10 Best Leather Camera Straps (2018)

An attractive camera strap can transform your camera from a neutral-looking electronic into an eye-popping fashion accessory. Needless to say, leather is a great way to do that. Leather provides a timeless look and it’s known for its durability, strength, and classy (yet rustic) look. If you’re drawn toward this appearance, a leather strap is a great way to look stylish while lugging your camera around. That said, it’s definitely not the most comfortable nor the most price efficient way to do so. If you’re not sure about leather, check out our more general list, The Top 10 Best Camera Straps.
That said, for those willing to bear some initial discomfort and the higher cost, leather camera straps are definitely unique, expressive and practical.
There are the Top 10 best leather camera straps in order from highest to lowest price.
ONA Presidio Leather Camera StrapPrice: $109.00Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Handcrafted with waxed canvas
- Neoprene-padded necklace
- Durable chrome accents look sharp
- Strap is long and adjustable
- Some found buckles flimsy
- Some users found strap to be too long
- Some users found strap to be too heavy and thick
The belle of the leather strap ball, the Ona Presidio offers a stunning, authentic leather strap that’s tough to beat. While one can definitely spend less and get something comparable, with leather, money does buy happiness. This strap is noted for its heavy thickness, durability and stunning look. That said, it is too heavy for some people. It’s probably most appropriate for users with heavier equipment, large bodies, and similarly-sized wallets.
Find more ONA Presidio Leather Camera Strap information and reviews here.
bstill Leather Camera strapPrice: $26.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Handcrafted, attractive leather
- Sling is designed to carry three to five pounds
- Includes free canvas drawstring bag
- Neck and shoulder pad helps with pain from long use times
- Some users had durability issues
- Leather has a slightly orange hue
- Some users complained about loose pieces of leather that fell off
The bstill leather camera strap offers users an authentic, attractive leather look. It’s ideal for the user who wants their friend to say, “Wow, that’s some tanned rawhide, alright!” It is wide and sturdy and should be able to carry cameras up to five pounds. It also includes a canvas drawstring bag for toting it about in a fitting aesthetic. The strap is a bit orange, but its good looks are undeniable.
Find more bstill Leather Camera strap information and reviews here.
Herringbone Heritage Leather Camera StrapPrice: $39.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Attractive strap made of real leather
- Ideal for users who don’t like neck straps
- Makes camera easier to carry without affecting ease of access
- Increases ergonomics of camera
- Too thick and wide to fit some cameras
- Can be tough to install
- Some users found that leather looked thin
- Not strong to carry larger DSLRs
For those looking to hold their camera from the side, the Herringbone Heritage leather camera strap offers an ideal solution, at least if you have the right camera for it. Unfortunately, the biggest drawback with this strap is that on some models, the strap will block key buttons and functions. Models with known issues include the Canon 7D, Nikon D800, and A7S II.
Still, for those who own cameras compatible with this strap, it offers users a great, ergonomic solution. It makes your camera easier to hold and the leather looks great to boot.
Find more Herringbone Heritage Leather Camera Strap information and reviews here.
Zeffiro Leather Camera StrapPrice: $29.98Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- True Italian leather
- Looks amazing on small cameras
- Attractive vintage look
- Does not stain clothes even in humid environments
- Strap hurt some users’ necks
- May be too small for users with large or heavy cameras
- Some users found leather to too stiff
- One user said the strap smelled bad
The Zeffiro strap offers users a sharp, bonafide Italian leather look with almost no trade-offs. Like other straps with this appearance, one doesn’t want to put a heavy lens or camera on a strap of this width. If you have a small camera, however, this strap offers an ideal aesthetic solution. It’s also praised for its compatibility with different climates.
One thing to note about this strap: be sure to work the leather. Users reported a better experience after softening this tough hide.
Find more Zeffiro Leather Camera Strap information and reviews here.
