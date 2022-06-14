5 Best Salon Stations: Compare & Save

Being on your feet is exhausting. Don’t forget to support your body and reduce soreness with high-quality anti-fatigue salon mats .

Salon stations might be background furniture to clients, but for stylists, they provide your workspace, organize your tools, and store everything else you need to produce your very best results. You deserve to have something that suits your needs that is both durable enough to withstand regular use and that looks amazing.

What Is the Right Hair Styling Station for You?

There is a wide range of styles, shapes, and brands when it comes to stylist stations, and choosing the right one for you depends entirely on your professional and ergonomic needs.

Should You Get a Barber Station on Wheels?

Probably not. The number of people who are in a situation where they will need the ability to move their entire styling station across the floor is very low. And if you are one of those people, you already know you are so yeah, get the station that works for you.

But for everyone else, you're probably thinking about a salon cart. Should you get one of those?

Absolutely, yes. Salon trolley carts are priceless in their ability to organize and store your supplies and then bring out when and where you need it. Once done, they can be slipped back out of the way until later. Some are highly specialized in colorist's supplies or for doing extensions while others are more all-purpose storage solutions.

Should You Get a Salon Station With a Sink?

If the salon setup is already pretty crowded and doesn't have a designated backwash unit or you're creating a single chair space in a home salon, it might be worth going with what's called a wet station that has a built-in sink. This helps you save space and it looks more professional than a freestanding bathroom sink.

Many of these wet stations have a sliding cover for the sink (like the Reve 44 by Collins) that allows you to maximize counter space when the sink isn't in use.

If this is the style you go with, your salon chair ought to be a more all-purpose or barbershop style that can recline so it doubles for styling as shampooing--unless you have the space and budget for a proper shampoo chair.

How High Should a Salon Station Be?

A 2021 study published in the Journal of Occupational Health showed that 49.5% of hairdressers reported knee and foot pain while 39.8% complained of lower back pain. Honestly, those numbers feel low. Being a stylist is a physically demanding job and if you want to be doing it for a long time, it's critically important to consider ergonomics.

California's Board of Barbering and Cosmetology Safe Salon pamphlet lays out that it's important that station furniture isn't so deep that it would require the stylists to bend over to reach far back items and storage that is too low or too high also puts them at more of developing workplace injuries.

Everyone is a different height, so the best way to find your sweet spot is to find a piece of furniture around your home that feels comfortable and then compare that measurement to the listings.

What Sort of Spacing is Needed Between Hair Stations?

The California B.B.C.'s pamphlet also dictates that it's important that stations are not too close to each other so stylists can make use of rolling salon carts without too much difficulty.

Being able to move is important for your long term health, according to the International Salon&Spa Business Network which stressed the need to break up repetition and reduce bending and reaching with the use of trolleys and saddle stools.

