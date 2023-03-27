Best Hair Care for Men: The Top 7

The hims Thick Fix shampoo and conditioner set for men is formulated with dermatologists and is ideal for dry or damaged hair that needs a little love. The cruelty-free formulas are free of parabens, sulfate, silicone, and phthalates. They thicken, volumize, hydrate, moisturize, and reduce shedding, plus are safe for color-treated hair.

Thanks to saw palmetto and other thickening ingredients, the eucalyptus-scented shampoo is designed to clean hair follicles, rinse off oils, cleanse the scalp, and give you healthier, fuller hair, while the conditioner contains argan, sunflower seed, and coconut oils, along with nicotinamide and an amino acid blend, to boost moisture as it stimulates, strengthens and repairs hair.