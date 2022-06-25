15 Best Tinted Moisturizers With SPF

Well, it’s official, friends – summer has arrived! And with that means longer days, patio parties, and, inevitably, harsher rays from the sun. So, you must protect that gorgeous face.
Why not get that essential UVA/UVB ray protection, moisturize, and some makeup coverage all in one go? You can save a lot of time (and cash) on your facial routine using a quality tinted moisturizer with SPF. Here are some top picks on the market.
-
1. Murad Essential-C Day Moisture Broad Spectrum SPF 30Price: $65.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Highly moisturizing & protecting
- Reduces signs of aging
- Great for sensitive skin
- Some found it a bit greasy
- Fragrance can irritate around the eyes (avoid the area)
- On the runny/watery side
Murad’s Essential-C Day Moisture contains broad spectrum SPF 30 to protect from UV and environmental damage, while it hydrates and revitalizes skin. Vitamin C brightens, evens, and brings out radiance, while the ginkgo biloba antioxidant combines to ward off free radical damage.
The cruelty-free formula is made without sulfates, parabens, phthalates, mineral oil, gluten, animal-derived ingredients, formaldehyde, or petroleum. Apply liberally to face (avoiding eye area), neck, and chest about 15 minutes before heading outside to give your skin time to absorb the product.
Find more Murad Essential-C Day Moisture Broad Spectrum SPF 30 information and reviews here.
-
2. Honest Beauty Clean Corrective Vitamin C Tinted MoisturizerPrice: $19.96Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Creates a beautiful, healthy glow
- Smooth, light, & easy to blend
- Great coverage, especially for a sheer tint
- Light consistency, takes time to absorb
- White cast can appear from minerals if not shaken well
- Some found it too cakey/drying once set
This vegan, cruelty-free 6-in-1 hybrid skincare product from Jessica Alba’s Honest Beauty packs a big punch: for up to 12 hours, the Clean Corrective Vitamin C Tinted Moisturizer primes, perfects, protects, blurs, brightens, and locks in moisture – and it comes in 9 shades, making it ideal for any skin tone. It goes on smooth and creamy and blends seamlessly to fill lines, smooth imperfections, and even tone. Your skin will breathe and finish dewy, brighter, and more radiant, and stay protected against harmful UVA/UVB rays with non-chemical SPF 30. Plus, the moisturizer gives blue light defense and antioxidant-rich vitamin C.
To use, shake well, cleanse your face, and liberally apply as the last step in your morning skincare routine (unless you’re wearing it under makeup) at least 15 minutes before heading outside. Blend well, and build for more coverage if desired.
Find more Clean Corrective Vitamin C Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30 information and reviews here.
-
3. NARS Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer Broad Spectrum SPF 30Price: $44.01Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- A little goes a long way - you just need a bit
- Works great on its own or underneath liquid makeup or powder
- Blends and hides imperfections well
- Some found it on the dry side
- Not as long-lasting as others
- Can stain (be careful or use a brush)
This Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer from NARS contains broad-spectrum SPF 30 for advanced sun protection. It helps to lessen the look of dark spots and hyperpigmentation while it hydrates, smoothes, and softens the skin, then gives a natural, bright glow.
Infused with naturally-derived ingredients and botanicals, like Kopara from French Polynesia and seawater rich with minerals, the moisturizer instantly re-mineralizes and rejuvenates the skin. Free of oil and synthetic fragrance, the lightweight product is also non-comedogenic and dermatologist-tested. You’ll love the sheer coverage it effortlessly delivers in 11 shades – making this gem perfect for any skin tone.
Find more NARS Pure Radiant Tinted Moisturizer SPF 30 information and reviews here.
-
4. DRMTLGY Anti-Aging Tinted Moisturizer with SPF 46Price: $25.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Not greasy, goes on nicely
- Highly moisturizing with the right amount of color
- Strong UV protection
- May suit certain skin tones/issues better than others
- Can rub off easily
- Feels sticky to some
Who says you can’t get glowing, flawless, and younger-looking skin while still protecting yourself from harmful UVA and UVB rays? With this anti-aging tinted moisturizer from DRMTLGY, you absolutely can.
