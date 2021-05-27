7 Best Retro-Style & Vintage Barber Chairs

When you’re craving an elegant, classic atmosphere in your shop, only proper vintage barber chairs or retro salon chairs will do. Whether you’re looking for the good-ol’-days effect of the 1950s or a more 1800s antique-look, these brand new barber chairs with a vintage-style elevate the look of any barbershop, create a more enjoyable client experience, and get people talking about your shop–without the cost or hassle of buying true antiques. Update your salon mats to match.

Restored antique barber chair or reproduction?

If you want a barber chair that evokes a golden age feel, you can either buy a new chair made in the style of older chairs or purchase an original antique chair that's been restored.

Having an actual antique is important to some people and has a very authentic, well-used look to it. Restored antiques are harder to find and painfully expensive because no one can make more of them. Whatever chairs have survived over the years are the only ones available.

On top of that, true vintage chairs will have varying degrees of functionality and wear from being decades to over a hundred years old. Plus the upholstery was not made to stand up to modern use and chemicals the way vinyl faux leather is. Some people enjoy and take pride in caring for these machines to keep them in good working condition but others may find this a hassle they don't want to keep up with.

Reproductions are cheaper, require less maintenance, and some have modern perks like electric movement and wider, more comfortable seats.

Can hair salons be retro too?

Absolutely. An attraction to vintage charm is not exclusive to masculine spaces. There are plenty of lovey feminine retro chairs which tend to either go for a 1960s Mod style or more of a Victorian royalty look.

Classic Barber Pole: the perfect retro decor for barbershops.

Another way to increase the retro look of your shop is to bring in other antique-style elements. The barber pole is a traditional symbol of a barbershop.

Back in the days of bloodletting, barbers would leave bowls of client's blood in the windows of their shops to tell passersby what services were offered. Most people couldn't read back then so a sign wouldn't be any help, especially because the barber probably couldn't read either.

In 1307, leaving blood in windows was made against the law so barber-surgeons had to find a new way to represent themselves. Barbers then began to advertise with a white pole with red and sometimes blue stripes.

Why this image? During bloodletting, patients would grip a pole so it was an easy leap to make. The white was for bandages, the red was for blood, and the blue was for either veins or non-oxygenated blood. Barber-surgeons must have been pretty intense people.

Having a barber pole inside or outside your shop adds to that vintage flair and will help people on the street recognize what your shop does. The barber pole still works even after 700 years.

There are also vintage-looking signs like this aged Barbershop Sign with a 1960s aesthetic or ones that stretch even further back like this Shaving Parlor Sign that advertises cupping and leaches as services.

How have barber chairs changed over the years?

Barbers have been around for hundreds and hundreds of years but once chairs started being built especially for barbers, the design hasn't really changed all that much.

According to a collector and antique store owner, barber chairs in the early 1800s were tall, made of wood, and reclined slightly. As technology developed more in the late 1800s, you begin to see chairs that swivel, recline, and have a hydraulic lift system similar to what we have today.

These are the chairs we think of when we think of antique barber chairs with their large footrest, elaborate carvings, and metal cutouts.

In the mid-1900s chairs became somewhat blockier and more utilitarian.

Overall, the changes have been all aesthetic for a long time as the main function of the chairs was set and perfected a hundred years ago.

A legacy from the middle ages.

Barbers date back to 3500 BCE when hair razors were found among ancient Egyptian civilizations.

The profession of barber-surgeons dates to the middle ages when barbers cut hair as well as took care of common medical issues like tooth pain, wounds, broken bones, surgeries, and bloodletting--a common practice at the time. It wasn't until the late 1700s that surgeons broke away as their own profession

