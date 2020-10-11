9 Best Temporary Hair Color: Your Buyer’s Guide

Mofajang Hair Coloring Material thick hair wax has a smooth clay texture to it, almost like cake frosting, that you apply to your hair wherever you want the color to be.

This is another good choice for wider coverage, it would feel pretty heavy to cover your whole head in this. It won’t leave your hair crunchy though it will leave it feeling like it has some soft hold hair gel in it.

Mofajang Hair Color Wax doesn’t rub off easily when touched, but prolonged contact, like on your pillowcase, will cause some bleeding so best wash this out before you go to bed. It comes off easily from both hair and skin in one wash.

When it works, the Mofajang Wax pops with bright color. When it doesn’t, it can look kind of dull. It all depends on your hair type. If you have thick or coarse hair, this seems to work awesomely. If your hair is thinner or porous, it takes a lot more product to get the same effect which can lead to frustrations.

Along with this silver, it also comes in blue, gold, green, purple, red, and white.