20 Best DSLR Camera Bags: Your Buyer’s Guide (2018)

Buying a new bag for your DSLR easy. All one needs to do is decide what look, functionality, and price you are willing to spend. These bags range from a huge capacity to small, from highly functional to simple, and from cheap to expensive. No matter your budget and needs, however, it should be easy to find the right bag for you. There isn’t a bad bag on this list; it’s just about figuring out which fits your desires for looks and functionality.

Here are our 20 favorite camera bags from lowest to highest price.

1. Amazon Basics Backpack

With capacity for two small DSLR cameras, a few lenses, and some small camera accessories, this bag offers a ton of value at a very low price. It also has 2 side pockets, perfect for small things like camera remotes, memory card cases, extra batteries, or a cell phone. The inside of the bag offers great protection and an inner-strap keeps things good and tight, preventing movement from jostling. Its heavily-padded back straps help your shoulders with those large loads, and a chest strap helps distribute the burden. This bag can also hold a 13.3 inch laptop, BUT it’s on the tight side; we’d recommend going with a different bag if you’re going to haul a laptop about.

Price: $26.96 (10 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Swath of pockets for many small things

Lightweight with great build quality

Comfortable straps for holding heavy loads

Chest strap permits distributing weight

Cons:

Some complained of weak stitching of top handle

A small fraction of users found bag too small for their needs

Owners of the largest DSLR models or large lenses might find bag insufficiently protective

Large tripods may move with bag if hiked with, or carried about

2. Altura Sling Backpack

If you are looking for a sling bag, this Altura backpack offers a great looking deal. Capable of holding a DSLR and an average sized zoom, flash, or other accessory, it doesn’t offer the most ample space, but it’s very practical for users who don’t need a ton of space. It allows you to easily access your gear by swinging the bag around one’s body. Its inside has padded dividers and is a loud purple. With many pockets and a tripod holder (ideal for small tripod or monopod) on the exterior, one won’t be wanting for extra capacity.

Price: $34.99 (33 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Lightweight and allows easy access to one’s gear

Extra strap can make bag more stable during hiking or other intense movement

Good quality at a great price

Dividers mean bag can be used in a variety of ways

Accessing things from the back makes things easily accessible, a feature loved by some users

Cons:

Some users had issues with quality of stitching (common around this price range)

Large full frame cameras with a battery grip may be too large to fit

Some users found back access to be useless and annoying

3. The Koolerton Camera Bag (Leather)

For those looking for a chic bag at a great price, this Koolerton leather bag fits a DSLR, two lenses, and is a reasonably light weight. One qualm some people have is the magnetic buckles, but most users are more than pleased with its attractive look and reasonable storage space.

Price: $37.99 (24 percent off MSRP)

Pros:



Not real leather, pleather bag meaning no smell and no wearing-in period

Holds DSLR and two lenses

Lightweight bag doubles as purse

Cons:

Some found build quality poor

Some found bag to be surprisingly small

One user found bag to be cheap-looking

Magnetic buckles mean if bag is flip over, stuff could fall out

4. Canvas Mountain Backpack

The Canvas Mountain backpack is a cheap and good looking bag. It boasts leather straps and a decently large interior. Many love its ability to hold a fair variety of camera gear (and a 15.6 inch laptop), and its great look. Another benefit is its simple, high-quality construction– including zippers that are possibly too strong (some users complained about potential for scratching). For those who want a bag that will look great and be handy on the mountain at a low price, look no further.

Price: $37.99 (52 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Tough yet chic backpack

Big bag can wield fair amount and variety of gear and accessories

Money back guarantee of 45 days from company

Adjustable straps mean bag should fit users of most sizes

15.6 inch laptop fits (albeit snugly)

Cons:

Some thought build quality was middling

Zippers on the outside are rigid and can scratch one’s skin or sensitive gear (like lenses)

A few users found side and front pockets to be smaller than they thought

5. Lowepro Event Messenger Bag

With an attractive look and useful interior, this bag continues to set the standard of Lowepro’s high quality standards. Velcro straps hold one’s gear in comfortably. It’s capable of holding a small to medium DSLR, mirrorless camera and one or two lenses. It can also hold a tablet at the same time. All of this space is configurable with padded dividers. The one drawback here is that some users found the bag too small. It’s not advised for a full frame or larger DSLR.

