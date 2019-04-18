9 Best Car Trash Cans: Your Easy Buying Guide

I have to admit, I have a bad habit: Whenever I exit a store, when I place my bag of items in the back seat, I toss the receipt back there, as well. I have no idea why I do this and I don’t remember why it started. Sometimes, if I remember (or if my wife says something about it), I’ll hang onto it, only to stuff it into the door compartment. After a few weeks, I have a veritable landfill that I need to clean out.

Don’t let this be you. Instead, invest in a car trash can that will make it super easy to keep your car neat and clean, as well as give you a place to put things like used car cleaning wipes and napkins. These are especially good gifts for new drivers, since it will instill good habits early.

If you want to keep the interior of your car neat and tidy, consider our list of the best options for adding a car trash can to your ride.