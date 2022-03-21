7 Best Facial Steamers: Which Is Right for You?

Home facial steamers also make an amazing gift. (For more self-care ideas, check out our guide to gifts for women in their 20s .)

A facial steamer can moisturize your skin while encouraging serums and creams to penetrate deeper. The best facial steamer will give you a luxurious spa experience at home.

Whether it's the time of year when you're stuck inside, or you're out in the hot sun and spending time poolside or lakeside, a facial steamer can be your skin's best friend. When it's cold, you're likely buffeted by harsh winter winds that can dry your skin. In summer, you might need to clean pores of pool chemicals and sunscreen.

A facial steamer, or facial sauna, has lots of great benefits. These steam machines can deeply cleanse your skin, removing impurities, opening blocked pores, and minimizing blackheads. But they also possess some healing powers for those of you with acne-prone skin. Used in conjunction with a facial cleansing brush, they can be especially beneficial for acne suppression.

In addition, that steam, whether cool or warm, using nano-ionic mist particles or not, helps increase circulation, aids in sloughing off dead skin cells, and frankly, feels a little like heaven when you're cold and parched, or have a stuffy head and sinuses.

All of our picks in this article are distinctly for home use. There are many reasonably priced professional, spa-quality face steamers that you might also consider for home use, if you have the desire, expertise and most importantly, the cash, and room to store them.

Let's look at the most popular, highly-rated models, and don't forget, any one of these great machines would make a pretty perfect gift for someone you love. It's simple to find an awesome facial steamer with this easy buying guide.

Most facial steamers recommend using only distilled water to fill their reservoirs. Distilled water ensures that you're not getting any bacteria in your steam, and it also helps to eliminate chemical buildup that might occur when using regular tap water. Some steamers feature UV lighting inside to ensure your steam is crystal clean.

A few steamers even allow for the use of aromatherapy, which can be especially helpful when it comes to deep relaxation. Essential oils can also be terrific at clearing clogged sinuses, relieving headaches and enhancing your focus and cognition.

Many of the steamers we've reviewed here actually feature steam concentrators specifically to tackle dry sinuses, allergies and chronic runny noses. Used in conjunction with home air purifiers, you can breathe easier, sleep better and wake up without those darned puffy eyes.

As an added bonus, these sorts of home facials maximize the impact of your favorite eye and face creams, moisturizers and serums, because your skin literally opens up and accepts all their nutrients much more efficiently. With as much as you spend on them, who wouldn't want their full benefit?

If you grew up with the old tradition of holding your face over a steaming pot of water with a towel over your head, you can kiss those days goodbye. Today's facial steamers are portable, easy to use and small enough to fit into even the most cramped bathroom cabinet or closet. And they have tons of benefits for your skin, according to the experts at Healthline.

You can use them as mini-humidifiers, or prop them on your nightstand for a quick way to relax just before bed. Plus, you have far less chance of getting burned by hot water, as most of these machines carefully regulate temperatures, and the best of them shut off automatically when they run dry.