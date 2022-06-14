5 Best Salon Stations: Compare & Save

Salon stations might be background furniture to clients, but for stylists, they provide your workspace, organize your tools, and store everything else you need to produce your very best results. You deserve to have something that suits your needs that is both durable enough to withstand regular use and that looks amazing.
Being on your feet is exhausting. Don’t forget to support your body and reduce soreness with high-quality anti-fatigue salon mats.
1. EDITOR’S CHOICE: Allegro Full-Length Styling StationPrice: $999.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Keeps salon looking uncluttered
- Lots of storage on both sides
- Looks stunning
- Not as fast to grab stored items
- Pricier than others
- Some storage is quite high up
- Doesn't lock
Styling counters can look cluttered and messy even with the best intentions of keeping them tidy. Hide all that mess with Buy-Rite’s Allegro Styling Stations. They provide plenty of storage but when you look at it from the front, the only thing you can see is a full-length mirror. It’s our favorite, all-around choice but excels in keeping your space looking neat.
The hidden storage design provides a sleeker, cleaner look to your salon and the result is stunning. A wall of these will really make your salon space look so much bigger and airier.
All your tools and bits are tucked away behind the mirror but are still within reach. On the right side of the mirror, there’s a countertop that has three built-in, heat-resistant tool holders. Below that is a cabinet with one shelf for larger items and above the countertop, there are two shelves for smaller items. There is also a swing-out shelf that curves around the front of the mirror so you have optional counter space a little closer as needed.
On the left side of the mirror, there are six shelving cubbies the perfect size for product bottles.
It comes with a one-year warranty.
Dimensions
- Height: 76.5 inches
- Width: 34.5 inches
- Depth: 13 inches
Find more Allegro Full-Length Styling Station information and reviews here.
-
2. BarberPub Wall-Mount Hair StationPrice: $499.90Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Lots of easy to reach storage
- Heat-resistant tool rests
- Colors to choose from
- Option for lefties
- Assembly required
- Must be wall mounted
- Some report damage in shipping
The BarberPub Lighted Hair Station is a great mid-size station for people starting out. It comes with a large built-in mirror and plenty of storage.
It’s designed to be wall-mounted (with some support coming from the leg portions). By being wall-mounted, the legs can stay as thin as they are, leaving more room for other furniture and precious leg maneuvering space.
For storage, there are two drawers and one is lockable with the included keys so you have a place you can store your valuables and know that they are secure when you’re not there. On the bottom is a cabinet and up top, you’ve got three tall shelves, a perfect shape for product bottles. The countertop has three heat-resistant tool holders built into the right side.
It’s also available as a set of two that are mirrored to each other so it looks like one long counter and mirror with vertical shelving on either end. Having a left-handed option sold separately is nice for lefties as well.
You also have several color options including white or black and red.
Dimensions
- Length: 58 inches
- Height: 70 inches
- Depth: 13.2 inches
Find more BarberPub Lighted Wall-Mount Hairdresser Station information and reviews here.
-
3. JAXPETY Wall-Mounted Styling StationPrice: $90.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Can mount at any height
- Three tool holders
- Great if you're on a budget
- Does not include mirror
- Not much storage space
- Have to wall mount it
If you don’t have room for a larger piece, this JAXPETY Wall-Mounted Station has you covered. The floating drawer has a large working space on top with three built-in heat-resistant tool holders. The drawer for storing smaller items locks for security while you’re not at your booth. It installs with four included screws and is quick to assemble
As a shorter person, I appreciate that you’re able to mount this at whatever height is best for you.
The three tool holders come in two sizes. Two have a two-inch diameter (perfect for curling wands) and the third has a three-inch diameter, more for blowdryers.
Dimensions
- Height: 8.2 inches
- Length: 36 inches
- Depth: is 14.5 inches
- Drawer width: 17.5 inches
Find more JAXPETY Wall-Mounted Styling Station information and reviews here.
-
4. Icarus Ashland Barbershop Wet StationPrice: $899.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Wet-station
- Mirror included
- Trusted brand
- Built-in trash chute
- Needs plumbing hookup
- Too big for some
- May not need a sink
Icarus’ Ashland Wet Station is a great fit if you need something that can double as a shampoo backwash station as well as a styling space.
