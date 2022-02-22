5 Best Lash Pillows for Lash Tech & Client Comfort

Having the wrong seat can also contribute to back strain so it’s important that you’re using the rolling stool designed for your needs and height.

A comfortable client is a still client and that is a beautiful thing. That’s where lash pillows come in. They keep your clients comfy by holding them in a relaxed, supported position that is optimal for lash artists to help you conquer that end of the day back fatigue.

Our Unbiased Reviews

What Is a Lash Pillow?

These pillows are specially designed to keep clients comfortable by supporting their heads the way a regular pillow simply can't. They also keep your clients at an ergonomic and consistent angle so you can be more efficient in your movements.

They come in all shapes and sizes but most are u-shaped and made of breathable foam.

Why Is Getting the Right Eyelash Pillow Important?

The angle of your client can go a long way to creating a more ergonomic situation for your neck and your wrists, both areas that tend to have strain by the end of (or middle of) the day.

Working as a lash tech means you're constantly looking down, a repetitive motion that has recently received a different name by the medical community: text neck. As published last year in 2021 in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, spending long hours with a bent neck (like we do when texting) is becoming associated with chronic neck pain and these strained positions can even lead to disc degeneration. That's not good news when your job requires some manner of looking down, not to mention that we all spend a lot of our free time outside of work on our phones.

You can do your best to practice good posture while at work but a good pillow will help make that less of a struggle.

What Else Can You Do to Prevent Back Strain?

The number one tip is to make sure your lash table is the right height for you. If you have to bend over to do your job, you need a taller table.

However, a taller table can be difficult for your clients to get into.

In a perfect world, you can afford an adjustable bed that can lower and raise as needed. We recommend checking out the best esthetician beds or tattoo tables.

The most affordable and widely available options tend to be massage tables but they are quite rarely tall enough to prevent back strain on the lash artist. If you can't afford a table that is tall enough, at least make sure your rolling seat can go low enough to help make up the difference.

What If the Right Eyelash Pillow Doesn't Have a Shelf?

No worries, you can buy them separately to go with your pillow of choice.

How Do You Keep Your Last Extension Pillow Clean?

When shopping, you want to make sure that the pillow has a removable and washable cover, but those can't be washed between appointments so you have two options.

One option is to use a disposable layer on top of the pillow. Some folks use the bibs they use at the dentist because they aren't as crinkly as the type of disposable paper they use on beds at the doctor. That paper wouldn't be a comfortable experience at all.

The other opinion is to purchase several pillow covers and switch them out between clients. This is a little more work on your part but creates less plastic waste and will be the most comfortable for your client.

You can pick up multi-packs of u-shaped pillow covers fairly cheaply.

What Are Some Other Ways to Keep Your Lash Clients Comfortable?

Keeping a client relaxed (and not fidgety) is more than just a pillow. Creating a soothing environment will help your client feel like this is a space they are meant to relax in.

Play calming music and use soft lighting (other than your work lights). The more your space can look like they're about to get a massage the better.

Aromatherapy can also help and play double duty. The book Professional Beauty Therapy recommends that lash treatment areas use a humidifier because the lash glue bonds best and is easiest to work with at around 45% to 55% relative humidity. Some higher-end humidifiers have built-in essential oil diffusers so you can add the scent of your choice.