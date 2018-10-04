4 Best Trail Cams for Hunting & Wildlife Photography (2018)

Trail cameras are seriously cool and impressive pieces of technology. To have eyes in the woods at all times truly gives you a massive advantage as a hunter. By setting up an organized array of cameras or even just one or two along a promising looking deer run you can begin to learn the movements of the game within your hunting grounds. It’s an affordable and very effective way to better learn your woods and gain a valuable edge hunting.

On the other end of trail camera applications — they take incredible motion-triggered photos for the wildlife enthusiast who loves to photograph nature. It’s fascinating and exciting to catch a glimpse of what’s lurking around in your local wilderness, and with a nice quality trail camera, it’s easy!

The photo quality of many available camera models has become stunning — I have personally framed several of my wildlife photos captured on my trail camera because of their high resolution and clarity. Shutter speeds have become so quick you can even capture clear, still images of songbirds in flight! If nature photography is a hobby of yours, then you’ll be blown away by how cool using a trail camera can be. It’s essentially the only affordable and effective way to take close up photos of animals behaving naturally in the wild.

As a wildlife scientist, I have taken part in several studies having to do with animal surveys through camera trapping.

We’ve included some of the best-reviewed cameras with the highest photo quality and top performing sensors here. If you’re looking for a budget trail camera for simple security purposes or just as an introduction to motion-sensor photography then check out this highly affordable unit.

Add to your hunting equipment and/or your photography gear with a trail camera from our top five list. You won’t be disappointed by the hunting insights you derive from your well thought out camera traps or by the impressive quality of the wildlife photographs you capture.