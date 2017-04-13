Top 10 Best Leather Camera Bags

Many camera and computer bags look boring, like they belong in the back of an abandoned Circuit City. Not all of them do, however. These leather camera bags are as chic as they come. Needless to say, leather is a classic and timeless look, and used properly and fitting to your tastes, it makes for a classy fashion statement. Leather has some minor trade-offs. It can start off rigid and sometimes smelly, but once worked, leather bags are enduring and hip. They’re kind of bags that survive generations. One final aspect of leather to be aware of: what you see is NOT what you get. Since leather is made from a living thing, some of these bags may show up at your door a bit darker or lighter than the picture.

That said, for those willing to trade the minor pitfalls of bags made of ex-bovine for a rustic backpack, here are our top 10 leather camera bags.

1. Korchmar Leather Backpack

This leather backpack is as attractive as it is functional. Boasting tough leather and a surprisingly large capacity for a medium size backpack, it’s versatile, durable, and unambiguously retro-chic. Handcrafted with strong stitching, it’s the perfect addition to a hipster or business-esque wardrobe. It’s hard to argue with the large interior and high quality straps and buckles. This bag makes a great gift and a useful (and stylish) contribution to those who want to carry their gear comfortably, safely, and in style. While the price may seem high, the quality speaks for itself. It won’t leave you wanting and it will last ages.

Price: $365

Pros:

Handcrafted with strong stitching

Medium-sized, ideal mix between practicality and look

One year warranty guarantees durability

Authentic, tough leather

Scratches and marks blend away easily using leather treatments

Cons:

Capacity is great for its size, but for those with multiple bodies and/or large lenses, it isn’t large enough

Bag does not fit 17 inch laptops

2. Polare Leather Backpack

This dope backpack is perfect for bikers, students, and anyone looking to look bad (yet so good). Boasting full-grain leather, two zipper pockets, side pockets, and a robust interior, it’s accommodating to a decent main load with many extras. The look is inspired by Italian designers and it definitely flies as chic-casual, or stylish professional. Many praise it for its genuine leather smell, high-quality craftsmanship and great value for the price. That said, some users noted issues with how tough the bag was, it may be too stiff (and large) for some.

Price: $129.99 (32 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

One year manufacturer’s warranty

Bag is handcrafted and made of “full grain cowhide leather”

Bag is stylish, inspired by Italian designers

Large backpack easily accomodates even 17 inch laptops

Smells like real leather

Praised as great value for the price

Cons:

Backpack does not have much give, it’s very rigid

Main zipper did not stay closed for some users

Some users had issues with the buckles coming loose

Takes time to break in leather

Lack of internal padding made some users uncomfortable to put laptops in bag

One user had issue with side pockets’ magnetic clips failing

3. S-ZONE Leather DSLR Bag

The manufacturer says this bag is made form “crazy horse leather.” It’s tough to know what they may mean, but it sure does look great. Boasting a rich mahogany tone, this S-ZONE bag is praised by users for its high-quality appearance that will have your friends saying, “How much was that?!” The outer skin is tough and this bag has internal, adjustable liners like conventional camera bags.

One drawback is that the bag isn’t as big as some users would’ve liked. It also has some issues with excess dye that can rub off. A final problem some noted was that the buckles can be slow and cumbersome to open. Still, for most, this bag is an unreal value. Ideal for one looking for a bag with an attractive look, solid functionality, and that won’t break the bank.

Price: $105.99 (16 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

High quality leather

Thick outer skin with protective inner casing and adjustable liners

Praised for its value and durability

Workmanship of leather is excellent

Appears to many to be a “more expensive bag”

Side saddle pockets make carrying extras easy

Cons:

Some users found bag to be too heavy

Bag is not particularly large, may not fit large cameras or lenses

One user had issue with camera’s dye staining his clothes

Leather shows scratch marks easily

Excess dye rubs off easily but can be remedied with cleaning

Buckles can be slow to open

4. ZLYC Leather Messenger Bag

The ZLYC leather messenger bag is retro, vintage, and has a minimal chic look that’s just plain cool. It’s praised for its elegant appearance and solid durability. The leather is authentic, but one thing to note: your bag may not appear as it does in the pictures. Some bags are slightly darker (or lighter) as each is handmade and no dye is used to make them appear similar.

What’s not to love? Well the exterior can scratch easily, and for a bag that’s not that big, it is on the heavy side. Still, most people are very happy with this small, tidy bag.

Price: $79

Pros:

Camera insert is removable meaning bag is versatile

Praised as stunning in appearance

Well made bag

Buckle and loop are made out of steel

Authentic leather with a nice color

Bag is unisex

Cons:

One user had an issue with the clasp failing

On the heavy side

Scratches easily, but marks come out quickly with soft washing

Closing and opening the bag can be difficult

5. Portage Leather Camera Bag

This Portage bag boasts beautiful wool felt, tanned leather, and a durable overall construction. It also has an internal, adjustable divider to make sure your gear can fit snug and safe. Some other bonuses include an internal pocket and an outside pocket, but let’s talk about the look. This bag has a delightfully simple appearance and an ideal size for those with compact cameras and gear. Not to say there’s no drawbacks, this bag is too small for medium cameras with big lenses or big cameras. Some also found the buttons annoying. It’s not for everyone, but for those looking for a small carrying solution, it may be the one.