Price: $37.99

Pros:

Fit DSLR with attached lens, 1 or 2 additional lenses, and an iPad Mini sized device

Business-casual appearance means it fits almost anywhere

Comfy traveler with handles & shoulder strap

Great for all sizes of people

Customizability means one can adjust bag to their needs

Cons:

Tight fit for bigger DSLRS

Can be snug even for medium DSLRs with medium lenses

11 inch laptops only, anything bigger and it gets really tight

Velcro is pretty noisy



6. Evecase Convertible Backpack

Doubling as a backpack one could use for school in addition to on a shoot, this Evecase bag is the convertible of backpacks. It can a DSLR, two lenses, a cover for the rain, and has two side pockets capable of holding a variety of smaller accessories. It’s one of the most attractive bags on this list and even resembles popular Herschel bags.

Another interesting thing about this bag is that its top half has no dividers or structure so it can hold a large lens or other big accessory. It has much removable padding which is what permits it so much flexibility. This is a great backpack for someone who needs dual uses out of their camera gear bag.

Price: $48.99

Pros:

Unisex and dope look

Users praise it for its great value

Flexible partitions and great construction

The included waterproof cover is nice and good quality

Cons:

Drawstring found to be extraneous by some users

Buckles can make loading and unloading time-consuming

After long use periods, straps can get uncomfortable

7. Lowepro Passport Sling II Backpack

This Lowepro Sling II Backpack is an attractive way to move one’s gear. With comfortable ergonomics and great build quality, it meets the high standards that Lowepro always meets. It also uniquely contains a rigid box for extremely protective storage of one’s camera, but as a nice perk, this can be removed for additional comfort and space. If one is looking for a sling pack, this is the one to beat in terms of overall quality and value.

Price: $49.99

Pros:

Users love the drab look for theft prevention (no one would think bag contains valuables)

Compartments can be rearranged to dramatically increase storage capacity

Removable camera box means on can opt for lots of protection and less comfort or vice versa

Fits DSLR camera, mirrorless, or smaller with attached zoom lens

Cons:

Some found bag to be inconvenient

Can’t really fit a laptop

One user found holding bag to hurt his shoulders

Some found bag to be have insufficient number of pockets

8. Caden Professional DSLR Backpack

With a removable bottom compartment that separates it from its competitors, this Caden backpack offers great convenience in a comfortable form factor. It includes various straps (waist and sternum) for users holding larger loads. Its outside is rain-resistant and has many layers inside to support a variety of objects, including a laptop. Undeniably, it’s one of the best looking bags on this list.

Price: $56.99 (37 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Drawer that comes out means getting goods is effortless and organized

Has superb and unique layering system for efficient sorting

Bag great for conventional backpack use or sectionalized camera bag

Great weather-resistant construction

Cons:

Some users had minor issues with the zipper

Some found tripod straps too small to be useful

Pockets too small for some

9. AmazonBasics Hiker DSLR Backpack

With a rugged and sporty look, the Amazon Hiker’s backpack is bound to please. With a solid capacity for an SLR body, a flash or other accessory and small pockets for batteries and similar goods, it’s bound to please a variety of users who need a bag that can accompany one on a mountain or in other contexts of strenuous movement. While some found it to be too complicated, most users loved its great build quality, side pocket (that can hold a travel tripod or monopod), and weather cover to be a robust solution for their photography-mountaineering needs.

Price: $67.96 (15 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Stores up to 13 inch laptop

Durable, high quality build and construction

Top-loading compartment is great, lets one mount hiking poles

Side pocket can tote tripod or monopod

Weather cover included

Cons:

Too big for airplane carry-on

Accessibility found to be weird for some

One user found bag to be overly complex

Large, overkill for some users

10. Case Logic Camera/Laptop Bag

Boasting a long warranty of 25 years, this enduring Camera/Laptop bag is a great deal. It has a custom interior with foam inserts, so one can make their bag fit their needs. Its unique hammock system suspends a camera or other precious piece of gear so that one could, in theory, drop the bag and the device would feel absolutely zero impact. It has 4 pockets for those small things like batteries and memory cards. Storing up to a 17 inch laptop and with a waterproof base, it’s a highly practical bag useful in a variety of situations.

