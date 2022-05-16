9 Best Drones for Real Estate: Your Guide

Who is it for?

Most real estate professionals who want the best drone for real estate for a variety of uses, including outdoors and even indoors. If 4k at 60fps isn’t a must and one doesn’t need the utmost in footage quality, the Mavic Pro offers a very robust solution, small size, and quick setup time. It has a better radio than the Phantom 4 Pro+ and is much easier to transport.

For most, the Mavic Pro offers an amazing, all-in-one solution. There are a few sacrifices and such huge benefits. This small, portable drone offers the best radio of any DJI drone besides the Inspire. Ocusync, its unique technology, is considered to be better than Lightbridge, the tech used in the Phantom 4 models. Ocusync allows for live transmission of 1080p footage (over Lightbridge’s 720p) and allows for a farther total distance of 4 miles.

The Mavic Pro is smaller, more portable, and can be used inside.

The Mavic is so small, it’s even practical to dismount its camera and gimbal for a handheld stabilizer.

Indoor flight of a Mavic in a small home

Another advantage that the Mavic Pro boasts over the Phantom 4 and Phantom 4 Pro, it has built-in collision sensors, meaning it’s difficult to crash. This feature is available to number two on our list, the Phantom 4 Pro+, but at a much higher price tag.

There are some minor trade-offs with the Phantom 4 models, but the fact that these are such minor downgrades shows how great of a deal the Mavic Pro is. The Phantom 4 models (Pro & Pro+) can shoot 4k at 60 fps; the Mavic Pro maxes out at 30fps. Another slight difference, the Mavic Pro has a slightly narrower field of view than the Phantom series, meaning it makes things seem slightly less larger than life, but this is hardly even noticeable (see footage comparison below).

The Mavic Pro is the editor’s choice because it does it all at a great price. It offers unique benefits with very few trade-offs and none that will impact a real estate agent’s goal in any significant way.