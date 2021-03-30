15 Best Barbershop Accessories & Salon Chairs for Kids

All little kids love playing with cars so they’ll love sitting in this Sports Roadster Salon Chair complete with sound effects. The car is highly detailed down to the rearview mirrors, a license plate, and a “reflection” in the windshield.

Inside there are pedals and switches to keep the little tot busy as well as buttons on the steering wheel that play different sounds and songs. Turning the steering wheel triggers a “vroom” sound and causes the front wheels to turn just like a real car. Batteries (AA) for the steering wheel speakers are not included.

There’s a built-in seatbelt to keep kids in place and the hard plastic interior makes it easy to clean out hair. It’s not as durable as more expensive models but for the price, it’s a fun chair that kids will love. The height is adjustable with the hydraulic pump from 30 inches tall to 36 inches tall. The car is 36 inches long and 24 inches wide.