Price: $68.99

Pros:

Laptop compartment has great padding

Straps allow for breathability

Camera is accessible from top of bag

Thick but not too tall, wearable by men and women

Well-designed, rugged base

Cons:

Camera hammock offers great protection but may not fit medium or large cameras

No strap for the waist (key for balancing)

Some found carrying handle cheap

11. Lowepro Slingshot 202 Bag

It may be a bit of a strange shape, but this Lowepro bag is about as useful as they come. It has a sleek, no frills exterior and lets one hold a ton of gear: a small to medium DSLR or mirrorless camera, one to five extra lenses, and a top part that will let one bring along an extra camera or accessory like a flash. It also has a “sliplock” attachment feature, meaning the bag can wield compatible attachments increasing its storage capacity. It includes a rain cover and is easily slung around the body, for quick access to one’s gear.

Price: $69.95 (6 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Many pockets, well designed interior

Side flap is effective, allows for easy access when slinging

Comfortable

Cons:

When loaded to capacity, bag can be very heavy

Not large enough to hold DSLR with battery grip

Tripod flap not really big enough for anything but mini, travel, or small tripods

12. Abonnyc Bag

With its ample inner storage space, the Abonnyc will let few users down. It has customizable dividers and is good to hold an enormous amount of lenses and large camera. Another benefit here is that the bag itself is on the light side. It’s made of Nylon fabric and in addition to its large main compartment, has many tiny pockets for storing the little things. It also includes a rainproof cover.

Price: $69.99 (19 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Adjustable interior lets one keep their gear sorted and protected

Shockproof and weatherproof exterior

Nylon fabric is weather-resistant

Rainproof cover included

Cons:

Some had issues with the rigidity of the interior, claiming it was insufficiently protective

One user found overall quality to be poor

No ideal spot to put tiny items like SD cards

Lots of velcro undesirable for some

13. PL Leather Bag

Made of 100% real leather, this PL Leather bag is for those who like their camera bags simple and elegant. The biggest drawback for those attracted to this bag is that it runs a bit large and may be difficult for a small person to wield. Beyond that, however, it’s capable of holding plenty of gear, a laptop, and is praised as smelling like real leather. Users love the high quality stitching and YKK zippers. It may lack a complex compartment system, but what one makes up for in easy organization, they make up for with good looks.

Price: $76.99 (63 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Top handle & leather shoulder strap allows for options when carrying

Front pocket can hold something as large as a tablet

Authentic leather smell and feel

Can hold 15 inch laptop (but it’s recommended that one add padding)

Cons:

Some users had issues with smell of the bag

Supplemental padding suggested

Could be difficult to carry for smaller users

15 inch is max size for laptop

14. ZLYC Messenger Bag, best dslr bag, best dslr camera bag, best dslr camera backpack

Another leather bag that’s on the simple side, this retro ZLYC bag is made of real leather and has the shiny veneer of a nice purse. It’s a bit small and heavy, but for those who find it attractive, it may be the only choice. It can hold a DSLR and one or two lenses, but not much else beyond a phone and a few pens (thought it does have a front pocket where one could store memory cards or perhaps a battery).

Price: $79

Pros:

Interior can be removed allowing for expanded flexibility and space

Great look

Superb durability and long-lasting construction

Unisex bag

Cons:

Clasp failed for one user

Some users found bag to be surprisingly heavy

Can scratch easily, but marks can be removed with soft washing

Opening and closing bag can be time-consuming

15. Tenba Messenger Bag

It’s among the best looking bags on this list, but that’s not to say it isn’t function. This Tenba Messenger bag will tote a small DSLR or mirrorless camera, two to three lenses, and a tablet. It has various hooks and includes a rain cover. Minor issues include loud velcro (annoying to some users) and that the bag is on the soft side. Still, most find it a great value with good looks.

