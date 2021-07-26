6 Best 8K Video Cameras Available Right Now

At the pro level, the Blackmagic URSA mini is the underdog that delivers. Although it is technically a 12K video camera, it caters to 8K, so it is included here.

Coming with a super 35mm sensor and 12288 x 6480 resolution, the Black Magic offers 12K with 8K and 4K oversampling options. That is pretty versatile and opens up a whole range of post-production possibilities.

For the light geeks, there are a relatively limited 14 stops of dynamic range. Still, this video camera is an entirely viable option for creative work at a high end level for many professionals.

Shooting wise, you can get up to 120 fps in 8K, and there is the built-in DaVinci Studio for post-production. Easy to use and no compatibility issues.

Another good thing about the Blackmagic is BRAW or Blackmagic RAW. Producing cinema-quality 12-bit 80 megapixel images at up to 60 frames is a comparable option to R3D in image quality outputs. For less spend on the camera.

For any professional or aspiring filmmaker, the Black Magic is an excellent camera to think about. It is still a relatively inexpensive indie with some serious flexibility and is designed to be post production driven from the get go.