Best Hair Care for Men: The Top 7

Whether your hair is short, long, coarse, fine, thinning, damaged, or anything else under the sun, taking care of it is a must. This doesn’t have to mean endless hours in front of the mirror, but just a bit of regular TLC (which applies to your skin, too!) And this is super easy to manage with products that offer the best hair care for men. Take a look at our favorites.
1. Editor's Choice: hims Thick Fix Shampoo and Conditioner Set for Men
Cons:
- Hair feels and looks fuller, thicker & softer
- Great value
- Lathers well & smells nice
- On the smaller side
- May not moisturize as well as others
- Some found the conditioner watery
The hims Thick Fix shampoo and conditioner set for men is formulated with dermatologists and is ideal for dry or damaged hair that needs a little love. The cruelty-free formulas are free of parabens, sulfate, silicone, and phthalates. They thicken, volumize, hydrate, moisturize, and reduce shedding, plus are safe for color-treated hair.
Thanks to saw palmetto and other thickening ingredients, the eucalyptus-scented shampoo is designed to clean hair follicles, rinse off oils, cleanse the scalp, and give you healthier, fuller hair, while the conditioner contains argan, sunflower seed, and coconut oils, along with nicotinamide and an amino acid blend, to boost moisture as it stimulates, strengthens and repairs hair.
Find more hims Thick Fix Shampoo and Conditioner Set for Men information and reviews here.
2. Elevate Hair Growth Oil
Cons:
- Effective at thickening and replenishing hair
- Scent-free and gentle
- Not oily, leaves no residue
- Some found it too watery
- Dropper doesn't hold much at once
- May take time to see drastic change
Sick of bald spots or thin hair? Try Elevate Hair Growth Oil, a serum that promotes hair growth thanks to biotin, ginseng extract, and a clinically proven, dermatologist-recommended 5% minoxidil formula, along with vitamins, antioxidants, and nutrients that encourage faster and stronger hair growth.
The fast-absorbing serum helps to strengthen, rejuvenate, revitalize, protect, and stimulate the growth of hair follicles, along with restoring natural scalp oils, giving you thicker, fuller, healthier hair. All ingredients are safe, gentle, and free of toxins, sulfates, and parabens.
Use after washing or rinsing by massaging 2-4 drops (about a quarter-sized amount) to slightly damp hair and scalp. Work from root to tip with fingertips, until the product is fully absorbed. Can also mix with shampoo before washing hair.
Find more Elevate Hair Growth Oil information and reviews here.
3. Sebastian Dark Oil
Cons:
- Lightweight, won't weigh hair down
- Gives easy, long-lasting style
- Non-greasy & great-smelling
- Pricey
- Some hair types may need additional products
- May feel a bit sticky
Dark Oil from Sebastian is a super lightweight styling oil that nourishes and replenishes the hair from the inside out, leaving the cuticle and resulting hair smooth, soft, more voluminous, and textured for easy styling, and finished with weightless shine.
Made with a lovely combination of natural oils that give the product its amazing scent – including cedarwood, argan, and sandalwood – Dark Oil uses DiffusX technology, which causes it to disappear into the hair and be evenly distributed with zero residue left behind.
To use, add 1-2 pumps to dry or damp hair, massage throughout the mid-lengths and ends, and then style. You can also mix the oil with other styling products to achieve different looks.
4. Hanz de Fuko Claymation Mens Hair Styling Clay
Cons:
- Style lasts without looking greasy or heavy
- Nice light scent & matte finish
- Keeps hair lifted and defined, not flat
- Hold not strong enough for some
- Product feels heavy (but not in hair)
- Too hard/tough to work with for some
If you’re looking for a low-maintenance, versatile, defining, or slightly volumizing styling product that you don’t need to worry about or re-touch throughout the day, clay is for you.
Claymation, the best-selling, cruelty-free men’s styling clay from Hanz de Fuko, does an excellent job of reshaping, texturizing, and styling hair. Ideal for any hair type, it’s pliable with a high, firm hold and shine-free finish that lasts for hours. As well, the easy-to-apply formula rinses easily and cleanly and contains a natural scent thanks to botanical ingredients that strengthen and moisturize the hair. You’ll see no oil buildup, plus new follicle growth that prevents hair loss.
Find more Hanz de Fuko Claymation Mens Hair Styling Clay information and reviews here.
-
5. Dove Men+Care 2 in 1 Shampoo and Conditioner
Cons:
- Very conditioning and softens hair
- Great value
- Also works well as a body wash
- Scent isn't masculine (is fresh & clean)
- Doesn't detangle well
- Hair is dry on rinsing (hydrated when dry)
If you’d love to thicken your fine, thinning hair, give Dove Men+Care Youthfull Revitalize 2-in-1 Shampoo and Conditioner a shot. It cleanses and conditions in one quick step, using bamboo extract and biotin to strengthen and invigorate the hair, make it more resilient, and give it a fuller, healthier appearance. This value pack of three is a fantastic deal, too.
Use as often as needed by massaging generously into wet hair. Lather and rinse.
Find more Dove Men+Care 2 in 1 Shampoo and Conditioner information and reviews here.
-
6. The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Serum for Hair Density
Cons:
- Many saw new hair within weeks
- Cleans scalp well & prevents breakage
- Unscented
- May take time to see results
- Slower-absorbing
- Some only saw thicker, not more, hair
Ideal for all hair types, The Ordinary’s Multi-Peptide Serum for Hair Density is a super lightweight serum that delivers healthier, fuller, denser, and thicker hair. Free of alcohol and silicone, the cruelty-free, concentrated, leave-in, water-based formula supports a healthy scalp and hair with high-solubility caffeine, plant-based extracts like wood, root, flower, and leaf, and several peptide technologies.
Find more The Ordinary Multi-Peptide Serum for Hair Density information and reviews here.
-
7. American Crew Firm Hold Styling Gel
Cons:
- Strong, long-lasting hold
- Very easy to use
- Lightweight & smells great
- May be drying
- Could weigh coarse or long hair down
- Some didn't see desired results
This firm-hold, alcohol-free styling gel from American Crew offers super high hold and shine, prevents flaking, and won’t dry out your scalp and hair. Plus, it’s incredibly easy and quick to distribute the product throughout your hair and end up with just the style you’re after, which will last you for hours. Low-maintenance and simple.
To use, work through towel-dried hair from the scalp to the ends. Push hair into place as desired, and don’t touch throughout the day to keep it there.
Find more American Crew Firm Hold Styling Gel information and reviews here.
What Is The Best Hair Care For Men?
Like anyone else, men have different hair types and preferences that require different types of products. The best hair care means the right shampoo, conditioner, and styling products for each person's needs and preferences.
What Are The Best Hair Products For Men?
There are many great hair products for men that target different things, like volume or fullness for thinning, flat hair, texture for straight hair, or hold for long-lasting style. Check out oils, gels, clays, and more from brands like Hanz de Fuko, Sebastian, and hims.
How Can Men Take Care of Their Hair?
Here are some handy hair care for men tips:
- Don't overwash your hair (try every other day or less often. If your hair is oily at first, it should adjust over time.
- Pat hair dry rather than rubbing intensely.
- Use shampoo on dry hair to remove wax.
- Avoid chlorine and blow dryers or heat when possible.
- Find balance between style and not overdoing it on product.
- Don't wear tight hats or caps.