Price: $79 (39 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

100% leather with wool inner lining

Divider insert fits most cameras

Inner pocket carries small extras

Praised as durable, simple bag with classic appearance

Opening and closing is fairly quick

Ideal size for people with smaller cameras and lenses

Cons:

Bag is too small for some

Some found snap buttons cumbersome

One user had an issue with the color of the bag, saying it was actually red

Bag does not fit some cameras fully assembled (for instance, a Canon 5D MkIII

6. Handolederco Leather Laptop Bag

This Handolederco bag has a rustic look that won’t leave one wanting. It boasts many small compartments, a nice green olive interior, and a unisex looking that fits many styles. It fits up to 15.4 inch laptops and has an attractive, used look that many find to be not just stylish, but downright hip. One notable drawback to this bag is its narrow strap. It’s not advised to carry large loads. For small to medium cameras, or a laptop with some other, light items, it should be great– and great looking to boot.

Price: $72

Pros:

Fits 15.4 inch laptop

Unisex look means it can be sported by anyone

Many find worn, distressed look very attractive

Users report plenty of space

Bag is made of decent quality leather with good durability

Cons:

Some say bag smells like chemicals initially

One user said strap was too narrow for heavy weight loads

One user had an issue with the clasps taking too long to open and close

7. PL Leather Messenger Bag

The PL handmade leather bag is beautiful, artistic, and capable. It’s 100% real leather and boasts a feature not too often seen at this price range, YKK zippers. These are the gold standard for zipper quality. It has a large front pocket and can hold a 15-inch laptop (with some supplemental padding, a necessity for those who want to keep their PC safe). One drawback is this bag’s long straps and large size. It’s not ideal for small users. That said, if you’re the right size, this is an attractive bag at an even more attractive price.

Price: $76.99 (63 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Handle on top and leather should strap means there are two ways to carry

Large front pocket can hold extras like an iPad

100% real leather with YKK zippers (largest zipper manufacturer in the world)

Praised as beautiful and smelling like real leather

Artistic appearance and high quality stitching

Can be made to hold 15 inch laptop (but one must add padding)

Cons:

One user complained of bag’s smell

One user felt the need to supplement internal padding to protect their laptop

Some noted large “Passion Leather” text as odd

Bag has long straps and large size, can be awkward to carry for small people

One user said bag cannot acceptably hold and cushion a 17 inch laptop

8. Peacechaos Leather Messenger Bag

This Peacechaos bag is great for its solid durability and decent look. One benefit to having a bag that doesn’t scream, “I just got back from Italy” is that no one will think you’re carrying around nice equipment and hence, it acts as a safety measure. For some this is a real perk. Other benefits include a variety of pockets, the ability to fit a 14-inch laptop, and a soft inner lining that should protect your goods well. Some drawbacks include cumbersome buckles and straps, and an odd odor (though this is a virtually ubiquitous complaint with leather bags in this price range). For many, this bag will prove an affordable and attractively unattractive option to shield their gear from conniving eyes, and make for easy carrying.

Price: $42.95 (22 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

High density cotton exterior with leather straps

Praised as durable and retro appearing bag

Soft inner material helps protect items inside

One user loved nondescript look of bag, which concealed carrying of expensive equipment

Fits 14 inch laptop

Cons:

Durability is limited

Side pockets with leather straps can be annoying to get things in and out of

Stitching is uneven in certain parts

One user complained of odd odor

Some users found bag smaller than expected

9. Kattee Canvas Leather Bag

The Kattee men’s canvas leather bag offers users many pockets and decent storage capability in a nice looking messenger setup. It has internal adhesive dividers to customize how one protects their gear and a decent, functional look. While some found it small, it is ideal for those with smaller laptops (13 inches) and small cameras and lenses. It’s a great bag if one doesn’t need to carry a lot of stuff and you don’t mind the weak, magnetized latch or exposed zippers (can cause scratching).

Price: $40.99 (38 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Adjustable inner liners allow for customization

Additional pockets for extras

Holds 13 inch laptop

Praised as durable and long-lasting

Cons:

One user had an issue with colors rubbing off on his clothes

Some users found case smaller than expected

Main latch is only magnetized meaning low security

Zippers are exposed and sharp, can scratch electronics

10. Koolerton Leather Camera Bag

This Koolerton bag proves one can have an attractive carrying solution at affordable price. Boasting a richly colored brown exterior, it may not be real leather, but it sure does look attractive. It may be a bit too attractive. Some say it looks more like a purse than a camera bag. Fair enough. For those drawn to its appearance, this bag fits a DSLR with two lenses and offers a lightweight solution to moving your photography equipment from here to there. One other drawback is that the buckles are magnetic, meaning your stuff isn’t that secure inside. For those who can look beyond these minor flaws and see something they like, this Koolerton bag offers a great (if inauthentic) leather look at an unbeatable price.

Price: $37.99 (24 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Praised as sturdy and durable

Not real leather, pleather bag

Ideal for medium DSLR and two lenses

Bag is lightweight and can double as purse

Cons:

Some users claim bag is poorly made

Bag is on the small side

One user said bag looked cheap

Buckles are magnetic meaning camera isn’t too secure

One user said it looks like a cheap women’s purse

