues
The Tria Age-Defying Laser is a clinically proven, FDA-cleared, fractional laser that treats multiple signs of aging on your entire face. The laser stimulates the production of collagen and elastin to diminish multiple signs of aging, for a more youthful, radiant and refreshed look in as little as two weeks.
This anti-aging device works by sending targeted beams of light deep within the skin to support natural collagen production. As new collagen forms, fine lines, wrinkles, and imperfections are naturally sloughed away, visibly reducing their appearance.
This laser uses the same fractional laser technology as professional in-office treatments, and is a more effective anti-aging solution than creams or serums alone. This skin laser literally treats your skin from within, as beams of light penetrate to create microscopic zones of cellular disruption.
Your skin will feel warm, but the surface is left undisturbed. It stimulates your body’s natural healing process, to rapidly heal the treated areas. Used before bed, you can target those hours when your skin is at the height of it’s healing process – during sleep.
Find more Tria Beauty Age-Defying Laser information and reviews here.
-
2. YOOVE LED Light Therapy Face MaskPrice: $98.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Unique options for light therapy to target a variety of skin issues
- Reasonable treatment times of just 20 minutes
- Easy to use
- Affordable compared to many
- You need to wear a protective gel mask over your eyes during treatments
- May take up to 12 weeks for full results
- Some shelf life issues reported
The YOOVE chromotherapy mask features seven different light treatments to tackle a variety of skin issues. This unique mask uses different wavelengths of light to improve and rejuvenate your skin. It reduces the appearance of wrinkles and helps to fight new ones. It also helps to improve your skin’s elasticity, making it look firmer and more youthful.
Irritation free, each light color targets a specific skin condition. Let’s lay that out for you:
- Red light – promotes collagen production and fights wrinkles.
- Green light – helps to lighten dark spots from acne as well as hyperpigmentation.
- Blue light – calms inflammation and soothes sensitive skin.
- Purple light – promotes lymphatic drainage and reduces puffiness.
- Yellow light – reduces melanin production which can lead to dark spots and hyperpigmentation.
- Cyan light – relaxes skin and reduces swelling.
- White light – accelerates skin cell healing and new cell production.
In just 20 minutes, three times per week, these light therapy treatments can reveal younger, firmer, and brighter skin within just a few weeks.
Find more YOOVE LED Light Therapy Face Mask information and reviews here.
-
3. NuFACE Trinity Facial Trainer Kit with Wrinkle Reducer AttachmentPrice: $429.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Improves skin’s elasticity and texture
- Tightens jowl area
- Gives face a brightened, more awake look
- Wrinkle reducer may help minimize scarring and age spots
- It’s expensive
- Micro-current may feel uncomfortable
- Requires a gel barrier to work most effectively
- Some reports of charger failures
The NuFACE Trinity Device is an FDA-cleared device designed to deliver beautiful skin, that offers professional results in an easy to use at-home system. This device features a smart skin sensor and interchangeable heads to enable a variety of spa-quality therapies to rejuvenate and tone your face.
The NuFACE Trinity comes standard with the microcurrent head which is built on the same microcurrent technology that made the NuFACE Classic the leading handheld facial toning device. With the microcurrent head attached, the NuFACE Trinity gently and effectively stimulates your skin to improve your appearance.
Essentially a face lifting device, it is carefully engineered, ergonomic design, with easy to use push button controls and a charging cradle, makes it simple to achieve real results in just a few minutes a day. NuFACE gel primer helps to transmit the soft wave micro currents below the skin’s surface to the facial muscles, making the Trinity even more effective. NuFACE collagen booster stimulates collagen production for maximum firming and tightening of skin.
Find more NuFACE Trinity Facial Trainer Kit with Wrinkle Reducer Attachment information and reviews here.
-
4. Project E Beauty RED Light Therapy MachinePrice: $89.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Stimulates collagen production deep beneath the surface
- Firms and tightens sagging skin
- Helps decrease formation of new wrinkles
- Shorter treatment time than some others
- Not effective for all users
- Results take patience and time
- Doesn't warm skin which is beneficial
This little handheld red light therapy device from Project E Beauty uses the power of 40 LED red lights at 652nm to stimulate skin cells deep below the surface, activating collagen production to firm and tighten your skin. Each 15 minute treatment improves elasticity and enhances blood circulation, leaving your skin soft, supple, and looking younger.
