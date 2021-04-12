19 Self-Care Gifts for Millennial Moms on Mother’s Day

Millennial moms and mothers-to-be are a remarkable breed. You think so and we think so too. That’s right, we’re taking back the “special snowflake” title and don’t you forget to make us feel how very important we are to you, the family, and the rest of the world too with one (or all) of these lovely self-care gifts for mom this mother’s day.
It’s hard to over-stress the importance of self-care for mothers this year, “stress” being the operative term! In response to major world changes, mothers around the world have taken on major extra duties, all while losing access to their support systems and regular ways of coping. No yoga class, no salon visits, no vacations, no drinks with friends, no simply leaving the kids with a babysitter once in a while just to hear themselves think! Lucky for you, you can be the beloved gift-giver who gives mom something to help her take care of herself and relax this Mother’s Day.
Moms of all ages and persuasions are sure to love the self-care picks on our gift list, but I am particularly poised to give you a hot take on what the millennial mom wants this Mother’s Day, myself being a millennial working mom of a five-year-old and a pandemic baby. Is my husband reading this??
Whether it’s their boss or their baby, or their boss and baby at the same time, every millennial mom has been tending to others’ needs hand and foot this past year. And it’s time to return the favor! Mom needs to practice some self-care and she will appreciate it more than you know if you give her the gift of self-care with one of our self-care gifts for Mom on Mother’s Day 2021.
Fresh herbs at your fingertips whenever you want them? Yes, please. An automated hydroponic growing system that self-waters, self-fertilizes, and automatically turns its own lights on and off? Even better! The AeroGarden Sage Harvest Indoor Garden Hydroponics Growing System is a fun and rewarding project if you’ve got a green thumb, but if you’ve got a black thumb, it’s a downright miracle!
This actually really cute countertop hydroponic growing system takes care of your herbs for you, with gentle reminders when you need to top up the water and fertilizer reservoir. It comes with Genovese Basil, Curly Parsley, Dill, Thyme, Thai Basil, and Mint seeds, as well as patented plant food.
For a home cook, fresh herbs transform any meal way beyond the power of dried herbs. And fresh herbs are much more versatile as well. Think herb-infused spa water, fresh basil in your lemonade, and crushed real mint leaves in your tea.
Usually the term “hydroponic growing system” makes me think of ugly tubes and wires and hanging bare light bulbs. This aesthetically pleasing gem from AeroGardfen is nothing like that. It comes in white, black or sage, but I think the sweet sage tint is the prettiest.
If you’ve never worn silk pajamas you might be wondering what all the fuss could be about. Might as well wear boxers and a t-shirt, it’s just sleep, right? But oh my, you would be wrong. These serendipity silk pajamas by the famous Julianna Rae are a game-changer.
First of all, carefully dressing yourself to be the most comfortable you can be when going to bed can help initiate a bedtime self-care ritual that may help you wind down and get better sleep. Additionally, silk is incredibly beneficial to skin. It’s naturally hypoallergenic, doesn’t soak up your expensive lotions while you sleep, helps regulate temperature, prevents fabric “sleep wrinkles” and won’t cause acne.
This lovely creamy PJ pick from Julianna Rae is available in more than a dozen colors, but the classic off-white is a sure bet for anyone’s tastes. Plus, this luxury pajamas brand has been featured in places like Vogue, Vanity Fair, Glamour…and now Heavy! They’re a no-brainer self-care gift for mom.
One of the most basic but most loved self-care gifts for mom is a silk sleep mask. I have the Slip Silk Sleep Mask in black 100% mulberry silk and I adore it. First of all, science proves that those who sleep in darker rooms get better sleep. And if the mom in your life is trying to sleep when the baby sleeps (yeah right good luck), she might not be able to control the light at all hours. Help her out.
Second, sleeping on this especially high-quality silk is much better for skin than cotton. It won’t soak or rub all the makeup or expensive eye creams off your face, and won’t cause creasing. You know what? Just get that mom this fancy silk sleep mask. I’ve had it for over a year and the crush is still going strong.
What’s the ultimate flex in 2021 besides flashing your vaccination card? That’s right, posting the awesome healthy snack you made with your air fryer. Does the millennial mom in your life love fried food? Obviously. Does she want to trick her kids into eating more vegetables by frying them in the air fryer sans oil? Again, obviously yes.
Being able to fry just about anything under the sun in record time without adding the extra calories of frying oil feels extremely luxurious. It’s easy to get yourself and your kids to eat more veggies, which is obviously good for everyone. And anything that makes your life easier at the same time as it makes your life healthier is the very definition of self-care.
The Dash six-quart 1700 watt air fryer has thousands of sky-high reviews on Amazon from happy air fryers who would do it all again. It’s a good-sized basket that can fit any number of fried snackies inside, while still fitting on your counter without totally overwhelming your kitchen. I love the classic bright red color because it closely matches my KitchenAid stand mixer, but you can decide if the mom in your life would prefer yellow, white, black, or aqua.
