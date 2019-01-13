8 Best Underwater Cameras: Your Buyer’s Guide

Shooting underwater can make for an amazing way to spice up any video. Underwater shots give us a look that most of us simply aren’t used to seeing. There are many options available to shoot underwater including: action cameras, compact cameras, and phone cases. We’ve included all of these on our list.

Here’s a few factors to consider when thinking about your underwater videos and photos. Action cameras provide the best footage and convenience. Compact cameras take betters still, but inferior quality video (and they’re slightly larger). Phone cases are great as protectors, but it can be tough to finagle a good image when one’s phone is looking through plastic. In short, it all depends what your needs are. Needless to say, if one’s budget allows, the top of our list won’t let you down. As usual, however, the best value is more in the middle. Be sure to note the “Editor’s Choice,” option; it’s the best value.

Here are the top 8 best underwater cameras in order of highest to lowest price.