5 Best Emergency Car Kits: Your Easy Buying Guide

Regardless of the season, driving any distance has its inherent risks. The last two years in a row, I drove from New England to the Pacific Northwest and can attest that there are still plenty of miles on both I-80 and I-90 where there is no cell phone reception and the nearest gas station is 40 miles away. A few years before that, I moved from Michigan to New Hampshire. On that journey, the rental moving truck I had suddenly died. It turned out to be a loose wire, but my tools were buried along with all of my other belongings in the back, so I had to wait for roadside assistance.

If I’d thought ahead and picked up an emergency car kit, I’d have had the one tool — a simple wrench — I needed to rectify the problem and keep driving. Even if you aren’t in danger or in the middle of nowhere, having an emergency kit in your car is a good idea. Roadside assistance response is notoriously slow, which means you can spend hours waiting for them to come fix something relatively simple. Or, for example, if you get a flat and go to install your spare only to find that it is flat, too.

It could be something as simple as needing a jump. Fewer people carry cables these days, but if you are proactive and get a kit to keep in your car, you can be the hero for someone else. Any way you look at it, for a relatively small amount of money, you can give yourself peace of mind with a roadside kit in your car. Even better than jumper cables is a rechargeable car jump starter.

If you want to be sure you have the resources you need in case of emergency on the highway, here’s our list of the top five best emergency car kits.

1. AAA 76-Piece Excursion Road Kit

While AAA is a great service, their dispatched local tow truck partners are fairly well known for taking their sweet time in getting to you, wherever you might be stranded. Nevertheless, their experience comes to bear on the emergency kit branded for them. This 76-piece kit is geared more toward the automotive, including a 250 psi air compressor, heavy duty booster cables, a few tools, and even generic auto accident forms, should you need them. If you use it the third time and you’re sick of it, they have helpfully included a AAA membership brochure.

Price: $59.99

Pros:

Air compressor

Auto accident forms

Poncho for rainy tire changes

Flashlight

Cons:

No tire patch kit

Light on survival pieces

No water

No tow strap

2. First Secure 90 Piece Auto Emergency Roadside Kit

For the same price as the AAA kit, First Secure throws in a tow strap and a tire patch kit. While there are no blankets or ponchos, I find the tire patch kit to be very useful. If the puncture is small enough, you can permanently patch your tire without the need of an auto shop. The flashlight piece in this option is a headlamp, which means both hands are free for whatever small repair you need to make. The multitool ultimately has more functions, but may be harder to use in some areas of the car. Overall, this kit should give you what you need, provided you’re not out in the cold for too long.

Price: $59.95

Pros:

10,000-pound tow strap

Tire patch kit

Compact multitool

First aid kit has separate carrying bag

Cons:

No water

Lacks any covering like poncho or blanket

One reviewer notes that the jumper cables melted upon first use

No road flares

3. Victor 104-Piece Covered Emergency Road Kit

This Victor kit is even cheaper than the first two, but includes a higher number of items. This one trades the tire patch kit for a can of tire sealant, which isn’t a permanent solution, but should get you to safety. This kit has everything you need to cover the essentials. On the whole, though, the elements are a bit cheaper than the first two, so choose this one if you’re not traveling long distances and just want to have a little something on hand for very rare events.

Price: $39.73

Pros:

Tire sealant

Fasteners attach bag inside car

Air compressor

Poncho

Cons:

No tow strap

No water

Wrench not included

Booster cables are only 14 gauge wire

4. AutoClubHero Car Emergency Kit

If you want something more robust, consider this option. Not only do you get everything you need to help you out of minor automotive trouble, this kit provides materials for stranded motorists in adverse conditions. This includes things like waterproof matches, toilet paper, mylar blanket and sleeping bag, hand warmers, and even food. The inclusion of water is a major addition over the first three kits. While the items may not be the highest quality, you’ll likely only need them once or twice. It’s possible for a single person or a couple of people to get by for a couple of days based on what’s in this kit, making this a good choice for cross-country journeys into unknown territory.

Price: $148.97 (40 percent off MSRP)

Pros:

Includes emergency drinking water

Survival kit with food bars, sleeping bag, fire starter, and hand warmers

Tire sealant

Fire extinguisher

Cons:

No air compressor

Items a little on the cheap side

No extra room in the carrying bag when all items are in it

May consider adding to the first aid kit

5. Relief Pod International Large Emergency Kit

To go further with the survival angle, this kit is geared toward ensuring your safety for the first 24 hours following a major catastrophe. It includes food and water, as well as first aid, a few tools, and some relative creature comforts that will keep you healthy until you can get back to some sense of normalcy. The idea of this kit is to protect you from the elements, with somewhat less of a focus on on-the-go automotive repair. There’s still a Swiss-army style multitool, but you might want to supplement this kit with either another multitool or a tool kit. Once you’ve done that, you’ll really be ready for anything.

Price: $57.48

Pros:

Color-coded kit sections — red: first aid, yellow: tools, blue: food/water, green: sanitary items

Many items are refillable

Crank-powered combination radio, flashlight, charger

Includes soap and other toiletries

Cons:

No tire repair items

Very limited tools

No tow strap

May need to supplement with other items