Is it possible to over-value the availability of clean, allergen, and germ-free air to breathe in 2021? Don’t think so. The TruSens Air Purifier is high on my must-have gift list this year because it really is the best of the bunch when it comes to delivering wonderful, fresh, healthy air to breathe in your home (or your office if you’ve headed back in).
Is healthy air a good self-care gift for mom? Um yeah, we think so. It’s more like a necessity. So if she doesn’t have a TruSens Air Purifier in her space, or if she has an inferior filter in her space, it’s time for you to swoop in and be the hero with this best gift for Mother’s Day.
There are several sizes of TruSens Air Purifier, ranging from Small at $199 with no Smart Features to Large with no Smart Features at $499. But The very best of the best is this Large Smart model. It’s wi-fi enabled, can be synced to and controlled by your smartphone, and can run completely automatically based on sensor readings.
The smart sensor is small and can be placed anywhere in the room (doesn’t need to be right by the filter). It automatically tests the air quality and responds to make the inside air the very best it can be. The TruSens Air Purifier works on pet dander, smoke, germs, bacteria, and odors, and removes 99.97% of dust, mold, and pollen.
It’s the best of the best, just like the mom in your life.
A massaging foot bath is the perfect classic self-care gift for mom. It’s wonderful for self-pampering, relaxing, getting your massage on, and prepping feet for an at-home pedicure. And Mom would probably never buy one for herself. In other words, it ticks all the boxes of great gift-giving for Mother’s Day.
And, since you know I don’t recommend anything that’s second best, let me direct you straight to one of the best foot spas with all the amenities you can get because Mom deserves it.
I love this Foot Spa Bath from Ovitus because it offers heat, bubbles, and shiatsu massage. Not all models come with all three key foot spa features that combine for the best hydrotherapy. Plus the digital display and operating console controls the user’s preferences with just the touch of a button and is very easy to use.
16 special Tai Chi shiatsu rollers, and a fast-heating temperature function (95°F~116°F) really seal the deal. No need to mess around with other options!
Subscription boxes are always great gifts because each time another one arrives the lucky person smiles and thinks of you, the gift giver. This Herb + Stone Apothecary Spa Kit Subscription Box is a standout winner on our list of self-care gifts for mom. Each month, she’ll receive a new beautifully curated collection of items that will make whatever space she has into the ultimate at-home spa.
Each Herb + Stone Apothecary box includes five natural, vegan, and crystal-infused spa and skincare products around a theme. As an example, here’s a description of the Clear Quartz Harmony Box, selected for the month of Mother’s Day:
“The Harmony Spa box was curated with clarifying & balancing intentions. This special spa box includes everything you need to get dull skin ready for spring while harmonizing your body + mind. Scented with a sparkling citrus and warm amber vanilla all natural fragrance blend
This box includes:
– Harmony Botanical Body Oil 4oz – Quartz Spa Clay Soap 3.5oz – Harmony Salted Bath Tea 7oz + bath tea bag – Papaya + Hibiscus Face Cleansing Grains (Unscented) 2oz – Hibiscus Face Oil (naturally lightly scented by the Hibiscus Oil) 0.50oz – Spa Terry Headband
+ SPECIAL BONUS- Clear Quartz Crystal Necklace/Wrap Bracelet (Raw Clear Quartz Crystal on a black cord- Can be worn as a necklace or wrap bracelet)”
I feel renewed and relaxed just reading about it.
I’ve wanted to try the FOREO LUNA 3 PLUS Thermo-facial Cleansing and Microcurrent Toning Device forever but I haven’t bought one. Why? Because a high-tech luxury Bluetooth-enabled face washing brush isn’t always the kind of thing a mom buys herself. And that’s what makes it a perfect gift!
Washing your face with your bare hands is so…last decade. At least, according to the makers and cult followers behind Foreo’s LUNA line of “smart” facial cleansing and massaging brushes. When mom pairs her smart brush to the Foreo app via Bluetooth, she can customize settings and develop the right cleansing and massaging routine to fit her skin needs. And if she’s like me and initially balks a little at the idea of a smartphone-optimized brush just to wash her face in the morning, she might change her tune when she starts feeling the specialness of the ritual and seeing the results.
In a monthlong consumer trial of 50 participants, a full 100% of users reported “more radiant, “refreshed,” and “better-feeling” skin when compared to cleansing by hand. Time to upgrade mom’s cleansing routine!
Ok, friends, this one’s obvious. Every mom needs a 17-ounce wine goblet just first of all. And on Mother’s Day specifically, she needs a self-care gift for Mom to help her embody the “Treat yo’ self” mantra. Fans of the NBC show, Parks and Recreation will remember characters Tom and Donna’s “Treat yo’ self” philosophy to let themselves give in to their every self-indulgent desire on this one special day per year. Let this Mother’s Day be the day she gets everything she wants.
Buy one glass to make Mommy the singled-out queen of the bacchanalia, or buy a whole set of six so she can invite her friends to sit outside and chug with her like drunken female knights of the round table.
Maybe you wish you could give mom a trip to a spa as a Mother’s Day gift. Well, how about her own hot tub? An at-home spa experience doesn’t need to be as costly or as permanent as an in-ground or in-deck hot tub system. How about something mom can set up by herself and enjoy within hours?
The Coleman 4 Person Outdoor Portable Inflatable Hot Tub Spa is perfect for a first-time spa owner, doesn’t take up tons of space and is a super affordable option. It comes with 60 air jets for those familiar relaxing bubbles, a chemical floater and two filters to keep that water clean for Mom, and a tub cover. All you need is water and a place to plug it into a regular electrical socket. Who knew getting your own hot tub could be this easy?
Bending over and feeding, picking up, carrying on one hip…pregnancy headaches, hormonal changes… the motherhood-related reasons why mommy has a headache are neverending. If the mom you love has neck pain or headaches get her this Restcloud Neck and Shoulder Relaxer Chiropractic Neck Stretcher for Headache and Neck Pain.
I have serious chronic migraines that come with serious chronic neck pain and recommend this thing whole hog. I have a slightly different model that I love and have been using every single night for forever, but I have been wanting to upgrade to this model. And if somebody doesn’t get me this for Mother’s Day (ahem) I will get it for myself.
This type of device works best to help give your neck that ever-elusive traction and help stretch your cervical spine. It can really help stop tension headaches and neck pain in their tracks. At a great price, mom and everyone in the family is going to get so much comfort and relief from this thing. Don’t hesitate if you’re tempted. Helping her help herself get better from neck pain and headaches is a serious self-care gift for mom.
Every millennial woman believes in crystal healing or secretly wants to be convinced. Either she went through a Wicca phase or just thinks crystals are beautiful and fun, this Crystal Healing Chakra Therapy Starter Kit will make her smile and give her a fun ritual to try.
Seven raw chakra crystals have been included to engage with each chakra, as well as seven colorful more polished gemstones, including an amethyst cluster, a rose quartz pendulum, and more are hand-selected for mom’s best healing practice. There’s also a bonus Chakra lava essential oil diffuser bracelet. Because if Mom is the type to mess with crystals then lord knows she’s already deep into essential oils.
This kit is all-in-one beginner-friendly, but can be enjoyed by crystal and chakra healing pros as well.
Oh, how I covet the luxurious at-home muscle release promised by the line of Theragun personal massagers. This Theragun Mini in white particularly is cute as heck, compact, yet still packs a punch to deliver to tight, knotted muscles.
The full-size original Theragun was originally designed and built to help athletes release tight, overworked muscles. But any weekend warrior or just person-with-a-body will feel a huge benefit from the deep muscle release you can get with a muscle therapy gun. The Theragun Mini is particularly impressive because it is so compact and portable yet is crazy strong and quiet when you need it to be.
Here are some promisingstats from Theragun:
- “QUIET FOR ANY SETTING – Proprietary brushless QX35 motor with QuietForce Technology allows powerful yet ultra-quiet muscle treatment anytime, anywhere
- ULTRA-PORTABLE – never-before-seen balance between power and size, making it a convenient option for getting Theragun quality relief on the go. INCLUDES SOFT CASE.
- 150-MIN. BATTERY LIFE – With up to 150 min. of sustained run time, mini sets the standard for true portability and is there for you right when you need it
- ERGONOMIC GRIP – smooth, ergonomic grip is easy to hold while reducing strain on your hands and wrists
- 3 SCIENTIFICALLY CALIBRATED SPEEDS – 1750, 2100, and 2400 percussions per minute, each scientifically calibrated to deliver greater therapeutic benefits for the body.”
Let’s hear it for the new moms or the moms-to-be this mother’s day! This Baby Handprint and Footprint Kit with Ink and Frame is an especially good gift for new moms or moms-to-be because it simplifies something that would otherwise be complicated or require multiple steps. That’s the name of the game for helping moms of babies. Just take things off their plates.
Collecting and saving the wee one’s cute little handprint and footprint is a time-honored tradition, from even before cameras were available to the general public, as a way to remember just how tiny and perfect your baby was at the start of their life. Now that we can take a million digital photos every day, printing one out and arranging it in a real, solid, actual frame next to an ink and paper hand and footprint is a nod to making the impermanence of a baby’s first days on Earth feel more permanent.
