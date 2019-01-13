DSLRs were once the gold standard for high-quality digital images. This is no longer the case. That said, there are several unique advantages that DSLRs provide. In this list, for instance, almost all of the cameras have APS-C sized sensors. This means that the sensors are big enough that one can produce striking depth of field effects.

In layman’s terms, this means you can take a picture of say a person, and the background behind them will be blurry. This is an attractive and sought-after look for many photographers. Another great perk of most DSLRs is the ability to show “RAW” images. Raw images can be processed in a computer to adjust the settings. Most cameras output a JPEG, and sure, you can brighten it a bit in post, but with RAW one is given massive flexibility to adjust their images as they see fit leading to eye-popping color and a guarantee that you’ll always get the right shot.

For the most part, however, the advantages of DSLRs stop there. That’s why this list includes several non-DSLR cameras such as Sony’s A6000, for those who are not deadset on achieving shallow depth of field in their pictures.

What follows are the top 10 best starter cameras for beginners in 2019: