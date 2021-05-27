7 Best Retro-Style & Vintage Barber Chairs

When you’re craving an elegant, classic atmosphere in your shop, only proper vintage barber chairs or retro salon chairs will do. Whether you’re looking for the good-ol’-days effect of the 1950s or a more 1800s antique-look, these brand new barber chairs with a vintage-style elevate the look of any barbershop, create a more enjoyable client experience, and get people talking about your shop–without the cost or hassle of buying true antiques. Update your salon mats to match.
- Many color choices
- Footrest has three stabilizing feet
- 700-pound weight limit
- Retro towel bar
- Reclines to 135-degrees
- Six inches of height adjustment
- Tufting is harder to keep clean
- Some assembly required
- Upholstery isn't vegan
The BarberPub 2947 Heavy-Duty Barber Chair has a great vintage look that will make a real impression upon your clients. The tufted upholstery, rounded backrest, towel bar, and elaborate patterning in the metal are all reminiscent of antique Art Deco Koken chairs originating from the 1920s.
The red upholstery with dark frame is also especially retro and hard to beat, but if that’s not your style or doesn’t fit with your decor, this chair comes in six other color combinations including old school army green, weathered brown, and black with either a grey, brown, or flashy gold frame.
This is the only chair on the list that has real leather in its upholstery. The bi-cast leather uses durable cowhide as its underlayer and adds a coating of waterproof, scuff-resistant vinyl finish that will last and withstand regular use.
Built to last, this chair has a working weight of 700 pounds and a stable 27-inch chrome base. A hydraulic pump allows for six inches of height adjustment. And adjustable and removable headrest customizes the chair to your clients’ comfort. There’s a discreet holder on the back of the chair near the hydraulic pump that you can slot the headrest into when not in use so you don’t have to awkwardly find a free surface to hold the headrest.
It reclines nice and deep to 135-degrees with the help of a gas-piston lock. A flip-out footrest (with two stabilizing feet) provides multiple configurations to best support your clients both upright and reclined.
This chair was featured in my best red barber chairs article.
- Range of height adjustment (from top of chair): 42.1 to 48.4 inches tall
- Weight capacity: 700 pounds
- Seat width: 19.3 inches
- Rotation: 360-degrees
- Reclining: Yes to 135-degrees
- Base diameter: 27 inches
- Upholstery: Bi-cast leather
Find more Vintage Heavy-Duty Barber Chair information and reviews here.
- Hand-stitched upholstery
- 1,000-pound working weight
- Frame available in stainless steel chrome or gold
- Hairdryer or cup holder
- Hidden bottle opener
- Locking removable headrest
- Art Deco style
- Thick layer of high-density foam
- Smaller base
- Pricier than others
- Only one stabilizer foot on the footrest
This Kenzo Barber Chair by SkinAct is a bit of a masterpiece. With a 1,000-pound working weight, it’s the strongest on the list and it also has the widest range of height adjustment at 24 inches tall up to 31 inches tall, measuring from the seat.
The design is a callback to 1920s Art Deco barber chairs that were being put out by Koken and Emil J. Paidar during that time period. The Kenzo features hand-stitched top-grade vinyl upholstery that has a leather texture to it, unlike other chairs that look flat and fake. Its stainless steel frame comes in either reflective chrome or metallic gold.
A traditional flip-up footrest supports your client as they recline. While it doesn’t have a retro towel bar, it does have a heat-resistant ring that can be used as a hairdryer holder or cup holder. The ring is on a hinge so it can fold up and out of the way when not in use. SkinAct’s website states that there is a hidden bottle opener on this chair but doesn’t specify where. It might be that little shape on the reclining handle, but I can’t say for sure.
- Range of height adjustment (from seat): 24 to 31 inches tall
- Weight capacity: 1,000 pounds
- Seat width: 20 inches
- Rotation: 360-degrees
- Reclining: Yes
- Base diameter: 25 inches
- Upholstery: faux leather vinyl
Find more Kenzo Antique-Style Barber Chair by SkinAct information and reviews here.
- Stylish design
- Doesn't look too antique
- 350-pound weight capacity
- Reclines to 45-degrees
- Seven inches of adjustable height
- Large footrest with stabilizing feet
- Only available in black
- Much lower weight limit
- Some specs not given
For a slightly more updated look, check out the Carter Barbershop Chair by Icarus. To me, it has the look of certain Belmont chairs from the 1960s with these thicker, rounded sides. The sides on this chair remind me of classic America cars. Its color scheme of black, chrome, and white enamel is an aesthetic that can fit in with nearly any decor.
The classic black upholstery is smooth with no tufted areas or stitched patterning making it nice and easy to clean between clients. With its hydraulic movement, the seat of the chair lifts from 22.5 inches tall to 29.5 inches tall. The headrest is also adjustable and removable.
It features a traditional flip-up footrest with a metal and a padded side that can be adjusted to fit your clients’ height and comfort needs. There are also small stabilizing feet on the bottom of the footrest but the footrest itself is not designed to hold a person’s weight
The Carter reclines 45-degrees providing a very relaxed position for close shaves.