At just under seven inches, it features an ergonomic handle that allows you to focus your efforts on the treatment, rather than trying to manage an awkward big device. We also appreciate that this therapy doesn’t produce harmful UV rays that are dangerous to your eyes. The controls are simple and straightforward to use either a continuous light mode or a pulsing light mode.
While skin cells are stimulated by red light therapy, they produce more collagen and elastin, the building blocks of younger-looking skin. With three treatments per week, it can help to reduce wrinkles and prevent new ones from forming as well as firm, tone, and tighten sagging skin. While red light therapy (RLT) is still being evaluated by medical professionals, the experts at HealthLine report some promising results.
Find more Project E Beauty RED Light Therapy Machine information and reviews here.
-
5. Silk’n Titan Anti Aging Skin Tightening DevicePrice: $201.75Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Easy to use
- Feels soothing and relaxing
- Results noted in less time than some
- More affordable than many
- Takes a lot of daily time and patience
- Not effective for everyone
- Short charger cord makes it inconvenient
- Shelf-life issues reported
Over time, the impact of the environment and aging definitely diminishes the youthful appearance of most of our faces, resulting in unwanted wrinkles and poor skin tone. If you can’t afford expensive professional laser treatments and facials, but you want a more natural youthful appearance, the Silk’n Titan might be what you’re looking for.
It’s a safe and pain-free alternative to Botox or surgery, and it’s more like having your own mini-facial spa at home. The Titan combines the benefits of three sources of energy: Bi-Polar RF energy, LED light energy and IR heat energy to target the top layer of your skin. After a series of treatments, your dermal levels increase, and collagen is remodeled, to give your skin a more youthful, smoother appearance.
Find more Silk’n FaceFX Anti-aging Device information and reviews here.
-
7. Best Microdermabrasion Machine: PMD Personal Microderm SystemPrice: $99.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Similar microdermabrasion system to what professional aestheticians use
- Simple, once per week treatments
- Improves skin tone and texture
- Helps diminish fine lines and wrinkles
- May lose suction over time
- Can cause irritation, rash and scabbing
- Used in combination with Retinol products is not advised
- Some product life issues reported
PMD Personal Microderm can help you uncover your most vibrant, radiant complexion through an easy series of once a week treatments. This device replicates the treatment given by professionals by using the same Aluminum Oxide crystals on spinning discs.
This anti aging device uses vacuum action to gently pull skin towards the disc for optimum exfoliation. Once it removes the dead skin cells, your skin is able to absorb products much more effectively. The system includes several levels of exfoliating discs for both custom and controlled intensity.
With this tool, people of all skin types can rejuvenate their complexion. The PMD Personal Microderm tool unclogs pores, smooths, evens tone, reduces blemishes and improves the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles. The PMD works to remove the dead, dull skin cell barrier, increasing blood flow, and stimulating the body’s natural production of collagen and elastin.
Overall, this wrinkle remover smooths, and evens skin tone and texture, while it reduces the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles, blemishes, and enlarged pores. Minimize pores, reduce redness and irritation, and renew your skin’s tone and texture after microdermabrasion treatments with PMD Calming Neuro Neutralizing Toner. Increase cell renewal and improve skin’s overall healing and recovery process with PMD Professional Recovery Moisturizer.
Find more PMD Personal Microderm System information and reviews here.
-
8. Rejuven Skin 5-in-1 Ultra Skin RejuvenatorPrice: $76.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Helps to minimize fine lines and wrinkles
- Good for oily, acne prone skin
- Delivers rapid results
- Quite highly rated by purchasers
- One of the most affordable of all devices reviewed
- Somewhat vague instructions
- Not powerful enough for some
- Some reports of a short shelf life
- May not be effective for every user
Rejuven Skin is a five-in-one skincare system that combines proven technologies to deliver treatment that stimulates dermal activity, tightening collagen fibers while increasing production. Your skin can actually become tighter and more supple. With regular use, you may also see a significant reduction of fine lines and wrinkles, regardless of your age and skin type.
This face machine for wrinkles uses ultrasound technology that penetrates more deeply than the dermal layer. This sound wave essentially increases your skin’s temperature and expands oxygenation to the cells, stimulating collagen protein and aiding in the removal of toxins. It helps to diminish fine lines and wrinkles, and repair lymph and capillary vessels.
