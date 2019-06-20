19 Cool Hitch Covers: Your Easy Buying Guide

Empty tow hitch receivers can accumulate dirt and corrosion that make them difficult to use in the future. Keep your hitch ready to go with a tow hitch cover. Below we’ve compiled a list of cool options to consider.
Very few things are cooler than Batman, so represent your love of Bats with this hitch cover. This fits all 2 inch and 1 1/4 inch receivers. Of course, other superheroes are available, too, like Captain America or Wonder Woman.
Want to play a sight gag (see what I did there?) on fellow motorists? Hard to beat this humorous eye chart themed cover. This heavy duty plastic cover fits a two inch hitch reciever.
Whether you’re a bona fide fan or just a super tough guy who wants to throw this on his dually as a joke, this Hello Kitty likeness will protect your hitch either way. It’s made of aluminum and can be used in two inch or 1 1/4 inch receivers.
If the hitch cover were not in place, would you likely be towing a trailer full of toys? If the answer is yes, show everyone what should be there with this Fox Racing cover. It’s made of polyurethane and PVC, fits a two inch hitch, and is available in seven different colorways.
This hitch cover adds even more functionality to the basic premise by becoming an additional brake light. Twelve LEDs illuminate when you hit the brakes, adding visibility, especially in foggy situations. This fits a two inch reciever and unlike other hitch covers, actually includes the pin.
For another idea on how to put an empty hitch receiver to work, try this option, which gives you a convenient step for reaching into the bed. This is a powder coated, solid steel step that works with two inch receivers. I like the all-black look, but if you’re more of a chrome person, check out this option from Bully.
I lived in the PNW for a few years and Bigfoot-related products were all over. If you’re a fan, you can have people reporting sightings of the big fella everytime you drive by. This is made of 12 gauge, powder coated steal and fits a two inch receiver.
Even if you didn’t manage to buy one of the Rogue One Star Wars Limited Edition Nisson Rogues, this iconic hitch cover will look good on just about any vehicle. Fits all two inch to 1 1/4 inch receivers and is available in Stormtrooper, as well.
Is there scuba gear in the bed of your truck? Do you wish there was? Would you rather be diving? This is the hitch cover for you. This particular option is available in four configurations: black metal, black plastic, chrome, or matte silver. Fits a two inch receiver.
You don’t need to drive a Campagna T-Rex to make good use of this hitch cover. This ABS plastic cover comes in 1 1/4 inch and two inch versions to suit your needs. Use it to complete your Jurassic Park-liveried vehicle, since I know there are a lot of you out there.
Are you a lineman, Witchita or otherwise? Grab this cover to let everyone know you do the hard work. Made of stainless steel and fits a two inch receiver.
Firefighters put themselves at risk to keep the rest of us safe in our homes. If you’re among their number or know someone who is, consider this hitch cover to celebrate their work. This is made of cast metal with an enamel design and fits a two inch hitch.
These powder coated metal hitch covers feature an emblem cast with your favorite dog breed. A range of breeds are covered here, and I just can’t get over the idea of attaching one of these to a Super Duty with a tiny Pomeranian head on it. That’s the perfect combo, if you ask me. Fits a two inch receiver.
Since this post will originally publish during Pride month, it would be wrong to leave this off the list. You can opt for this square version or the oval version, both of which are available in 1 1/4 and two inch sizes. Made of durable ABS plastic.
Big fan of island life? Whether you’re from Hawaii or just love visiting, these hitch covers are for you. You can choose this, the honu or green sea turtle, or opt for flip flops, hibiscus, hang loose, or plumeria. Whichever you choose, these are made from aluminum and fit a two inch hitch.
Obviously, an NFL-related hitch cover will complete the look that you’ve very likely started with license plate frames, stickers, and other car-related gear. These are made of zinc and fit a two inch receiver. Obviously, other teams are available as well, including the Seahawks, Patriots, Steelers, Chiefs, and more.
If you’re loyal to one brand of truck over the others, you can add another logo to your rig with these. Like the MaxxPower, these also double as a brake light for added visibility. There’s even a low illumination mode for when you’re not braking but the vehicle is on. You have options for Chevy, Ford, GMC, and Ram. Jeep lovers, yours is right here.
Sure, the classic American flag would work here, too, but there’s something more custom-looking about the blacked out version. This is an all-metal cover for a two inch receiver and comes in other color options, as well.
If you regularly have trouble with tailgaters, maybe this gag will back them off a little bit. The mine portion is made of polypropylene with colorfast additives so it won’t fade. You can choose between this green version or a tan one for use in a two inch receiver. Note: These aren’t legal in Florida, New Hampshire, Connecticut, or Colorado.