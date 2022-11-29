Want Gorgeous Holiday Hairdos? Try These 12 Products & Tools

Hair can truly transform into a work of art – with so many directions to take it, styling is like a blank canvas just waiting for your creativity. This season, holiday hairdos are no different, just like their Christmas makeup look and holiday outfit counterparts. The key is having the right tools and products. And we’re here to help with this guide to some top picks to get you holiday ready.
1. OUAI Fine Shampoo + Conditioner SetPrice: $60.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Moisturizes without oiliness or weight
- Shampoo removes buildup and lathers nicely
- Conditioner hydrates and rinses clean
- Scent isn't for everyone
- Some found it drying
- Pricey
OUAI’s Fine Shampoo + Conditioner Set is perfect if you’re looking for something that easily cleans hair, gives body without weight, and removes that awful frizz. Color-safe, gentle, and free of sulfates, it contains keratin to strengthen, chia seed to moisturize, and biotin to nourish. The shampoo gives fine hair the boost and volume it needs, and the conditioner hydrates, lifts, and strengthens, too. Plus, you’ll love the unique, long-lasting scent of Turkish rose, Italian lemon, white musk, and jasmine sambac.
Find more OUAI Fine Shampoo + Conditioner Set information and reviews here.
-
2. Foxybae I Want It All Holiday Gift SetPrice: $149.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Spray keeps hair healthy & smells nice
- Tools are easy to use
- Gives smooth, conditioned hair
- Packaging may seem excessive
- Spray may feel sticky on dry hair
- Tools don't feel as high-end as others
The I Want It All holiday gift set from FoxyBae comes with every styling tool you’ll possibly need for great hair days, plus a biotin heat protectant spray, safe for all hair types. It heals and protects damaged hair from all the heat these tools put it through, plus humidity and sun damage.
- The Baby Blush 1″ Flat Iron is made from ceramic, tourmaline, and nano titanium, and it easily glides through your hair without pulling or causing static. I personally love this tool because it’s light, easy to use, and gives me soft, straight hair. Or, if you’re going for curls instead, the Baby Blush tourmaline 32mm Curling Wand has 5 handy heat settings ranging from 250ºF to 430ºF and heats up fast and evenly.
- The Baby Blush Blowout Brush is my personal fave since it gives volume while drying to save me time. The brush is made from boar and nylon bristles, ceramic tourmaline ionic technology, and infrared properties that help to heat evenly, detangle, lock in moisture, reduce frizz, and give straighter, smoother hair.
Find more Foxybae information and reviews here.
-
3. Kerastase Curl Manifesto Fundamental Day Cream Leave-In TreatmentPrice: $33.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Reduces frizz while giving curl and lift
- Softens and gives curls a natural look
- Ideal as a drying cream when not using heat
- Too heavy a product for some
- Scent isn't for everyone
- Effectiveness can vary by hair type
When I tried this leave-in treatment from Kerastase, I found it wasn’t stiff or sticky, has a really nice scent, and a little goes a long way. The best part? Thanks in part to ceramide and manuka honey, it’s designed to condition and soften hair, lock in smoothness, and give you defined, light, strong and bouncy curls with zero tangles. You’ll enjoy heat protection when styling and less frizz overall.
While this product didn’t give my heavy hair the most amazing curls, it’s designed to be used in conjunction with complementary Curl Manifesto products, like the Huile Sublime Repair Hair Oil. So, if you’re wanting the lowest-maintenance, an all-in-one curl solution or have thick, heavy hair, you might want to move on – otherwise, this is a great one to try!
Find more Kerastase Curl Manifesto Fundamental Day Cream information and reviews here.
-
4. Olaplex Hair Repair Treatment KitPrice: $60.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Improves hair's texture quickly
- Gives stronger, smoother, healthier hair
- Great value
- Not ideal for sensitive skin/scalp
- Can be drying for some
- May not totally remove frizzies
Restore your damaged hair to a gorgeous, holiday shine and strength with this intensive repair treatment kit from Olaplex. Ideal for any hair type and texture, it includes:
- Full-sized Nº.0 Intensive Bond Building Treatment
- Full-sized Nº.3 Hair Perfector™
- Travel-sized Nº.4 Bond Maintenance® Shampoo
- Travel-sized Nº.5 Bond Maintenance Conditioner
The cruelty-free, PH-balanced, vegan treatments are nourishing, hydrating, and strengthening as they reduce breakage and repair damage. Plus, they’re free of DEA, aldehydes, formaldehyde, parabens, phosphate, phthalates, and sulfates.
