11 Best Maskne Treatment Products: Your Ultimate Guide

Differin Gel is a holy grail acne treatment option, and as such, a frontline go-to maskne treatment product. Differin, the brand name for adapalene, was until very recently a prescription-only acne medicine. It contains a prescription-strength retinoid scientifically proven to “provide up to an 87 percent reduction in acne lesions after 12 weeks, which will continue to improve with further use.” Yeah, it’s that good.

The Clear Skin Kit shown here provides you with a foolproof daily regimen that will wipe out maskne and get you ready for outdoor hangs, zoom meetings, and any other place you need to show the lower portion of your face.

The first step of the 30-day regimen kit is the cleanser included, which is gentle but geared toward acne-prone skin that’s been exposed to grime, leading to clogged pores. Then there’s the Differin Gel itself. You apply a thin layer after cleansing once per day, sort of like a serum. Then follow up with the included moisturizer, which has “UVA/UVB SPF 30 protection in an oil-free, lightweight, formula that won’t clog pores.”

Some people’s skin can be quite sensitive to strong retinoids at first, so you might want to try applying the actual gel every other day at first, and work up to every day. Common side effects are flaky, dry skin. That will pass, but it’s hard to push through that step. So if you can be patient, you might have better luck going slowly and letting your skin acclimate.