Makemoves Leather StrapPros:
Cons:
- Wide enough to carry camera, but not too long
- Stylish minimal and rustic look
- Premium full-grain leather
- Leather is praised as good quality
- Only for cameras with round lugs
- Some users had issues with comfort
- One user had an issue with the quality
- Strap does not have adjustable length
The MakeMoves leather strap offers the perfect solution for one with a small camera like a mirrorless or a point-and-shoot. The strap is on the narrow side, but it’s built well and it’s hard to deny the appeal of its subdued, minimal look. It is genuine leather and looks the part. Two big things to note: the strap is only for cameras with round lugs. Another factor is that if your camera is heavy, this strap will definitely cut into your neck like fishing line through an orange. Otherwise, it’s a great value. The strap includes a nice tote bag.
Find more Makemoves Leather Strap information and reviews here.
Cam-in Leather Camera StrapPros:
Cons:
- Genuine leather is thick and strong
- Praised for its high quality and unique look
- Strap grips clothing well
- Red stitching pops with a one-of-a-kind appearance
- Some users had issues with the ends of the strap coming undone
- Some users found strap too short
- Underside is a bit rough, strap needs to be worked to be comfortable
- Strap is thin meaning it may hurt users with heavy or large cameras
This unique, black strap is a stunner for those inclined to go with a darker look. It’s thick and strong, but due to its width, it’s not advised for those with heavy cameras. Some users also found the strap to be a bit short. That said, it is ideal if you are a small to medium person, and have a small camera. The look is undeniable. No one can miss that stunning red stitching.
Find more Cam-in Leather Camera Strap information and reviews here.
Movo Vintage Leather Sling StrapPrice: $49.00Pros:
Cons:
- Works with any camera with a 1/4 inch mount
- Great for people of a large size
- Praised for being a good value
- Adjustable and long strap, fits most people
- Simulated leather
- Too heavy for some users
- One user complained of mount breaking (endangering their camera)
The Movo Vintage sling offers the perfect solution for those with big bodies – meaning their camera or themselves. This strap is long and adjustable. Plus, shoulder straps make it easier to carry heavy rigs by distributing the weight to a stronger part of one’s body.
There are some minor drawbacks. For the purists: it’s not real leather. Some users also found the strap to be a bit too big for their britches; it’s best for a medium person with a medium bodied camera, at the very least.
Find more Movo Vintage Leather Sling Strap information and reviews here.
Foto&Tech Leather Camera StrapPrice: $10.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- More gentle than all leather straps
- Ideal for compact camera systems
- Unique look isn’t all leather
- Found to be very soft and comfortable
- Some found strap slipped
- Strap is too wide for some cameras
- Some users found strap to be a bit short
- Strap isn’t particularly wide, not ideal for heavy or large cameras
This leather strap offers users a comfortable (if not exactly leather) look to hold their camera. That said, this trade off might be worth it: the strap is praised as being gentle and soft. It’s chic and strong, but like most small straps, it’s ideal for compact cameras. Besides discomfort, some users reported issues with the strap slipping (unwanted movement) when using bigger cameras. It’s also not particularly long for any tall people considering it.
Find more Foto&Tech Leather Camera Strap information and reviews here.
CEARI Nylon/Leather StrapPrice: $7.99Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
- Extremely lightweight, attractive strap
- Nylon means strap is durable and weatherproof
- Strap is elastic
- Stylish look evokes the ’80s
- Not true leather
- Only for light to medium cameras
- One user had issue with strap unhooking
- One user had issue with quality of the stitching
This elastic strap combines nylon and leather to give users a unique aesthetic. It is extremely lightweight and thus ideal for small to medium cameras. The stylish look is perfect for those looking to bring back the ’80s. While it’s not exactly leather, there are certain aspects of true leather that this camera strap avoids: namely the smell and rigidity. It’s a cheap alternative with a non-traditional leather look. It’s a great deal at a low price.
Find more CEARI Nylon/Leather Strap information and reviews here.
b.still Adjustable Leather StrapPrice: $22.97Amazon Customer ReviewsPros:
Cons:
The b.still leather camera strap may be the most affordable strap on the list, but it offers users a passable leather look while remaining chic. Users found it to be of good quality and better looking than they expected. If you’re strapped for cash, this might be the strap for you– unless you have a large or heavy camera.
Find more Bluecell Leather Camera Strap information and reviews here.
check out the straps by Will leather.