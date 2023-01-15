These 9 Cheap Makeup Options Will Help You Save Money and Look Great

If you’re a beauty product junkie (like me), it takes no time at all to rack up the spending, which can definitely wreak havoc on your bank account. The solution? Less expensive options. But, cheap makeup brands don’t necessarily mean poor quality – you just need to be discerning. If this sounds overwhelming, don’t worry. We’ve done the research for you and come up with these awesome makeup picks for winter or any time of year.
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
1. Editor’s Pick: Physicians Formula Ultimate Butter Collection for Women Gift SetPrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Wonderfully creamy, buildable formula
- Versatile eyeshadows
- Wide variety of shades
- A bit bulky for traveling
- Shadows don't apply easily for some
- Colors without plastic over top can break
If you’re anything like me, you love a great deal packed with great products, and the Ultimate Butter Collection from Physicians Formula delivers just that. The cruelty and paraben-free five-piece, 58-shade makeup set includes:
- A luxurious bronzer that gives a gorgeous glow.
- A moisturizing blush with refined pearl and soft-focus pigments that brighten skin tone, smooth skin texture, and leave you with a beautiful glow.
- A lightweight, blendable highlighter with soft-focus pigments and refined pearls that takes just one swipe to give smoother skin, brighter tone, and highlighted finish.
- A moisturizing lip cream containing pro-vitamins and essential fatty acids that condition, soften, and nourish lips.
- Soft, creamy, luxurious eyeshadows that can be applied dry or wet.
Find more Physicians Formula Ultimate Butter Collection Set information and reviews here.
-
2. L’Oreal Paris Infallible Grip Mechanical Gel EyelinerPrice: $10.63Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very long-lasting
- Easy & smooth application, convenient sponge
- Bold, dramatic colors
- Can be tough to remove
- Some found it smudged upward after time
- Faded a bit for some
You don’t need to break the bank to make those eyes pop with this waterproof gel eyeliner from L’Oreal. It glides on super smooth and evenly, lasts for up to 36 hours without smudging or need for touchups, and leaves a nice matte finish. Plus, it’s opthalmologist-tested, non-irritating, and great for sensitive eyes
To use, apply liner in an even stroke or use the blending tip to fade out lines for a more dramatic effect. Comes in black, green, teal, blue, grey, and brown.
Find more L'Oreal Paris Infallible Grip Mechanical Gel Eyeliner information and reviews here.
-
3. Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Set and Refresh Mini SprayPrice: $21.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Makes makeup last all day
- Light, non-sticky texture
- Dewy, natural glow
- A little pricy for the amount (but works well)
- Might be shiny on some oily skin
- Small quantity
This refreshing, alcohol-free, dual-phase lightweight setting spray has two layers — the blue agave grip phase and the green cannabis glow phase — which mix together to activate. Then, the spray becomes invisible and weightless as it grips and sets makeup for up to 12 hours. Ideal for nearly any skin type, it not only hydrates the skin, but it’s also breathable and visibly delivers a radiant glow.
The lightly-scented spray contains blue agave extract to grip and set makeup, and hemp-derived cannabis seed extract, hyaluronic acid, aloe, and niacinamide to refresh, hydrate, and offer antioxidant benefits. Plus, the hemp-derived cannabis seed and moringa seed oils give another hydration boost to lock in moisture and give that dewy glow.
Find more Milk Makeup Hydro Grip Set and Refresh Mini Spray information and reviews here.
-
4. Meifen PHOERA Soft Matte Long Wear Liquid FoundationPrice: $14.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Flawless, matte, full coverage
- Won't settle, cake, or crease
- Creamy & light, not greasy or heavy
- Color matching was tough for some with fair skin
- Not enough color options for some
- May not be sweat-proof (but is waterproof)
Meifen’s PHOERA soft matte, long wear liquid foundation gives you easily blendable, full, beautiful coverage that lasts all day. Originally created for film & TV, the lightweight, waterproof formula not only hides blemishes, discoloration, wrinkles, and imperfections, but it does double duty at controlling oil and leaves you with a beautiful matte finish. Ideal for any skin type and time of day.
To use, shake well and apply a small dollop to the forehead, cheeks, nose, and chin. Blend outward (including to hairline and neck) in straight, not circular, strokes or gently tap with fingers or a damp makeup sponge. Do this until fully blended and add more product as needed.
Find more Meifen PHOERA Soft Matte Long Wear Liquid Foundation information and reviews here.
