5 Best Prime Day Camera Deals (2018)

Prime Day is here at last and Amazon has not scrimped whatsoever in providing tons of exciting deals for photographers, videographers, and others interested in cameras and camera accessories. Don’t miss these deals.

Here’s the top 5 Prime Day Camera Deals.

1. Pelican 1550 Camera Case – 7% Off

For those who need the utmost in protection for their camera gear, this Pelican 1550 case boasts industry standard and best-in-class features including waterproof housing, a rigid extremely tough exterior, and fully customizable foam. Users love them for their insane durability, relatively lightweight and total customization; their pluckable foam interior allows you to store your stuff exactly how you’d like

Price: $139.99

See more information and reviews about the Pelican 1550 Camera Case here

2. K&F Concept Monopod – 22% Off

K and F concept may be a newer brand, but they are making a name for themselves with their insanely high quality products. This particular unit boasts 66″ of monopod sections and a fully rotating chassis. It’s stable and has a ball head so you can position the camera just the way you like. Disclaimer: K and F concept sent me one of their tripods about a year ago, and it’s one of my favorite pieces of gear. They make really nice stuff. This is definitely worth purchasing if you want a long-lasting piece of kit. It’s one of the best Prime Day camera deals available.

Price: $117.59

See more information and reviews about the K&F Concept Monopod here

3. Yi Action Gimbal Stabilizer – 20% Off

If you want to elevate your footage to the next level, a gimbal can be one of the best ways to do so. This gimbal offers four operation modes, pen, pan & tilt, lock and selfie mode. It includes two batteries that together can last for six to eight hours at a time. It’s fully compatible with all of Yi’s products. Users love it for its simple, reliable functionality. This is a great way to take your amateurish action camera footage to the next level.

Price: $159.20

See more information and reviews about the Yi Action Gimbal Stabilizer here

4. Nixplay Digital Photo Frame – 7% Off

Sometimes as a photographer, it’s good to just look back and enjoy the fruits of your labor. What better way to do this than with a digital photo frame? This model allows you sync up your Facebook, Instagram, Dropbox, Flickr, or Google Photos. The screen is 1024 x 768 photos and is IPS so you know the colors pop. It’s a great photo viewing experience and includes brightness control. Also, you can create custom playlists with the frame’s web app.

Users love it for its drag & drop simplicity and nice build quality.

Price: $184.95

See more information and reviews about the Nixplay Digital Photo Frame here

5. RAVPower Battery Charger for Nikon – 30% Off

For those Nikon shooters out there, nothing is more important than having a steady supply of backup batteries. These RAVpower batteries replace your Nikon’s and boast similar quality and charge levels. They’re each 2100mAh and compatible with a good swatch of Nikons including: D7100, D750, D7000, D7200, D7500, D810, D610, D800, D850, D600, D800e and more.

Users love them because they’re just as good as what Nikon sells but at a significantly cheaper price. And they’re even cheaper today!

Price: $27.99

See more information and reviews about the here

