Top 10 Best Camera Straps

Camera straps are not the most flashy thing when it comes to upgrading your photography and videography gear. Yet, having an attractive or highly functional camera strap can transform your light-capturing device from drab into a fashion statement, and it can make your creative life much easier. Some of these straps are ideal for D-SLRS, others will work great on small or big cameras.
There’s a few kinds of straps. The most simple and common is the neck strap. Some neck straps are long enough to sling over your shoulder, meaning they double as shoulder straps. Dedicated shoulder straps, however, have significant padding designed to rest on one’s shoulder exclusively. There are also harnesses and wrist straps. Finding the right strap is about balancing flexibility, ease-of-access, and knowing what works for you.
Overall, buying a strap may not be the most exciting purchase at first glance, but it can quickly turn out to be a lot of fun and functionality.
Here are our Top 10 camera straps in order of price from highest to lowest.
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $34.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $29.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $19.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $19.95 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $14.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $29.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $7.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $8.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $7.59 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
|
Amazon Customer Reviews
|Price: $7.99 Shop at Amazon
|Shop now Read our review
-
Vortex Optics Harness StrapPrice: $34.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- One size fits all
- Prevents pain better than other straps as it allows for even distribution
- Company is praised for its consummate customer service
- Perfect for users aiming to have hands-free use
- Some users complain that they couldn’t get a secure fit
- One user complained about the value of this product, saying others were more durable for the price
- Should be $5-10 cheaper.
While this strap is designed for large binoculars, many photographers have found it more than handy. With its strong, Nylon straps, one can use this strap to secure their camera and distribute weight as much as possible across their back and shoulders. One size fits all, and it’s perfect for those who don’t want to worry about their device while they wield it.
Find more Vortex Optics Harness Strap information and reviews here.
-
Peak Design Cuff Camera StrapPrice: $29.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Material is praised as being seatbelt-like in quality
- Works with variety of cameras include DSLR, compact, and point-and-shoot
- Anchors certified to hold over 200 pounds
- Works well with other Peak Design products
- One user had an issue where the strap scratched his camera’s screen
- Sometimes the quick-attach tab stays attached to the camera, annoying some users
- Doesn’t absorb any weight like a shoulder or neck strap
For those looking for a minimally obtrusive way to keep their camera secured to them, the Peak Design Cuff strap is the way to go. This wrist strap not only grips your arm tightly, it has a quick-release, so you can rapidly detach your camera in those moments where you must free-hand it. It’s the perfect combination of convenient, flexible, and minimal yet maintains the reason we all need a camera strap: preventing accidents.
Find more Peak Design Cuff Camera Strap information and reviews here.
-
Altura Rapid Fire Camera Neck Strap w/ Quick ReleasePrice: $19.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Makes camera ready for a quick shot
- Includes safety strap for anyone paranoid that the mount could give way
- Praised by users for its construction and durability
- Comfortable and reduces strain from weight compared to most cameras standard kit strap
- One user broke their camera after the strap failed
- One user reported that the base plate cracked the bottom of his camera
- A few users were annoyed by the “safety strap” and had to cut it off
Boasting neoprene pads and comfortable design, the Rapid Fire camera neck strap offers users a comfortable way to carry around their gear. It also has a zipper pocket for storing extras like batteries, memory cards, or small lens caps.
The best part of this strap is its quick release functionality. It works by attaching a plate to the DSLR which can then quickly click out of the strap. Not only is the strap made from high quality materials, the plate is solid metal (with a protective rubber bottom).
The neck strap should be compatible with virtually any DSLR with a standard tripod mount, but if things don’t work out, the manufacturer has a 90 day 100% satisfaction guarantee. The pouch and anti-slip rubber means this is a strap that simplifies shooting. (Altura)
Find more Altura Rapid Fire Camera Neck Strap information and reviews here.
-
Nicama CS1 Rapid ReleasePrice: $19.95Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Works with any camera that has a tripod mount
- Easily use camera by sliding it up and down
- 60″ means it should work on all but large users
- One user complained that strap abruptly broke, ruining his camera
- Some users found instructions confusing
- One user complained that the carabiner that attaches to camera seems cheap
The Nicado CS1 Rapid Action strap is a great way to keep weight off your neck while maintaining easy access to your camera. Boasting quick “slide-up” action, your camera is always ready to be used. Not only that, this camera also boasts a carabiner that lets one rapidly release their camera for the strap, to quickly capture those moments where one’s camera needs to be free. This is a long strap so it should be compatible with all but the tallest users.
Find more Movo Rapid Action Strap information and reviews here.
