15 Best Tinted Moisturizers With SPF

Why not get that essential UVA/UVB ray protection, moisturize, and some makeup coverage all in one go? You can save a lot of time (and cash) on your facial routine using a quality tinted moisturizer with SPF. Here are some top picks on the market.

Well, it’s official, friends – summer has arrived! And with that means longer days, patio parties, and, inevitably, harsher rays from the sun. So, you must protect that gorgeous face.

Our Unbiased Reviews

What Is A Tinted Moisturizer With SPF?

A tinted moisturizer with SPF is just what it sounds like - a moisturizer with a bit of sheer coverage along with sun protection. Most come in various shades to suit many skin tones, with at least SPF 15 protection, though many contain SPF 30 or higher.

Why Should I Use An SPF Tinted Moisturizer?

Exposure to the sun and its harsh rays can cause skin cancer, sunburn, aging skin (symptoms include wrinkles, dark spots, or “leathery" texture), and eye damage, and SPF protects you from that exposure. When you're moisturizing and looking for coverage from makeup anyhow, it's convenient to use an SPF product because it saves you time getting ready and money you would have spent on other products.

What Is The Best Tinted Moisturizer With SPF?

There are many great quality tinted moisturizers with SPF out there - the trick is finding the best one that suits your needs and skin type. This often comes down to trial and error. Some great brands include Murad, Honest Beauty, NARS, and bareMinerals.

How Do I Use An SPF Tinted Moisturizer?

You can apply most tinted moisturizers with SPF in much the same way as you would a moisturizer, primer, or foundation. They can be worn alone for sheer coverage, or underneath foundation to achieve a more made-up look.