This kit gives a new mom or a mom-to-be everything they need to make that amazing keepsake all in one place. Don’t let them be like me. On the first father’s day of my oldest daughter’s first year of life, I thought I would put something like this together for my husband. Without thinking through it, I grabbed the ink pad from my old stationery set and got the perfect imprint of my baby’s hand and foot on lovely cardstock. The problem? It was permanent ink. That was not the kind of permanence I wanted from the keepsake. That ink did not come off easily. This kit by My Tiny Prints will give you all the right materials in one place.
Mommy only has one hand now! She’s holding at least one baby and gone are the days she can both hold a book and turn the pages. I have the same Kindle Paperwhite and I love it. Mine is the standard black color. The super cute colors, like this sage green, plum, or twilight weren’t available when I bought mine, though I wish they had been! I also spent a little more moolah on mine to take off the ads on the screensaver. That’s an option you can pick when you check out on Amazon.
I love that the paperwhite finish means no glare in the sun for reading outside and that the newer waterproof feature means no problem for splashing when I read in the bathtub. There’s also two times the storage on this new model vs. the older paperwhites. I used to read ebooks on my iPad mini and didn’t see the need to have another ebook reading device between that and my phone. But oh my goodness the Kindle makes ebooks feel so much more like the real thing.
Pro tip: I paired my Kindle Paperwhite with a PopSocket to help save my wrist and hold everything a bit better. Yes, thank you, I am a genius.
Bathtubs are the new spas. I said it. Yes, getting clean is self-care and not all mothers (especially new mothers) have the time or wherewithal to take a bath or shower every day (hello, dry shampoo I see you). But taking a bath is not always about simply getting clean. Sometimes it’s about locking the door (no kids or dogs allowed thanks bye), lighting a candle, bringing a glass of wine and a book, and dropping in one hell of a bath bomb while you soak your cares away.
This extremely charming bamboo bathtub caddy by ToiletTree products makes that at-home spa feeling even more immersive for me. I bought it as a present for myself, which is how I know it makes a great gift! I love the slot that perfectly fits the base of a wine glass on one side and a space for a hot drink or plate of snacks on the other. There’s space for your skin products, what have you. It’s extendable so it fits any size bathtub (I have an extra-large 100-year-old clawfoot affair, and it stretches across no problem). The real coup de grace is the splash-protected stand for your book, tablet, phone, or kindle so you can read or watch your fave shows while you soak. So, actually, I take that back. Bathtubs are better than the new spas.
Sheet masks feel luxe, deliver serious hits of active dermatology ingredients, and feel cooling on the skin. One of my favorite secrets about sheet masks? They are absolutely idiot-proof lol. Is mom a self-care skin-care queen? She’ll love them. Is she a bit…um…skincare challenged? She’ll love them. They are so easy to use and deliver near-instant results.
andLAB sent me some of their new NIACINAMIDE 2% + B5 Hydrating sheet masks to try and I ended up loving them. After just one use, my face felt a little sticky at first (which is super normal for serum sheet masks) but after everything soaked in I couldn’t believe how plump and hydrated my skin felt. And you know, millennials, it is definitely time for you to be adding ingredients like niacinamide to your skincare routine. And an eye cream, and glycolic acid, and probably retinol…you know what? Just email me. Or a dermatologist lol.
The major reason I think this particular sheet mask is perfect for moms and mom-to-be’s is their clean ingredient commitment. They are even specifically certified as “100% safe for expecting mothers.”
So, gift for new moms? Check. Self-care gift for mom? Check. We’re winning all over the place with the best mother’s day gifts over here.
Oh my god, these moccasin slippers by Acorn are so worth it. I don’t want to sound like a vintage ad, but they’re comfortable, durable, well-priced, and super cute. I wore these in the “buff popcorn” color, which looks like shearling, pretty much every day for two years, and then bought a new pair. When people used to come to visit me in my house, I always used to get compliments on them.
The best part is they look, feel, and wear as well or better as much more expensive brands. One thing to know is that in my opinion, the sizes run a little large. I ended up using a full size smaller than I normally wear. These comfy slippers are a rad gift idea for the mom who likes to be comfortable at home. So…every mom?
My husband got this exact model Apple Watch as a gift for me a few months ago and it is perfect. Of course, there are lots of fun reasons to have an Apple Watch, but here are a few reasons why it’s the perfect self-care gift for mom this Mother’s Day:
- She can use the steps and exercise tracking features
- She’ll never miss a call or text from you with alerts on her wrist
- Built-in programming will monitor her heartrate for unexpected highs or lows
- She can track her sleep and improve quality
- She can actually take her own EKG reading on this thing
- This is connected with cell service, so she can go out on a hike, run, swim, or bike ride and always be in touch without needing to carry her phone.
After you get this one for mom, you’ll probably be jealous and need one for yourself. So check out the tons of fun and interchangeable watch bands available.