- Range of height adjustment (from seat): 22.5 to 29.5 inches
- Weight capacity: 350 pounds
- Seat width: 19.5 inches
- Rotation: Not given
- Reclining: Yes 45-degrees
- Base diameter: Not given
- Upholstery: Not given
Find more Carter Barbershop Chair by Icarus information and reviews here.
- 900-pound weight limit
- Lots of height adjustment
- Available in brown or black
- Larger reversing footrest with stability feet
- Trusted spa brand
- Retro towel bar and hook
- One-year warranty
- 360-degree movement
- Not real leather
- Not many colors available
- Some assembly required
The Theo Barber Chair by SkinAct has a look that reminds me of 1950s chairs with their large padded footrests and smooth upholstery. It has a very retro towel bar under one armrest and a convenient hook on the other. I’ve seen a Belmont chair from the 1950s with a similar stripe effect but it’s pretty close to the Chicago-made Theo A. Kochs’ chairs from that time so I don’t think the name of this chair is a coincidence.
This chair has a great weight capacity of 900 pounds and the pump is actually rated at 1,500 pounds. It can handle your larger clients without worrying about the hydraulics. The pump can lift the chair from 24 inches tall at the seat up to 31 inches tall. As far as further adjustability, the headrest is adjustable as well as removable.
It has great stability with two stabilizing feet on the bottom of the footrest and a wide 26-inch diameter base. The footrest had a reversible portion that can be either padded or metal. It also folds up to help conserve space.
The chair has 360-degrees of spin and reclines quite far back for a relaxing shave. It’s not ornately designed but those chrome stripes down the front of the footrest make an impression.
Clients will love the plush cushioning of the quality faux-leather vinyl and you’ll love how easy it is to keep clean. The chair comes in brown or classic black.
- Range of height adjustment (from seat): 24 to 31 inches
- Weight capacity: 900 pounds
- Seat width: 21.5
- Rotation: 360-degrees
- Reclining: Yes
- Base diameter: 26 inches
- Upholstery: Vinyl
Find more Theo Vintage Chair by SkinAct information and reviews here.
- 450 weight capacity
- Round, square, or star base
- Unique Victorian style
- Handcrafted carved wood
- Warranties
- Spins 360-degrees
- Doesn't recline
- Wood isn't as resilient as steel
- Too feminine for some
- Seat is narrower than others
The Laurence Victorian-Style Salon Chair by Dreams In Reality is a good choice for hair salons with a more feminine aesthetic but who still want the gravitas of old-fashioned designs. This throne-style chair will make your clients feel like royalty.
This salon chair is unique in that it is made of real, solid wood that has been handcrafted. The intricately carved patterns will certainly stand out from other modern plastic and metal chairs. To protect it, the high traffic areas like the seat, armrests, sides, and back are covered in faux leather and high-density foam padding. Chrome studs add brightness to this otherwise black chair.
It spins 360-degrees, has a subtle T-bar footrest, and six inches of hydraulic lift with a 450-pound weight capacity. You can contact DIR to request a different base choice. Square bases can be hard to fit with salon mats so you can ask for either a round or five-point star base instead.
The one downside to the Laurence is that it doesn’t recline. This makes it bad choice for shops that offer shaves and those who need their styling chair to also be their shampooing chair.
- Range of height adjustment (from seat): 22.75 to 28.25 inches tall
- Weight capacity: 450 pounds
- Seat width: 18.3
- Rotation: 360-degrees
- Reclining: No
- Base diameter: Not given
- Upholstery: faux leather
Find more Laurence Victorian-Style Salon Chair by DIR information and reviews here.
- Not too much intricate detail
- Spins 360 degrees
- Available in brown or dark grey
- Adjustable and removable headrest
- Flip-up footrest with stabilizing feet
- Three inches of small-cell foam
- Base not as large as others
- Weight limit lower than some
- Frame is alloy steel
This BestSalon Hydraulic Styling Chair rides the sweet spot between the highly ornate antique-style chairs and ones that are plainer. The seat and backrest are fairly subtle and rely on their vintage round look to bring the character to the design. The frame is where we find the decoration with cut-out patterns on the leg and footrest. Overall it has the look of an early 1900s to 1920s Theo A Kochs chair.
The faux leather upholstery is available in brown or dark grey to suit your decor. It has a decent weight capacity at 600 pounds but if you see a good amount of larger clients, there are barber chairs with higher weight limits and wider bases which help to prevent tipping. A flip-up footrest, where we get all that attractive patterning in the metal frame, helps to support clients while reclined and it has two stabilizing feet to help with tipping as well.
It reclines to 135-degrees and the hydraulic pump provides six inches of adjustment. The headrest is also adjustable and can be removed as needed.
