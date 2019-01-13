10 Best Hiking Camera Backpacks: Your Buyer’s Guide

Taking your camera camping or on a mountain requires the right backpack for the job. What can seem chic, practical, or even sensibly sturdy in normal usage suddenly becomes burdensome and guache in nature. Hiking is the most demanding use since generally, one will want their bag to not only bring along photography gear, but also some various extras. Hiking is also a situation where for most, having a lightweight bag makes all of the difference. Some other factors to consider when looking at a hiking camera bag are weather-resistance, flexibility of the dividers, and if there is any kind of shock-proofing in the straps. All of these things can contribute to improving your photography and videography in an outdoor experience.

Here are the top 10 best bags that can be used as a camera backpack for hiking.

1. Lowepro Photo Sport Backpack

Lowepro is known for their attractive, versatile, and durable camera gear. This backpack may be among their stranger looking products, but it’s a great way to carry around a ton of gear. It’s built to absorb shocks and with movement in mind, so your stuff won’t jostle about. Users love its capacity, comfort, and praise its durability. Two notable drawbacks are that it’s not ideal for people over six feet and may be overkill for the more “weekender” kind of hiker.

Price: $129

Pros:

Massive backpack fits a ton of stuff: DSLR w/ attached lens, flash, extra lens, 2-liter water sack (Camelbak or similar), and small accessories

Built to provide comfort while moving

Protects gear using included weatherproof cover

Fits 13 inch Macbook Pro

Praised for its extreme durability

Cons:

Hip belt was annoying to one user

Design is a bit strange

No external tripod mount

Pack may not be good for people over six feet tall

One user found accomodating multiple lenses to be uncomfortably tight

2. Lowepro Photo Hatchback

It’s no surprise that Lowepro tops this list since its known to make great photography backpack for hiking. This model is slightly smaller than the first. It’s ideal for small to medium people, but has many of the same great traits. It’s very durable, includes a weather-proof cover, and looks great to boot. Users love its look, build quality, flexible interior, and size. It may not be the biggest bag, but it’s a good size, and will be great for users looking to move a fair amount of gear.

Price: $104.99

Pros:

Hip modern look is undeniably attractive yet not ostentatious

Fits DSLR with attached lens, two to three lenses, flash, and small laptop (11 inches)

Comfortable yet built with activity and movement in mind

includes cover for handling precipitation and weather

Camera compartment is removable meaning it doubles as a normal backpack

Good size for small or medium people

Cons:

One user said the side pockets wore out

Some people found it larger than expected

Camera compartment only accessible through back of bag

No way to attach a tripod

3. AmazonBasics Hiker Camera Backpack

Boasting solid storage at a great price, the AmazonBasics hiker camera backpack is a great and attractive way to wield your gear. Sure, it may not have the brand recognition of Lowepro, but this is a good looking bag praised for its versatility, durability, and large size. There is one big drawback, however. Unlike most camera backpacks, this bag ONLY loads from the top, much like a conventional backpack. For those who don’t need easy access to all of their gear, this camera offers a lot for the price.

Price: $67.96 (15 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Can hold SLR body, flash, and batteries

Includes weather cover for variety of weather

Side pocket allows tripod or monopod to be brought along

Top-loading upper compartment lets on mount hiking poles using drawstrings

Praised as durable and well made

Can also hold laptop up to 13 inches

Cons:

Accessibility can be awkward, top pocket with side access is more shallow than some expected

One user found backpack to be too complicated

Might be too large to bring on an airplane

Fairly large, may be overkill for some

4. G-raphy Camera Hiking Backpack

The G-raphy camera backpack is a great, lightweight bag to carry around your gear. It boasts many internal dividers allowing for easy dividing of your stuff. Another benefit of this bag is that it’s built to accomodate small laptops (up to 13 inches) and tablets. Praised for its solid storage capacity, outer cover for bad weather, and ruggedness, it’s a good value for the budget-minded hiker/photographer.

Price: $42.99

Pros:

Lightweight and sturdy bag boasting many adjustable padded dividers

Dedicated pockets for 13 inch laptop and 10 inch tablet

Good quality bag allows for large storage

Includes outer cover for bad weather

Cons:

One user said it was smaller than it appeared (bag is 17 inches long, 11 inches wide and 5.5 inches tall)

Internal padding may not be sufficient for some

One user’s shoulder strap ripped on first day of having the bag

5. Canvas Mountaineering Backpack

The Canvas Mountaineering backpack is an affordable and attractive photography backpack for hiking. With genuine leather straps and a medium-sized interior, it offers one a convenient means of transporting their things. While some users had issues with its size (it’s not as big as it may seem) at 16.5 inches long, 11 inches wide, and 6.3 inches deep, many were pleased with its low price, and simple functionality.

