15 Best Wrinkle Removers: Your Easy Buying Guide

From red light therapy (RLT) and microdermabrasion to new formulations of face creams and peels , these are the products that can really make a difference.

But new technology is getting better, (just like we are) and now there are more ways to fight those fine lines and creases than ever before. There are an emerging group of wrinkle removers that target your skin at a cellular level, helping to restore both firmness and elasticity, along with building collagen and elastin. The result can mean clearer, and, most importantly, younger-looking skin.

When it comes to getting older, there’s nothing more obdurate than wrinkles. Everyone at some point will want to fight those face lines, along with the scars, ages spots, enlarged pores, and saggy skin and chins, all of which come along with living a full life.

Given all the options to keep your skin looking young, (think creams, serums, toners, masks, and more) there are more awesome tools at your disposal to fight the signs of aging, and you can finally get your hands on them for home use.

Once the exclusive domain of dermatologists and aestheticians, these anti-aging creams and devices are pretty easy to use and deliver visible results.

How Do Wrinkle Removers Work?

Microdermabrasion machines, LED skin therapy devices and facial toning devices all do a yeoman's job of rejuvenating and returning your skin to a more youthful, healthy, and vibrant glow.

These face lifting devices can smooth, tone, and even sculpt. They can also help those prone to chronic acne, and its resulting scars, have smoother skin with fewer breakouts.

Let's break them down by category:

What is Red Light Therapy (RLT)?

This therapy uses low levels of red or near-infrared light to help heal tissues per WebMD. Red light therapy activates your mitochondria to make more energy to heal skin and muscles.

RLT is wildly popular right now as people look for treatments they can use at home while avoiding the exposure of others at salons, spas, and dermatologists offices. This therapy is getting solid reviews, but it's still in the experimental stages so we'd recommend you use at your own risk.

How Does Intense Pulse Light (IPL) Therapy Work?

This non-invasive therapy aims to reduce wrinkles using beams of light to reduce loose collagen and begin to rebuild the underlying collagen structure of your skin according to SpaBlack. The downside of this therapy is that IPL can be damaging to the eyes, making it difficult to target those crow's feet that might be your biggest concern.

IPL therapy may cause redness, and even a bit of stinging, somewhat like IPL laser hair removal devices. IPL devices come with specific instructions and a few cautions, especially about overuse.

Is Microdermabrasion Right for Me?

Think of this like a mini-sanding of your skin. These treatments use a mildly abrasive device to remove the thick and uneven outer layer of your skin according to PlasticSurgery.org. Once dry and dead skin cells are removed, these to reveal fresher skin beneath, reducing scarring and darks spots.

Be aware, overuse of these devices can actually damage delicate skin tissues. We feel they're less suitable for aging skin because as we age our skin gets thinner and is more prone to damage and irritation from these devices.

Are Anti-Wrinkle Creams Effective?

If you're looking for a face lift in a jar, the doctors at Mayo Clinic say you're probably not going to find it. That said, they do agree that moisturizing improves and plumps the look of your skin.

Peptides can help stimulate collagen production, which as you know by now is a big deal when it comes to elasticity and firmness. Antioxidants help protect your skin from UV and pollution caused free radical damage. Botanical extracts and hyaluronic acid can help to enhance your skin's moisture barrier.

And then there are those hydroxy acids that reduce fine lines and wrinkles by sloughing off dead skin cells and helping to generate new even skin.

We've looked at the best of them based on results, ease of use, and of course, price. But the bottom line is that, even if you invest in the most expensive of these home beauty aids, they'll still be more affordable than regular trips to your dermatologist or the spa.