Galvanic ions deeply cleanse the skin of impurities to restore shine and glow and stave off free-radical damage and premature aging. Photon Light Therapy penetrates the epidermis layer of the skin to deliver nutrition and increase cell healing.
The red light increases blood circulation to diminish wrinkles, tighten skin and encourages production of new skin cells. The blue light helps to diminish inflammation and acne. The green light calms and balances your skin and helps to even skin tone. And the micro-vibration at 12,000 RPM deeply massages each layer of your skin to increase circulation, open pores and discharge grease and grime.
Rejuven also has a full face photon LED therapy mask to brighten, tighten and rejuvenate your skin. It comes in at under a hundred bucks and is also highly rated, so both these wrinkle removers are super affordable.
Find more Rejuven Skin 5-in-1 Ultra Skin Rejuvenator information and reviews here.
-
9. HydraskincarePro 3 Color LED Skin Therapy DevicePrice: $195.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Less calustaphobic that light masks
- Easy to use on other parts of your body in addition to your face
- Infrared lights boost collagen production
- Automatic shut-off after 30 minutes
- Not effective for everyone
- More expensive than many
- Lights are further from your skin than handheld units or masks
While many of the LED light therapy devices and masks don’t offer the skin-renewing benefits of infrared, the HydraskinPro does, which makes it an effective anti-aging solution, but you’ll note a significant difference in the price. It offers three options, red light therapy as well as blue or yellow light therapy.
It helps to reduce wrinkles, minimize scars, and fade dark spots and hyperpigmentation. The design of this unit also makes it unique because you can easily use it on areas in addition to your face such as hands, arms, etc. Choose red light therapy, or run a cycle that combines other light colors as well. While the red light targets wrinkles, blue light improves texture and yellow light works on scarring. Keep in mind, while you use this on your face, you’ll want to wear protective eyewear.
Used for 30 minutes each day, it will help rejuvenate the look of your skin, minimizing fine lines and minimizing scars and fading sun damage. It can also improve the skin on your neck and chest that is often a giveaway as to your age. This device automatically shuts off when your treatment time is finished so you don’t have to worry about overdoing it.
Find more HydraskincarePro 3 Color LED Skin Therapy Device information and reviews here.
-
10. Jan Marini Skin Research Transformation Face CreamPrice: $110.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Effectively moisturizes without feeling greasy
- Evens out skin tone
- A little goes a long way
- Doesn’t cause breakouts
- Pretty spendy
- Not as moisturizing as some
- Scent wasn’t appealing to some
This daily face cream goes way beyond simple hydration because it gives your skin a deep drink of patented growth factor, peptides and antioxidants, all of which help to heal and repair sun damage and minimize fine lines and wrinkles.
Transformation face cream utilizes ingredients specifically tailored to signal certain activities, including the rebuilding and repair of damaged cells, making it excellent for maintaining and augmenting the appearance of youthful, healthy skin. This face cream can also be used to help improve damaged or sensitive skin.
Lightly emollient, this cream is suitable for every skin type. It instantly absorbs into your skin so you can almost instantly feel the healing begin because it leaves your face with such a silky feel and refined-looking texture. With regular use, you’ll see smoother looking skin, as well as a visible decrease in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.
Another fantastic product to fight fine lines and wrinkles is Jan Marini Skin Research Bioglycolic Bioclear Face Cream with a combination of glycolic, salicylic and azelaic acids. I was literally blown away by how soft and luminous my skin became after using this cream. It’s especially helpful for those who have dark marks from breakouts.
Find more Jan Marini Skin Research Transformation Face Cream information and reviews here.
-
11. ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine CreamPrice: $108.80Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Feels smooth and soothing on the skin
- Tackles tough wrinkles, reducing depth noticeably
- Improves firmness and elasticity
- Good botanical ingredients
- Super darned expensive
- Might not be best for sensitive, acne prone skin
- Some reports of odd scent
This multi-benefit, anti-aging moisturizer is formulated to reduce the depth of wrinkles, and improve skin’s firmness after just 15 days of use. Sounds good, right? But what’s behind the bold promise is a formula designed to create lifting with boosted collagen support.
Enriched with marine algae patina pavonica, this cream combines the powers of gingko biloba and liposomes, to create lasting results that show due to increased cell renewal, more skin elasticity and firmness. Botanical extracts like mimosa and rose also help to tone and firm, and create a foundation for healthier skin.
