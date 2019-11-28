7 Best Black Friday Automotive Deals on Amazon (2019)

Black Friday means that winter is upon us, and cold weather can sap a weak battery pretty quickly. Grab this great deal on this IP66 rated portable jump starter, which is both half off and capable of jump starting 8.0L gas engines and 6.0L diesel engines.

A handy digital readout tells you the remaining charge, while USB and 12-volt accessory outputs mean you can charge devices if needed, as well. Metal Intelliboost jump clamps are included, as is a case to keep it stored in when not in use.

This is a 2000A device, but if you don’t need quite that much power, the MOOCK 1000A Peak Car Jump Starter is also 25 percent off right now. The very similar Sanrock 2000A Car Jump Starter is also on sale for half off, but it’s not quite as durable as the Rugged Geek we’ve featured here.