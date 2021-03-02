5 Best Lotion & Massage Oil Warmers: Your Buyer’s Guide

If your priority is that your warmer be attractive, then Dermalogic’s Oil and Lotion Heater is for you. Compared to the plain white plastic of most other warmers, this one stands above the rest with an attractive brushed aluminum and red cherry wood case. It looks like it belongs in a spa and less like it’s right out a medical exam room making this one great for both treatment rooms and home use.

It comes with an 8.5-ounce aluminum dispenser pump bottle to fill with your oil or lotion of choice. Metal bottles are going to hold up to the heat of the warmer much better than the typical plastic bottles. Plastic can get overheated and wobbly but there’s no chance the metal bottle will melt. That does mean you’re limited in what you can put in here as the warmer does not recommend using plastic bottles. If you want to be able to heat different lotions or oils, they do sell additional aluminum dispenser bottles.

The warmer does not have a thermostat or temperature control and is operated with a straight-forward on and off button. It claims to heat continuously so the longer the oil is heating the warmer it will be, maxing out at 140 degrees Fahrenheit. This isn’t a very accurate system but as long as you’re feeling the oil for comfort before applying it to a client or a sensitive area, you should be okay. If what you’re looking for is consistent, controllable, and accurate heating temperatures, you’ll want to spring for something higher quality than this.

Dermalogic is a trusted name in the spa world. I featured the Dermalogic Towel Steamer as my top pick for best towel warmers.