The freestanding counter has a built-in metal sink with a large stretch of working space beside it. The attached mirror spans the length of the counter so your clients will get a great view of your dramatic makeovers. That three-shelf unit that you see attached directly to the mirror is a floating storage space that can be placed on either side of the mirror or not used at all depending on your preference.
The Ashland provides tons of other storage space as well. There’s a square open cubby on the right just above a cabinet that has two other cubbies inside. To the left of that are three drawers. The door of the cabinet below the sink has a round hole in it with a swinging shield attached on the opposite side. Place a small trash bin inside this cabinet and you’ve got a perfect little hole to toss refuse through without having your garbage on display for clients.
Dimensions
- Height: 78 inches
- Width: 47 inches
- Depth: 20.5 inches
Find more Icarus Ashland Barbershop Wet Station information and reviews here.
-
5. Buy-Rite’s Madison Freestanding Vanity & Mirror SetPrice: $1,099.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Built-in tool holders
- Love the quartz countertop
- Trusted brand
- Tons of storage drawers
- Can look a little too much like a home vanity
- Storage doesn't lock
- Real wood subject to staining
Dreading trying to attach anything heavy to your walls? Same. I live and work and in a 150-year old house. I don’t trust those walls for a single second and that’s why Buy-Rite’s Madison Freestanding Vanity & Mirror Set is music to my ears.
The heaviest part, the real-wood vanity which contains all your storage, is free-standing so it doesn’t strictly require being bolted to the wall for support which is great if you’re not confident that your walls can handle the load or just not confident in your mounting skills.
I love that it comes with loads of storage in the form of four small drawers, one larger drawer, and two-door cabinet space with built-in shelving.
The countertop is white speckled quartz and has three heat-resistant tool-holders on the right side.
It comes with a matching mirror to bring the whole look together.
The set is available in two colors (walnut and black) and two different sizes: 36 inches across or 42 inches across.
Dimensions not given.
Find more Buy-Rite Freestanding Vanity & Mirror Set information and reviews here.
What Is the Right Hair Styling Station for You?
There is a wide range of styles, shapes, and brands when it comes to stylist stations, and choosing the right one for you depends entirely on your professional and ergonomic needs.
Should You Get a Barber Station on Wheels?
Probably not. The number of people who are in a situation where they will need the ability to move their entire styling station across the floor is very low. And if you are one of those people, you already know you are so yeah, get the station that works for you.
But for everyone else, you're probably thinking about a salon cart. Should you get one of those?
Absolutely, yes. Salon trolley carts are priceless in their ability to organize and store your supplies and then bring out when and where you need it. Once done, they can be slipped back out of the way until later. Some are highly specialized in colorist's supplies or for doing extensions while others are more all-purpose storage solutions.
Should You Get a Salon Station With a Sink?
If the salon setup is already pretty crowded and doesn't have a designated backwash unit or you're creating a single chair space in a home salon, it might be worth going with what's called a wet station that has a built-in sink. This helps you save space and it looks more professional than a freestanding bathroom sink.
Many of these wet stations have a sliding cover for the sink (like the Reve 44 by Collins) that allows you to maximize counter space when the sink isn't in use.
If this is the style you go with, your salon chair ought to be a more all-purpose or barbershop style that can recline so it doubles for styling as shampooing--unless you have the space and budget for a proper shampoo chair.
How High Should a Salon Station Be?
A 2021 study published in the Journal of Occupational Health showed that 49.5% of hairdressers reported knee and foot pain while 39.8% complained of lower back pain. Honestly, those numbers feel low. Being a stylist is a physically demanding job and if you want to be doing it for a long time, it's critically important to consider ergonomics.
California's Board of Barbering and Cosmetology Safe Salon pamphlet lays out that it's important that station furniture isn't so deep that it would require the stylists to bend over to reach far back items and storage that is too low or too high also puts them at more of developing workplace injuries.
Everyone is a different height, so the best way to find your sweet spot is to find a piece of furniture around your home that feels comfortable and then compare that measurement to the listings.
What Sort of Spacing is Needed Between Hair Stations?
The California B.B.C.'s pamphlet also dictates that it's important that stations are not too close to each other so stylists can make use of rolling salon carts without too much difficulty.
Being able to move is important for your long term health, according to the International Salon&Spa Business Network which stressed the need to break up repetition and reduce bending and reaching with the use of trolleys and saddle stools.
Looking for ideas on how to organize your barber station? Check out this YouTube video guide.