Price: $37.99 (52 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Fashionable yet rugged backpack

Large capacity bag holds variety of goods

45-day money back guarantee

Adjustable straps to fit a variety of users

Fits a 15.6 inch laptop (but barely)

Cons:

One user found stitching cheap and quality poor

External zippers are sharp and can scratch skin or lenses

Front and side pockets are smaller than some expected

6. G4Free Hiking Daypack

The G4free lightweight backpack is a great bag for those looking for a good-sized hiking backpack on the cheap. Made from parachute-like material, the bag is extremely lightweight and fairly water-resistant. It’s great for those looking to carry a small to medium load, but it lacks padding on its straps meaning heavier loads can become painful. It also lacks any dedicated compartment or padding for cameras or lenses; one will need to put a small camera bag inside it (or use some other kind of padding like socks or a pillow). All in all, it’s a great deal for anyone who needs a lot of potential space, but doesn’t need to carry that much weight.

Price: $19.99 (60 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Praised as a great deal with decent durability

Some users were surprised by thickness of outer material

Bag is extremely light with ample room

Waterproof in light rain

Folds up into very small size

Cons:

Straps lack cushioning so excess weight can be painful to carry

About the size of a normal backpack without anything in it

No hip belt to ease large loads

Cannot handle heavy loads

7. Mengar Hiking Dayback

The Mengar daypack is similar to the G4Free bag in that is essentialy just a lightweight, nylon bag. The straps lack padding and the design is very simple. That said, this may be an ideal bag if you’re looking for a simple solution and want a bag that’s as lightweight as possible.

Price: $19.9 (72 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Backpack is made from water-resistant nylon fabric

Large enough to carry large loads

Lifetime warranty from manufacturer

Material is thin and lightweight

Includes whistle on chest strap

Folds into itself for convenient storage

Cons:

Not advised to carry a laptop as it lacks protection

No strap padding

Just a vacant sack; bag does not lend itself to organization

8. Coreal Hiking Daypack

This Coreal hiking daypack will make your mountaineering life easier. It boasts a large capacity and a low weight. It is very similar to the previous two bags, but some may prefer its color and appearance. All in all, this is a solid choice, if you’re budget conscious and don’t mind providing your own padding to keep your gear snug and safe.

Price: $19.89 (23 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Made from highly rip-resitant nylon

Bag is lightweight, weighs less than a pound

Bag folds into small pouch for easy storage

Outside is water-resistant

Praised for its durability and simplicity

Cons:

No waist strap

Shoulder straps lack padding

No internal padding means you’ll have to add your own to keep camera safe

Some users said it was awkward to carry unless full

9. LC Prime Outdoor Backpack

For those with many tiny goods, a small camera, and a need for a lightweight but rugged bag, the LC outdoor backpack may be the right move. Many liken it to a more ergonomic fanny pack. It straps makes carrying it around easy (though it runs a bit small). This is a perfect bag to bring along a small camera with some minimal accessories. Its bright color means you won’t miss it if you set it down either.

Price: $17.99

Pros:

Boast two large zippered compartments with small inner pouches

Praised as sturdy and attractive

Capacity is double of a fanny pack

Straps and buckle are adjustable

Water-resistant exterior

Bright and vibrant color means bag is easily visible

Cons:

Strap is too short for people over 5’8″

One user had an issue with durability

Some users had issues with the pull strap

One user said that bag’s phone holder didn’t fit their phone

10. Gonex Ultralight Travel Backpack

The Gonex Ultralight Travel backpack is an ideal bag if you’re looking to carry a light load in a light bag. Its attractive neon green color may be unappealing to some, but this look has its benefits: namely visibility. The bag is nylon so it’s lightweight. The side pockets are elastic making it ideal for carrying water bottles and similar goods. It’s praised for its relative durability, comfort, and affordability.

Price: $11.98 (54 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Made from high-quality and extremely lightweight nylon

Variety of pockets good for various uses

Praised for being surprsingly roomy

Inexpensive and durable

Straps are comfortable

Has reflective pieces of material, useful at night near traffic

Cons:

One user had an issue with the inner coating, bag was replaced by manufacturer

Water-resistance is not significant compared to other nylon bags

One user had issue with fabric bleeding

Zipper broke for one user

