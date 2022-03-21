7 Best Facial Steamers: Which Is Right for You?

A facial steamer can moisturize your skin while encouraging serums and creams to penetrate deeper. The best facial steamer will give you a luxurious spa experience at home.
Home facial steamers also make an amazing gift. (For more self-care ideas, check out our guide to gifts for women in their 20s.)
1. EDITOR’S CHOICE: Pure Daily Care Nano Ionic Facial SteamerPrice: $39.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Nano-ionic steam penetrates deeper
- Large tank provides steam for 30 minutes straight
- Quiet operation
- Can also steam towels or humidify room
- No timer on the towel steaming function
- Steam may be too hot for some
- Some users may wish for stonger steam function
The Pure Daily Care Nano Ionic Facial Steamer is incredibly popular because it’s an affordable unit with nano ionic steam. (Nano steam particles with negatively charged ionic particles can penetrate the skin ten times deeper than regular steam.) It’s definitely a face steamer Amazon customers rave about.
And if you want to practice facial steaming with optimal results for the best price, this may be the best facial steamer for you. The extra-large tank allows for 30 minutes of continual steaming. It also operates silently, so it’s perfect if you’re looking for that zen-like facial experience at home.
This is a 3-in-1 unit: Not only does it operate as a face steamer, but you can also set it to humidify your room. You can even use the chamber to steam a towel, for another luxurious spa experience: a hot, freshly steamed towel to place on your forehead.
You could even place hot stones in the steamer chamber, if you’re really big on spa-quality self-care. That’s why this is one of the best wellness products available right now.
Find more Pure Daily Care Nano Ionic Facial Steamer information and reviews here.
2. Dr. Dennis Gross Pro Facial SteamerPrice: $149.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Eqivalent to a spa session in as little as nine minutes
- Produced by a board-certified dermatologist beloved by skincare gurus
- Wide nozzle
- Doesn't operate for as long as some other steamers
- Not "ionic" particles
- Very expensive
The Dr. Dennis Gross Pro Facial Steamer stands out because it’s made and endorsed by Dr. Dennis Gross, a board-certified dermatologist whose products have gained immense popularity among skincare acolytes.
This skincare brand has gained a cult-like following for their Alpha Beta Daily Peel pads, with help exfoliate and fight the signs of aging with a simple one-two swipe across the face. So acolytes of the brand may choose to purchase their home face steamer from Dr. Dennis Gross as well. They’ll probably appreciate the sleek, stylish design as well as the micro-fine mist, which gives skin the soothed, moisturized look of a facial in just nine minutes.
And sure, it seems expensive, but consider the price of the Dr. Dennis Gross DRx SpectraLite Dpl FaceWare Pro.
If you’re considering these types of investments in your skincare (aka “skinvestments”), you could also consider investing in some “inside-out” skincare, like embracing an anti-inflammatory diet or experimenting with using CBD oil for acne.
Find more Dr. Dennis Gross Pro Facial Steamer information and reviews here.
-
3. OKACHI GLIYA Professional Warm Mist Nano Ionic Facial SteamerPrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Highly rated by users
- Compact design includes a mirror on top
- Larger water vessel than some
- Creates consistent 104 degree steam
- More expensive than some
- Must use distilled water for optimum performance
- Not suited for dry or sensitive skin
- Some shelf life issues reported
An intelligent steaming balance system is behind the popularity of this facial steamer because it will automatically keep the steam at a relaxing and pleasant 104 degrees Fahrenheit during your treatment. Using the most advanced nano-technology, the ceramic heating element turns water into micro-fine particles, disinfected by an internal UV Light.
With an 80ml water vessel, this steamer gives you slightly longer treatment times than some others. And longer steaming means better moisturizing, and cleaner, clearer pores. The easy-to-understand microcomputer touch panel means the steamer is simple to operate, or you can control the on and off function by simply shutting the attached mirror lid on top.
As with most steamers, this unit is helpful in clearing up acne, moisturizing your skin, and giving your complexion an overall boost, and is a relaxing way to pamper yourself, while doing something healthy.
Want to know even more about the benefits of steam for your face? This article gives a nice breakdown.
Find more OKACHI GLIYA Professional Warm Mist Nano Ionic Facial Steamer information and reviews here.
-
4. Conair Facial Sauna SystemPrice: $37.66Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rated 3.7 out of five stars by purchasers
- Very reasonably priced
- Helps to alleviate stuffy nose and congestion
- Leaves skin feeling super moisturized
- May cause burns if used improperly
- Steam volume is less than some users prefer
- Can feel too hot for some
- Plastic face shield less ergonomic than some models
It’s easier than ever to give yourself a relaxing and rejuvenating facial at home with this Conair facial spa. It gently steams open clogged pores and rejuvenates your skin. A narrow sinus cone helps clear nasal and sinus passages. It’s super easy to use with a timer, automatic shut-off and a water cylinder for accurate filling.
This face steamer comes complete with dual facial sauna cones: the wide facial steamer and a narrow sinus cone. The Conair facial tool includes a gentle exfoliating brush, along with a sponge for applying moisturizer, making this a complete facial system. The timer allows you to customize the length of your facial or nasal treatments.
The large cone is 6.75 inches wide and has a flared, open side to accommodate your face, chin, and neck for cleansing. The small cone is 3.5 inches wide, so steam is directed into the nose, where it can be breathed in during allergy and cold season.
Find more Conair Facial Sauna System information and reviews here.
-
5. Panasonic EH-SA31VP Spa-Quality Facial SteamerPrice: $180.65Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Rated four out of five stars by purchasers
- Compact unit fits well into small spaces
- Delivers lots of steam almost immediately
- Great for skin and sinuses
- Expensive
- Steam can smell funny to some
- Some reports of water containers cracking
- Some Panasonic customer service complaints reported
The compact Panasonic Facial Steamer with nano ionic steam makes it super simple to enjoy beautifying, spa-like facial sauna treatments at home. With a simple push of a button, this face steamer generates warm, soothing waves of ionic steam particles.
These particles are 4,000 times finer than ordinary steam particles, so they more effectively penetrate and moisturize the skin. In just six minutes, the deep-cleaning nano-steam helps to relax and soften your skin, while purging makeup, dirt, and other impurities from your pores.
Purifying moisture can be a great part of your regular skincare regimen to thoroughly cleanse facial skin for easier makeup application. This best facial steamer also works great at the end of the day to cleanse off the makeup, dirt, and oils that build up, leaving you with a soothed and refreshed complexion.
Since the steam is especially relaxing, a treatment right before bed will likely have you resting better, too. Steaming at night is the perfect time for a treatment, because your skin does most of its healing and regeneration while you sleep. And, because this unit is so compact, it won’t take up a ton of room on your counter or nightstand.
Find more Panasonic EH-SA31VP Spa-Quality Facial Steamer information and reviews here.
-
6. Kingdom Cares Nano Ionic Hot Mist Moisturizing Facial SteamerPrice: $74.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Nano-ionic steam penetrates skin more effectively
- Hydrating hair can prevent breakage and split ends
- Shuts off automatically when no water in tank
- Nozzle can get very hot
- Steam temperature may be too hot for some
- Could emit hot water on some users
The Kingdom Cares Hot Mist Facial Steamer delivers nano-ionic steam to effectively moisturize your face OR your hair and scalp. So if you want a versatile face steamer that can be easily adapted to help with hair or scalp care, this is the best facial steamer for you.
And as everyone knows, “scalp care” is the new skincare. So if you’ve been checking out new treatments for this often-overlooked part of your body, you could benefit from this steamer, which comes with an attachment to release steam above your tresses.
The unit produces micro-fine nano steam, which, combined with ionic water particles, can be up to ten times more effective in penetrating your skin. Steaming is an effective way to soften the skin’s cuticle, unclog pores and improve your skin’s absorbency.
