7 Best Black Friday Automotive Deals on Amazon (2019)

Whether you’re a gearhead or just shopping for one, we’ve rounded up the best early Black Friday automotive deals on Amazon to help save you money. Check back often through the end of the day on Black Friday for updated deals as they’re released.
Black Friday means that winter is upon us, and cold weather can sap a weak battery pretty quickly. Grab this great deal on this IP66 rated portable jump starter, which is both half off and capable of jump starting 8.0L gas engines and 6.0L diesel engines.
A handy digital readout tells you the remaining charge, while USB and 12-volt accessory outputs mean you can charge devices if needed, as well. Metal Intelliboost jump clamps are included, as is a case to keep it stored in when not in use.
This is a 2000A device, but if you don’t need quite that much power, the MOOCK 1000A Peak Car Jump Starter is also 25 percent off right now. The very similar Sanrock 2000A Car Jump Starter is also on sale for half off, but it’s not quite as durable as the Rugged Geek we’ve featured here.
If you’re tired of taking your car to the shop every time a light turns on in the dash of your car, use this Black Friday deal to get your own scan tool for use at home. This tool covers more than 80 vehicles from Honda, BMW, GM, Kia, Nissan and more and can cover 23 standard and advanced functions.
The module itself features a quad-core processor, seven-inch touch screen, and durable handles. All components come packed into a carrying case to make transport and storage easy.
Autel has a number of options on sale for Black Friday, including the Autel MaxiSys MS906BT Bluetooth Automotive Scan Tool and the Autel MaxiLink ML629 Enhanced CAN OBD2 Scanner.
Repairing your own tires when you have just a simple puncture can save you quite a lot of money. If your tire is totally flat, you’ll have to throw on the spare or get a tow to the shop to have it fixed, because if you drive it flat, you could very well shred the tire and destroy the rim.
Far better to just repair it yourself. This 75-piece kit includes everything you need to fix tire punctures from screws, nails, and other debris, saving you the trip to the shop. It’s also good for vehicles that can’t so easily leave the property, like ATVs, lawn tractors, and snowblowers. Definitely worth having on hand, especially when it’s on sale.
Everyone needs a worklight, so grab this one from Clore which is up to 36 percent off MSRP depending on the lumen rating you need. The 300 lumen variant is 36 percent off, a savings of $14.39, but the 500 lumen version is 34 percent off, a savings of $15.45.
Whichever one you opt for, you’re getting a USB-rechargeable worklamp affixed to a 180-degree pivoting, magnetic base. Slap it on the inside of your hood or the side of your war wagon while you work. The housing is impact resistant, and the unit features 1P54 dust and water protection.
For the hardcore auto enthusiast, eliminating water spots after a good clean means more than just towl drying. This car dryer blows heated, filtered air to dry it thoroughly before you introduce car wax to the finish.
This reduces unnecessary contact with the clear coat and keeps everything looking smooth and spotless. Similar products like the Adam’s Air Cannon sell for over $300, so this is a worthwhile sale if you’re in the market.
Looking to add a winch to your new Jeep Gladiator? Grab this deal on a 13,000 pound waterproof winch, which is 15 percent off for Black Friday, saving you about $50. The black version is under $300, while the orange is just over.
Either way, you’ll get a powerful winch with 26 meters of synthetic rope with a breaking strength of over 23,000 pounds. A dust cover is also included, as is a wireless remote.
This nifty handheld air compressor is nearly half off for Black Friday, saving you $45 on a handy device everyone should own. Too often, we let low tires go because we forget to scrape together a few quarters to fill them at the gas station, or can’t make time to stop at a shop.
This solution features a 2000 mAh rechargeable battery and an auto-stop preset once the tire is inflated to the desired pressure. Speaking of pressure, you can choose between four display modes: PSI, BAR, KPA, and KG/CM2. Adaptors are included for virtually every use, as is both a wall adapter and a 12v car adapter.
Very handy device very steeply discounted.