Much research into marine collagen has shown many benefits when it comes to enhancing skin hydration and elasticity, per the experts, and its antioxidant properties are undisputed.
Find more ELEMIS Pro-Collagen Marine Cream information and reviews here.
-
12. Editor’s Choice: Peptide 21 Amino Acid Exfoliating Peel PadsPrice: $52.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- 20 Percent acid complex sloughs off dead skin cells
- Gentle compared to many
- Big jar lasts a long time
- Leaves skin brightened and tightened
- Can sting on application
- More expensive than many
- May cause redness and irritation
I’ll admit it. I’m a bit of a junkie when it comes to exfoliating pads, and these exfoliating pads from Peter Thomas Roth are my current beauty darlings. Whenever I wake up feeling like I look puffy and saggy, I’ll grab one of these pads, swipe it across my face and neck (avoiding the eyes, of course) and have a cup of coffee. Once I feel the tingle and then the liquid from the pad dries, I jump in the shower and wash it off, and my skin feels baby soft.
While the soft pillowy pads say you can use them every day, I wouldn’t recommend it because your skin will simply dry out too much. These peeling pads do a great job of minimizing discoloration and leaving your skin feeling firm, bright and shiny, and looking younger. They use alpha, beta and gamma exfoliators, peptide boosting amino acids, botanical extracts and anti-oxidants to do their work.
This big jar comes with 60 pads, which easily last several months. Vitamin enriched, with chamomile and green tea extracts, they have a 20 percent acid complex which definitely does the trick when it comes to sloughing off dead skin cells, gently and effectively.
Find more Peter Thomas Roth Un-Wrinkle Peel Pads information and reviews here.
-
13. Laboratoires Filorga Paris Time-Filler Absolute Wrinkles Correction CreamPrice: $89.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Hyaluronic acid formula plumps skin while maintaining hydration
- Exfoliates to leave skin extra smooth
- Targets and minimizes wrinkles
- Leaves skin looking noticeably younger
- Expensive compared to some
- Not effective for every user
- Scent is unpleasant to some
- Can cause breakouts
Filorga Time-Filler absolute wrinkle correction cream takes the best non-surgical, anti-aging expertise and combines it with skin-enhancing ingredients to create a skin corrector that we’re all searching for. This face cream for women counteracts existing wrinkles with a tripeptide formula that relaxes your skin, to reduce the appearance of wrinkles caused by sagging.
Using a powerful peptide, combined with NCTF, Filorga’s exclusive complex containing revitalizing and anti-aging ingredients, this popular face cream also fights dryness using encapsulated hyaluronic acid, which provides deeper moisture diffusion and a visible plumping effect. Hyaluronic acid draws moisture to the surface of your skin keeping it looking hydrated longer. It is well known for reducing the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles per the medical experts at Healthline.
This highly concentrated face cream also contains an exfoliating ingredient to visibly smooth your skin, and leave it looking soft, hydrated, and firm.
Find more Laboratoires Filorga Paris Time-Filler Absolute Wrinkles Correction Cream information and reviews here.
-
14. HydroPeptide Face Lift Advanced Ultra-Lift MoisturizerPros:
Cons:
- Not heavy or greasy
- Excellent for normal to oily skin types
- Leaves skin feeling super moisturized
- Antioxidant formula fights environmental damage
- Semi-spendy
- Not moisturizing enough for dry skin types
- Fresh citrusy scent
- May irritate sensitive skin
When a face cream calls itself “face lift,” you kind of have to try it out, especially if you’ve been coveting a little cosmetic surgery, but don’t have the budget. HydroPeptide’s super-hydrating face cream gets its kick from a powerful pack of peptides that work to reinforce your skin’s defenses, and keep it looking fresh and young.
With an anti-aging, antioxidant formula that fights environmental skin stressors like pollution, while your skin drinks in lightweight hydration that lasts. It helps to minimize age spots, and restore your skin’s firmness and health. It helps to prevent cell damage and collagen loss while relaxing crow’s feet and soothing irritation.
While it’s good for all skin types, aging skin and normal to oily skin report lots of benefits from regular use. With hyaluronic acid, shea butter, and jojoba oil, your skin will thank you for the love. HydroPeptide Power Lift Advanced Ultra-Rich Moisturizer is another anti-wrinkle option that quenches your thirsty dry skin with a big drink of moisture. Echinacea fights skin issues like eczema and psoriasis, and pineapple ceramides help to heal your natural skin barrier.