The product gives a natural, sheer look with just the right amount of color that matches any skin tone. Plus, the appearance of wrinkles and fine lines are reduced while your skin is protected from sun damage with SPF 46. You’ll love that it’s lightweight, easy to blend, and non-greasy, helping to boost your skin’s texture and hydration over the long run.
Find more DRMTLGY Anti-Aging Tinted Moisturizer with SPF 46 information and reviews here.
-
5. HydroPeptide Solar Defense Tinted Face SunscreenPrice: $49.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Makes skin look luminous and dewy, not shiny and oily
- Works, absorbs, and blends well with other products
- Ideal for sensitive skin and won't cause breakouts
- Packaging/dispensing can be challenging
- Strong fragrance may not be for everyone
- Light coverage (though some prefer this)
This tinted Solar Defense Face Sunscreen from HydroPeptide hides small imperfections while protecting your skin from harmful sun damage with 30 SPF and plenty of moisture. The product’s cucumber, calendula, and acai extracts deliver rich nourishment and antioxidants that relieve your skin from free radical damage. Hyaluronic acid conditions and adds even more moisture and nourishment to the skin, while allantoin and chamomile soothe it.
This cruelty-free mineral sunscreen formula is free of fragrance, gluten, parabens, phthalates, and sulfates. Use daily, at least one minute after moisturizing. Start by working a nickel-sized drop between your fingers for 10 seconds to blend the color, then apply evenly to your face and neck.
Find more HydroPeptide Solar Defense Tinted Face Sunscreen information and reviews here.
-
6. bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Tinted Hydrating Gel CreamPrice: $22.84Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Goes on beautifully smooth
- Buildable coverage, easy to change depending on your desired look
- Gives a luminous glow without being cakey or heavy
- Can rub off easily
- Tint is on the darker side
- May not be great for mature skin or those looking for matte coverage
This tinted gel cream from bareMinerals protects skin with a broad spectrum SPF 30 non-chemical, mineral-based sunscreen. Not only that, but it also replenishes the skin using calcium, mineral electrolytes, and magnesium, balances moisturize with potassium, and hydrates and conditions with marine botanicals and coconut-derived ingredients. You’ll feel super refreshed thanks to the formula’s unique water encapsulations that bring a cool, light feeling to the skin’s surface.
You’ll love the buildable, sheer-to-medium coverage the product delivers along with the fact it’s hypoallergenic, non-comedogenic, non-acnegenic, dermatologist-tested, and made cruelty-free with zero parabens, binders, and fillers.
Find more bareMinerals Complexion Rescue Gel Cream information and reviews here.
-
7. Revision Skincare Intellishade Matte Tinted MoisturizerPrice: $63.75Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Blends well and offers great coverage
- A little goes a long way - you don't need much
- Leaves skin feeling light and looking dewy
- May not suit some sensitive skin
- Pricey
- Some had to spend extra time blending
This award-winning, anti-aging tinted moisturizer, ideal for all skin types, is made with three peptides and broad-spectrum UV protection of SPF 45. It delivers healthy, sheer color in a matte formula that minimizes pores. Easy to blend naturally with any skin tone, the 5-in-1 product improves skin’s natural moisture barrier, and diminishes the look of wrinkles, redness, and fine lines as it corrects, protects, conceals, brightens, and hydrates your skin.
The nice thing about Revision Skincare is that its products are supported through clinical review and physician validation. To use this moisturizer, which can be worn on its own or under makeup, simply apply to your face at the end of your morning skincare routine and 15 minutes before you head outside.
Find more Revision Skincare Matte Tinted Moisturizer information and reviews here.
-
8. Glo Skin Beauty, Moisturizing Tint SPF 30Price: $47.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Evens out skin and gives a beautiful glow
- Thick and melts as you blend, so lasts awhile - a little goes a long way
- SPF works very well
- Some had issues with the pump, but this was rare
- Some found skin felt greasy
- SPF can look streaked after a while (some use primer underneath to fix this)
Glo Skin Beauty’s Moisturizing Tint contains SPF 30 broad-spectrum sun protection and oil-free hydration, ideal for any skin type. The formula gives sheer coverage in four shades that evens out skin tone along with hydration and moisture, for healthier skin.