Price: $89.95

Pros:

High quality external fabric, reasonably weatherproof

Cover can be used to protect bag from sun or rain

Great for travel, easily portable

Numerous compartments

Many praise comfortable shoulder straps

Cons:

Some wanted a more rigid bag for increased protection

Some complained of loudness of velcro

One user found bag to be too large

16. Lowepro Photo Hatchback Bag

This durable Lowepro Hatchback offers users easy access to their equipment, a customizable interior, great quality of construction and includes a weatherproof cover. It’s great for people who are on the small to medium side. It’s not the largest size, but it can still good a great amount of fear including a small or medium DSLR, two or three lenses, flash, and a very small laptop (11 inches).

Price: $104.99

Pros:

Attractive neue look bound to please

Holds camera (DSLR, mirrorless, with attached lens, flash) and small laptop

Comfortable for movement

Removable camera compartment means bag doubles as a more conventional backpack

Good size for small and medium people

Cons:

One user had an issue with the side pockets giving out

Larger than some expected

One must go through back of bag to access camera

Tripod cannot be attached to bag

17. S-ZONE Leather Bag

With its “crazy horse leather” exterior, this S-Zone bag has a wonderful, rich mahogany tone. Users love its look and luxury feel. It’s more than a conversation starter however, this bag is praised as tough, durable, and providing solid storage space. It can hold a large DSLR with two lenses. The side pockets are great for holding accessories like cards, batteries, and other small goods. For those who want a great looking bag at a reasonable price, the S-ZONE leather bag is a real fashion statement that’s still practical.

Price: $105.99 (16 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Great quality leather

Adjustable liners

Users praise workmanship of leather, appearance that seems expensive

Side saddle pockets are great for storing extras

Cons:

Some found bag to be too heavy

One user had problem with dye from bag staining his shirt

Leather can be overly revealing of scratch marks

18. AmazonBasics Convertible Rolling Backpack

For users with lots of fear, nothing beats wheels. Not only is this AmazonBasics bag a relief-creating beast that will wield a 17-inch laptop, full DSLR (with lens), and has a ton of ability to be configured, it’s also compatible as an airline carry-on. Given the current state of air travel, most people will definitely feel better taking their gear with them rather than entrusting them to the airlines. Another nice perk: it’s got a side strap that holds a tripod and includes a rain cover. For those with lots of stuff who want to avoid strain, look no further.

Price: $139.95

Pros:

Praised for great construction, big size

Great bag for a tall person

Easy, smooth rolling

Padding is adjustable, configurable interior

Side strap holds small tripod or monopod

Cons:

Some complain telescoping handle is finnicky

Heavy backpack clocks in at over nine pounds

Bulky

19. Manfrotto Camera & Laptop Backpack

For the active type, this Manfrotto bag is great looking and just as useful. Boasting a padded back panel, laptop compartment (with capacity for up to a fifteen inch computer), adjustable should straps, and a tripod holder, this is one bag that will get your stuff where it needs to go.

It’s loved for its awesome construction, look, and capacity. Plus, it has a chest strap, to help one’s whole body bare the load.

Price: $139.88

Pros:

Large number of pockets

Attractive and lightweight bag

Praised as being comfortable

Cons:

Fits only a small or medium DSLR and a 15 inch laptop

Some feel bag is insufficiently padded for fragile gear

Some found carrying a tripod to be uncomfortable

20. Polare Leather Briefcase Bag

It’s rare where a bag is as cool looking as it is practical, but the Polare Leather Briefcase achieves this rare distinction. With a tough exterior and solid size, it’s well-made and will last. On the other hand, it’s also fitting for those who like to wield their photo gear and look great doing it. It includes a one-year warranty, a shoulder strap, and is made of authentic leather. If anything, that’s this bag’s biggest flaw; some found the leather tough and the bag to be too heavy.

Price: $199.99 (22 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Beautiful, strong, hand-craft stitching

Handle and shoulder strap allow for different carrying options

Great mix of functionality and aesthetics

1 year warranty ensures durability

Scratchmarks and the like can be removed by leather treatments

Cons: