9 Best Shampoo Chairs: Compare, Buy & Save

When you’re tight on space, you need a chair that can do everything–hair styling, facial waxing, shaving, and shampooing. This is especially true for home salons where you may only have space for a single chair.

This Danyel Reclining Shampoo Chair doubles as a styling chair complete with foot pump hydraulics, metal footrest, and 360 degrees of spin with a lock. For waxing, threading, or shampooing, a lever on the side reclines this chair. The headrest is adjustable and removable for easy shampooing.

The circular base is chrome and low profile to prevent stubbed toes and give you more space to move around. This type of base, however, is slightly less stable than the four-leg foundation of most shampoo chairs.

If the client is top-heavy and reclining all the way back, this one is more vulnerable to tipping than chair-type models. That said, it’s not a prevalent problem, just a feature of this kind of base.

It’s a good chair on a budget, but you will get what you pay for. This won’t be the most long-lasting, durable chair, but if you need something to function as an all-purpose chair, this one would be a good choice.

Dimensions: