5 Best Red Barber Chairs: Your Buyer’s Guide

Give your barbershop the makeover it deserves with bold red barber chairs. Upgrading your chairs to a stunning color is a simple way to make your shop instantly unforgettable. Upgrade your salon mats to match and keep everything looking smart.
For a more refined, clean look, consider white salon chairs.
1. BarberPub Vintage Barber Chair
Cons:
- Hydraulic and reclining
- Supported footrest
- Trusted brand
- Gorgeous vintage look
- Hydraulic pump can handle up to 700 pounds
- Requires minimal assembly
- More expensive than others
- Vintage look isn't for everyone
- Tufted design is harder to clean
Honestly, I had a hard time coming up with cons for the Barber Pub Vintage Barber Chair. This thing is beautiful, solid, and from a trusted brand name.
For those who want a vintage look, you can’t go wrong here with the rounded seat back, tufted faux leather, black steel frame, and classic towel bar beneath the armrest. The black base blends easily into black salon mats so they won’t disturb that nostalgic feel. It’s a fantastic-looking chair that makes a big impression and gets people talking about your remodel.
This is a solid chair and the hydraulic pump can handle up to 700 pounds of weight supported by a 27-inch diameter steel base. The headrest adjusts for taller clients and the footrest has two stability feet to prevent tipping. It reclines up to 135-degrees and for back and leg support the footrest had an additional padded footrest that swivels to stay level when the chair is in a reclining position. This extra rest is great for clients with lower back pain because they can more easily keep their legs elevated and supported.
It’s a huge plus that the chair arrives mostly pre-assembled and all you have to do is assemble and attach the backrest. I’ve built my fair share of hydraulic pumps and hated every second of it, so any time I can skip that is always worth the investment for me.
This Barber Pub chair is available in a wide range of colors including red, black with gold-toned frame, vintage brown, vintage green, and classic black.
- Seat width: 19.3 inches wide
- Hydraulic seat range: 22.4 to 28.7 inches
- Weight limit: 700 pounds
- Base diameter: 27 inches
Find more BarberPub Vintage Barber Chair information and reviews here.
2. Superworth Hydraulic Styling Chair
Cons:
- Large foorest with support wheels
- Holds up to 400 pounds
- Reclining
- 360-degrees of swivel with footrest wheels
- Adjustable headrest
- Nice mid-range option
- One-year warranty
- Requires some assembly
- Some pieces are plastic
- Plated iron not stainless steel
For those on a budget but willing to invest in quality, we have the Superworth Hydraulic Styling Chair. It’s a solid mid-range option that will last you longer than cheaper chairs.
I like the retro look of this one. It’s not reaching all the way back to be a vintage chair from the early 1900s, but instead is pulling inspiration from the chairs of the 1950s through 1970s. It’s a great nod to nostalgia without going all the way back in time.
One unique feature of this chair is that the stabilizing feet for the oversized footrest are actually wheels. This allows the chair to smoothly rotate 360-degrees even while weight is being applied to the footrest.
It has a decent weight capacity at 400 for the hydraulic pump and reclines down to 135-degrees.
- Seat width: 20 inches wide
- Hydraulic seat range: 19 to 26 inches
- Weight limit: 400 pounds
- Base diameter: 27 inches
Find more Superworth Hydraulic Styling Chair information and reviews here.
3. Merax Red Reclining Styling Chair
Cons:
- Affordable
- Nice wide seat and 400-pound limit
- Reclining
- Newly redesigned for 2021
- Adjustable footrest
- Hydraulic lift
- Good for barbershops or salons
- Not as durable or sturdy
- Small unsupported footrest
- Cheaper-looking than others
If you’re on a tight budget, the Merax Styling Chair is for you. It’s affordable but still has a hydraulic pump that can handle up to 400 pounds. It’s a good starter chair while you save for something more substantial.
I like that it has the widest seat on the list and has many of the features you’re used to expecting like 360-degrees of spin, an adjustable headrest, and reclines down to 160-degrees. The red and black design is a little more subtle than full, traffic-stopping red but still gives you that pop of color you’ve been missing.
It does need to be noted that it’s a much smaller chair all around and, most importantly, at the base. The base has a diameter of only 23 inches which is significantly less than the other barber chairs. This can put the chair at a higher risk of tipping, though some of that risk is mitigated by having a small, footrest that doesn’t encourage a lot of weight being put on it.
This chair is a good choice for shorter barbers as the seat height starts down at 19.3 inches from the ground.