You’ll love the lightweight, whipped formula that feels like nothing at all on your skin. It’s designed to fight dryness and dehydration, and give just a touch of color to even out skin tone and enhance your natural radiance. Use it on its own or as a primer under your favorite makeup. For optimal UV protection, reapply every 2 hours.
Find more Glo Skin Beauty, Moisturizing Tint SPF 30 information and reviews here.
-
9. EltaMD UV Daily SPF 40 Tinted Sunscreen Moisturizer Face LotionPrice: $34.50Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Works well for sensitive skin - helps rosacea & hyperpigmentation
- Absorbs fast and works well with other products
- Beautiful tint without looking too heavy or cakey
- Pump makes it tricky to use
- Tint may only suit medium skin tones
- May be best for drier skin
This tinted facial sunscreen from EltaMD contains hyaluronic acid and SPF 40 to give intense moisture, supple smoothness, and important UV protection at once. It feels light, glides on smooth, and absorbs fast, making it perfect for everyday wear alone or beneath your makeup. Plus, the formula decreases the look of fine lines and wrinkles, helping you to look and feel your best.
Zinc oxide works as a sunscreen agent by reflecting and scattering UVA and UVB rays, hyaluronic acid improves how your skin feels by reducing flakiness and improving softness, and vitamin E works as an antioxidant to reduce free radicals to help diminish aging signs. Noncomedogenic and free of parabens, fragrance, and animal products, this sunscreen is also great for sensitive skin.
Find more EltaMD UV Daily SPF 40 Tinted Sunscreen Moisturizer information and reviews here.
-
10. Paula’s Choice RESIST Super-Light Daily Wrinkle Defense SPF 30 Matte Tinted Face MoisturizerPrice: $35.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Amazing matte, pore-minimizing coverage
- Works well on oily skin
- Fully absorbs, non-greasy with no white residue
- Great value
- May leave a pale cast (but not white)
- Seperation can occur, so you need to shake well
- Some found it leaves a waxy residue
Want one product that does it all? This tinted moisturizer not only hydrates, nourishes, and moisturizes your skin, but it also leaves you with beautiful color and that all-too important SPF 30 protection. The formula contains evens out skin tone, reduces wrinkles and fine lines, and renews and repairs sun-damaged skin, leaving you with a smooth, silky matte finish. Your skin will even get firmer with daily use.
The best part? There’s no unpleasant white residue. The moisturizer is ideal for normal to oily and combination skin, and it contains no fragrance or parabens, truly making it an ideal choice.
Find more Paula's Choice RESIST Tinted Face Moisturizer information and reviews here.
-
11. COOLA Organic Rosilliance BB Cream with SPF 30Price: $52.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Sheer, easily-blendable, natural coverage that hides imperfections well
- Great moisture, ideal for drier skin
- Smells amazing
- Minimal shade options
- Not as oil-absorbing as other products
- Dispenser can be hard to use/maximize product
If you’re wanting beautiful, glowing skin for the long run, check out this dermatologist-tested, 70%+-organic mineral SPF 30 BB cream from COOLA. It protects your skin from harmful UVA/UVB rays and contains moisturizers, potent antioxidants like rose stem cells to nourish skin, and just the right amount of coverage.
The tinted face sunscreen is available in 3 shades, resists water for 80 minutes, masks imperfections, and evens out skin tone to show off its natural radiance and glow. To use, simply pump once onto the back of your hand, then gently pat all over your face.
Find more COOLA Organic Rosilliance BB Cream with SPF 30 information and reviews here.
-
12. PÜR 4-in-1 Tinted Moisturizer With SPF 20Price: $22.74Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Goes on smooth, without leaving makeup lines
- Great value
- Beautiful, dewy coverage
- Finished too cakey on some
- Not enough coverage for some
- Shades skew lighter
This tinted moisturizer from PÜR contains SPF 20 to protect your skin from sun damage. It also preps, hydrates, corrects, renews, and plumps skin. Plus, it delivers buildable coverage with a dewy finish in 14 different shades, so it suits any skin tone.
Not only will your complexion look more vibrant and young, but you’ll love how simplified your skincare and beauty routine can become with this 4-in-1 formula — a moisturizer, primer, foundation, and broad-spectrum SPF 20 protection in one package.
You can use this tinted moisturizer on its own quickly for a natural-looking finish or as a broad-spectrum, hydrating base under mineral makeup. Simply apply a small amount onto clean skin and blend.
