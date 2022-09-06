15 Best Reflective Nail Polish & Gel Polish

EDITOR’S CHOICE: KBShimmer’s reflective polishes are my favorite by far. I’m highlighting the shade Love You Brunches, but you really can’t go wrong. I’ve been able to swatch most of their reflective shades myself and test out how they wear and I find I come back to them again and again.

Love You Brunches is a gorgeous iris purple shade that can lean blue in certain lights. In addition to the reflective quality, which it has in spades, this shade also has a shimmer element with an orchid-pink and copper flash as you move your hands in the light.

But we’re here for the light reflection and it delivers. In the right lighting, this polish appears almost white with how much light it reflects. It’s the sort of bright flash that when the light catches it, my partner across the room would look up startled by it. It’s that stunning. Your nails look like they are glowing from within. You have to watch this swatch video of the shade to see it in action.

All of KBShimmer’s reflective shades are gorgeous so if purple isn’t your style. I’ve also tried and loved All That Glimmers (rose gold), I Knead You Now (mint), After Midnight (black), and Lounging Around (aqua).

The formula is surprisingly easy to work with, especially for a base that is this jam-packed with glitter particles. They are opaque in two coats but you can get away with one with some of these shades. Most reflecting shades dry matte but a glossy top coat will bring out all that luster.