Find more Olaplex Hair Repair Treatment Kit information and reviews here.
-
5. Laifen Swift Hair DryerPrice: $199.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Powerful, quiet, and fast-drying
- Beautiful, sturdy, easy-to-use design
- Protects hair and makes it shine
- Cord could be longer
- Size isn't ideal for travel
- Didn't smooth well on some curly hair
The Laifen Swift hair dryer is technology for style at its best. It uses a brushless motor for high-speed drying power yet is gentle on the hair. The dryer lasts for 1,000 hours, or many years of use, and comes with a thermo sensor temperature monitor to prevent heat damage and keep your hair healthy.
The dryer has 3 adjustable heat settings, a cool shot setting, and the ability to automatically alternate between the two. It’s designed ionically to reduce static and frizz and enhance your hair’s natural shine.
Find more Laifen Swift Hair Dryer information and reviews here.
-
6. John Masters Organics Conditioner for Fine Hair with Rosemary & PeppermintPrice: $26.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Natural ingredients that won't weigh hair down
- Gives lightweight volume and body
- Leaves hair hydrated and smooth
- Scent may not be for everyone (very minty)
- Comes out thick
- Didn't perform as expected for some
If your fine, limp hair needs some life and weight put back into it, give John Masters Organics Conditioner for Fine Hair with Rosemary & Peppermint a try. I did, and it’s pretty great. Not only does it feel super lightweight and leave my hair feeling smooth and soft and easier to work with, but it’s chock-full of invigorating, organic ingredients that really pull their weight:
- Rosemary oil extract detoxifies and creates volume
- Rosemary leaf oil and extract soothes and purifies
- Peppermint oil removes buildup, helps with circulation, and tingles and refreshes
- Sea buckthrone oil and rice extract hydrate, retain moisture, and strengthen hair
Find more John Masters Organics Conditioner for Fine Hair information and reviews here.
-
7. Bumble and bumble Surf SprayPros:
Cons:
- Adds volume & thickness, especially on fine/thin hair
- Creates gorgeous waves easily
- Low maintenance & easy to use
- Not as smooth as other products
- Pricey, but you don't need much
- Not as soft as others on some hair
If you’re a fan of sunny beaches and warm sand between your toes, who says you can’t bring that feeling with you throughout December’s holiday festivities?! This classic beachy surf spray from Bumble and bumble makes it super easy.
The brand’s iconic Surf Spray hairspray is simple to use with zero fuss and delivers moisture, volume, sexy waves, and tons of flexible hold without stiffness. The seaweed extract it contains helps your hair hang onto the moisture it needs and the windswept look you’re going for, no matter what type of holiday glam you choose. As a user of this product for a couple of decades, it’s my go-to – it simply does what it says and is as low maintenance as it gets.
Find more Bumble and bumble Surf Spray information and reviews here.
-
8. VEGAMOUR GRO AGELESS Anti-Gray Hair SerumPrice: $78.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Users saw reduced grays in a few months
- Gives healthier, thicker hair
- Easy to use & quick-absorbing
- Process is slow, but works for many
- Can be greasy if too much is used
- Small quantity for those with a lot of hair
If you’re not loving the idea of showing up at holiday events with grays but can’t get to the salon in time, check out this anti-gray hair serum from VEGAMOUR. The clean, plant-based formula makes grays appear less visible on new hair, boosts hair’s shine and color, and soothes and nourishes the scalp, all without greasy residue.
Peptides renew and boost color on new strands exposed to oxidative stress, caffeine balances out damage and nourishes, vitamins B3, B5, B6, and E help to reduce grayness, and glycoproteins boost shine.
To use, directly apply 1 dropper to the scalp along your gray strands’ roots and massage well. Style as usual.
Find more VEGAMOUR GRO AGELESS Anti-Gray Hair Serum information and reviews here.