With repeated use, you will likely see a reduction in blackheads and breakouts, while also improving your skin’s circulation and cell vitality. This machine is easy and safe to use. The intelligent temperature control will prevent the steamer from running dry and burning.
Find more Kingdom Cares Nano Ionic Hot Mist Moisturizing Facial Steamer information and reviews here.
-
7. KINGA Nano Ionic Facial SteamerPrice: $26.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very high steam volume
- Provides fast, full steam in under 30 seconds
- Super effective for acne prone skin
- Cannot be used with aromatherapy oils
- Some water tank malfunctions reported
- No facial shield to direct steam
- Not as durable as some
We all know that hot steam effectively helps to open the pores, cleansing your skin and leaving it ready to fully absorb the nutrients from your favorite creams and moisturizers. The KINGA Nano Ionic Facial Steamer instantly evaporates water into a fine consistent mist stream for your face.
With a full tank of distilled water, this unit will provide eight to ten minutes worth of pure, hydrating, and cleansing moisture. Larger than many other facial steamers, it utilizes an advanced, yet highly miniaturized, Positive Thermal Coefficient (PTC) ceramic heating element that instantly vaporizes clean water to produce visibly strong steam.
Find more KINGA Nano Ionic Facial Steamer information and reviews here.
Whether it's the time of year when you're stuck inside, or you're out in the hot sun and spending time poolside or lakeside, a facial steamer can be your skin's best friend. When it's cold, you're likely buffeted by harsh winter winds that can dry your skin. In summer, you might need to clean pores of pool chemicals and sunscreen.
A facial steamer, or facial sauna, has lots of great benefits. These steam machines can deeply cleanse your skin, removing impurities, opening blocked pores, and minimizing blackheads. But they also possess some healing powers for those of you with acne-prone skin. Used in conjunction with a facial cleansing brush, they can be especially beneficial for acne suppression.
In addition, that steam, whether cool or warm, using nano-ionic mist particles or not, helps increase circulation, aids in sloughing off dead skin cells, and frankly, feels a little like heaven when you're cold and parched, or have a stuffy head and sinuses.
All of our picks in this article are distinctly for home use. There are many reasonably priced professional, spa-quality face steamers that you might also consider for home use, if you have the desire, expertise and most importantly, the cash, and room to store them.
Let's look at the most popular, highly-rated models, and don't forget, any one of these great machines would make a pretty perfect gift for someone you love. It's simple to find an awesome facial steamer with this easy buying guide.
Most facial steamers recommend using only distilled water to fill their reservoirs. Distilled water ensures that you're not getting any bacteria in your steam, and it also helps to eliminate chemical buildup that might occur when using regular tap water. Some steamers feature UV lighting inside to ensure your steam is crystal clean.
A few steamers even allow for the use of aromatherapy, which can be especially helpful when it comes to deep relaxation. Essential oils can also be terrific at clearing clogged sinuses, relieving headaches and enhancing your focus and cognition.
Many of the steamers we've reviewed here actually feature steam concentrators specifically to tackle dry sinuses, allergies and chronic runny noses. Used in conjunction with home air purifiers, you can breathe easier, sleep better and wake up without those darned puffy eyes.
As an added bonus, these sorts of home facials maximize the impact of your favorite eye and face creams, moisturizers and serums, because your skin literally opens up and accepts all their nutrients much more efficiently. With as much as you spend on them, who wouldn't want their full benefit?
If you grew up with the old tradition of holding your face over a steaming pot of water with a towel over your head, you can kiss those days goodbye. Today's facial steamers are portable, easy to use and small enough to fit into even the most cramped bathroom cabinet or closet. And they have tons of benefits for your skin, according to the experts at Healthline.
You can use them as mini-humidifiers, or prop them on your nightstand for a quick way to relax just before bed. Plus, you have far less chance of getting burned by hot water, as most of these machines carefully regulate temperatures, and the best of them shut off automatically when they run dry.
Disclaimer: Heavy Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program and other affiliate advertising programs and may receive a commission if you purchase a product via a link on this page.