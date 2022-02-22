5 Best Lash Pillows for Lash Tech & Client Comfort

A comfortable client is a still client and that is a beautiful thing. That’s where lash pillows come in. They keep your clients comfy by holding them in a relaxed, supported position that is optimal for lash artists to help you conquer that end of the day back fatigue.
Having the wrong seat can also contribute to back strain so it’s important that you’re using the rolling stool designed for your needs and height.
1. CNCEST Eyelash Extension Pillow With Organizer & LightPrice: $58.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Keeps neck comfortable
- Removable cover
- Pocket, organizer, and light
- USB plug can be used for other tools
- No color choices
- Light is pretty small
- Needs to be plugged in for all features
This Lash Extension Pillow from CNCEST is a great combination of a simple, classic cervical pillow and a removable organizer with lots of features.
The pillow is a traditional u-shape with supportive foam and a removable zipper-closure cover. There’s a pocket on one end of the pillow that acts as another place where you can stick your tools for easy access. This shape will fit most lash pillowcases that you see sold on Amazon so if you don’t like the black color you can pick up extras to swap out for.
Where this pillow really shines is the organizer. It provides shelf space for your tools, one small cubby slot, and a pull-out drawer with labeled slots for your lashes. There’s a USB slot on the top of the shelf that goes with the included poseable LED light, but it can also be used for anything that runs on a USB power cord. This does mean that the organizer will need access to an electrical outlet to make use of all the features.
Find more CNCEST Eyelash Pillow With Organizer & Light information and reviews here.
2. Prasne U-Shaped Pillows With Shelves (Left & Right Handed)Price: $56.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Left and right-handed options
- Includes organizer
- Stylish
- Removable cover has storage pockets
- Fewer options for lefties
- Arrives compressed and squashed
- Lighter colors more likely to stain
Prasne offers some of the best-looking setups in the bis like this Faux Marble U-Shaped Pillow with matching shelf. The white marble color stands out from other pillows and lends a more trendy and sophisticated look to your room compared to plain black or neon pink.
The removable acrylic shelf has a nice wide flat working surface, slots for tweezers, two cubbies on the side, and a inset container on the top to keep smaller items from sliding off.
If marble isn’t your style, I love that Prasne offers this setup in black faux leather in both right-handed and left-handed configurations. Studies have shown that worldwide around 10% of people are left-handed, as talked about in this Washington Post article, yet almost all the pillows we’ve seen are built exclusively for right-handed people. This is a great option for people who want to play to their strengths and use their dominant hand.
Find more Prasne U-Shaped Pillows With Shelves (Left & Right) information and reviews here.
3. Digssa Ergonomic Eyelash PillowPrice: $44.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Pockets on both sides
- Lots of support including neck wedge
- Will fit a lash shelf
- Not super attractive
- Harder to find additional pillow covers
- Sloped surface is a bad shelf
This Digssa Ergonomic Eyelash Pillow is two pounds of dense memory foam to support your client without creating uncomfortable pressure points. It’s firm enough that you can place items on the pillow while still being soft enough for comfort. It’s just a really nice medium firmness. Keep in mind there are sloped edges to this pillow so you won’t have as much useable surface compared to more squared-off designs.
It has two sides to choose from, one with a wedge neck support and one without so you can tailor their cushion to their preferences.
Each end of the pillow has pockets to hold tools and brushes. One side has three and the other has five. The cover is breathable, removable, and washable. It’s also compatible with acrylic shelves sold separately.
Find more Digssa Ergonomic Eyelash Pillow information and reviews here.
4. Prasne Ergonomic Pillow for Lash ExtensionsPrice: $49.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- More support for the neck than others
- For those concerned about comfort
- Breathable and nonallergenic foam
- Doesn't include shelf or organizer
- May be too soft for some
- Cover is velvet
The Prasne Ergonomic Pillow for lash extensions has a slightly different take on the classic u-shape. It has the u-shape dip in the center to properly position your client on their back but it also extends farther down with a sloped wedge to provide support to their neck as well. If one of your biggest concerns is keeping your client as comfortable as possible, consider going with a pillow like this which is designed for both lash techs and for sleeping.
It’s made of nonallergenic memory foam that’s described as medium firmness. It’s softer than some other pillows but that may make it more comfortable.
The cover is made of velvet and is removable for washing with a zippered closure.
It doesn’t include a lash shelf, but there is space for one and they can be purchased separately.
Find more Prasne Ergonomic Pillow for Lash Extensions information and reviews here.
5. Eyelash Neck Pillow by IbigbeanPrice: $33.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Good for people on a budget
- Fits a lash shelf
- Pockets on both sides
- Lots of support with high-density foam
- Doesn't include a lash shelf
- Doesn't look luxe
- Complaint that shipping can be slow
For those on a budget, you can’t go wrong with a classic design like the simple ibigbean U-Shaped Pillow. It has a high-density foam core that conforms to your client’s head and neck and rebounds when they sit up. This one is quite soft so it’s a good choice for people who’ve found these types of pillows to be too firm and unforgiving.
The removable cover is washable and comes in cute colors like pink and purple as well as classic black. Pockets on each side of the pillow help to hold your tools right where you need them. One side has one long pocket and the other has four smaller slots great for tweezers.
It’s compatible with acrylic shelves for lash techs but doesn’t include one.
Find more Eyelash Neck Pillow by Ibigbean information and reviews here.
What Is a Lash Pillow?
These pillows are specially designed to keep clients comfortable by supporting their heads the way a regular pillow simply can't. They also keep your clients at an ergonomic and consistent angle so you can be more efficient in your movements.
They come in all shapes and sizes but most are u-shaped and made of breathable foam.
Why Is Getting the Right Eyelash Pillow Important?
The angle of your client can go a long way to creating a more ergonomic situation for your neck and your wrists, both areas that tend to have strain by the end of (or middle of) the day.
Working as a lash tech means you're constantly looking down, a repetitive motion that has recently received a different name by the medical community: text neck. As published last year in 2021 in the International Journal of Environmental Research and Public Health, spending long hours with a bent neck (like we do when texting) is becoming associated with chronic neck pain and these strained positions can even lead to disc degeneration. That's not good news when your job requires some manner of looking down, not to mention that we all spend a lot of our free time outside of work on our phones.
You can do your best to practice good posture while at work but a good pillow will help make that less of a struggle.
What Else Can You Do to Prevent Back Strain?
The number one tip is to make sure your lash table is the right height for you. If you have to bend over to do your job, you need a taller table.
However, a taller table can be difficult for your clients to get into.
In a perfect world, you can afford an adjustable bed that can lower and raise as needed. We recommend checking out the best esthetician beds or tattoo tables.
The most affordable and widely available options tend to be massage tables but they are quite rarely tall enough to prevent back strain on the lash artist. If you can't afford a table that is tall enough, at least make sure your rolling seat can go low enough to help make up the difference.
What If the Right Eyelash Pillow Doesn't Have a Shelf?
No worries, you can buy them separately to go with your pillow of choice.
How Do You Keep Your Last Extension Pillow Clean?
When shopping, you want to make sure that the pillow has a removable and washable cover, but those can't be washed between appointments so you have two options.
One option is to use a disposable layer on top of the pillow. Some folks use the bibs they use at the dentist because they aren't as crinkly as the type of disposable paper they use on beds at the doctor. That paper wouldn't be a comfortable experience at all.
The other opinion is to purchase several pillow covers and switch them out between clients. This is a little more work on your part but creates less plastic waste and will be the most comfortable for your client.
You can pick up multi-packs of u-shaped pillow covers fairly cheaply.
What Are Some Other Ways to Keep Your Lash Clients Comfortable?
Keeping a client relaxed (and not fidgety) is more than just a pillow. Creating a soothing environment will help your client feel like this is a space they are meant to relax in.
Play calming music and use soft lighting (other than your work lights). The more your space can look like they're about to get a massage the better.
Aromatherapy can also help and play double duty. The book Professional Beauty Therapy recommends that lash treatment areas use a humidifier because the lash glue bonds best and is easiest to work with at around 45% to 55% relative humidity. Some higher-end humidifiers have built-in essential oil diffusers so you can add the scent of your choice.
