These 12 Glam Makeup Gems Will Have You Holiday Ready

If you’re anything like me, you love a good powder for the shine control it offers oily skin. But, when you need full coverage (especially for a big night out like Zoey Deutch’s and Phoebe Dynevor’s when they wore this to the Albie Awards), it’s certainly not the first item in your kit that comes to mind.

I can almost guarantee that will change when you try Airbrush Brightening Flawless Finish micro-pressed powder from Charlotte Tilbury. It’s designed to smooth out the complexion, hide imperfections, blur lines, and lift the skin to make you look younger and feel your best. Use it as an under-eye brightener to reduce the look of dark circles (I’ve struggled with these and trust me, it works), or apply it to your facial high points to brighten and smooth your whole complexion. The formula contains hyaluronic acid, vegan collagen, and golden vitamin C.