-
BESTTRENDY Neck StrapPrice: $14.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Attractive and durable strap
- Edge oil prevents strap from freezing in cold temperatures
- Adhesives in strap are pollution-free
- Compatible with wide variety of brands
- One user complained that the plastic clip broke
- Some say strap is slimmer than expected
- Strap comes folded and it can take time for the creases to come out
This is one strap for the pattern-prone that makes toting a camera a serious fashion statement. This beautiful neck strap is double-stitched, compatible with a wide variety of brands, and is perfect for light, mirrorless cameras or a DSLR without big lenses. It’s a bit on the thin side, but it’s praised by users as attractive, small, and reasonably durable. If you like the vintage look, the BESTTRENDY’s appeal is hard to deny.
Find more BESTTRENDY Neck Strap information and reviews here.
-
HiiGuy Camera StrapPrice: $29.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Beefy padding means this strap distributes the weight load effectively
- Includes one year warranty
- One can download a free ebook that contains photography tips
- Some users were confused by lack of instructions
- Strap itself is on the thin side
- One user complained that the strap didn’t include a plate mount
This beefy strap holds onto your camera with a serious grip and a lot of comfort. Boasting beefy shoulder padding, this strap does great work in terms of distributing the weight load across your back, protecting not just your camera, but your body. It helps prevent one from scratching their lens by keeping their camera out of the way. As another bonus, this strap also includes a free e-book with photography tips. Perhaps best of all, the camera strap has a quick release, meaning that if you need to get it off the strap, it only takes an instant. The front pouch adds convenience.
-
Eggsnow Camera StrapPros:
Cons:
- Breathable fabric means this strap won’t make you hot
- Compatible with all brands
- Attractive floral pattern for those looking to tote their camera with style
- Strap is long enough to sling across one’s body (instead of around one’s neck)
- Some users call this strap flimsy
- One user had an issue with durability, claiming strap broke after a month
- Not particularly strong padding
Recommended by many for its attractive pattern, this strap boasts sturdiness and a surprisingly soft top part, such that one’s neck won’t be chafed. It’s compatible with all brands, has breathable fabric, and helps distribute the weight of the camera across one’s back. While some may find it “tablecloth” looking, floral patterns are attractive to many.
Find more Eggsnow Camera Strap information and reviews here.
-
Tarion Vintage Neck StrapPrice: $8.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Comfortable for long periods of time
- Vintage and timeless look.
- High quality stitching.
- Section that goes on one’s neck is nice and soft
- Not ideal for a tall person; strap is too short
- Some users found the strap to be stiff
- Some users found the camera ornament to be difficult to remove
The vintage yet attractive Tarion neck strap is a simple way to secure your camera around your neck. It has durable and strong straps and allows for hours of walking around, comfortably wielding your photography gear. Some things to be aware of: some users found the length of the straps on the short side. Others didn’t like the camera ornament because it could contribute to discomfort or scratching, but some praised it for its chic look. In any case, this is a great strap to own if you like the grey look and you can always choose to lose the ornament. This strap’s neutral, attractive look make it an aesthetic fit for many.
Find more Tarion Vintage Neck Strap information and reviews here.
-
Bailsy Cai-neck StrapPrice: $7.59Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Adjustable strap length means it works with people of different heights (but not very tall)
- Colorful pattern means it’s not just functional, but chic
- Cowhide top means dry comfort on the neck
- Quick release clips ideal for tripod use
- Some users complained about durability
- A few users complained that stitching was poor
- A few users had issues with the strength of the clamps
- Strap isn’t particularly long
Let’s be honest: this strap should be called “Coachella around your neck.” Bailsy’s product secures your gear around your neck with a look that just screams, “Meet me at the Sahara tent, Lindsey!” Praised for its comfort and quick-release clips, this stylish knit pattern subsists on a functional and useful strap. Its colored look transcends more than culture; the adjustable strap length means people of different heights can sport it too. It’s hard to deny how well this strap would fit in at Coachella and similar events.
Find more Bailsy Cai-Neck Strap information and reviews here.
-
TETHYS Waterproof Camera FloatPros:
Cons:
- Floats visibly cameras up to seven ounces
- Easy to attach and release to camera
- High-quality stitching is praised by users
- Only for small cameras
- Some users complain that fabric tears easily
- Bulky
- Some feel string that attaches to camera could break
For those with small, waterproof cameras, this waterproof camera float offers a highly visible, safe way to bring your camera in the water. While it may be overkill for shooting pictures in a pool, in a bigger body of water, visibility and float-ability are everything. The TETHYS waterproof camera float has both in spades. Another great perk is that it is made out of special fabric that dries rapidly, meaning it won’t soak everything in your bag after just a brief drying period. The neon yellow color is tough to miss, even underwater.
Find more TETHYS Waterproof Camera Float information and reviews here.
Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.
No Comments
Discuss on Facebook