Find more PÜR 4-in-1 Tinted Moisturizer With SPF 20 information and reviews here.
-
13. CeraVe Tinted Sunscreen with SPF 30Price: $13.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Very sheer tint yet evens out skin tone
- Spreads and absorbs very well without pilling or white residue
- Leaves skin dewy, not greasy
- Some found it too light
- May not be great for very oily skin
- Rubs off easily
This sheer-tinted mineral sunscreen from CeraVe suits all skin tones and offers SPF 30 protection against harmful UVA and UVB rays. It also contains three essential ceramides (1, 3, 6-II) that help to restore and maintain your skin’s natural barrier. Lightweight and non-greasy in feel, the sunscreen hydrates with niacinamide and retains moisture with hyaluronic acid. You’re left with a beautiful, healthy glow – and no white residue typically left from other sunscreens.
Versatile to wear on its own or under makeup as a primer, the beauty of this moisturizer is it suits any skin type and is non-comedogenic and free of parabens and fragrance.
Find more CeraVe Tinted Sunscreen with SPF 30 information and reviews here.
-
14. jane iredale Dream Tint Lightweight Tinted Moisturizer with SPF 15Price: $46.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Used by facialists and beauty professionals
- Great as a base for extra moisture and protection
- Ideal for aging skin
- Strong scent
- Colors may look slightly different than online
- Not as smooth or dewy as other products
Ideal for all skin types, this vegan, oil and talc-free tinted moisturizer from jane iredale is water-resistant for up to 40 minutes and contains SPF 15 for sun protection. It’s made with weightless minerals and all-natural ingredients that soothe and calm the skin. You’ll enjoy the lightweight feel, sheer coverage in 7 different shades, and hydrating effect on your skin, along with the fact this cruelty-free moisturizer reduces the look of pores and fine lines.
With your fingers or a blending brush, apply a pea to dime-sized amount all over your face and blend well.
Find more jane iredale Dream Tint Moisturizer with SPF 15 information and reviews here.
-
15. Neutrogena Healthy Skin Anti-Aging Perfector Tinted Facial Moisturizer and Retinol TreatmentPrice: $9.79Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Creamy, light, and blends well
- Works well with other makeup for more coverage
- Long-lasting moisture
- Small quantity
- Strong scent
- Coverage is too light for some (but can be combined with makeup)
Neutrogena’s Healthy Skin Anti-Aging Perfector All-in-One Tinted Facial Moisturizer contains SPF 20 to protect your skin from harmful UVA and UVB rays and diminish the look of fine lines and wrinkles. You’ll get smooth, sheer, dewy, blendable coverage that evens out the tone and smoothes the texture of your skin. Your skin will also look younger, fresher, and healthier thanks to clinically-proven retinol, antioxidants, and vitamins.
The moisturizer is great for any skin tone and can be used daily. Apply the treatment with fingers or a sponge over the entire face as part of your regular skincare routine.
Find more Neutrogena Healthy Skin Anti-Aging Perfector information and reviews here.
What Is A Tinted Moisturizer With SPF?
A tinted moisturizer with SPF is just what it sounds like - a moisturizer with a bit of sheer coverage along with sun protection. Most come in various shades to suit many skin tones, with at least SPF 15 protection, though many contain SPF 30 or higher.
Why Should I Use An SPF Tinted Moisturizer?
Exposure to the sun and its harsh rays can cause skin cancer, sunburn, aging skin (symptoms include wrinkles, dark spots, or “leathery" texture), and eye damage, and SPF protects you from that exposure. When you're moisturizing and looking for coverage from makeup anyhow, it's convenient to use an SPF product because it saves you time getting ready and money you would have spent on other products.
What Is The Best Tinted Moisturizer With SPF?
There are many great quality tinted moisturizers with SPF out there - the trick is finding the best one that suits your needs and skin type. This often comes down to trial and error. Some great brands include Murad, Honest Beauty, NARS, and bareMinerals.
How Do I Use An SPF Tinted Moisturizer?
You can apply most tinted moisturizers with SPF in much the same way as you would a moisturizer, primer, or foundation. They can be worn alone for sheer coverage, or underneath foundation to achieve a more made-up look.