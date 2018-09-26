10 Best Canon DSLR Accessories: The Essentials (2018)

Getting the right accessory can make photography easy, fun, and more simple. These accessories include lighting, tripods, stabilizers, and straps. Each and every one will help make your shooting and capturing experience all the better. Be sure to make sure that each accessory is compatible with your particular Canon DSLR.

Here are the top 10 best Canon DSLR accessories available in 2018:

1. AmazonBasics Wireless Remote Control

Activate one’s camera remotely and save yourself the issues caused by camera shake and vibration. This affordable remote lets one get the pictures they need at an affordable price. For $8.49, it’s a no-frills device that works with most Canon cameras. While a few users had minor issues. By far and in large, this is an excellent product to take long exposure shots, or anything else that will benefit from not having someone touch or move a camera.

Price: $8.49

Pros:

Activates shutter remotely works with large variety of cameras

Compatible with: T5i, T4i, T3i, T2i, T1i, XT, XTi, XSi, 5D Mark II, III, 100D, 6D, 60D, 7D, 70D, 300D, 350D,400D, 450D, 500D, 550D, 600D, 650D, 700D

Range of 10 feet

Cons:

Short battery life

One user had an issue with remote being stuck in two second delay mode

2. MagicFiber Cleaning Clothes (6 Pack)

Cleaning one’s camera is a key part of maintenance and making sure your gear continues to work well into the future. These MagicFiber cloths make this simple and easy as they are effective for cleaning all parts of a camera: lenses, body, and anything else that can be cleaned by small, soft clothes. They’re also great to have around to clean screens and other sensitive surfaces. They make a great gift or stocking stuffer.

Price: $8.99 (31 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

90 day warranty from DigitalGoja

Easy way to clean all kinds of surfaces

Includes gray cloth to calibrate exposure and color on camera

Affordable, makes for a great gift

Cons:

Some may find six cloths to be excessive

3. Altura Photo Rubber Eyepiece

For those who struggle with using stock viewfinders and digital viewfinders, this Altura eyepiece alleviates several of the most salient problems including excess light and a lack of comfort. The eyepiece also rotates meaning one can use either eye to check out the action. It’s a great product for making using your camera more ergonomic and comfortable.

Price: $10.99

Pros:

Praised for ability to block lights

Makes looking through one’s viewfinder comfortable and more clear by blocking extraneous light

Ergonomic, rubber design

90-day DigitalGoja 100% guarantee

Cons:

On cameras with large swivel LCDs, eyepiece can impair screen movement

A few users found optics too poor to be useful

4. Amazon Basics Lightweight Tripod

A tripod makes everything easier. Time-lapses, precise shots, and portraits are all made a lot more simple by having an easily configurable device that lets you get the exact image you want. This is a simple tripod and it won’t do for panning in video, but for straightforward position of a camera, it’s great.

Price: $13.95

Pros:

Release plate allows for quick

3-way head makes rotating, tilting, and panning simple

Two bubble levels make finding the right spot easy

Lightweight and somewhat compact

Cons:

Blocks some camera’s articulating screens

Center tube can be shaky

Some found setup difficult

Build quality is just OK

5. Movo Rapid Action Strap

Take the weight off your shoulders and neck and give yourself convenient access to your DSLR. This rapid action strap lets one get the shots they need while distributing weight more evenly. It also has a particularly long strap meaning it should work even for the tallest users.

Price: $17.95 (18 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Works with any camera that has a tripod mount

Easily use camera by sliding

60″ means it should work on all but extremely tall users

Cons:

Some users found setup difficult

Carabiner could be better quality

6. Neewer Timer Remote Control

For those looking to trigger their camera from a distance or to take perfectly-timed timelapses, the Neewer Timer Remote Control offers a bevy of options with few limitations. A few minor gripes some have are the limit of 399 exposures and the lack of an on/off switch. Otherwise, for the price, this Neewer Timer Remote Control adds a ton of values and features at a very low price.

Price: $20.99

Pros:

Timelapse, delay, and remote control features

Uses two triple AAA batteries for simple power

Tons of options and easy to use

Cons:

Build quality is middling

A small minority of users had issues with durability

Max number of exposures at 399

No on/off button

7. Chrome Macro Ring Light

Nothing improves portraits like ring lights. This affordable option from Chromo will take your close-ups to the next level. With 48 LED lights and three operation modes (whole, left, and right), it will let you get the look you want at a great price. It takes double AA batteries and offers users a “secret weapon” to take beautiful pictures of people or close subjects.

Price: $29.99

Pros:

Powered by two AA batteries

LED ringlight includes six different adapter rings for variety of camera sizes

3 operation modes for variety of looks: whole light, half right, half left

Takes beautiful portraits

Cons:

A few users had issues with unit upon reception but many praise ease of return

One user found his camera didn’t fit, be sure to check compatibility

8. Neewer Flash Speedlite

Buying a flash unit is one of the easiest ways to take your photography to the next level. What’s most amazing about this unit is that it’s so affordable. For $31.99, one can get a versatile and high quality Speedlite unit. While it doesn’t match the quality of Canon’s official offerings ($200+), the value far exceeds it. For many, this Speedlite will more than deliver. For those who will find it limiting, it can still offer a great starter’s course to using external flash units. At this price, there is no singular way as affordable and effective for increasing the quality of one’s photos.

Price: $31.99

Pros:

Makes pictures look professional and well-lit

Eight steps of flash control, meaning one can get as little or as much light as one needs

Extremely affordable

Rotates 270 degrees, tilts up and down 90 degrees

Cons:

Build quality is what you’d expect for $30

Some users had issues with certain double AA batteries not working

9. Joby GorillaPod Flexible Tripod

For those who want to put their camera any which way, the GorillaPod is an insanely popular product known for adding ergonomics and flexibility to anyone’s photograph arsenal. While it’s not great for all situations, if you’re one looking for curious angles, or an easy way to use your DSLR as a selfie camera, the GorillaPod is a great choice.

Price: $49.99

Pros:

Strong, long-lasted and flexible

Can be put in trees, around poles, and in variety of interesting configuration

Easily holds phones and small cameras, can be used with medium cameras with some effort

Portable and small

Cons:

Extremely short, must be attached to something for any height

Some users had problems with the mount

10. Roxant Pro Handheld Stabilizer (Best value)

For cameras up to 2.1lbs the Roxant Pro offers an affordable and effective stabilization solution. Some minor drawbacks include a learning curve and that ultimately, the user bares the full weight of their camera plus that of the stabilizer; IE it can be a bit hard on the arms. Still, for the price, the quality and value added by this stabilizer is excellent.

Check out more of the best camera stabilizers. There are other models that require no practice.

Price: $64.96

Pros:

Works with GoPro, DSLR, mirrorless cameras, and point and shoot

Lifetime support from manufacturer

Users say balancing stabilizer is easy

Users say it’s easy to use after initial setup, effective, and affordable

Cons:

Some claimed that stock product requires enhancement and to be hacked

One user was unable to use stabilizer effectively

Heavy, Inc. is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for sites to earn advertising fees by linking to Amazon. Our product recommendations are guided solely by our editors. We have no relationship with manufacturers.