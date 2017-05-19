Top 10 Best 3-Axis Gimbal Stabilizers 2018

Gimbal stabilizers allow users to take almost any camera and shoot beautiful, moving footage. For many years, gimbals were something only accessible to the budgets of Hollywood or at the very least, professional videographers or studios. The good news is that over time, prices have dropped significantly, allowing prosumers and even consumers to afford these useful tools. This list covers the best of the best for DSLRs, smartphones, and larger cameras in a variety of price ranges. Whether your budget is $1,000 or $100, one can immensely improve the quality of their shots and footage using stabilizers. If you’re looking for the best stabilizers for DSLRs, check out our dedicated list. For a more affordable stabilization option, check out the best shoulder rigs.

All that out of the way, here’s our top 10 favorite gimbal stabilizers.

1. Ronin-M 3-Axis Gimbal Stabilizer v3 (Best all-around)

This is the successor to the revolutionary stabilizer that started the affordable gimbal market, and it’s a huge improvement in every way to that initial revolution. It’s significantly lighter, faster, and easier to set up than the original Ronin. The footage speaks for itself: if one is shooting a wedding or similarly produced event, the Ronin-M adds a wonderful, smooth panning and gliding effect to every and any shot it’s used in.

That said, even if you’re a casual filmmaker who can afford the Ronin-M, know that it’s not exactly effortless to set up. It requires calibration, practice, and after getting a handle of the actual stabilizer, focusing one’s camera can still to be challenging. There are a variety of ways to attack the focus problem, one can see some solutions in this video by Youtuber Michael Ronin. Few cameras have great autofocus in video, but there are still a few ways to mitigate this problem including staying a fixed distance from your subject, shooting at a high aperture (meaning everything is in focus), and using a wireless follow focus system (Browse Amazon for top-rated wireless follow focus systems).

While this is a tool that isn’t exactly easy to use, if one learns the skills, it permits users to capture Hollywood quality panning, tilting, and tracking footage at an extremely affordable price. It’s also compatible with a wide array of devices and weights (up to eight pounds). The Ronin-M is the gold standard and a must for wedding videographers and anyone looking to capture stabilized footage with a DSLR, mirrorless, or camcorder.

Price: $899

Pros:

Praised as sturdy and solid piece of equipment

A must for wedding and event videographers

Drastically improves video quality

Can be set down and used to take smooth, fixed pans and tilts with a remote

Adds professional, cinematic look to footage and allows one to use prosumer cameras

Cons:

Balancing gimbal takes time (between three and ten minutes) and some technical understanding

Overkill for many users

It can struggle with heavier cameras, or at least be very tough to balance (one example is an FS5 with a large lens)

Some users report issues with drifting

2. Zhiyun Crane v2 (Best for mirrorless, light cameras)

Capacity: 1200 grams (1800 grams after firmware update) | Batteries: 2 batteries included (Manufacturer claims 12 hour lifetime) | Weight: less than 2lbs | Mount: Standard tripod plate (quick mount) | Camera Type: Light mirrorless, DSLR, or any camera on a plate | Warranty: 30 day satisfaction guarantee (10% restocking fee, via manufacturer)

Zhiyun has yet to make itself an established brand name in the gimbal space, but they’re definitely making a splash. Boasting a much smaller profile than anything like a Ronin, the Zhiyun lives in the middle ground, where one can easily transport it, and use it handheld for long durations of time. That said, it’s still somewhat complicated and requires 5-10 minutes of initial balancing for some users. The other disadvantage is that some people had issues with their customer service after getting a bad unit. Still, if one can look past these issues and onto the perks, the Zhiyun offers a great, convenient setup for using your mirrorless camera with excellent stability at a much cheaper price than a Ronin-M.

Price: $649

Pros:

Camera focus and shutter speed can be adjusted using gimbal

Most affordable gimbal for mirrorless cameras

Includes two batteries for 12 hours of battery life (according to manufacturer)

Bottom of handle has a 1/4″ screw thread so it can be mounted to tripods, monopods

4 modes for various shooting options

Includes hard carrying case

Cons:

Some cameras are impossible to balance or too heavy

Not good enough to counteract walking movement

Some users had issues with customer service

3. Evo GP 3 (Best for GoPro 3)

Capacity: Up to 155 grams (will work with LCD backpack or backpack accessory) | Battery Life: 2 batteries included, total of 5 hours | Weight: 1.4lbs | Camera Type: GoPro Hero 3, 3+, 4, some other action cameras | Warranty: 1 year

The Evo GP3 is loved by reviewers and GoPro owners. Surprisingly, GoPro has failed to deliver in two key areas: drones and to some extent gimbals. No matter, competitors have filled the space and the Evo GP3 is not only slightly cheaper, it works with the GoPro 3 and 4, unlike the Karma Grip, which excludes GoPro 3 owners. If you’re between the Evo and the Karma, the Karma’s motor is reported as more quiet. The GP3, however, is cheaper and many users report an excellent experience, including its ability to charge a GoPro while stabilizing it. Another big advantage is that compared to the GoPro Karma, this gimbal allows one to swap out batteries. It includes two, but it also allows one to purchase additional batteries. If you’re GoPro Karma dies, you’re pretty much SOL for around six hours while its internal battery charges (one can’t change the battery on a Karma).