-
5. NYX PROFESSIONAL MAKEUP Plump Right Back Plumping Serum & Primer + Marshmellow Smoothing PrimerPrice: $28.78Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Helps skin look healthy & hydrated, even in dry climates
- Lightweight, yet grips and moisturizes well
- Makeup looks better and lasts longer
- Watery consistency
- Didn't plump enough for some
- Felt tacky to some
NYX’s Plump Right Back Plumping Serum & Primer + Marshmellow Smoothing Primer is a great little set that delivers tons of value and improved skin. Its marshmallow primer smoothes, hydrates, softens, and evens-out skin tone, all while reducing the look of fine lines and wrinkles by adding a soft finish. You’ll get double-duty action from the electrolyte-infused plumping serum & face primer, which is super lightweight and long-lasting. Both products are made cruelty-free and will help your makeup stay put for longer, leaving you looking energized, healthy, and fresh without an unflattering, oily shine.
Find more NYX Plump Right Back + Marshmellow Smoothing Primer information and reviews here.
-
6. e.l.f. Cosmetics Lash Beats Mascara & Lash Serum BundlePrice: $12.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great value
- Some saw lash growth in just days
- Super conditioning
- Inconsistent results
- Some didn't see obvious growth
- Might take time to see change
With e.l.f. Cosmetics’ Lash Beats Mascara & Lash Serum Bundle, you get not one but two awesome products to look after your brows and lashes. The mascara separates, defines, thickens, and lengthens with its narrow brush especially designed to achieve this naturally, with zero clumps. The lash & brow serum conditions, nourishes, and enhances to make your lashes and brows look healthier, longer, and thicker. It takes just two swipes daily. And the best part is all ingredients are vegan, leaping bunny certified, and cruelty-free.
Find more e.l.f. Cosmetics Lash Beats Mascara & Lash Serum information and reviews here.
-
7. Maybelline New York SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid LipstickPrice: $7.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very long-lasting, won't wear off or smudge
- Many gorgeous color options
- Easy to apply
- Can be drying
- May need vaseline or lipstick remover to remove
- Can cake depending what you eat & drink
You don’t need to spend much to get gorgeous lips and, really, who doesn’t want those? The Maybelline New York SuperStay Matte Ink Liquid Lipstick is super long-lasting, highly pigmented, and non-transferable. It leaves lips looking beautiful all day long (up to 16 hours, in fact). It comes in 36 rich shades including nude, classic red, and bright hues.
The angled, arrow applicator means a smoother, more defined, and precise application.
Find more Maybelline New York Super Stay Matte Ink information and reviews here.
-
8. PYT Beauty Defining Eyebrow PencilPrice: $16.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lasts all day
- Very natural looking
- Matches hair colors well
- Hard material can be tough to use
- Delicate
- Not waterproof
This retractable eyebrow pencil from PYT Beauty defines, sculpts, and fills brows to make them pop. It’s super easy to use, with a smooth, matte formula and precise tip with hidden sharpener that effortlessly helps you create natural-looking, hair-like strokes. The pencil comes with an attached spoolie brush to tame and style loose strands, and you can choose from 5 colors, ideal for all hair colors.
PYT prides itself on its 100% hypoallergenic, vegan, cruelty-free, and Leaping Bunny Certified products, made without parabens, sulfates, phthalates, silicones, and other harsh chemicals.
Find more PYT Beauty Defining Eyebrow Pencil information and reviews here.
-
9. REVLON Super Lustrous Glass Shine LipstickPrice: $6.41Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Great lip gloss alternative
- Amazing, dramatic colors
- Applies & removes very easily
- Colors may be slightly off from photo
- Packaging can be tough to remove
- Can smear/bleed a bit
If you’re a fan of that super luxe, glass shine effect for lips but you’re on a budget – look no further. Revlon’s 3-pack of its Super Lustrous Glass Shine Lipstick is an amazing value and will last you ages.
The formula contains a blend of low-melting point waxes that instantly make the moisturizing lipstick melt onto your lips. It contains peptides, hyaluronic acid, aloe, and rose quartz that help to soothe, nourish, plump, and smooth your lips into a gorgeous, shiny finish without stickiness or tackiness as lip gloss can sometimes have. Comes in 25 gorgeous shades (including clear).
Find more REVLON Super Lustrous Glass Shine Lipstick information and reviews here.
Is Cheap Makeup Poor Quality?
Less expensive makeup doesn't necessarily mean poorer quality than more expensive makeup. If the ingredients agree with your skin and you like how the product makes you look and feel, a cheaper product can be ideal. Everyone is different, so this will vary by product for each person.
Is Expensive Makeup Better Quality?
More expensive products aren't necessarily better quality than cheaper makeup. Sometimes, a higher price is a reflection of other factors like brand prestige or luxurious packaging.
What Are The Best Cheap Makeup Brands?
Many brands make great cheaper beauty products, including Maybelline, NYX, Revlon, and e.l.f., among others.
Is Cheap Makeup Bad?
Makeup is not bad just because it's cheap. Just like with any other type of product, some cheaper options and some more expensive options will be better or worse, depending on the ingredients used and the needs of who's using it. When it comes to makeup, people experience sensitivities or reactions to both expensive and cheap products.