-
9. FoxyBae Baby Blush Wavy Baby Triple WaverPrice: $79.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Gives great lift and style
- Swivel cord makes usage easy
- Heats up quickly
- May be a learning curve at first
- Natural curls might look crimped
- Larger size can make it tough to use
Another gem from Foxybae, the Baby Blush Wavy Baby Triple Waver makes it a breeze to create beachy, natural waves, no matter your hair type, and it’s safe for fine, damaged, or thin hair. The tourmaline-infused, ceramic 3-barrel iron conveniently heats up fast and comes with multiple, gentle heat settings to protect the hair. It also maintains moisture and leaves your hair shiny and healthy-looking.
The iron’s insulated barrel ends, nonslip handle, auto-shutoff, and 360° tangle-free, rotatable cord makes the unit safe and super easy to use.
Find more FoxyBae Baby Blush Wavy Baby Triple Waver information and reviews here.
-
10. Briogeo Don't Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair MaskPrice: $39.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Leaves hair soft, shiny & healthy
- Locks in moisture yet isn't greasy
- Easy to use & don't need much
- Scent isn't for everyone
- Doesn't remove all frizz for all users
- Some didn't see much change from regular conditioner
The Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Deep Conditioning Hair Mask is a weekly hydrating hair mask and deep conditioning treatment, perfect for anyone suffering from dry, brittle, damaged hair, including as a result of color treatment or over-processing.
The antioxidant-rich mask is clinically proven to strengthen hair, decrease breakage, boost silkiness and shine, and improve overall hair health over the long term. Safe for chemically, color, or keratin-treated and relaxed hair, it helps to prevent further damage with B vitamins, rosehip oil, and algae extract.
Find more Briogeo Don’t Despair, Repair! Hair Mask information and reviews here.
-
11. Aveda Nutriplenish Leave-in ConditionerPros:
Cons:
- Leaves hair soft & healthy
- Great value
- Light, fresh scent
- May leave residue
- May not be ideal for very fine or thin hair
- Some didn't see results
If you suffer from dry hair, like so many of us do in the wintertime, a leave-in conditioner can really help. And this cruelty, sulphate, and silicone-free product from Aveda is super nourishing and moisturizing, leaving your hair smooth and free from frizz and tangles. It also helps protect your hair from heat damage from hair tools and UV rays. You’ll love how easy and quick it is to style more manageable hair, wet or dry.
Find more Aveda Nutriplenish Leave-in Conditioner information and reviews here.
-
12. Moroccanoil Hydrating Styling CreamPrice: $36.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Leaves hair smooth, hydrated, shiny & healthy
- Feels smooth with no residue
- Easy to use
- Packaging isn't great
- May not suit thin, wavy hair
- Some prefer a stiffer product with more hold
Moroccanoil’s Hydrating Styling Cream is a leave-in cream infused with antioxidant-packed argan oil. It holds hair softly, without making it stiff, making it silky smooth and prepping it for your perfect holiday styles. It’s also ideal for giving it that next-day refresh and boost without washing and restyling. If you’re looking for hydration that tames those awful flyaways and frizzies, look no further. Plus, the iconic amber, floral, and musk scent is intoxicating.
To use, after washing hair add a small amount (1-2 pumps) to dry or damp hair and work through evenly. You can then either let hair dry naturally or, for a holiday-glam look, blow-dry and style.
Find more Moroccanoil Hydrating Styling Cream information and reviews here.
What Are The Best Hair Products For Holiday Hairdos?
There are so many great hair products to make your holiday hairdos stand out this winter season. The key is finding the right ones for your hair type and the style you're going for. Try picks from Kerastase, Bumble and bumble, John Masters Organics, and others.
What Are The Best Styling Tools For Holiday Hairdos?
I've personally seen amazing results from the Laifen Swift hair dryer and various tools from FoxyBae, like its Blowout Brush. But, just like hair products, the best hair tool is personal and will be different for everyone.
What Hairstyles Are Trending For The Holidays?
You have so many trending hairstyles for the holidays to choose from. Depending on your hair type and length, try these glam 'dos: smooth chignon, bouncy blowout, twisted bun, vintage waves, face-framing updo, or sleek & straight.