Price: $279

Pros:

Built-in charging capable of extending GoPro’s battery life

Multiple shooting modes such as heading follow, heading lock, head/pitch, and inverted

Pan button turns GoPro in multiple directions

Solid design, steady and stable motion

Replacement batteries are cheap and readily available

Motor praised as silent

Cons:

Not compatible with GoPro Hero 5 or waterproof case

Some users complained that motors were noisy, ruining audio

One user found gimbal to be flimsy

Does not include carrying case

Movements can be hard to get used to

4. GoPro Karma Grip (Best for GoPro 4,5)

Battery Life: 1 hour and 45 minutes | Weight: 2.5lbs | Warranty: 1 year

GoPro’s answer to the stabilizing gimbal is its Karma Grip. While GoPro was plagued with issues with its Karma drone, its grip has fared much better. The main advantage against the Evo GP3 above is its compatibility with the GoPro Hero 5. It also has considerably more quiet motor functioning, meaning one should be able to get cleaner audio. There are some drawbacks, however, namely the lack of a swappable battery. The Karma Grip’s internal battery cannot be swapped out. Therefore, once the Karma Grip’s short battery life withers away after (at best) an hour and 45 minutes, one will be stuck waiting for it to recharge. Bummer, but then again, it’s not that short an amount of time. Still, if one foresees this as an issue and doesn’t have a GroPro Hero 5, the GP3 may prove a better (if noisier) option.

Price: $299

Pros:

Super simple camera controls

Compatible with GoPro Hero 5

Quiet motor functioning

Battery cannot be swapped

Better brand name and customer service than GP3

Cons:

Doesn’t work for GoPro Hero 3

Some users claimed that footage was shaky

A few users had issues with reliability

5. Original Ronin 3-Axis (Best for heavy cameras/lenses)

Capacity: 16lbs | Battery Life: 6 hours | Weight: 9.26lbs | Mounting: Complex | Accessories: DJI Focus | Camera Type: All

There’s really only one reason to spring for DJI’s original Ronin: you’ve got a seriously heavy rig. This old beast is praised for its long battery life and large capacity; it can carry up to 16lbs. All of the drawbacks of the Ronin-M apply, however. The Ronin can be tough to setup and focusing is just as challenging as on the Ronin-M. Still, if one needs a cheap way to stabilize a huge camera, the Ronin is the way to go; a comparable product from Movi runs in the $6,000 range so it’s still a bargain for anyone who needs it.

Price: $1999

Pros:

Holds almost twice as much weight as Ronin-M

Before Ronin-M, gold standard for affordable stabilization

Boasts three operation modes for different use cases

Built-in receiver and remote control that work with DJI app

Maximum capacity stabilizer from DJI

Best battery life of DJI stabilizers

Cons:

Somewhat noisy operation

Extremely heavy

Overkill for vast majority of users

Most expensive, oldest DJI gimbal stabilizer

Balancing gimbal can be a time intensive practice

6. Zhiyun Smooth-Q (Best value gimbal for smart phones)

Capacity: 220 grams | Battery Life: 12 hours | Weight: 450 grams | Mounting: Can mount to tripod |

For those who want a solid smartphone gimbal at a low price, this Zhiyun model offers a ton of value. While it lacks the fancy app features of the Osmo Mobile, it does a great job of doing what a stabilizer needs to do: keeping things steady and level. Don’t expect any of the advanced features like “Follow me” to deliver, but for the most part, these features are gimmicky and not for filmmaking anyway.



This is a great gimbal for people who just want to stabilize their phone without any fancy app features or abilities. At this price, it’s a superb value.

Price: $139.00

Pros:

Excellent stabilization of wide variety of smart phones

Fantastic battery life

Decently weather proof

Cons:

App barely works

Setup can be challenging

Battery charger LED can be off or non-indicative of charge level

7. Osmo Mobile (Best for smart phones)

Capacity: Works with phones as large iPhone 8+ | Battery Life: 2 hours per battery | Weight: 201g | Mounting: Clamps to phone | Camera Type: Smartphone | Warranty: Depends on part, but usually one year

For those looking to use their smart phone camera, the Osmo Mobile offers an affordable and high quality stabilizing solution. The Osmo clamps onto one’s phone and has a very simple set-up. Usually, it works upon extending the arm just the right amount– so it’s literally configured in seconds. Footage can be anywhere from OK to outstanding, depending on your phone’s capability and the time of day (most phone’s can’t handle low light at all). The Osmo Mobile is great for a variety of users, and with certain apps and high quality smartphones, it certainly allows one to achieve high quality, stabilized footage.