Find more HydroPeptide Face Lift Advanced Ultra-Lift Moisturizer information and reviews here.
-
15. DERMAdoctor Kakadu C Intensive Peel PadsPros:
Cons:
- Intense exfoliation without irritation
- Contains skin brightening vitamin C and healing vitamin E
- Features an exclusive calming complex to leave skin hydrated
- Pads are generously hydrated
- So expensive
- May cause breakouts
- Can be too harsh for some skin types
- May cause eye irritation
If you have dull dry skin, these peeling pads from DERMAdoctor could be your game changer. With seven sources of alpha hydroxy and beta hydroxy acids, as well as ferulic acid, these intensive skin treatments can reveal the amazingly smooth, clear, and bright skin you may not have seen for a while.
Formulated with Kakadu plums, these peeling pads are rich with skin-brightening vitamin C, and skin-repairing vitamin E. This super fruit extract also adds a wicked dose of antioxidants to protect your skin from free radical damage and premature aging according to this article from Nourished Life. It’s also anti-fungal and anti-inflammatory, making these pads perfect for those who struggle with acne even as their skin ages.
These pads also feature a skin-calming complex that leaves you feeling hydrated and looking luminous. Plus they’re gentle so they don’t leave skin red and irritated as some peels do. This box features 30 pre-moistened, individually wrapped pads, making them easy to grab one and go.
Given all the options to keep your skin looking young, (think creams, serums, toners, masks, and more) there are more awesome tools at your disposal to fight the signs of aging, and you can finally get your hands on them for home use.
Once the exclusive domain of dermatologists and aestheticians, these anti-aging creams and devices are pretty easy to use and deliver visible results.
How Do Wrinkle Removers Work?
Microdermabrasion machines, LED skin therapy devices and facial toning devices all do a yeoman's job of rejuvenating and returning your skin to a more youthful, healthy, and vibrant glow.
These face lifting devices can smooth, tone, and even sculpt. They can also help those prone to chronic acne, and its resulting scars, have smoother skin with fewer breakouts.
Let's break them down by category:
What is Red Light Therapy (RLT)?
This therapy uses low levels of red or near-infrared light to help heal tissues per WebMD. Red light therapy activates your mitochondria to make more energy to heal skin and muscles.
RLT is wildly popular right now as people look for treatments they can use at home while avoiding the exposure of others at salons, spas, and dermatologists offices. This therapy is getting solid reviews, but it's still in the experimental stages so we'd recommend you use at your own risk.
How Does Intense Pulse Light (IPL) Therapy Work?
This non-invasive therapy aims to reduce wrinkles using beams of light to reduce loose collagen and begin to rebuild the underlying collagen structure of your skin according to SpaBlack. The downside of this therapy is that IPL can be damaging to the eyes, making it difficult to target those crow's feet that might be your biggest concern.
IPL therapy may cause redness, and even a bit of stinging, somewhat like IPL laser hair removal devices. IPL devices come with specific instructions and a few cautions, especially about overuse.
Is Microdermabrasion Right for Me?
Think of this like a mini-sanding of your skin. These treatments use a mildly abrasive device to remove the thick and uneven outer layer of your skin according to PlasticSurgery.org. Once dry and dead skin cells are removed, these to reveal fresher skin beneath, reducing scarring and darks spots.
Be aware, overuse of these devices can actually damage delicate skin tissues. We feel they're less suitable for aging skin because as we age our skin gets thinner and is more prone to damage and irritation from these devices.
Are Anti-Wrinkle Creams Effective?
If you're looking for a face lift in a jar, the doctors at Mayo Clinic say you're probably not going to find it. That said, they do agree that moisturizing improves and plumps the look of your skin.
Peptides can help stimulate collagen production, which as you know by now is a big deal when it comes to elasticity and firmness. Antioxidants help protect your skin from UV and pollution caused free radical damage. Botanical extracts and hyaluronic acid can help to enhance your skin's moisture barrier.
And then there are those hydroxy acids that reduce fine lines and wrinkles by sloughing off dead skin cells and helping to generate new even skin.
We've looked at the best of them based on results, ease of use, and of course, price. But the bottom line is that, even if you invest in the most expensive of these home beauty aids, they'll still be more affordable than regular trips to your dermatologist or the spa.
