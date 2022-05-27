15 Best Minimalist Skincare Products

It can be downright overwhelming to sift through the many cleansers, exfoliators, toners, moisturizers, masks, and other skincare products out there. That’s why a natural, simple, easy-to-follow minimalist routine can be beneficial. And, when you choose the right items, it’s at least as effective as what you’re doing now.
Get started with this handy guide to the top minimalist skincare products, trim down your current collection, and enjoy a lighter, quicker, and easier daily routine.
1. One Love Beauty Vitamin B Enzyme Cleansing Oil & Makeup RemoverPrice: $55.96Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Hydrates and smoothes skin
- Extremely gentle, non-drying and non-irritating
- Skin looks beautiful after use
- Pricey
- Not ideal for wax or butter sensitivities (which can clog pores)
- Some found scent too strong
A multi-tasking essential, this award-winning cleansing oil and makeup remover from One Love Beauty contains a vitamin B complex to tone and detoxify skin. It’s absolutely perfect on its own or used as the first step in your daily cleansing routine.
It doesn’t take much effort with this product to remove makeup and impurities, and your skin will be left clean and oh-so-soft thanks to the fruit enzyme papain. Non-stripping of skin’s natural oils, the formula rinses clean and is ideal for any skin type, though it’s especially effective on dehydrated, dry skin.
Find more One Love Beauty Vitamin B Enzyme Cleansing Oil & Makeup Remover information and reviews here.
-
2. Everyday Oil Mainstay BlendPrice: $22.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Goes on thin so doesn't feel oily
- Moisturizing and ideal for dry skin
- Multifunctional: cleansing, exfoliating, moisturizing, priming, refreshing
- Not the best for oily skin
- The scent isn't for everyone
- Small quantity
Everyday Oil is a 100% organic blended botanical oil for the face and body that cleanses, balances, hydrates, and nourishes the skin. It easily absorbs in about 10 minutes and leaves you with a beautiful hydrated, dewy glow. Ideal as a face wash and moisturizer replacement, it can also conveniently be used on the hair and body and is ideal for any skin type, especially dry.
The product is designed to protect the skin’s natural microbiome and brings many benefits, including boosting collagen production, minimizing hyperpigmentation and acne, and protecting against harmful UV rays.
Find more Everyday Oil Mainstay Blend information and reviews here.
-
3. Youth To The People Kombucha + 11% AHA Exfoliation Power TonerPrice: $38.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Removes dry skin extremely well
- Skin looks noticeably smoother & pores look smaller
- Don't need much - little goes a long way
- Unpleasant smell (but won't last long)
- Tacky texture, so you'll need moisturizer on top
- Slightly burns until skin acclimatizes
This amazing toner from Youth to the People works triple duty with its lactic and glycolic acid blend that minimizes pores and smoothes skin. It contains tree bark and kombucha black tea, both fermented and acting as probiotics to enhance the skin’s natural biome. At the same time, the citrus bioflavonoids and lemon water extract help to remove skin’s impurities and pollutants.
This vegan, cruelty-free, fragrance and scent-free toner is ideal for nearly any skin type and is best used 3-5 times each week. Gradually work your way up to use at nighttime since there may be slight tingling and redness at first.
Find more Youth To The People Kombucha Power Toner information and reviews here.
-
4. Glossier Super Bounce Hyaluronic Acid + Vitamin B5 SerumPrice: $34.44Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Clears up breakouts and leaves skin soft and hydrated
- Works well on dry, combination, or oily skin
- Fine lines disappear
- Might not suit all sensitive skin
- Some users didn't see much difference
- Not as hyrdrating as other serums out there
This soothing and refreshing hyaluronic acid serum from Glossier delivers instantly smooth, soft skin. It contains a 2% hyaluronic acid complex that deeply moisturizes and smoothes and pro-vitamin B5 that locks moisture in, for the ultimate in hydration, plump, healthy-looking skin. Need more convincing? In a clinical trial, 8 out of 10 users said the serum “improved the overall look and feel of skin immediately after use”.
You’ll love that this formula is fast-absorbing and silky, not sticky and that it’s specially designed to layer under moisturizer and makeup. The serum works best gently patted on freshly cleansed, damp skin.
Find more Glossier Super Bounce Serum information and reviews here.
-
5. Shani Darden Retinol ReformPrice: $87.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Non-drying & irritating
- Visibly improves skin
- Keeps for a while thanks to pump applicator
- Price
- Can take a while to see improvement
- Not the nicest scent
The encapsulated retinol in this natural collagen-supporting, gentle face serum from Shani Darden reduces the look of fine lines and wrinkles, scars, uneven skin, and dark spots. The 2% lactic acid improves skin’s texture and tone with exfoliation to bring out brighter, smoother skin. As well, fruit extract brings antioxidant defense against pollution and harmful sun damage along with younger-looking skin.
Especially ideal for dry skin, the formula is effective without irritating and drying skin as can often happen with other retinol products. Free of parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, and other harmful chemicals, this minimalist vegan serum is made cruelty-free and is packaged in recyclable material.
