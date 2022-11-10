11 Christmas Makeup Looks to Make a Grand Entrance With

The Silk Canvas primer from Tatcha is a velvety-silk powder balm that glides on easily and provides smooth protection over your skin to help makeup apply well and stay put for longer. With this super nourishing primer and its silk extracts – ideal for face, lips, and eyes – your skin will feel nourished, your pores will look smaller, and your imperfections, shine, and fine lines will vanish. The lightweight formula is oil-free, minimizes pores, and protects skin from pollutants and environmental stressors. And the great part is it’s the perfect base to keep your holiday makeup in place all night long.

What might be the best part about a Tatcha purchase, though, is the fact that each purchase supports education equality to keep girls in school through the Girl’s Education Program in Asia and Africa, and the US’ Room to Read’s U.S. Literacy Initiative.