- Range of height adjustment (from seat): 22 to 28 inches
- Weight capacity: 600 pounds
- Seat width: 19.5 inches
- Rotation: 360-degrees
- Reclining: Yes, to 135-degrees
- Base diameter: 26 inches
- Upholstery: faux leather
Find more Hydraulic Styling Chair by BestSalon information and reviews here.
- More affordable than others
- Classic black color
- Flip-up reversing footrest
- Reclines to 135-degrees
- 360-degrees of spin
- Footrest supports are wheels
- Not as high quality as more expensive brands
- Assembly required
- Quilting lines can trap hair or get pulls
This Jaxpety Vintage Hydraulic Barber Chair has an eye-catching diamond quilted pattern and a dramatic curve to the chrome armrests. It’s got a slightly modern feel to it compared to the others and is definitely more like a chair that is going for a retro-style versus a reproduction. I have seen a Kochs’ chair from the Great Depression-era that had a diamond quilting that this reminded me of.
It’s a great option if you’re on a tight budget but still want that good-old-days vibe.
The chair has a traditional flip-up footrest with reversible padded and metal rest. This footrest had two stabilizing feet, like most barber chairs, but these are wheels that help to reduce resistance when the chair is rotated. It spins 360-degrees and reclines back to 135-degrees. (180-degrees would be completely flat.)
The headrest is adjustable and removable. Using the hydraulic pump you can adjust the height of the chair from 43 inches tall to 48 inches tall, measuring from the top of the chair. It has a decent weight capacity at 330 pounds and a seat width of 19.7 inches inside the arms.
- Range of height adjustment (from top of chair): 43 to 48 inches tall
- Weight capacity: 330 pounds
- Seat width: 19.7 inches
- Rotation: 360-degrees
- Reclining: Yes, to 135-degrees
- Base diameter: 27.5 inches
- Upholstery: PVC faux leather
Find more Vintage Hydraulic Barber Chair by Jaxpety information and reviews here.
Restored antique barber chair or reproduction?
If you want a barber chair that evokes a golden age feel, you can either buy a new chair made in the style of older chairs or purchase an original antique chair that's been restored.
Having an actual antique is important to some people and has a very authentic, well-used look to it. Restored antiques are harder to find and painfully expensive because no one can make more of them. Whatever chairs have survived over the years are the only ones available.
On top of that, true vintage chairs will have varying degrees of functionality and wear from being decades to over a hundred years old. Plus the upholstery was not made to stand up to modern use and chemicals the way vinyl faux leather is. Some people enjoy and take pride in caring for these machines to keep them in good working condition but others may find this a hassle they don't want to keep up with.
Reproductions are cheaper, require less maintenance, and some have modern perks like electric movement and wider, more comfortable seats.
Can hair salons be retro too?
Absolutely. An attraction to vintage charm is not exclusive to masculine spaces. There are plenty of lovey feminine retro chairs which tend to either go for a 1960s Mod style or more of a Victorian royalty look.
Classic Barber Pole: the perfect retro decor for barbershops.
Another way to increase the retro look of your shop is to bring in other antique-style elements. The barber pole is a traditional symbol of a barbershop.
Back in the days of bloodletting, barbers would leave bowls of client's blood in the windows of their shops to tell passersby what services were offered. Most people couldn't read back then so a sign wouldn't be any help, especially because the barber probably couldn't read either.
In 1307, leaving blood in windows was made against the law so barber-surgeons had to find a new way to represent themselves. Barbers then began to advertise with a white pole with red and sometimes blue stripes.
Why this image? During bloodletting, patients would grip a pole so it was an easy leap to make. The white was for bandages, the red was for blood, and the blue was for either veins or non-oxygenated blood. Barber-surgeons must have been pretty intense people.
Having a barber pole inside or outside your shop adds to that vintage flair and will help people on the street recognize what your shop does. The barber pole still works even after 700 years.
There are also vintage-looking signs like this aged Barbershop Sign with a 1960s aesthetic or ones that stretch even further back like this Shaving Parlor Sign that advertises cupping and leaches as services.
How have barber chairs changed over the years?
Barbers have been around for hundreds and hundreds of years but once chairs started being built especially for barbers, the design hasn't really changed all that much.
According to a collector and antique store owner, barber chairs in the early 1800s were tall, made of wood, and reclined slightly. As technology developed more in the late 1800s, you begin to see chairs that swivel, recline, and have a hydraulic lift system similar to what we have today.
These are the chairs we think of when we think of antique barber chairs with their large footrest, elaborate carvings, and metal cutouts.
In the mid-1900s chairs became somewhat blockier and more utilitarian.
Overall, the changes have been all aesthetic for a long time as the main function of the chairs was set and perfected a hundred years ago.
A legacy from the middle ages.
Barbers date back to 3500 BCE when hair razors were found among ancient Egyptian civilizations.
The profession of barber-surgeons dates to the middle ages when barbers cut hair as well as took care of common medical issues like tooth pain, wounds, broken bones, surgeries, and bloodletting--a common practice at the time. It wasn't until the late 1700s that surgeons broke away as their own profession