Find more Shani Darden Retinol Reform information and reviews here.
-
6. Paula’s Choice RESIST Super-Light Daily Wrinkle Defense SPF 30 Matte Tinted Face MoisturizerPros:
Cons:
- Amazing matte, pore-minimizing coverage
- Works well on oily skin
- Fully absorbs, non-greasy with no white residue
- May leave a pale cast (but not white)
- Seperation can occur, so you need to shake well
- Some found it leaves a waxy residue
Want one product that does it all? This tinted moisturizer not only hydrates, nourishes, and moisturizes your skin, but it also leaves you with beautiful color and SPF 30 protection. The formula contains evens out skin tone, reduces wrinkles and fine lines, and renews and repairs sun-damaged skin, leaving you with a smooth, silky matte finish. Your skin will even get firmer with daily use.
The best part? There’s no unpleasant white residue. The moisturizer is ideal for normal to oily and combination skin, and it contains no fragrance or parabens.
Find more Paula's Choice RESIST Tinted Face Moisturizer information and reviews here.
-
7. Farmacy Green CleanPrice: $34.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Gentle, non-drying
- Purifies and hydrates
- Moisturizes without causing breakouts
- Can feel waxy
- May leave residual film
- Excess product might be needed for makeup removal
This gentle cleansing balm, free of sulfates, parabens, and artificial color, will melt your makeup away quickly with its natural sunflower and ginger root oils. It leaves your skin smooth and hydrated, without drying, stripping away natural moisture, or causing breakouts. Bonus: Papaya enzymes exfoliate for a dewy, healthy glow, and moringa tree extract removes pollution impurities to keep your skin looking fresh and young.
Simply scoop onto the included spatula, then gently blend into skin with your fingertips in an upward and outward circular motion. On skin contact, this causes the balm to melt into an oil, and a milky lather once you apply water. Rinse off with water or wipe with a warm, damp facecloth.
-
8. CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol SerumPrice: $16.40Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Amazing value
- Results in clearer, less-clogged, minimized pores
- Gentle, ideal for sensitive skin
- Small quantity that doesn't last too long
- Isn't the best for some dry skin
- Not the most effective (but works well for some)
This pore-minimizing serum from CeraVe is dermatologist-developed and made with encapsulated retinol, which helps your skin look smoother, brighter, and more refined and even-toned. And, if you suffered from acne in the past, this one’s for you as any post-acne scarring looks minimized.
The non-greasy gel contains three essential ceramides that aid in restoring and maintaining your skin’s natural barrier. It’s gentle, non-comedogenic, and free of fragrance and parabens. Apply day or night, and just a thin layer if applying moisturizer on top. Because retinol can cause sun sensitivity, be sure to wear at least an SPF 30 sunscreen with it during the day.
Find more CeraVe Resurfacing Retinol Serum information and reviews here.
-
9. Graydon Skincare Berry Rich CreamPrice: $49.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Works well on dry AND oily skin, won't cause breakouts
- Very hydrating and moisturizing
- Velevety feel, finishes matte
- Can feel heavy
- Some get slight residue
- May be better for some as eye cream only
This luxurious probiotic face and eye cream is velvety-rich with moisture thanks to the superfood active ingredients. The cream’s vegan probiotic boosts and nourishes your skin’s health to a radiant glow, and the formula’s blueberry seed oil soaks into dehydrated, dry, or mature skin as it reduces fine lines and wrinkles. You’ll experience deep hydration, thanks to blue-green algae rich in amino acids and minerals.
Paraben and sulfate-free, this is the ideal product in your minimalist skincare routine to strengthen your skin’s barrier and achieve a younger-looking complexion. And, since it’s such a gentle formula, this makes for a fantastic eye cream, too.
Find more Graydon Skincare Berry Rich Cream information and reviews here.
-
10. Kari Gran Mini KitPros:
Cons:
- Makes skin soft and smooth
- Fabulous, economical way to try different products
- Organic, cruelty-free, vegan ingredients
- Cleanser is on the thicker side
- May not absorb or remove makeup easily
- Odd scent
In this amazing minimalist skincare bundle from Kari Gran, you’ll get a cleansing oil, lavender hydrating tonic, essential serum, SPF 28, and peppermint Lip Whip. This mini kit of goodies is great for travel and the ideal way to try the brand’s clean skincare products. Products contain organic, naturally-derived non-GMO, paraben-free, and wild-harvested ingredients and are ideal for any skin type, including oily. They nourish, hydrate, and protect the skin’s health with antioxidants and omega fatty acids.
Use the cleansing oil just in the evening, but hydrate with the tonic both morning and night. The SPF formula is a mineral broad-spectrum UV filter that protects against UVA and UVB rays. The soothing, moisturizing Lip Whip makes your lips glossy and beautiful on its own or along with your favorite lipstick.
Find more Kari Gran Mini Kit information and reviews here.