- Seat width: 21.5 inches wide
- Hydraulic seat range: 19.3 to 23.2 inches
- Weight limit: 400 pounds
- Base diameter: 23 inches
Find more Merax Red Reclining Styling Chair information and reviews here.
4. Vanquish Barber Chair by DIR
Cons:
- Gorgeous vintage look
- 450-pound weight limit
- Available in chrome or brushed metal
- Individual or in sets of two or three chairs
- Reclining with heavy-duty hydraulic pump
- Footrest has support feet
- One-year warranty
- Also comes in black and vintage black
- Vintage towel rack
- Only one reclining lever
- Pricier than others
- Needs some assembly
The Vanquish Chair by DIR is for barbers who love a dramatic flourish. The bright red tufted upholstery, mirror-finish chrome, and elaborate cut-outs in the metal are all designed to be eye-catching and memorable.
This chair has a great vintage look to it with its rounded backrest, exaggerated reclining lever, and towel bar beneath one of the armrests. It reclines to 135-degrees and has an adjustable headrest to suit taller clients.
The footrest has two stabilizing feet to help prevent tipping when clients put weight on it and has an additional reversible footrest that allows for more leg and back support when the chair is reclined. If you have larger clients, this hydraulic pump is rated to hold up to 580 pounds.
The one thing that trips me up is that both the listing and manufacturer’s website don’t have a clear diagram of the range of the hydraulic pump. I’ve included the best numbers I can gather (26.5 inches to 28.75 inches) but those numbers don’t really add up.
Vanquish has several options for colors and packages. The red upholstery is available with this brushed steel finish or polished chrome and comes in sets of one, two, or three chairs. It also comes in black.
- Seat width: 19 inches wide
- Hydraulic seat range: 26.5 to 28.75 inches
- Weight limit: 580 pounds
- Base diameter: 26.5 inches
Find more Vanquish Barber Chair by DIR information and reviews here.
5. BarberPub Heavy Duty Reclining Barber Chairs
Cons:
- Levers on both sides
- Reclining
- Heavy duty 450-pound weight capacity
- Two red designs to choose from
- Supportive footrest
- Adjustable headrest
- Also comes in black
- Needs some assembly
- Can start out stiff
- Hydraulics aren't as smooth as higher-end chairs
BarberPub’s Heavy Duty Barber Chairs are a good affordable option for barbershops on a budget. This solid chair has a working weight of 450 pounds so it can handle larger clients. The simple, utilitarian design fits into nearly any decor situation and the bright, cherry-red really pops.
This design is perfect for left-handed barbers because it has reclining handles on both sides of the chair that way it works intuitively for everyone, no matter what their dominant hand is. It reclines to 145-degrees and the footrest had a padded section for their legs as well as a wide footrest with two support feet.
The headrest is height adjustable and the chair has a solid hydraulic pump that can raise the chair up six inches. I love that its chrome base is extra wide at 27 inches in diameter because it provides more stability and prevents tipping.
For colors, you have the options here for solid bright red, red and black, or classic black. The chair comes with a one-year warranty.
- Seat width: 20 inches wide
- Hydraulic seat range: 22 to 28 inches
- Weight limit: 450 pounds
- Base diameter: 27 inches
Find more BarberPub Heavy Duty Reclining Barber Chairs information and reviews here.
The appeal of a red salon.
Red isn't just a color. It's a feeling.
Don't believe me? Scientists have been formally studying the emotions triggered by different colors since the 1970's and red has always been a color with strong reactions.
A 2008 study showed that the females of our close primate relatives found males with redder coloring much more attractive to their less-red counterparts. This goes along with a 2017 psychological study, Emotionality of Colors: An Implicit Link between Red and Dominance, which shows a significant association between the color red and the idea of dominance.
To sum it up, the color red signifies strength, attractiveness, and power. Not a bad look for a barbershop.
Too bold? Try red and black barber chairs.
If an all-red color scheme is a little too audacious or flashy for your clientele, cut the red with classic black for look that's confident without being brash.
There are many black and red options including this sturdy Artist Hand Black and Red Chair and, if you're on a tighter budget, the Merax Salon Chair.
Vintage-style barber chairs or a modern look?
It all depends on what type of vibe you're going for and the rest of the decor in your shop.
If you've got a lot of loud or more contemporary-looking decor in your barbershop, like these Rhino Mats Anti Fatigue Mats that look like corrugated metal from a workshop, go for a sleeker modern chair.
But if you don't have much decoration going on in your shop, a more elaborate vintage-style chair can be all the styling you need. They're flashier and make a bigger statement.