Price: $208.00

Pros:

Motion timelapses, light trails, and various other shooting options in robust DJI Go app

Active track technology lets the Osmo Mobile watch one’s face for a video selfie

Includes soft carrying case

Most affordable option

Cons:

Phone batteries can die quickly and iPhones use internal batteries, can be mitigated by charging phone while in Osmo

Some limitations in DJI Go app for Android users

Some users had issues with customer service

8. Osmo 4k Camera Bundle

Capacity: N/A | Battery Life: 90 minutes | Weight: .44lbs | Mounting: Smartphone mounts to Osmo | Camera Type: Built-in camera | Warranty: Depends on part, but usually one year

The Osmo 4k stabilized camera offers one the most set-up free gimbal experience possible. It boasts 4K footage and solid stills at 12 megapixels raw. One issue with this camera is the field of view is on the wide side, leading to more of a GoPro or action camera kind of vibe. Nonetheless, it’s a lot of fun and for users looking to capture moving footage that doesn’t need to be quite cinematic in quality, the Osmo 4k camera offers unique value and simplicity.

Price: $539

Pros:

Easy setup

4K camera works great in daylight

Picture quality is praised as great, shots are extremely smooth

Easiest gimbal to setup, no balancing issues

Camera can be used remotely over Wi-fi

Includes SD card

Cons:

Many users suggest one needs extra batteries

Extremely wide field of view not preferable for some shots, Osmo+ can zoom in, but has host of other issues (see on Amazon)

Lowlight shots are noisy

Audio is dicey, one will need an external solution

9. Mavic Pro

Capacity: N/A | Battery Life: 30 minute flights, unknown gimbal performance time | Mounting: Mounts to PolarPro Katana | Camera Type: Drone camera, struggles in lowlight | Warranty: 6 months for gimbal camera via DJI

Wait, isn’t the Mavic Pro a drone? Yes, yes it is. But believe it or not, if you’re in the market for a drone and stabilizer, and you’re looking for a particular kind of footage, the Mavic Pro can be an all-in-one solution. Using the PolarPro Katana one can wield the body of their Mavic Pro like a nice handheld camera. It’s an unconventional solution, but let’s be honest: drones are awesome. If one is in the market for both and doesn’t need the footage from their stabilizers to be cinema quality (the Mavic Pro’s camera is good for action footage and the like, but it falters in low light), this can be a fun and interesting option.

Price: $999 + $50 (for PolarPro Katana)

Pros:

One of the best drones on the market

Decent stabilization and footage from on-board camera

One can use drones for inaccessible panning and/or movement shots

Folds to be very small

Cons:

Camera isn’t great for indoor shots

Camera is limited to one lens

Overpriced for most who only need a gimbal

Does not let one use external camera

10. Roxant Pro Handheld Stabilizer (Best value)

Capacity: 2.1lbs | Battery Life: N/A | Weight: 1.8lbs | Camera Type: Light to medium weight rigs | Warranty: Lifetime support

The Roxant Pro is the budget option, but make no mistake, while it’s cheap and requires some skill, it doesn’t have to be a huge compromise. Sure, on average, one’s footage using this device won’t be as smooth as with a gimbal stabilizer like the Ronin-M, but it’s still a dramatic improvement. Another advantage is that since it’s handheld, one is able to adjust the focus, since the camera is within arm’s reach.

Users report that it’s easy to balance and surprisingly simple to learn. Another unique perk that one won’t find in gimbal land: the Roxant is simple to setup. Of course, there are users who claim the device performs much better when “hacked,” but this is still only a one-time setup. The Ronin-M, for instance, generally requires calibration with each use, as it can be drifty, even once you have a consistent camera/lens setup. Users report it takes between five and ten minutes to do this. The Roxant takes practice and skill, but if one can’t afford a pricier stabilizer, it will be a rewarding challenge- one that has pleased many users.

Price: $64.96

Pros:

Compatible with GoPro, DSLR, mirrorless cameras, and point and shoot

Lifetime support from Roxant

Users report it as easy to balance

Unique design reduces fatigue according to manufacturer

Users praise it as affordable, effective, and fast to setup

Cons:

Some users say it only works best when hacked

One user said that gimbal did not provide stability at all

A few users report durability issues

Still looking for the right gimbal stabilizer? Browse more top-rated gimbal stabilizers on Amazon.

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.