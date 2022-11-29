Want Gorgeous Holiday Hairdos? Try These 12 Products & Tools

When I tried this leave-in treatment from Kerastase, I found it wasn’t stiff or sticky, has a really nice scent, and a little goes a long way. The best part? Thanks in part to ceramide and manuka honey, it’s designed to condition and soften hair, lock in smoothness, and give you defined, light, strong and bouncy curls with zero tangles. You’ll enjoy heat protection when styling and less frizz overall.

While this product didn’t give my heavy hair the most amazing curls, it’s designed to be used in conjunction with complementary Curl Manifesto products, like the Huile Sublime Repair Hair Oil. So, if you’re wanting the lowest-maintenance, an all-in-one curl solution or have thick, heavy hair, you might want to move on – otherwise, this is a great one to try!