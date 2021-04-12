19 Self-Care Gifts for Millennial Moms on Mother’s Day

Millennial moms and mothers-to-be are a remarkable breed. You think so and we think so too. That’s right, we’re taking back the “special snowflake” title and don’t you forget to make us feel how very important we are to you, the family, and the rest of the world too with one (or all) of these lovely self-care gifts for mom this mother’s day.

It’s hard to over-stress the importance of self-care for mothers this year, “stress” being the operative term! In response to major world changes, mothers around the world have taken on major extra duties, all while losing access to their support systems and regular ways of coping. No yoga class, no salon visits, no vacations, no drinks with friends, no simply leaving the kids with a babysitter once in a while just to hear themselves think! Lucky for you, you can be the beloved gift-giver who gives mom something to help her take care of herself and relax this Mother’s Day.

Moms of all ages and persuasions are sure to love the self-care picks on our gift list, but I am particularly poised to give you a hot take on what the millennial mom wants this Mother’s Day, myself being a millennial working mom of a five-year-old and a pandemic baby. Is my husband reading this??

Whether it’s their boss or their baby, or their boss and baby at the same time, every millennial mom has been tending to others’ needs hand and foot this past year. And it’s time to return the favor! Mom needs to practice some self-care and she will appreciate it more than you know if you give her the gift of self-care with one of our self-care gifts for Mom on Mother’s Day 2021.