-
11. Frank Body Original Face ScrubPrice: $34.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Clears up adult acne and scars
- Leaves skin glowing and smooth
- Gently removes dead skin cells effectively
- Can be harsh & take time for sensitive skin to adjust
- Scent isn't the best
- Texture can be rough on skin
If you’ve got dry, dull skin, check out Frank Body’s Original Face Scrub, an exfoliator that targets pores, removes dry skin, and clears up blemishes. The cleaner’s unique blend of white clay, robusta coffee grinds, and natural oils (including rosehip, grapeseed, coconut, and almond) exfoliate, cleanse, detoxify, hydrate, and brighten skin to bring out its beautiful glow the moment you rinse.
Free of phthalates, parabens, added fragrance, and gluten, this scrub is super easy to use. Simply rinse your face with lukewarm water and apply a small amount in circular motions for up to 30 seconds, paying close attention to the chin, nose, and t-zone. Rinse and pat to dry.
Find more Frank Body Original Face Scrub information and reviews here.
-
12. Ameliorate’s Transforming Body CreamPrice: $47.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very effective at softening and smoothing skin
- A little goes a long way
- Absorbs quickly with no residue
- May irritate very sensitive skin
- May need to use daily to see results
- Scent isn't for everyone
Ameliorate’s intensive Transforming Body Cream exfoliates, conditions, nourishes, and hydrates skin and is ideal for the entire body. For up to 12 hours, it softens, smoothes, and resurfaces dry, rough, bumpy patches and encourages surface cell renewal by forming a protective moisture layer. Dermatologist-approved and clinically proven, this cream is rich in oil and ideal for Keratosis Pilaris and extra dry skin.
The squalene, omega oils, and shea and cocoa butters in the formula condition and greatly improve skin’s elasticity. You’ll love how quickly the cream absorbs into your skin without leaving any residual trace.
Find more Ameliorate's Transforming Body Cream information and reviews here.
-
13. Q+A Collagen Face CreamPrice: $16.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Highly effective
- Gentle and non-irritating
- Lasts a while - a little goes a long way
- Some found the consistency too thin or thick
- Unpleasant smell to some
- Could be too heavy as a day cream
This cruelty-free, seaweed-derived collagen face cream is ideal for improving aging skin and calming stressed skin, and it can be used day or night. Suitable for most skin types including sensitive, the cream is designed to improve firmness and elasticity, prevent wrinkles, plump, provide hydration, and improve suppleness.
As a totally natural alternative to collagen protein usually derived from animals, this cream is an equally effective vegetarian alternative. The magnesium PCA’s anti-fatigue elements energize tired skin, while the natural fatty acids of shea butter nourish deeply for the ultimate in softness.
Find more Q+A Collagen Face Cream information and reviews here.
-
14. Verso Lip SerumPrice: $65.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Removes lines, allows makeup to last longer and stay put better
- Very hydrating and softening without irritation
- Great for those with scent sensitivities
- Thick consistency makes it a bit tough to use
- Not the greatest taste
- Pricey
If you’re dealing with aging skin and dry, cracked lips, listen up. Verso Lip Serum contains strengthening and protective properties that help rejuvenate and restore lips back to being youthful plump, and soft. When you use this firming and tightening serum regularly, you’ll even see reduced lines and uneven skin tone near the lip area.
The serum contains retinol 8, a stabilized vitamin A complex, which is much more effective and much less irritating than standard retinol. As well, hyaluronic acid and peptides bring long-lasting hydration and plumpness. Simply apply before makeup on and around the lips in the morning and/or evening, and throughout the day as needed.
-
15. I Dew Care Skincare Set Vitamin To Glow PackPrice: $25.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Gives clearer, smoother, plumper skin
- Skin is refreshed and smooth in a short time
- Wonderful scent
- Small quantities (but a great way to try all 3 products)
- Some found the moisturizer to be sticky
- Takes time to absorb
This vegan, cruelty-free product trio includes a face cream, lip mask, and serum jam-packed with vitamin C and niacinamide that moisturizes, illuminates, and evens out skin tone. Perfect for travel or tossing in your purse and heading out, you’ll enjoy dewy, soft, radiant-looking skin and kissable lips all day.
The lip mask is applied with a small spatula and stays on as the perfect base for color. It contains a luscious blend of cocoa butter, hibiscus flower extract, and vitamin C to keep your lips supple and smooth. Use all products after cleansing.
Find more I Dew Care Skincare Set Vitamin To Glow Pack information and reviews here.
What Is Minimalist Skincare?
Using too many skincare products can be damaging, and a minimalist skincare routine uses just a small number of products for great results.
Who Is Minimalist Skincare Best For?
Minimalist skincare is ideal for anyone, especially those whose skin hasn't done well with a complicated routine. Whether you have normal, sensitive, dry, oily, or aging skin, there is a simpler way with the right products.
What Is The Best Minimalist Skincare Routine?
Follow these steps for the best minimalist skincare routine:
1. Cleanse
2. Exfoliate
3. Hydrate
4. Moisturize
5. Protect with SPF
What Are The Best Minimalist Skincare Brands?
There are many quality brands that make great products suited to minimalist skincare routines. Since everyone's skin is different, you'll see better results with some than others. Try Youth to the People, Glossier, or One Love Beauty.